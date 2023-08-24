You are here

After a recent spate of terror attacks, what explains Daesh's continued resilience in Syria?

After a recent spate of terror attacks, what explains Daesh's continued resilience in Syria?
Ali Ali

After a recent spate of terror attacks, what explains Daesh’s continued resilience in Syria?

After a recent spate of terror attacks, what explains Daesh’s continued resilience in Syria?
  • Daesh has carried out thousands of attacks on military and civilian targets since its territorial defeat in 2019
  • Experts say the terror group has exploited geography and the wider conflict to maintain a continued presence
Lucas Chapman Ali Ali

QAMISHLI, Syria: During the second week of August, the terror group Daesh carried out multiple attacks on Syrian regime soldiers in the governorates of Raqqa and Deir Ezzor, leaving dozens dead and more injured.

With attacks in Syria’s central and eastern regions only continuing to grow in frequency and severity, some may wonder whether the group was truly eliminated when its defeat was announced in 2019.

Saturday, March 23, 2019, was a joyous occasion for the men and women of the Syrian Democratic Forces, the multi-ethnic, US-backed force which led the ground war against Daesh in Syria, as well as the people living in the autonomous regions of northern and eastern Syria.

From Manbij to Kobani, from Raqqa to Hasakah and Qamishli, the streets of cities in Syria’s northeast were packed with people from all walks of life celebrating Daesh’s final defeat at the Battle of Baghouz.




File photo shows Daesh militants parading in the Syrian city of Raqa on June 30, 2014, at the height of their reign of terror in parts of Syria and Iraq. (Welayat Raqa handout photo via AFP)

Little did they know that despite the group’s loss of territory, it would go on to maintain bases both inside and outside of the country, which it still uses to carry out operations in Syria.

“(Daesh) uses different frameworks for the continuation of its extremist ideology,” Sardar Mullah Darwish, a Syrian Kurdish journalist and director of Aso News Network, told Arab News.

The group “relies on cells spread in different areas in the governorates of Raqqa, Deir Ezzor, and southern Hasakah, and particularly in the Badia, where they are in areas that are not fully controlled by the coalition, the SDF, or even the armed forces of the regime and other military forces,” he said.

Darwish added that Daesh sustains itself via financial extortion, threatening wealthy residents and those working with international or local NGOs. He added that the use of motorcycles and the black veil known as the niqab are both ways in which the group attempts to camouflage itself among civilians.

Daesh carries out attacks on both regime-held areas and regions held by the SDF. According to Darwish, these attacks are attempts “to show continued presence and strength.”

The divided nature of Syria complicates the response.

“What remains of the terrorist group’s remnants in our regions is limited to sleeper cells, and they are dealt with firsthand by our security and military forces in coordination and cooperation with the Global Coalition,” Abu Omar Al-Idlibi, commander of the SDF-aligned Northern Democratic Brigade, told Arab News.

“As for the rest of Syria’s geography, Daesh is still strong because it represents one of the reasons for the survival of the Syrian regime as well as a justification for the presence of its supporters, Russia and Iran.”

Al-Idlibi believes the presence of Daesh is used as a justification for Iran’s increasing military presence in Syria. Iranian-backed pro-regime militias, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Basij Forces, Harakat Hezbollah Al-Nujaba, Kataib Hezbollah (also known as Iraqi Hezbollah), the Badr Organization, the Abu Al-Fadl Al-Abbas militia, the National Defense Forces, Liwa Al-Quds, Liwa Fatemiyoun and Liwa Zeynebiyoun, are all deployed across areas where Daesh remains strongest.

Since its territorial defeat in Syria, Daesh has carried out more than 1,400 attacks on military and civilian targets across the country, resulting in the deaths of more than 3,000 people.

These statistics, sourced from publicly available datasets compiled by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, also show that more than 320 of these attacks were carried out even after the 2022 death of Daesh leader Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurayshi, the successor to Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

According to the Monitoring and Documentation Department of the local North Press Agency, direct Daesh attacks claimed more than 262 lives across the country in the first half of 2023 alone, the majority of which were civilians.

In addition to this, the terror group kidnapped more than 160 people. A large number of the victims of Daesh attacks and kidnappings were truffle pickers, who resort to scouring vast, unsafe areas of the Syrian Badia in order to gather the lucrative fungi amid difficult economic conditions.

The Syrian Badia is a massive desert, covering more than half of the country’s territory and spanning eight of Syria’s 14 governorates. The region has a history of use by insurgent groups, having been used by the Iraqi resistance during the Iraq War from 2003 to 2011.

The Badia’s geography, a mostly vast and empty expanse of rocky desert with inhabited settlements few and far between, made it ideal for Daesh as a base of operations after its flight from Baghouz.

The region’s proximity to the Iraqi border further added to its allure.

“This region was well known as an area controlled by smugglers, even before the Syrian war,” said Darwish. “The border crossing between the two countries has large gaps … and there is no control of military forces such as the regime, the SDF, or the Iraqi army, and so Daesh relies on this region for its activities.”

Darwish said Daesh had in recent years dug an extensive network of tunnels in the Iraqi-Syrian border region to aid in its smuggling operations between the two countries.

For the armed forces tasked with responding to the Daesh threat, these tunnels have proved a strategic headache.

“The geographical features of the region between Syria and Iraq have a great impact on the ease of movement by Daesh, especially in the areas under the control of Iran and its militias in Al-Bukamal and Al-Mayadeen, as these border areas are transit points for terrorist organizations and militias between Iraq and Syria,” said Al-Idlibi, the Northern Democratic Brigade commander.

Despite the large network of Iranian-backed, pro-regime militias deployed across central Syria, Al-Idlibi is doubtful that Damascus is serious about confronting Daesh remnants in the Badia.

“Daesh moves freely in the areas of the Syrian Badia … it has not been truly confronted in these areas due to the fact that they are under the control of the Syrian regime and its allies.”

At the end of 2019, Syrian regime forces were withdrawn from the Badia region to focus on Damascus’ new offensive aimed at retaking Idlib from the coalition of Syrian opposition and Islamist groups that held it. Although a ceasefire was declared in Idlib in 2020, the Badia had meanwhile become one of Daesh’s new havens in Syria.

“There are many vast and intertwined regions between the Syrian regime areas and Autonomous Administration (of North and East Syria) areas, with many natural crossings and land, and river routes,” said Al-Idlibi.

“This allows Daesh to move easily in order to infiltrate our areas in northern and eastern Syria … (Daesh) also finds support through sleeper cells present in our regions, and thus we see the terrorist group carrying out operations (here) from time to time.”

Both military personnel on the ground and civilian observers warn that the loosely held regime areas of the Syrian Badia are not the only stronghold for Daesh. Areas in the country’s north and northwest held by a coalition of militias known as the Syrian National Army, or SNA, have also served as a relatively safe area for Daesh militants for years.

“It has become an obvious fact that instability on the social, economic and subsistence level, as well as the spread of armed organizations, extremist ideology, inhumane and criminal practices, and the suppression of freedoms in the occupied areas controlled by the factions of the so-called (Syrian) National Army and terror group Al-Nusra Front, are what provide an incubator and required quagmire for the survival and existence of the leaders and emirs of terrorist organizations, foremost of which is the terror group Daesh,” Al-Idlibi added.

Since 2019, coalition forces have carried out more than 13 air and drone strikes targeting Daesh in SNA-controlled areas, the latest of which killed a Daesh commander in a village near Jinderis, in the Afrin region, in April this year.

Furthermore, a 2021 report by Aso News Network compiled a list of 95 Daesh leaders among the ranks of SNA groups.

Darwish said that further research by Aso News Network uncovered information suggesting that the 2022 Daesh prison uprising in Hasakah, which claimed the lives of 121 SDF fighters and civilians, was supported by Daesh elements hiding out in SNA-held Ras Al-Ain.

The research also showed that several Daesh families had managed to escape the infamous Al-Hol camp and settle in Ras Al-Ain and neighboring Tal Abyad.

General Michael Kurilla, commander of US Central Command, was in northeast Syria on Wednesday, where he visited the Al-Hol and Al-Roj Displaced Persons Camps and met with SDF officials to review the campaign to eliminate Daesh.

“The US, SDF, and the Global Coalition remain focused and committed on the enduring defeat of Daesh while addressing the humanitarian and security challenges at camps in northeast Syria,” Kurilla said in a statement. 

While the SDF and coalition continue to combat terrorism, the solution to the terrorism problem in Syria, says Al-Idlibi, is a political one.

“The real solution to rid Syria of terrorism once and for all lies in the need to implement a political solution in Syria, which was unanimously approved by the (UN) Security Council in 2015 via Resolution 2254,” said Al-Idlibi.

“The application of democracy is the ideal solution to eradicate the sources of extremism and terrorism … because tyranny and terrorism are inseparable and interdependent; they are the reasons for one another’s survival.”

 

Topics: Editor's Choice Daesh

700 Syrians caught trying to enter Lebanon in a week: army

700 Syrians caught trying to enter Lebanon in a week: army
Updated 23 August 2023
AFP

700 Syrians caught trying to enter Lebanon in a week: army

700 Syrians caught trying to enter Lebanon in a week: army
  • The attempted influx coincides with days of rare protest in Syria’s southern city of Sweida
  • Lebanon’s army “prevented, over several days this past week, about 700 Syrians from crossing the Lebanese-Syrian border”
Updated 23 August 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: The Lebanese army turned away around 700 Syrians attempting to cross into the neighboring country illegally over the past week, the armed forces said in a statement on Wednesday.
The attempted influx coincides with days of rare protest in Syria’s southern city of Sweida, as dire living conditions stoke discontent in regime-held areas.
Millions of Syrians have already fled abroad since Syria’s war began in 2011 following the government’s repression of peaceful pro-democracy protests.
Lebanon’s army “prevented, over several days this past week, about 700 Syrians from crossing the Lebanese-Syrian border,” the Lebanese armed forces statement said.
A security official told AFP that deteriorating economic conditions in Syria had pushed more people to flee their homeland, with many hoping to reach Europe. The official couldn’t give data to illustrate the increase, and it was not clear where along the border the migrants were blocked.
Syrians are fleeing “because of the economic situation, because the Syrian pound has further collapsed,” he said, on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to speak to the press.
Syria’s 12-year conflict has ravaged the country’s infrastructure and industry, the Syrian pound has lost most of its value against the dollar, and most of the population has been pushed into poverty.
“Some hope to find work here in Lebanon, but many are hoping to flee to Europe,” the source added.
The protests by hundreds in Syria erupted after the government lifted fuel subsidies last week, dealing a blow to people already struggling with the war’s heavy economic toll.
On August 12, Lebanon’s army said it arrested 134 migrants, most of them Syrians, near the northern border with Syria after foiling their attempt to take a boat to Europe.
The same day, the armed forces said they had arrested 150 Syrians who had crossed into Lebanon illegally in the same province of Akkar.
Lebanon’s own economic collapse has turned it into a launchpad for migrants. Lebanese are joining Syrian and Palestinian refugees clamouring to leave by taking dangerous sea routes.
Authorities say Lebanon currently hosts around two million Syrians, while more than 800,000 are registered with the United Nations — the highest number of refugees per capita in the world.
Migrants departing from Lebanon head for Europe, with one of the main destinations Cyprus, only 175 kilometers (110 miles) away.
Syria’s war has killed more than half a million people and forced around half the country’s pre-war population from their homes.

Topics: Lebanon Syrians Lebanese army refugees

Lebanese army helicopter crashes near Beirut killing 2 crew members and injuring 1

Lebanese army helicopter crashes near Beirut killing 2 crew members and injuring 1
Updated 23 August 2023
AP

Lebanese army helicopter crashes near Beirut killing 2 crew members and injuring 1

Lebanese army helicopter crashes near Beirut killing 2 crew members and injuring 1
  • The army said the helicopter crashed near the mountain town of Hammana
Updated 23 August 2023
AP

BEIRUT: A Lebanese army helicopter crashed during a training mission in a forest east of Beirut on Wednesday night, killing two crew members and wounding one, the army said.
The army, in a terse statement, said the helicopter crashed near the mountain town of Hammana. It gave no further details.
Lebanon is in the grips of the worst economic crisis in its modern history and the army has been severely affected. The nearly four-year meltdown is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by the country’s ruling class.
The economic meltdown is putting unprecedented pressure on the US-backed army’s operational abilities, wiping out soldiers’ salaries and wrecking morale.

Topics: Lebanon Lebanese army helicopter crash

US envoy optimistic about chances of peace in Yemen but admits challenges remain

US envoy optimistic about chances of peace in Yemen but admits challenges remain
Updated 23 August 2023
RAY HANANIA

US envoy optimistic about chances of peace in Yemen but admits challenges remain

US envoy optimistic about chances of peace in Yemen but admits challenges remain
  • He said: ‘What we need to see is Iran follow through on the commitments that were made to Saudi Arabia’ following the recent restoration of diplomatic ties between Riyadh and Tehran
  • The war in Yemen began in 2014 when the Houthis, insurgents backed by Iran, seized the capital Sanaa, after which the conflict spread and has fueled cross-border violence
Updated 23 August 2023
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Despite painting a broadly optimistic picture of advances in the peace process in Yemen over the past 18 months, including the April 2022 truce agreement between nation’s government and the Houthis, the US special envoy to the country, Tim Lenderking, said the path forward remains “difficult and challenging.”

Following the recent restoration of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the latter of which backs and provides arms to the Houthis, the world “needs to see follow through on the commitments Iran has made” on Yemen, he added.

Lenderking, who returned this week from an official trip to the Middle East for talks on Yemen, was speaking on Wednesday during an online briefing hosted by the US State Department.

“We do feel that any measures regional countries take to deescalate tensions in the region will be of benefit to the region, and that is certainly the case in the Yemen conflict,” he said.

“What we need to see is Iran follow through on the commitments that were made to Saudi Arabia: No smuggling of lethal equipment or war equipment into Yemen to the Houthis, and a commitment to support a political resolution of the conflict.”

The war in Yemen began in 2014 when the Houthis, insurgents backed by Iran, seized the capital Sanaa. The conflict spread and has fueled cross-border violence. Iran and the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen negotiated a two-month truce in April 2022, which was extended twice and continues to offer hope for a more permanent settlement, even though it expired in October last year.

“Yemen has witnessed the longest period of deescalations since the war began,” Lenderking said. “Thousands of lives have been saved. Cross-border attacks and airstrikes have stopped. Freedom of movement has been improved, including with the resumption of commercial flights from Saana Airport for the first time since 2016.

“That said, much more is needed. Only a Yemeni-Yemeni political agreement can durably resolve this civil conflict. And only a comprehensive recovery and reconstruction effort with strong support from regional, as well as international, donors can reverse the humanitarian and economic crisis facing Yemenis every single day.”

Furthering stressing the positive developments, he added: “We remain optimistic about the prospects for further progress for peace … That is why we and others in the international community are urging the Houthis to seize this unprecedented opportunity to sit down with the Republic of Yemen government to chart a better future for Yemen.”

Lenderking concluded his briefing by saying “I will just reiterate the sense of promise and possibility that we are feeling” but added that at “the same time (what) we are seeing inside Yemen is a difficult and challenging situation.”

He said there are four main aspects to the ongoing negotiations, which are commitments not to carry out cross-border attacks; to expand commercial capacity at Sanaa Airport; to implement a “strong, significant reduction in bureaucratic process for moving oil and other commercial humanitarian supplies into Yemen;” and to do more to facilitate the payment of salaries to Yemeni public-sector workers who have gone without pay since the conflict began.

Lenderking also took a moment to praise the UN-led salvage operation to remove more than 1.1 million barrels of oil from the decaying Safer oil tanker. The vessel has been moored in the Red Sea off

the coast of Yemen, near Hodeidah, since the conflict began, with little or no maintenance during that time, sparking growing fears of an environmental catastrophe.

“While the work on the Safer is not yet finished — the decaying ship still needs to be towed and scrapped — the immediate crisis, (the threat of) an oil spill four times that of the Exxon Valdez (disaster off the coast of Alaska in 1989), has been averted.”

However, he added that the UN needs an additional $22 million in funding to complete the scrapping of the Safer.

Topics: Middle East Yemen US special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking

Banned pesticides 'smuggled into Lebanon as cleaning products,' MP claims

Banned pesticides ‘smuggled into Lebanon as cleaning products,’ MP claims
Updated 23 August 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Banned pesticides ‘smuggled into Lebanon as cleaning products,’ MP claims

Banned pesticides ‘smuggled into Lebanon as cleaning products,’ MP claims
  • Many of the toxic products have been the subject of warnings by the World Health Organization and Food and Agriculture Organization because of their links to cancer and other life-threatening diseases
Updated 23 August 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Banned pesticides linked to cancer and other illnesses are being smuggled into Lebanon and used by farmers across the country, a former Lebanese health minister has claimed.

Wael Abou Faour said on Wednesday that harmful agricultural products prohibited in most countries are freely available on the Lebanese market and pose a growing threat to public health.

Some farmers are using the pesticides “out of ignorance, while others are aware of their danger, but use them out of lack of conscience,” the Democratic Gathering MP said.

Many of the toxic products have been the subject of warnings by the World Health Organization and Food and Agriculture Organization because of their links to cancer and other life-threatening diseases, as well as poisoning and childhood illnesses.

The former health minister said that the Lebanese are struggling because of the government’s inability to secure medicines, including cancer treatments.

“How would the situation be if their food is also poisonous and carcinogenic?” he asked.

Dangerous pesticides are being smuggled mainly through Syria via organized crime groups, with most farmers in Akkar, the Bekaa Valley and Mount Lebanon now using the products, Abou Faour claimed.

He said that prohibited products also enter the country “in barrels, through the port of Beirut, disguised as cleaning materials, to be repacked and sold to farmers later.”

Smugglers used fraudulent approvals by some ministries, especially the Ministry of Health, as well as fake invoices, to suggest the dangerous substances are cleaning products for warehouses and homes, he said.

The MP questioned the Lebanese Customs Administration’s knowledge of the issue, as well as its ability to control what he described as a “smuggling disaster.”

Corruption in the port is widespread, he said, adding that “details will be revealed later.”

Ibrahim Tarshishi, head of the Bekaa Farmers Association, told Arab News that tampering with agricultural fertilizers is also a problem.

“A certain formula will be printed on the outer bag, but upon use, we find that only 30 percent of the formula is present in the bag,” he said.

In a report published last year, the FAO revealed that Lebanon has one of the world’s highest rates of fertilizer and pesticide use.

The report also warned that the country suffers from soil erosion and degradation, with 39 percent of land being severely degraded.

During his press conference, Abou Faour described farmers as the “the weakest link in the existing circle of corruption.”

He urged the Ministry of Agriculture to withdraw all dangerous products from the market and warn farmers against their use.

Environmental experts say that dangerous chemicals smuggled into the country “are entering and staying in the food chain, causing serious health problems, and threatening biodiversity with many visible and unforeseen risks.”

Topics: Lebanon Wael Abou Faour pesticides

Japanese Ambassador Magoshi inaugurates water pumping facility in Lebanon's Mchaityhe

Japanese Ambassador Magoshi inaugurates water pumping facility in Lebanon’s Mchaityhe
Updated 23 August 2023
Arab News Japan

Japanese Ambassador Magoshi inaugurates water pumping facility in Lebanon’s Mchaityhe

Japanese Ambassador Magoshi inaugurates water pumping facility in Lebanon’s Mchaityhe
  • The project is implemented by Organization for Social and Agricultural Development and supported by the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Security Projects
  • Ambassador Magoshi stated that agriculture is becoming increasingly central to Lebanon’s economic and social development
Updated 23 August 2023
Arab News Japan

BEIRUT: There seems to be some respite for the farmers of Lebanon, amid the socio-economic crisis that the country is currently witnessing.
In remote Mchaityhe in Baalbeck, a solar power system for the water pumping facility was inaugurated by Japan’s Ambassador Magoshi Masayuki.
The project, implemented by Organization for Social and Agricultural Development (OSAD), and supported by the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Security Projects (GGP), will increase the volume of irrigation water in Mchaityhe, and enable more than 700 vulnerable farmers to continue their agricultural activities and improve their livelihoods.
The ceremony was held in the presence of Dr. Hanna El Khoury, President of the OSAD, and Marcel El-Khoury, Representative of the Mchaityhe Agriculture Cooperative.
In his speech, Ambassador Magoshi stated that agriculture is becoming increasingly central to Lebanon’s economic and social development, especially during the current hardships and emerging global food insecurity, hoping that this project will help farmers raise their productivity, secure their livelihoods, and contribute to national food security.
In return, Dr. El Khoury thanked Japan for its continuous support, mentioning that the water pumping facility was first supported by Japan in 1997 to tackle the deprivation of water in the region, and is now being equipped with a solar power system through this initiative to overcome the ongoing electricity crisis.
He also emphasized the significant impact of this vital project on the community, while showing his sincere respect toward Japan and its people.

Topics: Japan Lebanon water Irrigation

