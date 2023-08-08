You are here

Lebanese farmers demand action after smuggled Syrian onions flood market

Special Lebanese farmers demand action after smuggled Syrian onions flood market
Ibrahim Tarshishy, head of the Bekaa Farmers Association, at a farm in Rayak, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, May 10, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 24 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese farmers demand action after smuggled Syrian onions flood market

Lebanese farmers demand action after smuggled Syrian onions flood market
  • Lebanon’s agricultural sector is under severe strain, and farmers are struggling to survive amid an economic crisis
  • Despite the Lebanese economy’s need for agriculture, farmers say the sector is neglected by the state
Updated 24 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese farmers have raised concerns over dumping after huge quantities of smuggled Syrian onions appeared on the Lebanese market at prices lower than local offerings.

The farmers are demanding that Lebanese customs authorities pursue the smugglers.

Ibrahim Tarshishi, head of the Bekaa Farmers Association, told Arab News: “The Lebanese customs cooperated with us and began confiscating the smuggled goods, but the matter will not stop. Soon, Syrian potato products will be smuggled.

“The regions of Tripoli and Akkar in northern Lebanon live on vegetables and fruits smuggled from Syria, and no one pursues the smugglers. However, when it comes to flooding the Lebanese market with smuggled Syrian goods, the matter cannot be tolerated.”

Lebanon’s agricultural sector is under severe strain, and farmers are struggling to survive amid an economic crisis exacerbated by the collapse of the national currency and a doubling of the cost of production and farm tools since 2019. Farmers are also suffering the effects of a ban on exports to Arab markets that was enacted following a diplomatic crisis with Gulf states.

“There are 200 tons of onions a day which are pumped into the Lebanese market at cheap prices,” Tarshishi said. “Vegetable wholesalers get smuggled onions delivered. This is not permissible in our markets, especially since the onion season production is not exported to any country. It is sold where it is produced because countries have become self-sufficient in this product. We have 25,000 tons of onions to sell in Lebanon until April 1. We will not let farmers cry for their hard work, loss and indifference of state officials.”

The Lebanese agricultural sector represents 7 percent of gross domestic product and is the third largest sector after services and industry. Agriculture provides an income for about 15 percent of the population, including 250,000 families.

About 60 percent of Lebanon’s land is arable, but only 20 percent is cultivated. There are large areas of agricultural land on which houses and buildings are built, especially in the fertile Bekaa Valley.

Despite the Lebanese economy’s need for agriculture, farmers say the sector is neglected by the state, with citizens suffering from high prices of vegetables and fruits as a result.

Even before 2019, Lebanese farmers complained of an inability to pay costs, although the state provided them with soft loans and subsidized exports, as well as opened markets, Tarshishi said. Saudi Arabia was also open to Lebanese imports.

But following this year’s harvest, the state is absent, loans are unavailable, markets are closed, farmers’ funds are frozen and smuggling crossings are open, he added.

It is estimated that more than 50 percent of farmers in Lebanon have given up investing in the agricultural sector due to a lack of liquidity.

Farmers were previously encouraged to grow soft wheat, which is used to make Arabic bread. The state pledged to buy the wheat from farmers instead of importing it with hard currency. But farmers say that that call was a “big lie.”

Tarshishi said: “There are about 30,000 tons of soft wheat stacked in farmers’ warehouses, with a value of more than $20 million. Farmers do not know how to sell this production.

“Lebanese mills refused to buy national wheat because they prefer to buy state-subsidized wheat through the World Bank because the price per kilo is 3,000 Lebanese pounds ($0.20), while the price per kilo of national wheat is 30,000 Lebanese pounds ($2).

“Mills preferred cheaper wheat while the state transferred dollars to foreign countries to buy wheat. It is a policy with the utmost irresponsibility.”

Farmers in the Bekaa Valley are turning to alternative crops, Tarshishi said.

“Because of smuggling and neglect, we started thinking outside of tradition. We started growing dozens of varieties of grapes in large quantities to sell them in traditional and non-traditional markets,” he added.

“We now have markets in Africa, Australia, Brazil and the Near East. As for potatoes, we also moved toward the type that can be frozen to make chips and French fries, and production exceeded 60,000 tons.”

In southern Lebanon, according to Tarshishi, “farmers uprooted the citrus trees that the southern coast of Lebanon is famous for and turned to banana cultivation. However, they faced difficulty this year in selling the production.”

Markets are also selling lychee fruits farmed in Lebanon after the success of avocado and kiwi cultivation. There are also attempts to cultivate Iranian saffron, sage and thyme.

Saffron cultivation is widespread in Iran, and a number of Lebanese farmers have begun to cultivate the spice in high mountainous areas such as Jabal Al-Rihan and Marjayoun.

“It is not an alternative agriculture, but rather an additional one,” said Qassim Hassan, an agricultural engineer. “There is a trend by a generation of new farmers for non-traditional, economically feasible agriculture.”

It takes four years to start producing saffron, which can fetch up to $8,000 per kilo.

Another alternative crop, sage, is used in the manufacture of medicines and medical products. Farmers export sage to Jordan and the US. Elham Mohammed Lubani, who works in agriculture with her husband Hosni Jaber, said: “Picking the sage plant from the banks of the Litani River and Beaufort Castle is popular. But this year the production was less because of the intense heat wave.

“This year, we collected about 180 kilos of this plant, and a merchant comes to the region, collects the crop, and then ships it to Jordan and other countries.”

The rain-fed sage is scattered in the valleys near the Litani River, but the plant is dwindling in quantity because of harvesting errors.

Other farmers have turned to planting thyme. Hassan said: “Farmers have now turned to blackberry cultivation, and it seems to be a successful experience. Others are cultivating new types of mushrooms. Most of these farmers are of the new generation; university graduates and their parents work in agriculture. Civil associations support them in their projects.”

Houthis confirm death of 2nd military leader in a week

Houthis confirm death of 2nd military leader in a week
Updated 8 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis confirm death of 2nd military leader in a week

Houthis confirm death of 2nd military leader in a week
  • Yemeni government officials and military analysts say that the two Houthi leaders were severely injured in a series of explosions
  • Other senior Houthi commanders are also believed to have been badly injured
Updated 8 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A second Houthi air force commander is believed to have died from injuries caused by a series of massive explosions at a militia-controlled base in the central province of Marib last week.
The Houthis said on Monday that Maj. Gen. Mohammed Hussein Saleh Al-Hamasi, former commander of the 140th Air Defense Brigade, had died, but did not specify how or where.
Al-Hamasi is the second military leader from the same division to die in less than a week.
On Sunday, it was announced that Ahmed Ali Al-Hamzi, commander of the militia’s Air Force and Air Defense Force, had died after “suffering from illness.”
Later, the Houthi-controlled SABA news agency reported that he died due to complications from a previous injury.
Yemeni government officials and military analysts say that the two Houthi leaders were severely injured in a series of explosions that tore through a militia-controlled base during weapons testing in Marib’s Serwah district last week.
Other senior Houthi commanders are also believed to have been badly injured.
Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s minister of information, said that the Houthis were testing new weaponry at the Serwah site, and that military specialists from Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia were also killed.
The Yemeni minister accused the Houthis of abusing the UN-brokered cease-fire to restock their arsenal with sophisticated weaponry from Iran, gather new military units on the front lines, recruit children, and prepare to return to the fight.
“The international community, the UN, and the permanent members of the Security Council demanded that they fulfill their legal responsibilities by condemning and confronting the terrorist activities of the Tehran regime and its role in undermining efforts to calm and bring peace to Yemen, as well as exerting real pressure on the Houthi militia,” Al-Eryani said on Twitter.
The UN-brokered truce went into force last year, resulting in a considerable drop in fighting at flashpoints throughout Yemen.
However, Yemenis say that the Houthis continue to stage military drills, mobilize personnel outside Taiz and Marib, smuggle weapons from Iran, launch missiles and drones at government-controlled areas, and target oil facilities in southern Yemen.
Brig. Gen. Mohammed Al-Kumaim, a Yemeni military analyst, told Arab News on Tuesday that the Houthis were testing a missile at a military location in Serwah’s Hab region when the initial explosion occurred.
Subsequent blasts continued for two days, killing “a large number” of Houthi and foreign military specialists.
Al-Kumaim said that the scale of the explosions confirmed that the Houthis had stockpiled weapons and explosives at the site.
The Houthis chose to test missiles and drones in Serwah because of its proximity to the energy-rich city of Marib, the goal of their halted offensive, he said.
Jouf, as well as oil fields and ports in Hadramout and Shabwa’s southern provinces, are also within striking distance, the analyst added.
“The Houthis concentrate their efforts in areas close to the battleground. Serwah is a good military and geographical location for the Houthis, allowing them to better manage the fight with drones and missiles, as well as withdraw to Sanaa if necessary,” Al-Kumaim said.

Operation to recover sunken tugboat in Suez Canal succeeds

A scuba diver works following a Suez Canal tugboat sinking Saturday after colliding with a tanker in the waterway of Suez Canal.
A scuba diver works following a Suez Canal tugboat sinking Saturday after colliding with a tanker in the waterway of Suez Canal.
Updated 51 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

Operation to recover sunken tugboat in Suez Canal succeeds

A scuba diver works following a Suez Canal tugboat sinking Saturday after colliding with a tanker in the waterway of Suez Canal.
Updated 51 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: The Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority Osama Rabie announced on Tuesday the success of an operation to recover a sunken tugboat, according to a statement.
A Suez Canal tugboat sank on Saturday and one of its crew was missing after it collided with a Hong Kong-flagged LPG tanker though shipping traffic in the strategically important waterway was largely unaffected, the canal authority said.

Syria extends aid border crossings opened after quake

Syria extends aid border crossings opened after quake
Updated 08 August 2023
AFP

Syria extends aid border crossings opened after quake

Syria extends aid border crossings opened after quake
  • It is the second three-month extension by Syria of use by UN humanitarian workers to the Bab Al-Salam and Al-Rai crossings
  • The latest move stands in contrast to the failure to extend a separate key aid route into Syria — the Bab Al-Hawa crossing from Turkiye
Updated 08 August 2023
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: Syria has extended by another three months border crossings from Turkiye into rebel-held areas that had been reopened following a devastating February earthquake, the United Nations said Tuesday.
It is the second three-month extension by Syria of use by UN humanitarian workers to the Bab Al-Salam and Al-Rai crossings, opened after the earthquake following international pressure.
“We greatly welcome the extension of permission by the Government of Syria to utilize the Bab Al-Salam and Al Rai border crossings until November 13,” said Eri Kaneko, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
The February 6 quake in Turkiye and war-ravaged Syria killed more than 55,000 people and left thousands in border areas even more reliant on international assistance.
The latest move stands in contrast to the failure to extend a separate key aid route into Syria — the Bab Al-Hawa crossing from Turkiye.
Russia last month vetoed a nine-month extension then failed to muster enough votes to adopt a six-month extension. Syria said it would still temporarily allow use of the crossing but the United Nations denounced conditions as unacceptable.
Russia is the main international ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, who is looking to show that he has solidified control after more than a decade of brutal civil war.

Humanitarian aid for Syria can continue as US’s earthquake aid license expires -Treasury

Humanitarian aid for Syria can continue as US’s earthquake aid license expires -Treasury
Updated 08 August 2023
Reuters

Humanitarian aid for Syria can continue as US’s earthquake aid license expires -Treasury

Humanitarian aid for Syria can continue as US’s earthquake aid license expires -Treasury
  • Treasury’s existing UN and non-governmental organization licenses and Syria humanitarian authorizations can allow the aid
Updated 08 August 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A US Treasury Department license authorizing certain earthquake-related aid to Syria “was a time-limited authorization intended to reinforce existing humanitarian authorizations for disaster relief,” according to a Treasury spokesperson on Tuesday.
Treasury’s existing United Nations and non-governmental organization licenses and Syria humanitarian authorizations can allow the aid, including disaster relief, to reach Syrians after the earthquake-specific license expired, the Treasury spokesperson told Reuters.

Egyptian FM meets Tunisian counterpart for cooperation talks in Tunis

Egyptian FM meets Tunisian counterpart for cooperation talks in Tunis
Updated 08 August 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Egyptian FM meets Tunisian counterpart for cooperation talks in Tunis

Egyptian FM meets Tunisian counterpart for cooperation talks in Tunis
  • Sameh Shoukry, Nabil Ammar discuss ways to boost relations
  • Shoukry also expected to meet Tunisian President Kais Saied
Updated 08 August 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The foreign ministers of Egypt and Tunisia met in Tunis on Tuesday for the 15th session of the Political Consultation Committee between the two countries.
Egypt’s Sameh Shoukry and Tunisia’s Nabil Ammar headed their respective delegations at the event.
The pair expressed their mutual praise for the progress made in developing relations between the two countries. They also stressed the need for ongoing consultation, coordination and cooperation on all issues of common concern, with the aim of upgrading those relations to the strategic level.
Shoukry also expressed his support for the efforts of Tunisian President Kais Saied in achieving stability in the country, consolidating the foundations of the new republic and seeking to create a better future for its people.
Ahmed Abu Zeid, a spokesperson for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, said the talks touched on the high-level meetings that are set to take place between the two sides.
These include the Egyptian-Tunisian joint higher committee, headed by their respective prime ministers, and the Egyptian-Tunisian trade committee.
Shoukry and Ammar discussed various matters of regional and international concern, foremost of which were the situation in Libya, the Palestinian issue, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and the Arab world’s efforts to help resolve the crises in Syria and Sudan.
The talks also covered the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the region, illegal immigration and international financing institutions.
Shoukry arrived in Tunisia on Monday evening. During his visit he is expected to meet Saied, to whom he will convey a message from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi regarding ways to support and strengthen relations between the two countries.

