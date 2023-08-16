Niger junta says open to talks as Putin, US stress peace

You are here

General Abdourahmane Tiani, who was declared as the new head of state of Niger by leaders of a coup, arrives to meet with ministers in Niamey, Niger July 28, 2023. (REUTERS)
Updated 16 August 2023
Reuters

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Mali’s military leader about the recent coup in neighboring Niger on Tuesday, a call likely to cause concern among Western governments that fear growing Russian influence in West Africa’s Sahel region
NIAMEY: Niger’s junta on Tuesday said that it was open to talks to resolve a regional crisis caused by last month’s military coup, while Russia and the United States called for a peaceful resolution.
Western powers and democratic African governments have called for the coup leaders to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, who they have detained since July 26, but the military leaders have refused and rejected attempts at negotiation.
West African army chiefs will meet on Thursday and Friday in Ghana to prepare for a possible military intervention, which the main regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has threatened to launch if diplomacy fails.
Any military intervention could further destabilize the impoverished Sahel, where an insurgency by groups linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State has displaced millions over the past decade and fueled a hunger crisis.
“We are in a process of transition. We have explained the ins and outs, reiterated our willingness to remain open and to talk to all parties, but we have insisted on the need for the country to be independent,” said Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, who was appointed prime minister by the military last week.
He spoke after a trip to meet Chad’s President Mahamat Deby, who staged his own coup in 2021. Niger’s takeover is the seventh in West and Central Africa in three years.
The coup and its aftermath have sucked in international powers with strategic interests in the region.
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Mali’s military leader about the recent coup in neighboring Niger on Tuesday, a call likely to cause concern among Western governments that fear growing Russian influence in West Africa’s Sahel region.
Putin “stressed the importance of a peaceful resolution of the situation for a more stable Sahel,” Mali’s interim President Assimi Goita said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said US President Joe Biden’s administration was committed to a diplomatic resolution, and said Niger was a partner it did not want to lose.
Singh declined to call the takeover a coup but said it “certainly looks like an attempted coup.”
Meanwhile, ECOWAS has the support of Central Africa’s regional bloc ECCAS in efforts to overturn Niger’s coup and restore constitutional order, Nigerian President and ECOWAS Chairman Bola Tinubu said on Tuesday.
“I understand the fear of our people on any form of military action. We are working to keep the sanctions in place and we are following them to the letter,” he said in a statement.
Russian influence in West Africa has grown while the West’s has waned since a string of coups began. Military leaders in Mali and Burkina Faso have kicked out troops from former colonial power France and strengthened ties with Moscow.
In Mali, the army government also brought in mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner group, who have been accused of executing civilians and committing other grave human rights abuses.
Under Bazoum, Niger remained a Western ally. The US, France, Germany and Italy have troops stationed there under agreements with the now-deposed civilian government.
Putin has called for a return to constitutional order in Niger, while Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin welcomed the army takeover and offered his services.
Support for Russia has appeared to surge in Niger since the coup, with junta supporters waving Russian flags at rallies and calling for France to disengage.
Niger’s coup leaders have revoked a raft of military agreements with France, although Paris shrugged this off by saying that it did not recognize them as legitimate authorities.

 

  • Washington has formal collective defense arrangements in place with both Tokyo and Seoul separately, but it wants those two countries to work closer together given growing concerns about China’s mounting power and worries about its intentions
WASHINGTON: The United States, Japan and South Korea will launch a series of joint initiatives on technology and defense when the countries’ leaders gather at Camp David this Friday, according to senior US administration officials, amid mounting shared concerns about China.
While the summit is unlikely to produce a formal security arrangement that commits the nations to each others’ defense, they will agree to mutual understanding about regional responsibilities and set up a three-way hot line to communicate in times of crisis, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
US President Joe Biden invited Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, to the storied presidential retreat in Maryland’s Catoctin Mountains as the Asian nations work to mend their tattered diplomatic relations in the face of greater regional threats posed both by China’s rise and North Korea.
It will mark the first in what US officials hope will be an annual gathering between the three country’s leaders, formalizing their ties and cooperation.
South Korea and Japan held their first joint summit in 12 years this March, and have made steps to ease tensions after years of disputes including some related to Japan’s 1910-1945 occupation of Korea.
Washington has formal collective defense arrangements in place with both Tokyo and Seoul separately, but it wants those two countries to work closer together given growing concerns about China’s mounting power and worries about its intentions.
“We are anticipating some steps that will bring us closer together in the security realm,” said one of the US officials, and that doing so would “add to our collective security.”
But the US official added that, “it’s too much to ask — it’s a bridge too far — to fully expect a three-way security framework among each of us. However, we are taking steps whereby each of the countries understand responsibilities with respect to regional security, and we are advancing new areas of coordination and ballistic missile defense, again technology, that will be perceived as very substantial.”
The summit is also expected to lead to a joint statement between the countries that includes some language speaking to concerns about China’s desire to change the status of self-governed Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory.
The US, Japanese and South Korean joint statement is set to include language on maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, one of the officials said. The exact language on that and other provisions is expected to be negotiated up to the last minute.
But the language currently under consideration would be consistent with prior US positions on the subject, avoiding a sharp escalation in rhetoric with Beijing as Washington has been seeking to ease tensions ahead of possible talks between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year.
Christopher Johnstone, a former Biden White House official now with Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, said the US administration was seeking to take advantage of the Tokyo-Seoul rapprochement to “institutionalize” some of the progress and make it more difficult for future leaders to reverse.
However, Johnstone told a briefing previewing the summit that progress remained fragile.
“In South Korea, President Yoon’s efforts are still not widely popular. And in Japan there’s this constant refrain of skepticism that the improvement will be durable and that ... a future (South Korean) president could flip the table over again,” he said.
Johnstone said he expected a summit statement recognizing that the security of the three countries is linked, “and that some measure of threat to one is a threat to all,” even if this would fall short of NATO’s Article 5 language, that sees an attack on one as an attack on all.
He expected this to complemented with new defense initiatives, including a deepening of join military exercises and missile defense cooperation.

 

  • Biden is walking a careful line ahead of his possible 2024 rematch with Trump, who remains the frontrunner for the Republican nomination
MILWAUKEE: As criminal charges against Donald Trump mount, his rival for the White House President Joe Biden is determined to avoid commenting on the Republican’s legal troubles.
A day after Trump was indicted for the fourth time, for alleged racketeering and election interference in Georgia, Biden delivered a public speech in another key swing state, Wisconsin, focused on wind power and job creation.
In a factory busy with new orders for wind turbines, the Democrat boasted of new jobs and investments linked, in his view, to the major energy and infrastructure policies he has enacted during his first term.
Though the speech was aimed squarely at countering Trump’s message of American decline, he was careful not to even mention his predecessor’s name — and certainly not the Georgia indictment.
“They tell us America is failing,” Biden said of Republicans’ political messaging.
“They are wrong... America isn’t failing. It’s winning.”
Asked about Trump’s latest legal development, White House spokeswoman Olivia Dalton said Tuesday aboard Air Force One that she was “certainly not going to comment.”
Biden is walking a careful line ahead of his possible 2024 rematch with Trump, who remains the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.
Trump’s refusal to accept his 2020 election loss to Biden has led to the slew of indictments against him — first in federal court in August, and again in the southern state of Georgia on Monday, where he was painted as leading a Mafia-like operation to subvert Biden’s victory.

Biden, 80, has maintained his silence since Trump was hit with his first indictment — in New York earlier this year, over hush-money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.
The US leader knows that the slightest comment he makes will be seized on by rival Republicans as alleged proof that he has unleashed the Justice Department to immobilize his likely 2024 opponent.
Already not fond of speaking with reporters, Biden has carefully avoided the press since the beginning of the summer and their persistent questions about Trump.
He frequently ignores shouted questions as he boards his plane or while taking bike rides at his beachside home in Delaware.
The Democrat instead sticks to well-practiced speeches on major economic policies, especially his signature “Inflation Reduction Act.”
While its name was designed to show Americans he was taking action over rising prices, the gut of the policy is incentives for investment and job creation in the renewable energy sector.
Biden says it has already generated $110 billion in private investment.
“In Wisconsin alone, companies have committed over $3 billion in manufacturing and clean energy investments since President Biden was sworn into office,” the White House said Tuesday.

For his 2024 reelection campaign, Biden likely knows he cannot drown out all the noise about Trump’s indictments and coming trials.
But he is betting that ultimately the robustness of the US economy, which has defied predictions of recession, will convince voters to support him.
To set himself out from his rival, Biden does not see the need to stoke the fires of Trump’s legal woes.
Equally so, he is mute on the legal problems of his own son, Hunter Biden, who faces possible criminal tax and other charges from a Justice Department special counsel appointed just last week.
While that drew big headlines, it was quickly eclipsed by Georgia’s indictment of Trump.
Still, Biden faces an uphill battle.
Opinion polls show he has a low confidence rating among voters, who don’t completely understand his economic policy and are put off by his age. If reelected, Biden would be 86 when he finishes his second term.
Still, at the peak of a five-decade political career, the US leader is gambling that time favors him and that voters will prefer his personality to Trump’s.
“This is still a country that believes in honesty, decency and integrity,” Biden said Tuesday in a thinly veiled swipe at his Republican opponent.

 

  • Myanmar is facing genocide accusations at the United Nations’ top court following the 2017 crackdown, which sent hundreds of thousands fleeing to Bangladesh
YANGON: Myanmar authorities have arrested nearly 150 Rohingya suspected of trying to flee the country, an official told AFP on Tuesday.
The mainly Muslim Rohingya are seen in Myanmar as interlopers from Bangladesh. They are denied citizenship and require permission to travel.
The military launched a crackdown on Rohingya in 2017, and thousands now risk their lives each year making perilous journeys from camps in Bangladesh and Myanmar to reach Muslim-majority Malaysia and Indonesia.
The 127 Rohingya men and 18 women were arrested on Friday near the village of Waekhami in southern Mon state.
“They have been detained since then and under investigation according to the immigration law,” Aung Myat Kyaw Sein, spokesperson for Mon State Administration Council, told AFP.
Myanmar is facing genocide accusations at the United Nations’ top court following the 2017 crackdown, which sent hundreds of thousands fleeing to Bangladesh.
Last week, a boat carrying around 50 Rohingya broke up in heavy seas off the Myanmar coast. Rescuers have recovered 17 bodies, but the rest are still missing.
Bangladesh and Myanmar have discussed efforts to begin repatriating Rohingya refugees, though a senior US rights envoy said last month that conditions are not safe for their return.
Myanmar has been in chaos since Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government was toppled in a military coup in February 2021, ending its brief period of democracy.
 

 

  • McGonigal pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiring to launder money and violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act
NEW YORK: A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to violate sanctions on Russia by going to work, after he retired, for an oligarch he once investigated.
Appearing before a federal judge in New York City, Charles McGonigal, 55, said he was “deeply remorseful” for work he did in 2021 for the billionaire industrialist Oleg Deripaska.
McGonigal told the judge he accepted over $17,000 to help Deripaska collect derogatory information about another Russian oligarch who was a business competitor. Deripaska has been under US sanctions since 2018 for reasons related to Russia’s occupation of Crimea.
McGonigal was also trying to help Deripaska get off the sanctions list, Assistant US Attorney Rebecca Dell said, and was in negotiations along with co-conspirators to receive a fee of $650,000 to $3 million to hunt for electronic files revealing hidden assets of $500 million belonging to the oligarch’s business rival.
McGonigal pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiring to launder money and violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. He could face up to five years in prison. Judge Jennifer H. Rearden scheduled his sentencing for Dec. 14.
McGonigal, who lives in New York, is separately charged in federal court in Washington, D.C. with concealing at least $225,000 in cash he allegedly received from a former Albanian intelligence official while working for the FBI.
McGonigal was special agent in charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York from 2016 to 2018. He supervised investigations of Russian oligarchs, including Deripaska.
The US District Court for the District of Columbia later affirmed the sanctions against Deripaska, finding there was evidence he had acted as an agent of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
McGonigal, who became choked up at one point as he described his crime, said Deripaska funneled the $17,500 payment he received through a bank in Cypress and a corporation in New Jersey before it was transferred into his bank account.
“This, as you can imagine, has been a painful process not only for me, but for my friends, family and loved ones,” McGonigal said. “I take full responsibility as my actions were never intended to hurt the United States, the FBI and my family and friends.”
In a release, Matthew G. Olsen, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, said, “McGonigal, by his own admission, betrayed his oath and actively concealed his illicit work at the bidding of a sanctioned Russian oligarch.”
“Today’s plea shows the Department of Justice’s resolve to pursue and dismantle the illegal networks that Russian oligarchs use to try to escape the reach of our sanctions and evade our laws,” he added.

 

  • Russia and China, which have close ties to North Korea, have blocked any Security Council action since vetoing a US-sponsored resolution in May 2022 that would have imposed new sanctions over the North’s spate of intercontinental ballistic missile launche
UNITED NATIONS: North Korea on Tuesday denounced US-led plans for an open Security Council meeting on its human rights record as “despicable” and only aimed at achieving Washington’s geopolitical ambitions.
Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son Gyong called the United States a “declining” power and said if the council dealt with any country’s human rights, the US should be the first “as it is the anti-people empire of evils, totally depraved due to all sorts of social evils.”
The United States, which holds the Security Council presidency this month, scheduled the meeting on human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, North Korea’s official name, for Thursday.
It will be the first open council meeting on the DPRK rights issue since 2017. US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters last week that UN human rights chief Volker Türk and Elizabeth Salmon, the UN’s independent investigator on human rights in the reclusive northeast Asia country, would brief council members.
The Security Council “must address the horrors, the abuses and crimes being perpetrated” by North Korean leader Kim Jong Il’s regime against its own people as well as the people of Japan and South Korea, Thomas-Greenfield, flanked by the ambassadors from Albania, Japan and South Korea, said when making the announcement.
Nate Evans, the spokesperson for the US Mission to the United Nations, responded to Kim Son Gyong’s remarks by reiterating that North Korea’s ongoing human rights violations and abuses “go against the very principles of the UN Charter and are directly linked to Pyongyang’s unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.”
“North Koreans are suffering while the DPRK regime diverts a large share of its budget and resources to weapons development,” Evans said in a statement to The Associated Press.
Russia and China, which have close ties to North Korea, have blocked any Security Council action since vetoing a US-sponsored resolution in May 2022 that would have imposed new sanctions over the North’s spate of intercontinental ballistic missile launches. The council therefore is not expected to take any action at Thursday’s meeting.
China and Russia could protest holding an open meeting, which requires support from at least nine of the 15 council members, but US officials have said the meeting will take place.
Kim, the DPRK’s vice minister for international organizations, warned countries “blindly following the US” to “behave themselves properly.” And he called on all council members “to take a correct stand and attitude,” and said they should understand that the real US intention “has nothing to do with the universal conception of human rights protection and it is only for realizing its narrow-minded and hegemonic geopolitical purpose.”
Kim also warned that North Korea would “resolutely counter any hostile act of the US threatening peace and security on the Korean peninsula and the rest of the world and absolutely defend the sovereignty of the state, the supreme human rights, and the interests of the popular masses.”

 

