Athlete becomes first Saudi female weightlifter to win Asian medal

Mancini’s Saudi Arabia debut pencilled in as two Newcastle United-based friendlies announced

NEWCASTLE: Roberto Mancini’s Saudi Arabia managerial debut could well take place on Tyneside, the home of Public Investment Fund-owned Newcastle United.

St. James’ Park is set to play host to the Saudi Arabia men’s national team for two historic international friendlies next month.

As part of their preparations for the AFC Asian Cup, which takes place in Qatar in January 2024, the Green Falcons will travel to Newcastle for a pre-tournament double-header in September, at the home of Newcastle United, who are majority owned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia will first face Costa Rica on Friday, Sept. 8 before meeting South Korea on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Kick-off is listed as 8 p.m. UK time for the Costa Rica clash, with the South Korea match set to start at 5:30 p.m. BST.

A statement from Newcastle United confirming the move read: “A football-obsessed nation, Saudi Arabia caught the world’s attention at last year’s FIFA World Cup by beating eventual winners Argentina 2-1 in an enthralling group stage match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. The two friendlies on Tyneside will form part of the team’s preparations for the AFC Asian Cup, which takes place in Qatar in January 2024.”

Tickets for the respective matches are on sale at book.nufc.co.uk.

The announcement further cements the growing relationship between the Magpies and Saudi Arabia. This year, for the first time, Sela is the club’s front-of-shirt sponsor, with a multi-year deal worth almost $32 million per season. The club’s shirt sleeve sponsor is Noon, whose headquarters are in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

The games could well be first under the tutelage of Mancini, who is the favorite to take over national team following his unexpected departure as Italy boss. He confirmed an offer from Saudi authorities in an interview with Italian publication Corriere Dello Sport.

“I’m a football manager and when I receive an offer that I like I will accept it. But that’s not why I quit the national team,” said Mancini.

“Italy was always the number one for me. After many years I’ve received plenty of offers which I will look at in the coming weeks but right now there is nothing solid. I’m a manager and I can’t just stop but Saudi Arabia has nothing to do with it.”

Mancini walked out on Italy last week, despite having guided them to a European Championship title in 2020, as well as two UEFA Nations League third place finishes.

The former Fiorentina, Lazio, Inter Milan, Manchester City, Galatasaray, Inter Milan and Zenit Saint Petersburg manager is well respected across the football world.

Saad Al-Shehri is currently in interim charge of Saudi Arabia. The country has been without a permanent coach following the departure of Herve Renard in March. Renard is now French women’s national team boss.