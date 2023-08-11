You are here

  China uncovers alleged Chinese spy for CIA

China uncovers alleged Chinese spy for CIA

China uncovers alleged Chinese spy for CIA
In this picture taken on May 31, 2023, suspect Zhu Yong is seen outside the Brooklyn Federal Court in New York, where he and two others were trial for coercing US residents into returning to China where they were wanted for alleged crimes. China has been stepping up its oversight on what it deems espionage activities. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Beijing has accused Zeng of signing an agreement with the US and received training before returning to China to carry out espionage activities
  • China's state security ministry has said the nation should encourage its citizens to join counter-espionage work,
Reuters

BEIJING: China has uncovered a Chinese national suspected of spying for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), its state security ministry said on Friday, highlighting what it said were the risks and dangers of Chinese citizens being recruited abroad.
The Chinese national surnamed Zeng, who had worked for a military industrial group, was recruited by a CIA agent based in Italy, the ministry said in a statement posted on its WeChat channel.
Zeng was sent to Italy by the military industrial group for further studies and became acquainted with the CIA agent.
Through dinner parties, outings and trips to the opera, the two developed a “close” relationship, with Zeng gradually becoming “psychologically dependent” on the CIA agent, the ministry said.
After succeeding in “shaking” Zeng’s political stance, the CIA agent sought sensitive information about the Chinese military from Zeng, according to the statement. It did not say when the events took place.
The statement did not specify Zeng’s gender but said the person was born in 1971 and the alleged CIA agent was named “Seth.”
The US embassy in Beijing did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
US-Sino relations have soured in recent years over a range of issues including national security. Washington has accused Beijing of espionage and cyberattacks, a charge that China has rejected. China has also declared it is under threat from spies.
In the name of national security, China earlier this month called on its citizens to participate in counter-espionage work, following an expansion of its anti-spying law in July, alarming the United States.
Zeng was found to have signed an espionage agreement with the US and had received training before returning to China, the ministry said.
The alleged agent promised a huge amount of money and immigration to the US for Zeng’s family in return for the information, the ministry said.
After returning to China, Zeng had provided on numerous occasions “core” intelligence, and had pocketed funds for the efforts, it said.
Coercive measures, which normally means detention, have been taken against Zeng, according to the statement.

 

Gulf countries warn citizens in Hawaii against wildfires, urge caution

Gulf countries warn citizens in Hawaii against wildfires, urge caution
Arab News

Gulf countries warn citizens in Hawaii against wildfires, urge caution

Gulf countries warn citizens in Hawaii against wildfires, urge caution
  • The fast-moving wildfires that raked Maui took a heavy toll on humans and property, killing at least 53 people and devastating the historic town of Lahaina
Arab News

DUBAI: Several Gulf countries have issued warnings to their citizens in Hawaii to take caution against the wildfires and adhere to instructions of local authorities.
The embassy of Saudi Arabia in the United States called on its nationals in the Hawaiian islands to leave as soon as possible and follow the warnings and cautions issued by local authorities.


Additionally, the UAE and Kuwait’s embassies issued warnings against the wildfires and advised citizens to take precautions to stay safe. 

 

A state of emergency on the island of Maui was declared where firefighters were battling a blaze that forced the evacuations of thousands of people and sent huge clouds of smoke billowing over nearby beaches.
The fast-moving wildfires that raked Maui took a heavy toll on humans and property, killing at least 53 people and devastating the historic town of Lahaina.

US backs ‘peaceful resolution’ in Niger, urges junta to ensure detained president’s safety

US backs ‘peaceful resolution’ in Niger, urges junta to ensure detained president’s safety
AFP
Reuters

US backs ‘peaceful resolution’ in Niger, urges junta to ensure detained president’s safety

US backs ‘peaceful resolution’ in Niger, urges junta to ensure detained president’s safety
  • The ECOWAS on Thursday ordered the activation of a standby force for possible use against the junta
  • ECOWAS said it wanted a peaceful restoration of democracy but all options including force were on the table
AFP Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Thursday for a peaceful solution to reverse Niger’s coup and called on the junta that seized power last month to ensure the safety and security of President Bazoum, his family, and detained members of the government.

“The United States joins the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in calling for the restoration of constitutional order in Niger,” Blinken said in a statement released by the US State Department.

Blinken's statement came after the West African bloc ECOWAS on Thursday ordered the activation of a standby force for possible use against the junta. ECOWAS said it wanted a peaceful restoration of democracy but all options including force were on the table.

He added that the US appreciates the determination of ECOWAS to explore all options for the peaceful resolution of the crisis.” 

“ECOWAS, an organization that brings together West African countries, is playing a key role in making clear the imperative of a return to constitutional order, and we very much support ECOWAS’ leadership and work on this,” he told a news conference alongside his Mexican counterpart.

At a summit in Abuja, the West African bloc supported a standby military force for Niger, whose military on July 26 toppled elected president Mohamed Bazoum.

Blinken said the United States and ECOWAS were united in demanding the safety of Bazoum, to whom he said he has spoken half a dozen times since the takeover.

“Like ECOWAS, the United States will hold the Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland accountable for the safety and security of President Bazoum, his family, and detained members of the government,” he said in the statement, referring to Niger’s military leaders.

Niger’s Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou recently said that Bazoum was being held with his wife and son without electricity or water.

The threat of an invasion, though not specific, raises tensions in and around Niger, a uranium producer that until the coup was an important ally of the West in the fight against Islamist insurgents devastating the Sahel region.

The junta, which seized power on July 26, had defied an Aug. 6 deadline to stand down set by ECOWAS, instead closing Niger’s airspace and vowing to defend the country against any foreign attack.

The bloc pledged to enforce sanctions, travel bans and asset freezes on those preventing the return to power of Bazoum.
 

 

US president calls China ‘ticking time bomb’ over economic woes

US president calls China ‘ticking time bomb’ over economic woes
AFP

US president calls China ‘ticking time bomb’ over economic woes

US president calls China ‘ticking time bomb’ over economic woes
  • Biden says China is in trouble over its high unemployment and aging workforce
  • “When bad folks have problems, they do bad things,” he said
AFP

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah: US President Joe Biden said Thursday that China’s mounting economic problems make the country a “ticking time bomb.”
“China is a ticking time bomb in many cases,” Biden said at a private fundraising event in the western state of Utah.
He pointed to the country’s high unemployment and aging workforce, saying “China is in trouble.”
“When bad folks have problems, they do bad things,” he said.
Biden offended Beijing in June by describing his counterpart Xi Jinping as a “dictator,” in a comment slammed as a “provocation” by China’s foreign ministry.
Biden insisted Thursday that he was seeking “a rational relationship with China.”
“I don’t want to hurt China, but I’m watching,” he said.
The United States recently relaunched its dialogue with China, with a succession of visits to Beijing by senior American officials, including chief diplomat Antony Blinken.
The aim of Blinken’s trip was to turn the page on recent tensions surrounding a Chinese balloon described as a “spy” operation that was shot down by the United States in February.

Biden asks Congress for $40 billion to support Ukraine, replenish US disaster aid and bolster border

Biden asks Congress for $40 billion to support Ukraine, replenish US disaster aid and bolster border
AP

Biden asks Congress for $40 billion to support Ukraine, replenish US disaster aid and bolster border

Biden asks Congress for $40 billion to support Ukraine, replenish US disaster aid and bolster border
  • The funding includes money to counter Russian and Chinese influence elsewhere by bolstering the World Bank and providing aid to resist Russian-aligned Wagner forces in Africa
  • The US has approved four rounds of aid to Ukraine in response to Russia’s invasion, totaling about $113 billion
AP

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration on Thursday asked Congress to provide more than $13 billion in emergency defense aid to Ukraine and an additional $8 billion for humanitarian support through the end of the year, another massive infusion of cash as the Russian invasion wears on and Ukraine pushes a counteroffensive against the Kremlin’s deeply entrenched forces.
The package includes $12 billion to replenish US federal disaster funds at home after a deadly climate season of heat and storms, and funds to bolster the enforcement at the Southern border with Mexico, including money to curb the flow of deadly fentanyl. All told, it’s a $40 billion package.
While the last such supplemental spending request from the White House for Ukraine funding was easily approved in 2022 despite reservations from Republicans, there’s a different dynamic this time.
A political divide on the issue has steadily grown, with the Republican-led House facing enormous pressure to demonstrate support for the party’s leader, Donald Trump, who has been very skeptical of the war. And American support for the effort has been slowly softening.
White House budget director Shalanda Young, in a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, urged swift action to follow through on the US “commitment to the Ukrainian peoples’ defense of their homeland and to democracy around the world” as well as other needs.
The request was crafted with an eye to picking up support from Republicans, as well as Democrats, particularly with increased domestic funding around border issues — a top priority for the GOP. The Republicans have been been highly critical of the Biden administration’s approach to halting the flow of migrants crossing from Mexico.
Still, the price tag of $40 billion may be too much for Republicans who are fighting to slash, not raise, federal outlays. As a supplemental request, the package the White House is sending to Congress falls outside the budget caps both parties agreed to as part of the debt ceiling showdown earlier this year.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement there was strong bipartisan support in the US Senate.
“The latest request from the Biden administration shows America’s continued commitment to helping Americans here at home and our friends abroad,” he said. “We hope to join with our Republican colleagues this fall to avert an unnecessary government shutdown and fund this critical emergency supplemental request.”
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who has championed of support for Ukraine, was more subdued.
“I look forward to carefully reviewing the Administration’s request to make sure it is necessary and appropriate,” McConnell said in a statement, “to keep America safe, secure our borders, support our allies, and help communities rebuild after disasters.”
Sen. Marco Rubio released a statement urging Congress to swiftly pass critical funding for disaster relief programs while separately considering military aid for Ukraine.
President Joe Biden and his senior national security team have repeatedly said the United States will help Ukraine “as long as it takes” to oust Russia from its borders. Privately, administration officials have warned Ukrainian officials that there is a limit to the patience of a narrowly divided Congress — and American public — for the costs of a war with no clear end.
“For people who might be concerned the costs are getting too high, we’d ask them what the costs — not just in treasure but in blood, perhaps even American blood — could be if Putin subjugates Ukraine,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby said this week.
Support among the American public for providing Ukraine weaponry and direct economic assistance has softened with time. An AP-NORC poll conducted in January 2023 around the one-year mark of the conflict, found that 48 percent favored the US providing weapons to Ukraine, down from the 60 percent of US adults who were in favor sending Ukraine weapons in May 2022. While Democrats have generally been more supportive than Republicans of offering weaponry, their support dropped slightly from 71 percent to 63 percent in the same period. Republicans’ support dropped more, from 53 percent to 39 percent.
Dozens of Republicans in the House and some GOP senators have expressed reservations, and even voted against, spending more federal dollars for the war effort. Many of those Republicans are aligning with Trump’s objections to the US involvement overseas.
That means any final vote on Ukraine aid will likely need to rely on a hefty coalition led by Democrats from Biden’s party to ensure approval.
The funding includes money to counter Russian and Chinese influence elsewhere by bolstering the World Bank and providing aid to resist Russian-aligned Wagner forces in Africa. Domestically, there’s an additional $60 million to address increased wildfires that have erupted nationwide. And the request includes $4 billion for the Southern border, including $2.2 billion for border management and $766 million to stop the flow of fentanyl and provide prevention and recovery support. There is also $100 million earmarked for the Department of Labor to ramp up investigations of suspected child labor violations.
To ease passage, Congress would likely try to attach the package to a must-pass measure for broader government funding in the US that’s needed by Oct. 1 to prevent any shutdown in federal offices.
Members of Congress have repeatedly pressed Defense Department leaders on how closely the US is tracking its aid to Ukraine to ensure that it is not subject to fraud or ending up in the wrong hands. The Pentagon has said it has a “robust program” to track the aid as it crosses the border into Ukraine and to keep tabs on it once it is there, depending on the sensitivity of each weapons system.
Ukraine is pushing through with its ongoing counteroffensive, in an effort to dislodge the Kremlin’s forces from territory they’ve occupied since a full-scale invasion in February 2022. The counteroffensive has come up against heavily mined terrain and reinforced defensive fortifications.
The US has approved four rounds of aid to Ukraine in response to Russia’s invasion, totaling about $113 billion, with some of that money going toward replenishment of US military equipment that was sent to the frontlines. Congress approved the latest round of aid in December, totaling roughly $45 billion for Ukraine and NATO allies. While the package was designed to last through the end of the fiscal year in September, much depends upon events on the ground.
“We remain confident that we’ll be able to continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” said Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.
There were questions in November about waning Republican support to approve the package, but it ultimately passed. Now, though, House Speaker McCarthy is facing pressure to impeach Biden over unproven claims of financial misconduct and it’s not clear whether a quick show of support for Ukraine could cause political damage in what’s expected to be a bruising 2024 reelection campaign.
Trump contends that American involvement has only drawn Russia closer to other adversarial states like China, and has condemned the tens of billions of dollars that the United States has provided in aid for Ukraine.
 

Maui fire deaths surge to 53 and likely to go higher, governor says

Maui fire deaths surge to 53 and likely to go higher, governor says
AP

Maui fire deaths surge to 53 and likely to go higher, governor says

Maui fire deaths surge to 53 and likely to go higher, governor says
  • Fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, the fire started Tuesday and took Maui by surprise, racing through parched growth covering the island and then feasting on homes and anything else that lay in its path
AP

LAHAINA, Hawaii: A search of the wildfire devastation on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of obliterated neighborhoods and landmarks charred beyond recognition, as the death toll rose to at least 53 and survivors told harrowing tales of narrow escapes with only the clothes on their backs.
A flyover of historic Lahaina showed entire neighborhoods that had been a vibrant vision of color and island life reduced to gray ash. Block after block was nothing but rubble and blackened foundations, including along famous Front Street, where tourists shopped and dined just days ago. Boats in the harbor were scorched, and smoke hovered over the town, which dates to the 1700s and is the biggest community on the island’s west side.
“Lahaina, with a few rare exceptions, has been burned down,” Hawaii Gov. Josh Green told The Associated Press. More than 1,000 structures were destroyed by fires that were still burning, he said.
The death toll will likely rise as search and rescue operations continue, Green added, and officials expect it will become the state’s deadliest natural disaster since a 1961 tsunami killed 61 people on the Big Island.
“We are heartsick,” Green said.

Tiffany Kidder Winn’s gift store Whaler’s Locker, which is one of the town’s oldest shops, was among the many businesses destroyed. As she assessed the damage Thursday, she came upon a line of burned-out vehicles, some with charred bodies inside them.
“It looked like they were trying to get out, but were stuck in traffic and couldn’t get off Front Street,” she said. She later spotted a body leaning against a seawall.
Winn said the destruction was so widespread, “I couldn’t even tell where I was because all the landmarks were gone.”
Fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, the fire started Tuesday and took Maui by surprise, racing through parched growth covering the island and then feasting on homes and anything else that lay in its path.
The official death toll stood at 36 late Wednesday, making it the deadliest US wildfire since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed at least 85 people and laid waste to the town of Paradise. The Hawaii toll could rise, though, as rescuers reach parts of the island that had been inaccessible due to the three ongoing fires, including the one in Lahaina that was 80 percent contained on Thursday, according to a Maui County news release. More than 270 structures have been damaged or destroyed, and dozens of people have been injured, including some critically.
“We are still in life preservation mode. Search and rescue is still a primary concern,” said Adam Weintraub, a spokesperson for Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.
Search and rescue teams still won’t be able to access certain areas until the fire lines are secure and they’re sure they’ll be able to get to those areas safely, Weintraub added.
The flames left some people with mere minutes to act and led some to flee into the ocean. A Lahaina man, Bosco Bae, posted video on Facebook from Tuesday night that showed fire burning nearly every building on a street as sirens blared and windblown sparks raced by. Bae, who said he was one of the last people to leave the town, was evacuated to the island’s main airport and was waiting to be allowed to return home.
Marlon Vasquez, a 31-year-old cook from Guatemala who came to the US in January 2022, said that when he heard the fire alarms, it was already too late to flee in his car.
“I opened the door and the fire was almost on top of us,” he told The Associated Press on Thursday from an evacuation center at a gymnasium. “We ran and ran. We ran almost the whole night and into the next day, because the fire didn’t stop.”
Vasquez and his brother Eduardo escaped via roads that were clogged with vehicles full of people. The smoke was so toxic that he vomited. He said he’s not sure his roommates and neighbors made it to safety.
Lahaina residents Kamuela Kawaakoa and Iiulia Yasso described their harrowing escape under smoke-filled skies. The couple and their 6-year-old son got back to their apartment after a quick dash to the supermarket for water, and only had time to grab a change of clothes and run as the bushes around them caught fire.
“We barely made it out,” Kawaakoa, 34, said at an evacuation shelter, still unsure if anything was left of their apartment.
As the family fled, they called 911 when they saw the Hale Mahaolu senior living facility across the road erupt in flames.
Chelsey Vierra’s grandmother, Louise Abihai, was living at Hale Mahaolu, and the family doesn’t know if she got out. “She doesn’t have a phone. She’s 97 years old,” Vierra said Thursday. “She can walk. She is strong.”
Relatives are monitoring shelter lists and calling the hospital. “We got to find our loved one, but there’s no communication here,” said Vierra, who fled the flames. “We don’t know who to ask about where she went.”
Communications have been spotty on the island, with 911, landline and cellular service failing at times. Power was also out in parts of Maui.
Tourists were advised to stay away, and about 11,000 flew out of Maui on Wednesday with at least 1,500 more expected to leave Thursday, according to Ed Sniffen, state transportation director. Officials prepared the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu to take in the thousands who have been displaced.
In coastal Kihei, southeast of Lahaina, wide swaths of ground glowed red with embers Wednesday night as flames continued to chew through trees and buildings. Gusty winds blew sparks over a black and orange patchwork of charred earth and still-crackling hot spots.
The fires were fanned by strong winds from Hurricane Dora passing far to the south. It’s the latest in a series of disasters caused by extreme weather around the globe this summer. Experts say climate change is increasing the likelihood of such events.
Wildfires aren’t unusual in Hawaii, but the weather of the past few weeks created the fuel for a devastating blaze and, once ignited, the high winds created the disaster, said Thomas Smith an associate professor in Environmental Geography at the London School of Economics and Political Science.
Hawaii’s Big Island is also currently seeing blazes, Mayor Mitch Roth said, although there were no reports of injuries or destroyed homes there.
With communications hampered, it was difficult for many to check in with friends and family members. Some people were posting messages on social media. Maui officials opened a Family Assistance Center at the Kahului Community Center for people looking for the missing.
Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, of the Hawaii State Department of Defense, told reporters Wednesday night that officials were working to get communications restored, distribute water and possibly add law enforcement personnel. He said National Guard helicopters had dropped 150,000 gallons (568,000 liters) of water on the fires.
The Coast Guard said it rescued 14 people who jumped into the water to escape the flames and smoke.
Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. said Wednesday that officials hadn’t yet begun investigating the immediate cause of the fires.
President Joe Biden declared a major disaster on Maui. Traveling in Utah on Thursday, he pledged that the federal response will ensure that “anyone who’s lost a loved one, or whose home has been damaged or destroyed, is going to get help immediately.” Biden promised to streamline requests for assistance and said the Federal Emergency Management Agency was “surging emergency personnel” on the island.
 

