UNICEF to commit $270 mln to support poverty alleviation in Nigeria
UNICEF to commit $270 mln to support poverty alleviation in Nigeria/node/2359821/world
UNICEF to commit $270 mln to support poverty alleviation in Nigeria
The United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, plans to commit $270 million to Nigeria’s humanitarian and poverty alleviation efforts and pledged to help set up an emergency operation center, its executives said on Tuesday. (Reuters/File)
ABUJA: The United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, plans to commit $270 million to Nigeria’s humanitarian and poverty alleviation efforts and pledged to help set up an emergency operation center, its executives said on Tuesday.
The government of President Bola Tinubu wants to lift 133 million citizens out of poverty, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Betta Edu told UNICEF executives Christian Munduate and Eduardo Celades at a meeting in Abuja.
Edu did not provide a timeline for achieving the target.
UNICEF said the agency will support the establishment of a humanitarian emergency operation center that will help monitor, mitigate and prevent emergencies, and also help the ministry build capacity for its staff.
Edu said the government will target about 71 million “extremely poor Nigerians” who live on less than $1.95 a day because “time is of essence.”
“We need to run at the speed of light to roll out social programs that will bring relief to the burdens of the poor,” she said.
Africa’s largest economy is struggling with record debt, unemployment, and insecurity that have contributed to years of anaemic growth.
Sluggish growth, low human capital, labor market weaknesses, and exposure to shocks are holding Nigeria’s poverty reduction efforts back, the World Bank said in report last year.
Campbell, 45, was the subject of a two-day search after a paddleboarder was seen to struggle and go under the water in Edgartown Great Pond near a home owned by Obama last month
Updated 23 August 2023
Reuters
WASHINGTON: The death of former US President Barack Obama’s personal chef Tafari Campbell while paddleboarding in the Massachusetts resort community of Martha’s Vineyard was an accident, a state official said on Tuesday.
Timothy McGuirk, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, told the media that the cause of death was ruled as drowning and the manner of death was determined to be an accident.
Campbell’s body was recovered from a lake on the island in late July. Campbell, 45, was the subject of a two-day search after a paddleboarder was seen to struggle and go under the water in Edgartown Great Pond near a home owned by Obama last month.
The Obamas were not present at the time of his death, state police said.
Campbell had been a sous chef at the White House and came to work for the family after Obama completed his second term in 2017, the former president and his wife, Michelle Obama, said last month.
The chef, who lived in Dumfries, Virginia, leaves behind his wife, Sherise, and twin sons.
Russia may annex Georgian breakaway regions -Medvedev
Although Russian relations with Georgia have improved since then, Medvedev accused the West of creating tensions around the country by discussing its possible admission by NATO
Updated 23 August 2023
Reuters
MOSCOW: The deputy chair of the Russian security council Dmitry Medvedev said Moscow may annex Georgia’s breakaway regions South Ossetia and Abkhazia.
“The idea of joining Russia is still popular in Abkhazia and South Ossetia,” Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote in an article published early on Wednesday by Argumenty I Fakty newspaper.
“It could quite possibly be implemented if there are good reasons for that,” said Medvedev, who has cast himself as one of Russia’s most hawkish political voices since its forces invaded Ukraine starting in February 2022.
Georgia lost control over the regions after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Moscow recognized their independence in 2008, following Georgia’s attempt to regain control of South Ossetia by force that led to a Russian counter-attack.
Although Russian relations with Georgia have improved since then, Medvedev accused the West of creating tensions around the country by discussing its possible admission by NATO.
“We will not wait if our concerns become closer to reality,” Medvedev said in the article that marked the 15th anniversary of the independence recognition, referring to a possible annexation.
Georgian officials have repeatedly said they are committed to joining the US-led military alliance that would preserve the territorial integrity of the country.
Russia declared the annexations four provinces of Ukraine in September last year, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, but none of the annexations are recognized internationally.
Prominent journalist says Russia’s Surovikin dismissed as head of aerospace forces
The general has not been seen in public since a short-lived mutiny in June by the Wagner mercenary group and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, against Russia’s defense establishment
Updated 23 August 2023
Reuters
MOSCOW: A prominent Russian journalist on Tuesday said General Sergei Surovikin, who at one time was commander of Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine, has been dismissed as head of the country’s aerospace forces.
There was no official confirmation of the report by Alexei Venediktov, the well-connected former head of the now-defunct Ekho Moskvy radio station.
Venediktov on his Telegram channel said Surovikin had been removed by official decree, without providing any further details.
The RBC media outlet later on Tuesday also reported that Venediktov has been dismissed, citing its own sources.
“Army General Sergei Surovikin has been relieved of his post in connection with the transition to another job and is at the disposal of (the Ministry of Defense),” RBC said.
One of the paper’s sources said Surovikin “is currently on short-term leave.”
The general has not been seen in public since a short-lived mutiny in June by the Wagner mercenary group and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, against Russia’s defense establishment.
During the revolt, Surovikin appeared in a video urging Prigozhin to stand down. Since the mutiny, Russian and foreign news reports have said that Surovikin was being investigated for possible complicity in it.
Surovikin earned the nickname “General Armageddon” during Russia’s military intervention in Syria’s civil war.
In October he was placed in charge of Russian military operations in Ukraine, but in January that role was handed to General Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the general staff, and Surovikin was made a deputy to Gerasimov.
Emerging economies eye a multipolar world order at BRICS Summit in Johannesburg
The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa are meeting in Johannesburg from Aug. 22 to 24
Prince Faisal bin Farhan is heading the Saudi delegation participating in the BRICS Plus and BRICS Africa Dialogue
Updated 23 August 2023
Lama Alhamawi
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa: World leaders participating in the three-day BRICS summit taking place in South Africa’s Johannesburg this week have cast their eyes on the future of the global economy in what is viewed as an increasingly multipolar world.
The leaders of the BRICS countries, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, will discuss trade, investment, infrastructure, climate change, and de-dollarization during the 15th annual summit, hosted by this year’s president South Africa from Aug. 22 to 24.
Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, was welcomed by his South African host and President Cyril Ramaphosa, as were India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin joined the summit via video link.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is heading the Kingdom’s delegation participating in the BRICS Plus and BRICS Africa Dialogue on behalf of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The Saudi delegation includes the Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Rassi; Director General of the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Dawood; and Director General of International Organizations Shahir AlKhonaini.
The BRICS countries are all united by their shared economic potential and their desire to play a more prominent role in the global economy. They are also united by their common challenges, such as poverty, inequality and climate change.
Representing 40 percent of the world’s population, and made up of economies that have varying levels of growth, the BRICS nations share a common desire for a global order they see as better reflecting their interests and rising influence.
“As we celebrate the 15th anniversary of BRICS, trade between BRICS countries totaled $162 billion last year,” Ramaphosa told assembled leaders on the opening day of the summit.
“Foreign investment has played an important role in the BRICS economy. We need to reaffirm our position that economic growth must be underpinned by transparency by inclusiveness. It must be comparable with the multilateral trading system that supports a developmental agenda.”
Indeed, such is the speed and scale of economic development in several of these countries, analysts believe Western governments cannot deny them a greater say in how the global financial and political order is managed.
Speaking at the BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue in Johannesburg on Tuesday, India’s Prime Minister Modi highlighted what he described as his country’s economic achievements and its potential to become a global growth engine.
“Despite turbulence in the global economic situation, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world,” Modi told forum delegates. “Soon, India will be a $5 trillion economy. There is no doubt India will be the growth engine of the world.”
One of the key issues that is likely to be discussed at this year’s summit is the possibility of expanding the BRICS bloc to include new members.
China, Russia, and South Africa are in favor of expansion to transform the loosely-defined club of major emerging economies into a counterweight to the West and its institutions, while Brazil and India have been more skeptical.
In a social media broadcast from Johannesburg on Tuesday, Brazil’s President Lula said the BRICS bloc aims to organize the developing Global South — not to rival the US, G7 or G20.
Lula has nevertheless endorsed the admission of new members, including fellow Latin American economy, Argentina.
In his address to the business forum, Lula highlighted the massive untapped potential of the African continent. “Fifty-four countries, 1.3 billion people with over $3 trillion in GDP in this continent,” said Lula, flagging the “countless” opportunities for cooperation with Brazil.
Almost 40 countries have expressed interest in joining the bloc, which began life as four nations in 2009 but expanded the following year to include South Africa.
These potential new members include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia, Pakistan, the UAE, and Turkiye. According to officials, some 50 heads of state and government will attend this week’s summit.
The countries that are interested in joining are all major emerging economies with growing global influence. They are also all located in the Global South, which is the term used to describe the countries of Africa, Asia, and Latin America.
Addressing the summit on Tuesday, Russia’s President Putin said the BRICS countries speak for the “global majority.”
“We cooperate on the principles of equality, partnership support, respect for each other, and this is the essence of the future-oriented strategic course of our association, a course that meets the aspirations of the main part of the world community, the so-called global majority,” he said.
If the BRICS decides to expand, it would cause a potential major shift in the global political and economic landscape, challenging the US and European preeminence in world affairs that has prevailed since the end of the Second World War.
However, there are challenges that need to be addressed before the BRICS can expand.
Analysts believe that in order to succeed, BRICS will need to ensure that all members are committed to the same goals and objectives; avoid creating a bloc that is seen as a rival to the West; and ensure that the expansion does not dilute the influence of existing members.
Another issue that is likely to be discussed at the summit is the possibility of de-dollarizing the global economy. This is the idea of moving away from the US dollar as the dominant currency in international trade and finance.
There has been growing interest in de-dollarization in recent years, as some countries have become concerned about the US government’s ability to impose sanctions on them. China and Brazil recently agreed to manage their trade relationship in their own currencies.
However, de-dollarization is a complex and challenging issue. It would require a significant shift in the global financial system, and it is not clear whether it is actually feasible. Nonetheless, the dialogue alone might signal a sea change in the global power balance.
Major Cyprus police operation on migrants at condemned building
The issue resurfaced after the state electricity utility cut power to the complex and placed the local substation under guard
European Union member Cyprus argues it is a "frontline country" on the Mediterranean migrant route
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP
CHLORAKA, Cyprus: A major Cypriot police operation Tuesday found dozens of migrants living in a condemned apartment complex near the resort city of Paphos, after protests by residents and allegations of electricity theft.
There has long been friction between the asylum-seekers and residents of the town of Chlorakas, who have held protests demanding that the flats be cleared.
The issue resurfaced after the state electricity utility cut power to the complex and placed the local substation under guard.
European Union member Cyprus argues it is a "frontline country" on the Mediterranean migrant route. Last year, according to EU data, it had the highest number of first-time asylum applications relative to population in the 27-member bloc.
"Personnel are in the area and have blocked off the building complex and begun to register all the foreigners who are settled in the specific complex in Chlorakas," Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou told reporters.
He said the asylum-seekers would be registered and transferred to a migrant reception centre for processing to determine whether they have the right to stay on the east Mediterranean island.
The interior ministry later said inspection of the 250 apartments had found 81 people living there, including 23 asylum seekers.
Deportation procedures will be started for one person found to be in Cyprus illegally, a ministry statement said.
The remainder "made known their intention to leave in the next few days and find another place to stay", it added.
But one resident, who gave his name only as Mahmud, told AFP they have no alternative.
"We have no electricity and no water, the police threaten us with eviction every day. Where can we go?" the Syrian asylum seeker asked.
Another Syrian, Abu Shahinaz, said they have difficulty finding other accommodation because of local attitudes.
"When you want to rent a house, the owners tell you: 'Are you Syrian? Then no.'"
When AFP visited the Ayios Nikolaos complex more than 18 months ago around 700 refugees were living there, most of them from Syria.
On Tuesday police carried out an eviction order issued in November 2020 but not implemented.
State broadcaster CyBC said that around 150 migrants had left the complex before the operation began.
Under the 2020 decree, the Ayios Nikolaos apartment complex -- whose abandoned swimming pool is filled with rubbish -- should have been closed on health and safety grounds.
Around 100 migrants launched a protest last week demanding to be rehoused elsewhere. The police anti-riot unit intervened, using tear gas against them.