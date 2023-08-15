Performing arts on show as Baha festival returns

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture is preparing to stage its second Traditional Performing Arts Festival, titled “Tharaa,” in Baha from Sept. 28-30.
The festival aims to revive traditional performing arts across communities, showcase authentic costumes and instruments used in various dances, and offer a taste of popular regional cuisines.
Performing arts that have been preserved across generations in different regions of the Kingdom will be featured, including the Alhujainy song performance on camels, and the Al-Shihri dance, or Bedouin Samra, which became popular in the south.
HIGHLIGHT
‘Tharaa,’ an Arabic term meaning prosperity, will focus on the historic significance of dances and performances, as well as folktales, songs, riddles, poems, sculptures and chants.
“Tharaa,” an Arabic term meaning prosperity, will also focus on the historic significance of dances and performances, as well as folktales, songs, riddles, poems, sculptures and chants.
Visitors will be able to familiarize themselves with local traditions, such as Al-Dufuf, a performance using tambourines accompanied by oud scents and ritual presentation of Saudi coffee.
A “Stories of Art” section will highlight the history of the performing arts, traditional costumes and tools used in performance.
In the “Depths of the Arts” activity, visitors will be faced with five doors, each representing a specific region. On entering, they will explore the area’s culture, clothing, artifacts and food in contemporary art form.
A “Field of Creativity” section will include interactive screens and photography stations, as well as live performances from the five regions of the Kingdom showcasing more than 20 styles of performing arts.
The 10-minute shows will run throughout the festival, with four consecutive shows each day featuring the five regional dances and performances.
Visitors will enjoy contemporary and traditional dishes from different regions served in the courtyard and restaurant area with tree and rock-inspired furniture.
The ministry’s first Performing Arts Festival was held last year in Riyadh as part of efforts to help Saudi creators showcase their talents.
The festival aims to boost the cultural heritage of traditional performing arts, and preserve heritage skills for future generations.
Saudi FM attends Cairo ministerial meeting on Syria
Updated 32 min 34 sec ago
SPA
CAIRO: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan participated in a meeting of the Ministerial Contact Group on Syria.
The ministers, meeting in Cairo, exchanged viewpoints on efforts made to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis.
They also stressed the importance of resolving the humanitarian crisis, providing an appropriate environment for aid to reach all regions in Syria, creating the necessary conditions for the return of refugees and displaced persons to their areas, ending their suffering, enabling them to return safely to their homeland, and taking further measures that would contribute to stabilizing the situation in the entire Syrian territory.
The following communique was released after the meeting:
Upon the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt Sameh Shoukry, and in implementation of Resolution 822 issued by the Arab League Council at the Summit level on May 19, 2023, the Ministers of foreign affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Iraq, and the Republic of Lebanon and the secretary-general of the Arab League held a meeting on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, with the Minister of foreign affairs and expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic.
The meeting aimed to follow up on the implementation of Amman Communique issued on May 1, 2023, and to enhance the Arab leadership role in resolving the Syrian crisis and addressing its political, security, and humanitarian implications.
The meeting sought to continue the dialogue in pursuit of this goal based on a step-by-step approach and in line with U.N. Security Council Resolution 2254, which aims to preserve the unity, cohesion, and sovereignty of Syria, fulfill the aspirations of its people, eradicate terrorism, and contribute to creating appropriate conditions for the voluntary and safe return of refugees as a humanitarian priority.
During the meeting, the contact group and the Syrian Minister of foreign affairs and expatriates discussed the developments in Syria and the communications by their excellencies, the members of the committee, and the Syrian government with the United Nations and friendly countries.
The communication comes under efforts to move the crisis towards a comprehensive resolution in accordance with relevant international references. The meeting emphasized the necessity of taking practical and effective steps to work on resolving the crisis gradually.
Within the framework of the discussion of the full implementation of the outcomes of Amman Communique, the participants underscored that a political solution is the only formula to resolve the Syrian crisis, expressing hopes for the resumption of the constitutional path towards that goal, including holding the upcoming meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in the Sultanate of Oman before the end of this year in coordination with the United Nations. Participants in the meeting also agreed on the importance of finalizing this path as among the major components of the envisioned political solution and the national reconciliation for Syria.
Emphasizing the importance of intensified efforts to end the humanitarian suffering of the brotherly Syrian people and, according to the international community’s obligations in this regard, participants in the meeting welcomed the joint agreement between the United Nations and the Syrian Arab Republic announced on August 7, 2023, concerning the delivery of humanitarian assistance through the Bab al-Hawa Crossing for six months. They also welcomed the Syrian government’s decision to extend the opening of the Bab al-Salam and Al-Raei crossings for humanitarian assistance until November 13, 2023. Members of the Ministerial Contact Group also expressed hopes for continued and unaltered delivery of humanitarian assistance to needy segments and for more similar decisions from the Syrian government to allow the use of border crossings for humanitarian purposes.
The Liaison Committee and the Syrian Minister emphasized the necessity of addressing the refugee crisis along with all its implications on the Syrian people and the host countries. They underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation between the Syrian government and the refugee-hosting countries to facilitate a voluntary and safe return of refugees, thus ending their suffering.
This should be carried out in coordination with relevant United Nations bodies, notably the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in accordance with established procedures and guidelines in this matter. Considering it a priority, they stressed the need to act on this front.
Moreover, the attendees emphasized the importance of ramping up collaboration with the international community and the United Nations to accelerate the execution of early recovery projects. They advocated for broadening the spectrum of humanitarian endeavors while laying the essential groundwork for the recovery process.
In this regard, the Syrian Minister indicated the procedures and provisions that Syria has put in place. He pointed out the existing collaboration and dialogue with the UNHCR, emphasizing the supportive measures that the Syrian government has provided to facilitate the Commission's activities within Syria.
The Minister stressed the government’s continuous commitment to taking and intensifying these measures, including facilitating the opening of additional offices for the UNHCR in the areas of refugee return. He added that there would also be periodic announcements about the measures being undertaken to facilitate refugee repatriation, including their inclusion under decrees of presidential pardons.
The Syrian Minister confirmed the ongoing commitment to periodically release statistics concerning the returning refugee population. He also affirmed the Syrian government's dedication to maintaining productive involvement with the Commission on refugee return matters, alongside the ongoing collaborative efforts between Syria and Jordan, in accordance with the stipulations of the Amman Statement, and coordination with U.N. bodies, aiming to facilitate the successful repatriation of a thousand refugees from Jordan.
Key points underscored:
•Offering incentives and streamlining procedures for returning refugees, while ensuring coordination with their host countries.
•Initiating efforts to create a registration platform for refugees who wish to return, in cooperation with host nations and relevant U.N. bodies.
•The Syrian government's responsibility is to provide information regarding the requirements of regions slated for refugee repatriation.
The Liaison Committee emphasized the need to bolster efforts for the exchange of abductees and detainees, as well as locating missing individuals in cooperation with international entities like the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
In this context, the Syrian Minister reiterated that his country is committed to ongoing efforts aimed at releasing all Syrian abductees and issuing periodic updates concerning the progress made, including sharing relevant information with the abductees' families and disclosing their locations whenever possible.
This commitment underscores the Syrian government's obligation to fulfill its national responsibility in this matter, the Minister said.
The participants welcomed the convening in July 2023 of the first meeting of the Jordanian-Syrian joint security committee to control borders and combat drug production and
smuggling.
They also welcomed the joint cooperation between the governments of Iraq and Syria in the field of drug control through the exchange of information, which resulted in August 2023 in the dismantling of an international smuggling network that was smuggling drugs in the countries of the region as well as preparing to conclude a memorandum of understanding between the two countries in this regard.
The participants also expressed their aspiration for the continuation and intensification of joint cooperation between Syria and the countries of the region, in a way that serves the efforts to combat drug production and smuggling in the region to end this growing danger.
Members of the Arab Ministerial Contact Committee stressed the need to support efforts to combat terrorism in Syria, the call for intensifying cooperation between the Syrian government, the concerned countries, and the United Nations, and for the international community to play an effective role in eliminating this threat in all its forms and manifestations, the call for eradicating all its sources, and supporting efforts Syria and its institutions are exerting in combating terrorism, preserving the country's sovereignty and security, ending the presence of armed and terrorist groups on the Syrian territory, and calling for the exit of all illegal foreign forces, in accordance with the provisions of international law and consistency with the Charter of the United Nations, and preserving the security of Syria and the region.
The Contact Committee provided the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic with proposals to implement Amman Declaration.
In general, the Contact Committee was briefed on the efforts made by the Syrian Arab Republic in various fields, as the Committee encourages the Syrian government to continue steps and procedures for dealing with all the consequences of the Syrian crisis, in a way that achieves the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people to overcome the relevant challenges and move towards a better future.
The participants expressed their thanks to the Arab Republic of Egypt for inviting and hosting the meeting and appreciated the positive involvement of the Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants during it, who in turn expressed gratitude to the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic for the role of the Arab Contact Committee, and its commitment to work through it to restore Syria to its normal position on the Arab and international arenas within the framework of strengthening the mechanisms of joint Arab action.
The participants agreed to hold the next meeting of the Contact Committee in Baghdad and to form a contact group at the level of experts to follow up and prepare for it.
Saudi Cabinet welcomes successful effort to remove oil from FSO Safer
Updated 11 min 23 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi ministers on Tuesday welcomed the completion of the UN’s work to remove oil from a stricken tanker in the Red Sea.
The UN announced on Friday that it had successfully removed more than a million barrels from the FSO Safer, averting what could have been a massive environmental disaster.
Saudi Arabia, which has been one of the leading voices in calling for action on the tanker, said it appreciated the work of the UN and the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen.
During the weekley meeting chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, the Cabinet reiterated interest in strengthening economic and investment ties with various countries in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030 and the unprecedented opportunities it entails in different areas.
It also commended the agreements signed between the Kingdom and various countries and Latin America in this regard.
The ministers backed the Kingdom’s emphasis, during the second G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting held India, on the success of the Riyadh Initiative for Enhancing International Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Cooperation.
They also commended the joining of over 161 anti-corruption agencies representing 90 countries to the initiative’s Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network).
The Cabinet praised the outcomes of the international Islamic conference hosted by the Kingdom within the framework of its keenness to serve Islam and Muslims, and its active role in consolidating solidarity and cooperation between Islamic countries in combating extremist ideas and promoting values of tolerance and coexistence.
Locally, the Cabinet approved the establishment of an agency named the Insurance Authority and an institute under the name the National Institute for Health Research.
Governor of the Saudi Central Bank said the that new Insurance Authority will work to develop the insurance sector by providing the appropriate environment to create strong insurance entities capable of competition and growth.
It will also support the stability of the insurance sector in particular, and the national economy in general, and ensure that the interests of beneficiaries and policyholders are not affected, the governor said.
The Minister of Health said that the National Institute for Health Research will contribute to attracting health investments, supporting scientists and researchers and enhancing health security.
Highly-anticipated film starring Margot Robbie has evoked mixed reactions from movie goers
Several nations in region considering outright ban of the movie
Updated 30 min 51 sec ago
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: People have been rushing to cinemas here to watch “Barbie,” the movie that has garnered $1 billion at the US box office but also caused a storm of criticism, particularly from people and governments in the Middle East.
Last Thursday, on the opening day in Riyadh, movie goers descended on cinemas wearing various shades of pink and their funkiest accessories, demonstrating how the popularity of the film has affected local audiences.
Kuwait has banned “Barbie,” while there is heated debate underway in Lebanon on whether to do so. Concerns have been raised across the region about the movie’s supposed disruption of cultural norms.
Rumors had been circulating that Saudi Arabia would also prohibit the film when its screening was pushed to Aug. 31 — a month after its US release. But the film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken respectively, was unexpectedly released on Aug. 10, with only a few days’ notice given for advanced ticket purchases.
Some also rushed to criticism.
The movie is essentially about the tribulations of a woman in the “real world,” but individuals across the Arab region have been bashing the film, claiming it is packed with extreme feminist ideologies that degrade men. Many also claimed it violated traditional family values.
On Aug. 10, one person shared a post on X that stated: “Honestly, whoever is booking, I assure you you’ll regret it and won’t finish the film. You’ll just be wasting your weekend.”
The film’s marketing campaign, reportedly costing a whopping $150 million, has left no commercial area free of the signature Barbie color — from clothing and makeup collaborations, to pink-coated desserts and tourist initiatives, which includes Airbnb listing Barbie’s Malibu Dream House for bookings.
For weeks “Barbie” has gone viral on social media platforms. Saudi movie goers have also weighed in with their views.
Mohammed F. told Arab News that the film’s strong point is that it tackles issues such as patriarchal attitudes and consumerism, in playful and fun ways, using Barbie dolls.
I enjoyed it for what it was and it was definitely funny but the movie did not bring anything new to the table when tackling feminism.
Nora Al-sadoon, Moviegoer
“It’s very educational especially for women who don’t realize or have a clear understanding on why unfortunately a lot of men with privilege abuse their rights and basically how the current reality — patriarchy — affects women’s growth and dreams and aspirations to accomplish greatness,” he added.
In the film, there are Barbies with careers traditionally taken up by men, like doctors, astronauts and construction workers, but central to the plot is a stereotypical Barbie still trying to find her place in the world.
Mohammed continued: “I think that also speaks to women who are currently objectified and put in a box, to then realize how important it is to find themselves.
“I believe men should definitely learn from this movie especially men who are toxic and objectify women because they are unfortunately the ones who find this movie controversial because they feel attacked by the truth they know is real.”
Many applauded the technical aspects and script of the film, which include lavish wardrobes, elaborate set designs, catchy soundtrack, and witty zingers in the all-so-pink world of Barbie Land.
For some women, it was the movie they have been waiting for because it appeared to represent their transition from innocent young girls to women facing the reality of contemporary society.
“It brought back so many precious childhood memories,” Mashael Abdulrahman told Arab News.
“What touched me the most was that it was about experiencing life, specifically through different human emotions. In several scenes I was left speechless, the way Barbie was trying to make sense of what she’s going through, how she was on a journey to self-discovery, understanding what does she truly want. And Ken too,” Abdulrahman explained.
For some, the storyline fell flat. “It just wasn’t very good,” said one woman who preferred to remain anonymous. While it flipped the idea of patriarchy on its head, she believes it did not go much further than that.
“Mostly I felt like it was a beautiful movie that was poorly made. Some parts felt rushed or unnecessary … But generally I felt like (it was) a modern blockbuster in the sense that it was a movie about an IP (a company’s intellectual property), trying to revitalize its image, and a director trying to break into making large blockbuster films. There were plenty of parts that were fun and funny but I don’t think it’s a breakthrough film,” the woman added.
Nora Al-Sadoon, who also watched the film, told Arab News: “Personally, I walked into it expecting a slightly more serious movie. I did like how it talked about Barbie presenting the dream for girls and them being anything they want to be, but the script and the story felt a little weak. I enjoyed it for what it was and it was definitely funny but the movie did not bring anything new to the table when tackling feminism.”
Some said that they expected more from Greta Gerwig, the actress, director, and screenwriter behind the critically-acclaimed films “Little Women” and “Ladybird.”
Abdullah Faisal said that he “resonated with some moments of the movie, yet given who worked on this movie, it wasn’t as strong or impactful as I expected it to be. For major topics like patriarchy and gender discrimination, the movie didn’t give them justice.”
Aside from gender, Faisal said the film seems to have highlighted generational differences in his family on certain issues. While his 37-year-old sister felt connected to the themes as a Saudi woman facing various societal challenges, his mother expressed a dislike for the film. “She said it had great messages but nothing new or emotionally provocative,” he explained.
Summer in Jeddah is a season of vibrant entertainment
KAEC is undergoing a significant evolution in its tourism potential, emphasizing sustainable long-term expansion aligned with the Vision 2030 framework
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: As the scorching sun bears down on the city, Jeddah comes alive with a burst of energy and excitement, embracing the summer season with open arms.
A summer events calendar that promises a feast for the senses has been unveiled by the Jeddah Art Promenade, a popular location for both families and culture enthusiasts. Jeddah’s summer celebrations last until the end of October and include thrilling surfing experiences, interesting marine workshops, bustling shopping markets, and fun activities for kids.
Visitors can enter free every day from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. The location has a sizable food court and outdoor seating, making it the perfect place to enjoy a variety of regional and international culinary treats.
Along the seafront, the Jeddah Art Promenade offers a picturesque boulevard where carnivals, live performances, street performers, and creative exhibits come to life. The appeal of Jeddah’s entertainment is boosted by the presence of a variety of eateries, cafes, and shops.
Beyond the art promenade, King Abdullah Economic City has become a magnet for numerous tourists due to its wide array of entertainment hubs and facilities, solidifying its position as the foremost tourist destination in the Kingdom, particularly during the summer season. This growth has been propelled by substantial enhancements, transforming it into one of the most pivotal economic hubs.
Apart from its maritime allure, KAEC boasts the most pristine and captivating beaches along the Red Sea. Its strategic location along the Red Sea coastline offers breathtaking sea vistas, underscoring its significance in both tourism and the economy.
Its numerous green spaces, gardens, modern recreation areas, and charming chalets, which collectively make up some of the most alluring sites to enjoy leisure time by a natural lake nestled among a cluster of mangroves, serve to further emphasize this significance.
The city offers a special chance to discover a variety of superb dining options that cater to the interests of tourists looking to discover new culinary experiences. It offers adequate locations for business events and is a top choice for culinary connoisseurs.
Additionally, KAEC offers a selection of options for participating in water sports and games along the Red Sea coast. These choices include a shooting-games-focused area with a number of swimming pools.
The Bay La Sun Club has facilities for football, tennis, a spectrum of water-based games, bowling, billiards, and golf, along with accessible shooting simulators.
KAEC’s Juman Park serves as a gathering place for a variety of recreational activities. In addition to walkways for strolling and cycling, this park offers amenities like miniature golf, tennis courts, and table tennis, as well as the chance for families to have picnics while taking in Yam Beach’s stunning coral reefs.
All of these services are lavishly infused with high levels of luxury, guaranteeing a wide range of recreational pursuits. Together, these activities capture the essence of the area, providing tourists with a unique and unmatched experience that satisfies their desire for variety in their travel plans.
KAEC is undergoing a significant evolution in its tourism potential, emphasizing sustainable long-term expansion aligned with the Vision 2030 framework. This strategic approach aims to establish tourism as a vital contributor to the national economy.
Tonight will also mark an unforgettable atmosphere reminiscent of the 1990s, brought back to life during a legendary event featuring iconic Arab singers in Jeddah. Among the esteemed artists gracing the stage are Moustafa Qamar, Ehab Tawfik, Hisham Abbas, Simone Kamel, Hamid Al-Shaeri, Khaled Ajaj, Hossam Hosni, and Mohamad Mohi.
This musical extravaganza, titled “The Nineties’ Cassette,” will take place at the Benchmark Theatre. The event aims to transport the audience in Jeddah back to the cherished memories of the glorious past by presenting a collection of the most enchanting Egyptian songs from the 1990s, all compiled into a single memory of the beautiful golden age.
Elevate Program empowers women in data, Artificial Intelligence
The Elevate Program gives women the skills needed to pursue jobs in emerging markets, catering to both technical specialists and those wishing to enter the fields of data, artificial intelligence and machine learning
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: A total of 1,000 women from 29 countries are receiving training in data and AI skills through the Elevate Program, launched by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority in collaboration with Google Cloud.
Elevate aims to train over 25,000 women worldwide in advanced technical fields within five years, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
In the initial phase of the program, launched in May, trainees will undergo four levels of remote training. This will include integrated learning, recorded lessons, self-training modules, group-based and synchronous learning, open seminars, virtual courses, and practical projects.
Seven male and nine female Saudi trainers are supervising the training, providing 340 intensive training hours in two tracks: one for technical specialists and one for nonspecialists.
The program will offer free training sessions in areas including cloud engineering, data engineering, machine learning engineering, and cloud operations.
In the first phase, 300 female technical specialists and 700 female nonspecialists from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Mauritania, the US, Nigeria, Tanzania, Syria, Turkiye, Algeria, Kenya, India, Jordan, Brazil, Gambia, Vietnam, Uganda, Swaziland, Lebanon, Lesotho, Iraq, the UK, Sudan, Tunisia, Moldova, Uzbekistan and Liberia are taking part.
The Elevate Program gives women the skills needed to pursue jobs in emerging markets, catering to both technical specialists and those wishing to enter the fields of data, artificial intelligence and machine learning.
The program is also aimed at closing the gender gap in science in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.