You are here

  • Home
  • Gosens joins Union Berlin from Inter Milan

Gosens joins Union Berlin from Inter Milan

Gosens joins Union Berlin from Inter Milan
Union Berlin signed Germany left-back and winger Robin Gosens from Inter Milan for a club-record fee ahead of their first-ever Champions League campaign. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bg3jb

Updated 16 August 2023
AFP

Gosens joins Union Berlin from Inter Milan

Gosens joins Union Berlin from Inter Milan
  • Gosens’ signing represents a coup for Union, who were promoted to the top division for the first time in 2019 and qualified for the Champions League this season after a fourth-placed finish last year
  • Union sporting director Oliver Ruhnert said Gosens stood for “commitment, mentality and team spirit
Updated 16 August 2023
AFP

BERLIN: Germany international Robin Gosens has signed for Union Berlin from Inter Milan until 2028, the Bundesliga side announced on Tuesday.

The defender arrived for a reported fee of 1&euro;5 million ($16.5 million), breaking the club’s transfer record.

Gosens’ signing represents a coup for Union, who were promoted to the top division for the first time in 2019 and qualified for the Champions League this season after a fourth-placed finish last year.

“The last few years at Union have been impressive and people abroad have noticed that,” Gosens said in a statement released by the club.

Gosens said he felt “appreciation and trust” when talking to club officials and explained “the decision wasn’t hard for me to make.”

Union sporting director Oliver Ruhnert said Gosens stood for “commitment, mentality and team spirit.”

“On and off the pitch, he will now play a leading role for us.”

German media reported on Tuesday Gosens moved to Union in search of more playing time ahead of Euro 2024.

Gosens spent 18 months at Inter, moving from Atalanta in January 2022. The left-back played 39 Serie A games for Inter, appearing mostly off the bench.

Gosens, who has played 16 times for Germany scoring twice, came on as a substitute in Inter’s 1-0 Champions League final loss to Manchester City.

Union start their Bundesliga campaign at home to Mainz on Sunday.

Topics: Union Berlin Robin Gosens Inter Milan Bundesliga

Related

Inter’s Gosens returns, Gnabry dropped from Germany squad for upcoming friendlies
Football
Inter’s Gosens returns, Gnabry dropped from Germany squad for upcoming friendlies
Bayern close in on Bundesliga, Union Berlin on Champions League
Football
Bayern close in on Bundesliga, Union Berlin on Champions League

Messi on target as Miami rout Union to reach Leagues Cup final

Messi on target as Miami rout Union to reach Leagues Cup final
Updated 16 August 2023
AFP

Messi on target as Miami rout Union to reach Leagues Cup final

Messi on target as Miami rout Union to reach Leagues Cup final
  • Argentina superstar Messi took his tally to nine goals in six appearances for Miami in an entertaining semifinal at Philadelphia’s Subaru Park
  • The result means Messi will now lead Miami into the 42nd final of his career when the World Cup-style tournament reaches its climax on Saturday
Updated 16 August 2023
AFP

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA: Lionel Messi extended his remarkable goalscoring streak as Inter Miami powered into the final of the Leagues Cup with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Philadelphia Union on Tuesday.

Argentina superstar Messi took his tally to nine goals in six appearances for Miami in an entertaining semifinal at Philadelphia’s Subaru Park.

Venezuelan international Josef Martinez, Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba and substitute David Ruiz scored Miami’s other goals, with Alejandro Bedoya the lone scorer for outgunned Philadelphia.

The result means Messi will now lead Miami into the 42nd final of his career when the World Cup-style tournament reaches its climax on Saturday.

Topics: CONCACAF Leagues Cup Lionel Messi Inter Miami philadelphia

Related

Lionel Messi shines again in first Inter Miami start, scores twice in 4-0 win over Atlanta
Football
Lionel Messi shines again in first Inter Miami start, scores twice in 4-0 win over Atlanta
Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut
Football
Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut

De Bruyne out 3 or 4 months: Guardiola

De Bruyne out 3 or 4 months: Guardiola
Updated 15 August 2023
AP

De Bruyne out 3 or 4 months: Guardiola

De Bruyne out 3 or 4 months: Guardiola
Updated 15 August 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be sidelined for “three or four months” because of a recurrence of his hamstring injury, manager Pep Guardiola said Tuesday.

Guardiola said it was a “serious” injury and a decision would have to be made about whether De Bruyne requires surgery.

De Bruyne came off with the injury midway through the first half of City’s opening Premier League game, a 3-0 win at Burnley on Friday.

It is the same problem that forced De Bruyne to be substituted during the Champions League final win against Inter Milan in June.

Guardiola was speaking a day before City play Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup — a match between the winners of last season’s Champions League and Europa League.

Topics: Kevin De Bruyne Pep Guardiola english Premier League

Related

De Bruyne out of Haaland’s shadow, delivers again in Madrid
Football
De Bruyne out of Haaland’s shadow, delivers again in Madrid
De Bruyne rocket leaves Man City and Madrid level
Football
De Bruyne rocket leaves Man City and Madrid level

Saudi football prodigy aiming to emulate Egypt, Liverpool star Mo Salah

Saudi football prodigy aiming to emulate Egypt, Liverpool star Mo Salah
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi football prodigy aiming to emulate Egypt, Liverpool star Mo Salah

Saudi football prodigy aiming to emulate Egypt, Liverpool star Mo Salah
  • Abdulmalik Al-Jaber made a name for himself playing for the Green Future Falcons team in the International Champions Cup
  • Al-Jaber: Professionalism is not easy, and you have to work hard in order to face European clubs
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Rising Saudi footballing prospect Abdulmalik Al-Jaber is aiming to follow in the footsteps of Egypt and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and make it to the top of the game.

The young midfielder, who joined a Saudi scholarship program to develop his football talents, made a name for himself playing for the Green Future Falcons team in the International Champions Cup.

Al-Jaber told Arab News: “I will work hard until I reach what I want, just like Mohamed Salah did. He trained a lot until he achieved his goal.”

Earlier this year, Al-Jaber made the move from Uhud football club to Dinamo Zagreb, helping his team to win the Croatian Under-19 League, and recently signed a two-year contract with Bosnia and Herzegovina side Zeljeznicar where he hopes to get more first-team action.

On the scholarship program and International Champions Cup experience, Al-Jaber said: “I learned that professionalism is not easy, and that you have to work hard in order to face European clubs.

“I also learned in the program, discipline and professionalism at all levels, whether on or off the field, and this will help me in my professional career,” he added.

Topics: FK Zeljeznicar Sarajevo Abdulmalik Al-Jaber Green Future Falcons

Related

Star signings Henderson, Gerrard committed to nurturing Saudi talent at Al-Ettifaq
Sport
Star signings Henderson, Gerrard committed to nurturing Saudi talent at Al-Ettifaq
Saudi Arabia qualify for 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup
Sport
Saudi Arabia qualify for 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup

New Al-Hilal star Neymar Jr. can further elevate Saudi football, analysts tell Arab News

New Al-Hilal star Neymar Jr. can further elevate Saudi football, analysts tell Arab News
Updated 15 August 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima

New Al-Hilal star Neymar Jr. can further elevate Saudi football, analysts tell Arab News

New Al-Hilal star Neymar Jr. can further elevate Saudi football, analysts tell Arab News
  • Brazilian forward is latest Saudi Professional League high-profile acquisition this season
  • ‘More and more people outside the country will understand that the Saudis aren’t kidding when it comes to football’
Updated 15 August 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima

SAO PAULO: After six seasons in France’s Paris Saint-Germain, footballer Neymar Jr. is ready to play for Riyadh’s Al-Hilal after a multimillion-dollar deal was reached earlier this week.

The Brazilian forward is the latest Saudi Professional League high-profile acquisition this season, after world stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema were transferred to Saudi clubs since December 2022.

One of the greatest idols in the sport, 31-year-old Neymar has more than 200 million followers on Instagram and is one of the most famous Brazilian celebrities nowadays.

The combination of his high-quality performance on the pitch and his media fame is expected to have a significant impact on Saudi football.

“He’s a world star and is at the height of his career. He’ll keep playing for Brazil’s national team and may be decisive in its future accomplishments,” Ubiratan Leal, a sports commentator at ESPN Brazil, told Arab News, adding that Neymar’s deal is in a way more important than Ronaldo’s, who was hired by Al-Nassr in December.

“Ronaldo is bigger than Neymar — he’s probably among the 10 major players in football’s history. But he’s ending his career and wasn’t able to keep playing for European clubs,” said Leal. Neymar, however, “could be included in any team in the world and would be its star player.”

Mauricio Noriega, a sports commentator at Radio Transamerica and website Trivela, told Arab News that Neymar “is still relatively young and can play high-level football for several years ahead.

“He can make a great contribution to Saudi football. His style is attractive to the audience — he likes to dribble and to show an artful way of scoring his goals.”

Noriega said Neymar can captivate Saudi football fans if “he manages to adequately prepare himself and regain his motivation.”

In recent years, he became a constant target of the French press and of PSG fans, and the atmosphere in the club was not positive.

Press reports attributed his decision to leave the Parisian club before the expiration of his contract to his complicated relationship with Kylian Mbappe.

On Monday, Neymar seemed to confirm such accounts by liking a social media post that said Mbappe told PSG to decide between the two.

“Now Neymar is joining a club that’s dominant in Asia and has a huge number of fans. He won’t have that feeling of not being able to reach his goals that he had in PSG,” Leal said, adding that he needs to feel “satisfied in his personal life outside the pitch, which is something that he cherishes very much, and Saudi Arabia certainly can offer him an enjoyable life. If he feels comfortable there, he’ll show great performances and will keep playing there.”

Neymar could become a protagonist in a league that has been drawing growing global attention since Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund decided to invest in the country’s four major clubs, Noriega said, referring to Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli.

In the SPL, he will meet a number of Brazilian players, including recent acquisitions such as Roberto Firmino, who plays for Jeddah’s Al-Ahli, and Fabinho, who is at Al-Ittihad. The Jeddah squad is also the current club of Romarinho.

Players Carlos Eduardo and Malcom will be Neymar’s Brazilian colleagues at Al-Hilal. The club’s manager, Portuguese Jorge Jesus, not only speaks the same language as Neymar but also knows Brazilian football and culture, after a victorious tenure as Flamengo’s manager a few years ago.

Historically, Brazilian players have been fundamental to Al-Hilal’s success, and have helped popularize football in Saudi Arabia.

“That’s the case with Rivellino, who played for Al-Hilal at the end of the 1970s, when Saudi football was becoming professional. He also had an artful style and drew massive audiences to the stadiums,” Noriega said.

Leal said with so many football stars in Saudi Arabia — including Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema — more and more international fans “will see that it has a technically relevant league that’s important to follow.

“In Europe, there’s a certain prejudice against football played in other nations, including in traditional arenas like Brazil and Argentina. Saudi Arabia will keep facing such prejudice for some time, despite the recent acquisitions.”

But things may change when “football fans realize that the Saudi league is greatly competitive and has high-level performances,” Leal added.

“There’s a real fanaticism about football in Saudi Arabia, especially when we talk about major clubs like Al-Hilal.

“More and more people outside the country will understand that the Saudis aren’t kidding when it comes to football.”

Topics: Neymar Jr. Al-Hilal Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Related

Special Impact of Neymar’s move to Al-Hilal will rival that of Ronaldo to Al-Nassr
Sport
Impact of Neymar’s move to Al-Hilal will rival that of Ronaldo to Al-Nassr
Saudi football club Al-Hilal signs Brazilian Neymar from Paris St Germain
Sport
Saudi football club Al-Hilal signs Brazilian Neymar from Paris St Germain

Stars shine as Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad start the season in style

Stars shine as Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad start the season in style
Updated 14 August 2023
John Duerden

Stars shine as Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad start the season in style

Stars shine as Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad start the season in style
  • Al-Hilal’s Malcom, signed from Zenit St. Petersburg in July, scored once in the first half and twice in the second
  • Al-Ittihad’s class eventually told against Al-Raed with all three goals coming in the second half
Updated 14 August 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Malcom took center stage with a hat-trick for Al-Hilal in their 3-1 win over Abha in the Blues’ first game of the Roshn Saudi League season. 

And on this evidence, the club may not even need Neymar.

Brazilian Malcom, signed from Zenit St. Petersburg in July, scored once in the first half and twice in the second to ensure that the Riyadh giants started their quest to recapture the title with three points.

Elsewhere, champions Al-Ittihad picked up a 3-0 win at Al-Raed.

Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus was denied the services of stars such as Kalidou Koulibaly, Salem Al-Dawsari and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but his side took the lead after 30 minutes. Abdullah Al-Hamdan released Nasser Al-Dawsari on the left side of the area and the midfielder, with the goalkeeper coming perhaps a little too far off his line, squared the ball to Malcom to slot home.

Within two minutes, though, the hosts were level. The visitors were dispossessed deep inside their own half and Saad Bguir unleashed an unstoppable shot into the top of the Al-Hilal goal from 25 yards out.

Al-Hilal, with Ruben Neves starting to pull the strings in the middle, moved up a level after the break. Ten minutes in, Mohammed Al-Breik passed to Malcom from the right side and the Brazilian twisted in the area and got off a low shot that squirmed through the grasp of the diving Devis Epassy.

There was not much the Cameroon international could have done 13 minutes from time as Al-Hilal sealed the win. The boys in blue passed the ball around on the edge of the area and fed Malcom on the left side of the box who teed himself up with his first touch and then fired home a low volley into the opposite bottom corner with his second.

If it was a great start to the campaign for Al-Hilal, the same can be said of Al-Ittihad whose class eventually told against Al-Raed with all three goals coming in the second half.

With N’Golo Kante lining up in midfield alongside Fabinho, the two having recently signed from Chelsea and Liverpool respectively, and Karim Benzema, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Romarinho and Igor Coronado providing the attacking talent, it was no surprise that Al-Ittihad made most of the running.

The Jeddah giants enjoyed two-thirds of the possession but just could not find a way to penetrate Ahmad Al-Harbi’s goal. Karim Benzema and Romarinho went close while the hosts had a goal ruled out for offside.

The Tigers started to roar after the break. Hamdallah headed a Kante cross at Al-Harbi and while it came back to the Moroccan, he was on the ground and could only steer the ball wide of the post.

Last season’s top scorer made no mistake just before the hour. A tackle from Fabinho in the center circle fed Benzema. The FIFA Ballon d’Or holder found Hamdallah on the left and he cut inside the area, evaded the challenges of two defenders, and then lashed a shot into the net to give Al-Harbi no chance. 

Al-Raed almost hit back straight away but Abdullah Al-Fahad’s shot from close range following a free-kick came back off the crossbar.

The champions extended their lead with 18 minutes remaining with Coronado, like Hamdallah, cutting inside from the left and then, from just inside the area, curling a shot into the top corner. Soon after, it was game over. Kante’s fierce shot from the edge of the area was parried into the path of Coronado who made no mistake.

Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal are off and running.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Al-Hilal Al-ittihad Malcom Igor Coronado

Related

Special Impact of Neymar’s move to Al-Hilal will rival that of Ronaldo to Al-Nassr
Sport
Impact of Neymar’s move to Al-Hilal will rival that of Ronaldo to Al-Nassr
Benzema starts Ittihad career with a bang
Football
Benzema starts Ittihad career with a bang

follow us

Latest updates

Container ship leaves Russian-blocked Ukrainian port of Odesa — Kyiv
Container ship leaves Russian-blocked Ukrainian port of Odesa — Kyiv
UN envoy urges ICC to prosecute Taliban for crimes against humanity for denying girls education
UN envoy urges ICC to prosecute Taliban for crimes against humanity for denying girls education
US asks Iran to stop selling drones to Russia-FT
US asks Iran to stop selling drones to Russia-FT
Tunisian interfaith procession calls for tolerance instead of hate
Tunisian interfaith procession calls for tolerance instead of hate
Clashes in Libya capital kill 27, wound more than 100
Clashes in Libya capital kill 27, wound more than 100

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.