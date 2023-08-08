President El-Sisi inaugurates Sayyida Nafisa Mosque in Cairo

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Tuesday inaugurated Al-Sayyida Nafisa Mosque, following the completion of a major restoration project.

The president said the renovations were carried out as part of the country’s ongoing work to restore the historic shrines of Al-Bayt (the Prophet Muhammad’s family).

“Work is underway to inaugurate development works at Al-Sayyida Zainab Mosque, within the framework of the state’s plan to develop Historic Cairo,” he said.

El-Sisi was joined at the inauguration by the head of the Bohra community in India, Mufaddal Saifuddin, whom he thanked for his contribution to and participation in the development of the Al-Bayt shrines.

Saifuddin returned the gratitude and said he was happy to have been able to take part in the inauguration of the mosque.

Al-Sayyida Nafisa Mosque is located in El-Khalifa district and is one of the oldest in the Cairo governorate.

It contains the shrine of Sayyida Nafisa, the great-granddaughter of the Prophet Muhammad. Born in 762 in Makkah and raised in Madinah, she was known for her spiritual and religious knowledge.

In her 40s she traveled with her family to Egypt, where she was warmly welcomed.

El-Sisi met Saifuddin ahead of the inauguration, on Monday, during which the two men lauded the historical relations between Egypt and the Bohra community.

The president also awarded Saifuddin the Nile Sash, in recognition of his cultural, charitable and community work across Egypt.

Saifuddin was accompanied by his sons, Prince Ja’far El-Sadiq Imadduddin, Prince Taha Najmuddin and Prince Husain Burhanuddin.