You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Machine Learning for Physics and Astronomy

What We Are Reading Today: Machine Learning for Physics and Astronomy

What We Are Reading Today: Machine Learning for Physics and Astronomy
Short Url

https://arab.news/5gtht

Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Machine Learning for Physics and Astronomy

What We Are Reading Today: Machine Learning for Physics and Astronomy
Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Viviana Acquaviva 

As the size and complexity of data continue to grow exponentially across the physical sciences, machine learning is helping scientists to sift through and analyze this information while driving breathtaking advances in quantum physics, astronomy, cosmology, and beyond.

This incisive textbook covers the basics of building, diagnosing, optimizing, and deploying machine learning methods to solve research problems in physics and astronomy, with an emphasis on critical thinking and the scientific method.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Creative Intuition in Art and Poetry
books
What We Are Reading Today: Creative Intuition in Art and Poetry
What We’re Reading: The Psychology of Money 
books
What We’re Reading: The Psychology of Money 

What We Are Reading Today: Creative Intuition in Art and Poetry

What We Are Reading Today: Creative Intuition in Art and Poetry
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Creative Intuition in Art and Poetry

What We Are Reading Today: Creative Intuition in Art and Poetry
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

Author: Jacques Maritain

This book explores the rich and complex relationship between art and poetry, shedding invaluable light on what makes each art form unique yet wholly interdependent.

Jacques Maritain insists on the part played by the intellect as well as the imagination, showing how poetry has its source in the preconceptual activity of the rational mind. As Maritain argues, intellect is not merely logical and conceptual reason.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We’re Reading: The Psychology of Money 
books
What We’re Reading: The Psychology of Money 
What We Are Reading Today: The Eighth Continent
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Eighth Continent

‘Black Foam’ tells of survival in the face of insurmountable odds 

‘Black Foam’ tells of survival in the face of insurmountable odds 
Updated 15 August 2023
MANAL SHAKIR

‘Black Foam’ tells of survival in the face of insurmountable odds 

‘Black Foam’ tells of survival in the face of insurmountable odds 
Updated 15 August 2023
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: Translated into English in 2023 and longlisted for the 2019 International Prize for Arabic Fiction, “Black Foam” is by award-winning author and journalist Haji Jabir. Dawoud, sometimes known as David, and to others as Dawit, must find his place in the world because he has never belonged. But when he tries to settle down and secure a future, trouble finds him. His journey leads him from Eritrea, to Ethiopia, to Israel where he continuously changes identities to survive. Translated from Arabic into English by a powerhouse duo Sawad Hussain and Marcia Lynx Qualey, readers are immersed in a world of deception, desire, and survival.  

Jabir’s story begins in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on a chilly December day. A five bus convoy escorted by police cars is making its way from Meskel Square to the airport. The man in seat number 37 on the fourth bus is known as Dawit, and he and his fellow travelers are on their way to Israel from Gondar camp. The group is Beta Israel, but Dawit is an imposter. After having arrived from Endabaguna refugee camp in Ethiopia, Dawit is looking for resettlement in Europe.  

Always looking for the path with the least obstacles, and willing to do whatever it takes to reach his goal, Dawit befriends those who can further his journey. He lies to officials and eavesdrops on good advice, all of which he has been doing since he left Eritrea. But survival is tough and “sometimes survival is more to do with breaking others down than with keeping oneself out of harm’s way.” While Dawit suffers, he makes others suffer as he moves into his future, blending his past and present. He endures much of the same wherever he goes, but his goal of escape has never changed.  

The protagonist’s love of storytelling has helped him achieve his goals as he churns out tales for all those who will listen. His survival includes blending fact and fiction, experience and hearsay, creating and establishing a story to set him free. Jabir creates a character who is attached to no one and everyone at the same time. He is devoted to survival and has always been in this story that asks deep and profound questions on who we are as individuals.  

Topics: Black Foam Haji Jabir

What We’re Reading: The Psychology of Money 

What We’re Reading: The Psychology of Money 
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

What We’re Reading: The Psychology of Money 

What We’re Reading: The Psychology of Money 
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

Author: Morgan Mysel

Money is typically taught as a math-based field, where data and formulas tell us exactly what to do. But in the real world people do not make financial decisions on a spreadsheet. 

They make them at the dinner table, or in a meeting room, where your own unique view of the world, ego, pride and marketing are scrambled together. 

In this book, Morgan Housel shares 19 short stories exploring the strange ways people think about money and teaches you how to make better sense of one of life’s most important topics.

Topics: Book Review

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Eighth Continent
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Eighth Continent
What We Are Reading Today: Nature’s Temples
books
What We Are Reading Today: Nature’s Temples

What We Are Reading Today: The Eighth Continent

What We Are Reading Today: The Eighth Continent
Updated 14 August 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Eighth Continent

What We Are Reading Today: The Eighth Continent
Updated 14 August 2023
Arab News

Author: Peter Tyson

In this book, Peter Tyson guides readers into “the planet’s most exotic frontier,” Madagascar. Readers will see for themselves why it’s been called “the naturalist’s promised land.” 

Part scientific exploration, part adventure saga, part cultural and historical narrative, “The Eighth Continent” follows Tyson’s journeys with four scientific experts.

Since the age of dinosaurs, Madagascar has thrived in isolation off the east coast of Africa. In this real-life “lost world,” hundreds of animal and plant species, most famously the lemurs, have evolved here and only here, while other creatures extinct elsewhere for tens of millions of years now vie with modern man for survival. 

It’s a land of striking geography, from soaring mountains to vast canyon lands, from tropical rain forests to spiny deserts. And its people are a conundrum unto themselves, their origins obscure, their language complex and distinct, and their beliefs fascinating. 

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Nature’s Temples
books
What We Are Reading Today: Nature’s Temples
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ’The Talent Code’

What We Are Reading Today: Nature’s Temples

What We Are Reading Today: Nature’s Temples
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Nature’s Temples

What We Are Reading Today: Nature’s Temples
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

Author: Joan Maloof 

Standing in an old-growth forest, you can instinctively sense the ways it is different from forests shaped by humans. These ancient, undisturbed ecosystems are increasingly rare and largely misunderstood.

“Nature’s Temples” explores the science and alchemy of old-growth forests and makes a compelling case for their protection.

Many foresters are proponents of forest management, while ecologists and conservation biologists believe that the healthiest forests are those we leave alone.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ’The Talent Code’
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today; ‘Of Rule and Office’

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Machine Learning for Physics and Astronomy
What We Are Reading Today: Machine Learning for Physics and Astronomy
Syrian president’s comments reignite debate over Turkiye, Syria rapprochement process
Syrian president’s comments reignite debate over Turkiye, Syria rapprochement process
New research institute set to drive health innovation in Saudi Arabia
New research institute set to drive health innovation in Saudi Arabia
Yemeni criminal investigator gunned down in Taiz
Yemeni criminal investigator gunned down in Taiz
PIF company to unlock camel industry potential
PIF company to unlock camel industry potential

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.