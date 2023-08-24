You are here

  • Home
  • Recipes for success: Chef Rayan Al-Ayesh offers advice, a tasty veal recipe 

Recipes for success: Chef Rayan Al-Ayesh offers advice, a tasty veal recipe 

Recipes for success: Chef Rayan Al-Ayesh offers advice, a tasty veal recipe 
While he’s currently specializing in Japanese cuisine, Al-Ayesh says he loves all kinds of food. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/97ayx

Updated 1 min 20 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

Recipes for success: Chef Rayan Al-Ayesh offers advice, a tasty veal recipe 

Recipes for success: Chef Rayan Al-Ayesh offers advice, a tasty veal recipe 
Updated 1 min 20 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Jeddah-born chef Rayan Al-Ayesh is the development chef at the Modern Food Company, which currently has nine brands operating in the Kingdom. He works in MFC’s Japanese sector — covering the grill restaurant Robata, Myazu, and Kayzo by Myazu — and was responsible for developing the menu and operations for the latter.  

While he’s currently specializing in Japanese cuisine, Al-Ayesh says he loves all kinds of food. “I can't be biased towards one cuisine. Although I would say that I lean more toward the gourmet kind of comfort foods, and I guess that applies more to Italian cuisine,” he tells Arab News. “Not that other cuisines don't have that, but, for some reason, the Italians kind of mastered the art of simplicity and letting the ingredients just speak for their themselves in a minimalistic way. It gives me the sense of home-cooked meals, and family gatherings, heartily cooked with love and passion.” 

Here, Al-Ayesh discusses the importance of preparation, the necessity of thermometers, and the challenge of rice, and provides a recipe for veal al limone, which he describes as “quite the people pleaser.” 

Q: When you started out as a professional, what was the most common mistake you made?  

A: Not preparing properly. It’s a very basic thing, but it's so important. In my early days I’d just start cooking, and suddenly, ‘Oh, I need this!’ And then you have to keep things on the fire and go prepare something else. Then you get back and it's already overcooked. Whenever you decide to cook, you need to visualize what you need to do, and prepare everything before you start. The French call it ‘mise en place.’ You have all your ingredients set aside, whether chopped, measured, processed or whatever. It’s really important that you don't need to prepare anything once you're into the production stage. 




Burger. (Supplied)

What's your top tip for amateur chefs?  

Honestly, I can’t stress enough the importance of having a thermometer in the kitchen. It's so unpleasant when overcook something. It’s also really useful to have an oven thermometer, because sometimes ovens at home aren’t reliable. It gives you an accurate read on the internal temperature, not the one you see on the digital screen outside.  

What one ingredient can instantly prove any dish?  

I actually have two. The one that's always been with me throughout my career is butter. Finishing off any dish with butter always elevates the flavors. Another one is kimchi. It gives that umami kick — much more depth of flavor.  




Sushi. (Supplied)

What's the most common mistake that you find in other restaurants?  

This business is very tough, very challenging. You’ll see people investing in terms of location, atmosphere, decor, everything… until it comes to the food. It's heartbreaking when the food doesn’t match up to a magnificent location. That’s usually because of the pressure to start generating cash quickly, and that's when some shortcuts come into play. You know, you always have just one first impression. If you don't give enough attention to that, it really (affects) your reputation. 

What's your favorite dish to cook? 

Well, I would say one of my favorite things to do is barbecue nights with my family. During COVID lockdowns, quarantined at our beach house, I’d stand by the barbeque station and happily accommodate my family’s preferences. My dad loves his own T-Bone steak or ribeye. My mom loves her fillet tenderloins. My sister would enjoy the grilled prawns, so we could all get together and start marinating and preparing and have all these different crazy ideas.




The chef works in MFC’s Japanese sector — covering the grill restaurant Robata, Myazu, and Kayzo by Myazu. (Supplied)

What's the most challenging dish for you?  

It’s a bit of a funny one, but I always had issues with cooking rice. The ratio of rice to water has to be scientifically calculated and measured just right. You can’t just do it by eye. I always used to try to avoid it. But thankfully, with practice, I've been able to kind of master it. 

Chef Rayan’s veal al limone 

INGREDIENTS: 

Half a cup of flour; salt and pepper to taste; 3tbsp vegetable oil; 8 pieces (60g each) veal tenderloin, pounded flat; 100g shallots (minced); 25g garlic (minced); 1 lemon (juiced); 400ml chicken stock; 2tbsp capers; 1tbsp butter; 3tbsp parsley 

INSTRUCTIONS:  

1. Combine the flour, salt and pepper on a plate or shallow baking dish. 

2. Heat a heavy-bottomed sauté pan over medium-high heat for two minutes so the pan is nice and hot. Then add the oil and heat for another 30 seconds. 

3. Coat both sides of the veal cutlets in the flour mixture. Shake off any excess flour. 

4. Fry the veal in batches – don’t overcrowd the pan. Cook each piece for 1-2 minutes on each side, or until nicely browned. 

5. Set the cooked veal aside, covered in foil (you can also place them in a very low temperature oven).  

6. Discard the oil and, in the same pan, place the butter, onion and garlic and sauté until golden brown (around 1-2 minutes).  

7. Add the lemon juice and capers to the pan. Scrape the bits off the bottom of the pan too (they add flavor).  

8. Once the lemon juice has evaporated, add the chicken stock. Bring to the boil, then simmer for around 5 minutes, or until the mixture is reduced by half.  

9. Swirl in the some butter and chopped parsley right at the end. 

10. Add more salt and lemon juice if needed. 

11. Plate two cutlets per person, garnished with lemon slices. Sauce generously and serve immediately. Enjoy. 

Topics: Rayan Al-Ayesh

Saudi Arabia's MDLBEAST releases first batch of tickets to SOUNDSTORM ’23  

Saudi Arabia's MDLBEAST releases first batch of tickets to SOUNDSTORM ’23  
Updated 3 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's MDLBEAST releases first batch of tickets to SOUNDSTORM ’23  

Saudi Arabia's MDLBEAST releases first batch of tickets to SOUNDSTORM ’23  
Updated 3 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Concertgoers can now purchase tickets to  SOUNDSTORM ’23, MDLBEAST’s biggest music festival set to take place in Banban, Riyadh, from Dec. 14-16.  

Starting from Aug. 24, music lovers can grab their tickets for the multi-genre festival at a 25% discount.  

The first batch of tickets will consist of four tiers, ranging from General Admission to VIB, VIB+, and VIB Balcona tickets with a range of prices.  

Talal Albahiti, MDLBEAST Chief Operating Officer and Head of Talent Booking & Events, said in a statement, “In addition to showcasing a constellation of international stars, SOUNDSTORM will provide unique opportunities for local talents to perform and connect with musicians and artists from around the world.”  

In its 2022 edition, more than 600,000 fans attended the festival. Attendees enjoyed 260 hours of live music from 200 artists, including globally recognized stars such as Bruno Mars, Post Malone, DJ Khaled, David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia, and more.  

Topics: MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM SOUNDSTORM '23

Beyonce wears Nicolas Jebran bodysuit on world tour  

Beyonce wears Nicolas Jebran bodysuit on world tour  
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

Beyonce wears Nicolas Jebran bodysuit on world tour  

Beyonce wears Nicolas Jebran bodysuit on world tour  
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US superstar Beyonce on Wednesday wore a show-stopping yellow bodysuit by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran during her Renaissance World Tour stop in St. Louis, Missouri.  

The custom-made ensemble was covered in pearls, beads and had three-dimensional stripes. She also wore matching yellow heels.  

To top off her look, she wore yellow glasses with a black frame that wrapped around her head.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Jebran isn’t the only Arab designer Beyonce has been championing on her 57-stop world tour that will wrap up in October. 

Since the tour began in May, the music sensation has been spotted in heels by Romanian Jordanian designer Amina Muaddi on a number of occasions.  

“I’m so happy to be part of this queen’s historic tour. Every time I see her on stage, I’m in complete awe of her — the ultimate supernova. Grateful to @beyonce and her team of incredible creatives for these @aminamuaddiofficial moments on stage,” Muaddi previously posted on Instagram.  

The singer has hit the stage in ensembles by a number of leading designers and labels, including Alexander McQueen, Loewe, Gucci, Fendi and David Koma, among many others.   

Topics: Beyonce Nicolas Jebran

The hottest fall/winter films of 2023 to look forward to

The hottest fall/winter films of 2023 to look forward to
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

The hottest fall/winter films of 2023 to look forward to

The hottest fall/winter films of 2023 to look forward to
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: From superheroes and sci-fi epics to period pieces and a desert drama, here are the best movies coming your way before the end of the year  

‘Hajjan’ 

Director: Abu Bakr Shawky 

Starring: Abdelmohsen Al-Nemer, Ibrahim Al-Hsawi, Omar Alatawi, Alshaimaa Tayeb 

Release date: Premieres at Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11 

This big-budget Saudi-set adventure movie tells the coming-of-age tale of a young boy called Matar and his camel Hofira, “an inseperable couple that form a bond based on survival and being on the run,” according to Shawky’s director’s statement. Matar’s older brother dreams of becoming a champion camel jockey, but those dreams are cut short by foul play in a race. Matar sets out to avenge him by becoming a jockey himself. Shawky’s statement continues: “The themes of identity and freedom are at the center of the story as Matar, Hofira and Matar’s former rival-turned-friend Majd are outcasts … trying to find acceptance.” 

‘The Kill Room’  

Director: Nicol Paone 

Starring: Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Joe Manganiello 

Release date: Sept. 28 

In Paone’s dark comedy thriller, hitman Reggie (Manganiello) becomes an accidental star of the art world when a money laundering scheme dreamed up by his boss (Jackson) and art dealer Patrice (Thurman) is unexpectedly successful. Also notable as the first film in which Thurman will star with her daughter, Maya Hawke. 

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ 

Director: Martin Scorsese 

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone 

Release date: Oct. 20 

A multi-reunion between the director and two of his favorite stars, DiCaprio and De Niro, who last starred together decades ago, “Killers of the Flower Moon” centers around a series of murders of Native Americans from the Osage Nation in the 1920s. The killings took place after oil was discovered on Osage land, oil that the local white population is eager to ensure they profit from. Based on the book of the same name by David Grann.   

‘Dune: Part Two’ 

Director: Denis Villeneuve 

Starring: Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Zendaya 

Release date: Nov. 2 

Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part One” put the lie to the long-standing belief that Frank Herbert’s novels were “unfilmable,” marrying Herbert’s vision with his own to create a superb sci-fi epic. Part two will see Chalamet’s Paul Atreides seek revenge against those who wiped out his family, with some help from the Chani and his new allies, the Fremen. Along the way, he must somehow prevent the nightmarish future that he has foreseen. 

‘The Marvels’ 

Director: Nia DaCosta 

Starring: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton 

Release date: Nov. 9 

The 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is both a sequel to 2019’s “Captain Marvel” and a continuation of the “Ms. Marvel” TV series. Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Larson), astronaut Monica Rambeau (Parris), and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Vellani), team up together after discovering that they swap places every time they use their powers.  

‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ 

Director: Francis Lawrence 

Starring: Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman 

Release date: Nov. 16 

Audiences will be returning to the dystopian universe of “The Hunger Games,” but this fifth entry in the film franchise inspired by Suzanne Collins’ novels serves as a prequel set 64 years previously. Blyth stars as a young Coriolanus Snow (the future president of Panem and villain of the previous movies), who is serving as a mentor for the upcoming Hunger Games and forms a bond with the tribute from District 12: Lucy Gray Baird. Expect revelations about what happened to turn Snow into the monster of the first four films. 

‘Wish’ 

Directors: Chris Buck, Fawn Veerasunthorn 

Voice cast: Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk 

Release date: Nov. 23 

This year is Disney’s 100th anniversary, so big things are expected of “Wish,” focuses on, as the name suggests, the power of wishes. Set in the kingdom of Rosas, it tells the story of 17-year-old Asha, who suspects there is a darkness at the heart of Rosas’ King Magnifico, but can’t convince anyone else of those suspicions. Her pleas for assistance are answered by a fallen star. Together, they must save the kingdom. 

‘Napoleon’ 

Director: Ridley Scott 

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim 

Release date: Nov. 23 

Historical epic based on the life of the famed military commander and politician Napoleon Bonaparte and his passionate, volatile relationship with Empress Josephine. It covers Napoleon’s extraordinary rise to power during and after the French Revolution, which saw him become leader of the French Republic and later emperor of the French Empire. 

‘Wonka’ 

Director: Paul King 

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Coleman, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key 

Release date: Dec. 15 

Musical fantasy film that tells the story of a young Willie Wonka (the factory owner in Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”). It explores how the eccentric businessman spent several years traveling the world to hone his craft, and how he met the mysterious Oompa Loompas who staff his magical factory.  

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ 

Director: James Wan 

Starring: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson 

Release date: Dec. 21 

The half-Atlantean, half-human king of Atlantis returns in DC’s big winter blockbuster. Details are sketchy, but Aquaman will apparently be forming “an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally” as he strives to save his kingdom — and the rest of the planet — after an ancient power is unleashed on Earth.  

Topics: Hajjan

Top Pakistani artists to star in country’s first Netflix original

Top Pakistani artists to star in country’s first Netflix original
Updated 24 August 2023

Top Pakistani artists to star in country’s first Netflix original

Top Pakistani artists to star in country’s first Netflix original
  • Farhat Ishtiaq’s ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’ will feature Fawad and Mahira Khan along with Sanam Saeed and others
  • The show is being shot in Italy, the United Kingdom and Pakistan, though its streaming date has not been revealed until now
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top film and television artists are working in the country’s first original Netflix show, reported a leading American film publication on Wednesday, which is based on a bestselling Urdu-language novel and expected to attract significant viewership from South Asia and beyond.

According to Variety magazine, “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo” will feature Fawad and Mahira Khan along with Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

“The series is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel of the same name,” the magazine reported. “It revolves around Sikandar, a Harvard law student who experiences a life-changing incident that makes him keep others at bay.”

“The show is being shot in Italy, the U.K. and Pakistan,” it added. “A streaming date has not been revealed yet.”

All the top artists in the show have a significant fan base in Pakistan, India and other countries with people of South Asian descent.

Fawad and Mahira Khan featured in the country’s highest-grossing film, “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” along with Abbasi.

Their Netflix show is currently under production by Dubai-based Momina Duraid Films that has previously worked on several major movies.

Topics: Mahira Khan Fawad Khan

Review: ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ boasts style and substance

Review: ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ boasts style and substance
Updated 24 August 2023
Matt Ross

Review: ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ boasts style and substance

Review: ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ boasts style and substance
  • Latest offering from the prolific Taylor Sheridan
  • Top cast includes Zoe Saldana, Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman
Updated 24 August 2023
Matt Ross

LONDON: It is hard to imagine a busier person working in television right now than Taylor Sheridan. After all, the writer-creator of “Yellowstone,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” “1883,” “Tulsa King” and “1923” has at least two other shows in the works, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” and “Land Man” — and his latest production, “Special Ops: Lioness” has just launched on Paramount+.

Clearly, Sheridan knows a thing or two about putting together a successful show. And it is a reputation he seems sure to burnish with “Lioness” — a slick, stylish thriller series about a CIA program which recruits female operatives to identify, befriend and (ultimately) betray the wives, girlfriends and daughters of high-value terrorists.

The Lioness program is headed up by Joe (a brilliantly efficient Zoe Saldana) who, at the start of the show, is forced to sacrifice one of her operatives to complete a mission. She returns home to her not-quite-estranged husband and kids and sets her sights on new recruit Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira).

In Manuelos (who escaped an abusive boyfriend to join the Marines), Joe may have found her next Lioness — if the two can overcome their wariness of each other. Cynics among viewers might just suspect that their initial frostiness could give way to a sense of mutual respect, but with only the first two episodes available at premiere, we will have to wait and see.

There is an incredible supporting cast for “Special Ops: Lioness,” including Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman and Michael Kelly — though, it must be said, Freeman is yet to be seen by the end of episode two, while Kidman and Kelly rack up about three minutes of screen time between them. But that is OK, because Saldana and De Oliveira prove more than capable of carrying the weight.

Scenes between the two sizzle, while the hint of more spycraft during Manuelos’ first mission (she is sent to befriend the daughter of a suspected terrorist) promises plenty of nerve-shredding hijinks.

Sheridan’s shows tend to be characterized by brilliant performances from expertly-chosen leads and, with “Special Ops: Lioness,” that trend seems set to continue.

Topics: Special Ops: Lioness Zoe Saldana Taylor Sheridan

Latest updates

Three PKK members killed in Turkish drone strike in Iraq: authorities
Three PKK members killed in Turkish drone strike in Iraq: authorities
Saudi EXIM Bank signs export credit insurance deal with Evonik to boost non-oil exports
Saudi EXIM Bank signs export credit insurance deal with Evonik to boost non-oil exports
Oman’s inflation reaches 28-month low as prices stabilize 
Oman’s inflation reaches 28-month low as prices stabilize 
Afghan pilot granted asylum in UK after struggle against deportation
Afghan pilot granted asylum in UK after struggle against deportation
UK trying to block fair ICJ appraisal of Israeli occupation: Experts
UK trying to block fair ICJ appraisal of Israeli occupation: Experts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.