You are here

  • Home
  • Bolsonaro’s legal woes mount as Brazil police probe his finances

Bolsonaro’s legal woes mount as Brazil police probe his finances

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro talks with media upon his arrival at Brasilia International Airport, in Brasilia, Brazil June 30, 2023. (REUTERS)
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro talks with media upon his arrival at Brasilia International Airport, in Brasilia, Brazil June 30, 2023. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/69me2

Updated 19 August 2023
Reuters

Bolsonaro’s legal woes mount as Brazil police probe his finances

Bolsonaro’s legal woes mount as Brazil police probe his finances
  • The former president has faced a congressional inquiry surrounding the Jan. 8 insurrection and multiple police probes overseen by the Supreme Court
Updated 19 August 2023
Reuters

BRASILIA: Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro faced mounting legal pressure on Friday, as police probed his personal finances and communications while a jailed former aide mulled testifying about his role in a Rolex-peddling scheme allegedly masterminded by the ex-president.
Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, narrowly missed re-election last year when he lost to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brazil’s most fraught vote in a generation. Bolsonaro’s baseless claims of electoral fraud culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 8 invasion of government buildings, and his legal troubles have multiplied ever since.
The former president has faced a congressional inquiry surrounding the Jan. 8 insurrection and multiple police probes overseen by the Supreme Court. At least two of his close allies who spoke with Reuters this week wondered if he may soon end up behind bars.
“Clearly, the circle is closing,” a Supreme Court source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
In the latest development, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes authorized investigators to access confidential phone and bank records of Bolsonaro and his wife Michelle, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. The ruling, first reported by local media on Thursday night, will give police greater ability to investigate the multiple allegations of wrongdoing Bolsonaro faces.
The Supreme Court declined to comment.
“Why break my banking and tax secrecy? Just ask me!” Michelle Bolsonaro posted on Instagram on Friday. “It’s becoming increasingly clear that this political persecution ... is aimed at tarnishing my family name and making me give up. They won’t! I am at peace.”
On Thursday morning, in a televised congressional probe into the Jan. 8 insurrection, a computer programmer told lawmakers that Bolsonaro last year asked him to tamper with an electronic voting machine to undermine faith in the electoral system.
The hacker, Walter Delgatti, said Bolsonaro told him in August to discuss the idea with Defense Ministry officials and offered to pardon him if he suffered legal consequences. Bolsonaro confirmed the meeting, but denied Delgatti’s accusations.
Later on Thursday, news magazine Veja reported that Bolsonaro’s former right-hand man Mauro Cid planned to confess his involvement in crimes related to the alleged sale of jewelry gifted by foreign governments. The Veja report, which cited the jailed Cid’s lawyer Cezar Bitencourt, said he would accuse Bolsonaro of being the mastermind of the racket.
Bitencourt echoed those claims to other local news outlets on Thursday but then sought to walk back some of them on Friday.
Instead of confessing to a role in the entire jewelry scam, Bitencourt said in a TV interview his client would clarify his role in the sale of a single Rolex watch. Bitencourt said Cid would say he had sold the watch on Bolsonaro’s orders, and passed the proceeds — in cash — to him or his wife.
“Confess is a very strong word,” Bitencourt told GloboNews. “Let’s say he will clarify the facts that he participated, but that’s not a confession.”

 

Topics: Brazil Bolsonaro

Related

Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro is barred from running for office until 2030
World
Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro is barred from running for office until 2030
Jair Bolsonaro. (AFP file photo)
World
Probed in Brazil, Bolsonaro seeks six more months in US

Brazil’s Bolsonaro accused by ex-aide’s lawyer of ordering sale of jewelry given as official gift

Brazil’s Bolsonaro accused by ex-aide’s lawyer of ordering sale of jewelry given as official gift
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

Brazil’s Bolsonaro accused by ex-aide’s lawyer of ordering sale of jewelry given as official gift

Brazil’s Bolsonaro accused by ex-aide’s lawyer of ordering sale of jewelry given as official gift
  • In an inerview with Brazilian magazine Veja, Lt. Col. Mauro Cid recounted receiving those orders from Bolsonaro shortly before the president left office at the end of last year
  • Bolsonaro and his lawyers contend the sets of jewelry were personal gifts and therefore can be sold as he wishes
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

BRASILIA, Brazil: Then Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ordered an aide to sell undeclared luxury jewelry received as a gift and funnel the money to him, a lawyer for the aide charged Friday.
Cezar Bittencourt, who represents Bolsonaro’s former right-hand man, Lt. Col. Mauro Cid, said his client had recounted receiving those orders from Bolsonaro shortly before the president left office at the end of last year.
The claim was initially reported in an interview published Friday by the Brazilian magazine Veja, and Bittencourt confirmed his comments in a phone call with The Associated Press.
Bittencourt said that in December 2022, Cid asked about a Rolex watch the president was given by government of Saudi Arabia in 2019. Bolsonaro replied that Cid should “deal with it,” which eventually led to the aide selling two watches in the US and handing the money to Bolsonaro, the attorney said.
A week ago, Brazil’s Federal Police charged that Bolsonaro received cash from the nearly $70,000 sale of the two watches. They were part of a total of three sets of jewelry given to the then president by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Officials from Bolsonaro’s office brought the jewelry into Brazil without declaring them, which sparked suspicions of money laundering and illegal personal possession of government items. That investigation became public in March.
Brazil requires citizens arriving by plane from abroad to declare goods worth more than $1,000 and pay a tax of 50 percent of the value above that threshold. The jewelry would be exempt from tax if it was an official gift to Brazil, but would not have been Bolsonaro’s to keep.
Bolsonaro and his lawyers contend the sets of jewelry were personal gifts and therefore can be sold as he wishes. Investigators say he did not register the jewelry in his personal collection until just before he left office.
When the matter became public in March, Bolsonaro initially said he did not know about the gifts, but his camp has given various versions. On Friday, Bolsonaro said in a video to the Brazilian newspaper Estadao that Cid had autonomy on how to handle the jewelry and did not receive orders.
Bittencourt’s report on Cid’s claim is the first time the former aide has spoken publicly about the jewelry. Cid was arrested in May on accusations of falsifying COVID-19 vaccine cards for members of his own family and for Bolsonaro and his family.
In July, Cid was called to testify to a special congressional committee that is investigating the Jan. 8 rampage by Bolsonaro’s supporters in the capital, Brasilia. He remained silent throughout the entire session.
On Friday, seven high-ranking military police officers were arrested in connection with the Jan. 8 attacks.
A few hours later, Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes authorized the lifting of bank secrecy for Bolsonaro and Cid’s accounts in the US.

Topics: Jair Bolsonaro Brazil

Related

Bolsonaro’s legal woes mount as Brazil police probe his finances
World
Bolsonaro’s legal woes mount as Brazil police probe his finances
Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro is barred from running for office until 2030
World
Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro is barred from running for office until 2030

Trump center stage despite threat to skip Republican debate

Trump center stage despite threat to skip Republican debate
Updated 19 August 2023
AFP

Trump center stage despite threat to skip Republican debate

Trump center stage despite threat to skip Republican debate
  • The Republican National Committee has told Trump he needs to make a final decision by Monday if he wants a place onstage
  • Trump insists he does not need to debate since he is the runaway leader and has "one of the best ever" record
Updated 19 August 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: All eyes are on Donald Trump as the Republican White House hopefuls prepare to do battle in the first debate of the 2024 race on Wednesday — with the main attraction threatening not to show up.

Five months ahead of the start of primary elections to choose the party’s flagbearer, the runaway frontrunner’s grassroots support is as strong as ever, but numerous criminal cases have cast a pall over his comeback bid.
The 77-year-old former president, who is rarely out of the headlines, has been vocal about possibly skipping the event in the midwesten city of Milwaukee, wary of sharing the limelight with lower-polling rivals.
“I am leading the runner up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points. Reagan didn’t do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate?” Trump posted on social media on Thursday.
The New York Times reported Friday that Trump had told aides he was planning to upstage his rivals by skipping the event, organized by Fox News, and instead sitting for an online interview with one of its former hosts, Tucker Carlson.
“We haven’t confirmed anything on our end,” a campaign spokesman told AFP.
Whether he shows up or not, Trump will be ripe for broadsides from opponents over the four criminal and three civil trials he faces involving allegations before, during and after his scandal-plagued presidency.
“Obviously, his legal issues are affecting this race,” Fox News host Bret Baier, who will be moderating, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
“All these candidates have been asked non-stop about what’s happening in courtrooms around the country. So he’ll be a part of this debate whether he’s there or not.”

Seven other candidates have qualified, including state governors Ron DeSantis and Doug Burgum, former vice president Mike Pence, Trump’s UN ambassador Nikki Haley and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.
Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie are threatening DeSantis’s runner-up spot in early nominating states Iowa and New Hampshire, and will be looking for openings to attack him.
The Republican National Committee has told Trump he needs to make a final decision by Monday if he wants a place onstage.
While the billionaire dominates the field, polling well above his opponents, some allies worry that a no-show could give his rivals a chance to create a viral moment and gain momentum.
Shortly after learning of his third indictment, Trump had dinner at his New Jersey golf club with Fox News executives who reportedly suggested that DeSantis would steal the show in his absence.
Other Washington watchers point out that Trump lost Iowa to Texas senator Ted Cruz in 2016 after skipping a debate.
Keen to take the wind out of his rivals’ sails, Trump called a news conference for Monday to release a 100-page report he said would bolster his false assertions of voter fraud in 2020 — but then canceled on the advice of his lawyers.
He is said to be mulling “counterprogramming” in addition to the Carlson interview, and may choose Wednesday or Thursday to surrender to the county jail in Atlanta.
He was indicted in the Georgia state capitol last week over an alleged conspiracy to steal the 2020 election and ordered to turn himself in by noon on Friday.

Meanwhile the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down offered a window into the debate strategy that may be adopted by the governor, who is looking for a jolt to reverse slipping poll numbers.
In a two-page memo posted online, it encouraged him to blast President Joe Biden, defend Trump from attacks by Christie and call surging political newcomer Ramaswamy “fake.”
“If you look at how this field develops, clearly, I’m the only guy that Trump’s campaign attacks, basically,” DeSantis told Fox News Radio on Wednesday.
“And then the other candidates, a lot of them don’t really say much about Donald Trump, and they focus more on me. So we’re going to be ready for all of that.”
Candidates been informed they have to pledge to “honor the will of the primary voters” and support the eventual nominee as a condition of taking part — although it is unclear how such a commitment could be enforced.
Trump has said he won’t sign, while Christie said he’d sign but would treat it “as seriously as Donald Trump took it in 2016.”
Trump has been more definitive in his intention to skip the second debate in California on September 27, after making clear he dislikes its host, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.
 

Topics: Donald Trump GOP nomination Republican Party Republican National Committee 2024 US Elections Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute

Related

Americans are divided along party lines over Trump’s actions in election cases, AP-NORC poll shows
World
Americans are divided along party lines over Trump’s actions in election cases, AP-NORC poll shows
Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case
World
Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case

China launches military drills around Taiwan as ‘stern warning’

China launches military drills around Taiwan as ‘stern warning’
Updated 19 August 2023
AFP

China launches military drills around Taiwan as ‘stern warning’

China launches military drills around Taiwan as ‘stern warning’
Updated 19 August 2023
AFP

BEIJING: China launched military drills around Taiwan on Saturday as a “stern warning” after voicing anger over a stopover in the United States by the island’s vice president, William Lai.
Lai, who is the frontrunner in Taiwan’s presidential election next year, stopped in New York and returned via San Francisco on a trip to Paraguay, one of a dwindling number of nations that diplomatically recognize Taipei.
China has called Lai a “troublemaker” and vowed to take “resolute and forceful measures to safeguard national sovereignty.”
On Saturday, the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army “launched joint air and sea patrols and military exercises of the navy and air force around the island of Taiwan,” state media outlet Xinhua quoted military spokesperson Shi Yi as saying.
Xinhua said the drills were meant to test the PLA’s ability “to seize control of air and sea spaces” and fight “in real combat conditions.”
They also were intended to serve as “a stern warning to the collusion of ‘Taiwan independence’ separatists with foreign elements and their provocations,” it added.
China claims Taiwan and has not ruled out using force to seize it.
It launched major military exercises after Nancy Pelosi, then House speaker, visited Taiwan last year and later when President Tsai Ing-wen met top US lawmakers as she transited through the United States.
Washington had called for calm over Lai’s transit, describing the travel as routine.

 

Topics: China Taiwan US

Related

Taiwan will not back down to threats, VP William Lai says on US trip
World
Taiwan will not back down to threats, VP William Lai says on US trip
China blasts US-Japan-South Korea summit, warns of ‘contradictions and increasing tensions’
World
China blasts US-Japan-South Korea summit, warns of ‘contradictions and increasing tensions’

Russia labels former Putin adviser ‘foreign agent’

Russia labels former Putin adviser ‘foreign agent’
Updated 19 August 2023
Reuters

Russia labels former Putin adviser ‘foreign agent’

Russia labels former Putin adviser ‘foreign agent’
  • The Russian Justice Ministry said that Illarionov “spread false information” about Russian authorities and their decisions
Updated 19 August 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Former Kremlin economic adviser Andrei Illarionov was added to a registry of foreign agents, Russia’s Justice Ministry said late on Friday, a designation the government applies to opponents.
People on the list may be closely monitored and are required to provide detailed information about their sources of income, expenses and a range of activities to the government or risk prosecution.
Illarionov, who resigned from the Kremlin in 2005 and moved to the United States, is critical of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has called Russian policies of recent years “a catastrophe.”
The Russian Justice Ministry said that Illarionov “spread false information” about Russian authorities and their decisions.
Illarionov did not immediately comment on the designation.

 

Topics: Andrei Illarionov President Vladimir Putin Russia

Related

Chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan poses for a picture at the ICC headquarters in The Hague. (AFP)
World
Russia puts International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan on entry ban list
Russia destroys Ukranian drones in Moscow, Black Sea
World
Russia destroys Ukranian drones in Moscow, Black Sea

British Columbia declares state of emergency as firefighters battle blazes

British Columbia declares state of emergency as firefighters battle blazes
Updated 19 August 2023
Reuters

British Columbia declares state of emergency as firefighters battle blazes

British Columbia declares state of emergency as firefighters battle blazes
  • Hundreds of kilometers (miles) south of Yellowknife, homes were burning in West Kelowna, British Columbia, a city of about 38,000, after a wildfire grew “exponentially worse” than expected overnight, the fire chief said
Updated 19 August 2023
Reuters

WEST KELOWNA, British Columbia: Canada’s western province of British Columbia declared a state of emergency on Friday as firefighters battled a wildfire raging in the hills and mountains above the town of West Kelowna forcing thousands of evacuations.
West Kelowna, a city of 36,000 people is some 300 kilometers (180 miles) east of Vancouver. Wildfires and evacuations were also being carried out in Kelowna, a city with a population of about 150,000 also on Okanagan Lake.
The flames and smoke were visible from West Kelowna, according to a Reuters witness, and smoke filled the valley surrounding the lake.
Officials said the next 24 to 48 hours could be the most difficult. Earlier the airspace in the area was closed to clear the way for water bombers.
“Over the past 24 hours, the situation has evolved rapidly and we are in for an extremely challenging situation in the days ahead,” the government of British Columbia said in a statement.
“We fought hard last night to protect our community,” Jason Brolund, West Kelowna fire chief, told reporters. “Night turned to day because of the orange glow of the clouds and the fire.”
More than 2,400 properties were evacuated, officials said, and thousands more are on alert to leave with little notice if necessary. Several structures were destroyed in West Kelowna during the night, he said.

Topics: Canada wild fire British Columbia

Related

Wildfire nears capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories as fleeing residents fill roads and flights
World
Wildfire nears capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories as fleeing residents fill roads and flights
Hawaii’s governor warns that scores more people could be found dead following wildfires on Maui video
World
Hawaii’s governor warns that scores more people could be found dead following wildfires on Maui

Latest updates

Brazil’s Bolsonaro accused by ex-aide’s lawyer of ordering sale of jewelry given as official gift
Brazil’s Bolsonaro accused by ex-aide’s lawyer of ordering sale of jewelry given as official gift
Trump center stage despite threat to skip Republican debate
Trump center stage despite threat to skip Republican debate
China launches military drills around Taiwan as ‘stern warning’
China launches military drills around Taiwan as ‘stern warning’
Russia labels former Putin adviser ‘foreign agent’
Russia labels former Putin adviser ‘foreign agent’
Suspect in bloody attack in Syria dies in Beirut -Lebanese media
Lebanese army members stand in Houla near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon, July 4, 2023. (REUTERS)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.