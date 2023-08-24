North Korea: US driving Ukraine crisis toward nuclear disaster

You are here

The United States has approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands to help Kyiv in its counter-offensive against Russian forces. Above, a Danish Air Force F-16 jet in Ronne on the island of Bornholm, Denmark. (Reuters)
  • Defense minister Kang Sun Nam: US has ‘no legal right or moral justification to criticize normal cooperation between sovereign states in the defense field’
SEOUL: North Korea accused the United States on Thursday of driving the Ukraine crisis toward a global nuclear disaster by supplying F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv’s forces, saying Washington had no right to criticize Pyongyang’s military cooperation with Russia.
North Korea has previously condemned Washington for supplying arms including cluster munitions to Ukraine and denied that it had provided artillery, rockets and missiles to Russia despite its support of Moscow over its war with Ukraine.
The United States has “no legal right or moral justification to criticize normal cooperation between sovereign states in the defense field,” the North’s defense minister Kang Sun Nam said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.
Pyongyang has sought to deepen relations with Russia and last month invited Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to events marking the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War.
“The United States is responsible for driving the Ukraine crisis to the brink of a global nuclear war by supplying F-16 fighter jets to the Zelensky puppet regime,” Kang said, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“We once again send full support and solidarity to the Russian people’s fight of justice waged to defend its sovereign rights and achieve international justice and will increase by hundredfold the military friendship with Russia,” he said.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, calling it a “special military operation” to eliminate security threats arising from Kyiv’s deepening ties with the West. Kyiv and its Western supporters call Russia’s actions an unprovoked war of conquest.
The United States has approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands to help Kyiv in its counter-offensive against Russian forces.

Massive landslide in India’s Himachal Pradesh, several feared trapped

Massive landslide in India’s Himachal Pradesh, several feared trapped
Updated 24 August 2023
Reuters

Massive landslide in India’s Himachal Pradesh, several feared trapped

Massive landslide in India’s Himachal Pradesh, several feared trapped
  • Landslides in the Indian state killed more than 50 people earlier this month, flattening several houses
  • TV channels showed several buildings on a hillside come crashing down, along with trees and rubble
Updated 24 August 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: A massive landslide in India’s Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday has left several people feared trapped under the debris, local media reported.

Television channels showed images of several buildings on a hillside come crashing down, along with trees and rubble, in the state’s Kullu region.

The state’s chief minister said the administration had identified the risk and evacuated a commercial building two days earlier.

Landslides in Himachal Pradesh killed more than 50 people earlier this month, with houses flattened and buses and cars hanging on the edge precipices after roads gave way.

Unusually heavy rain and melting glaciers have brought deadly flash floods to the mountains of India and neighboring Pakistan and Nepal in recent years, with government officials increasingly blaming climate change.

Australia court jails former principal for 15 years for child sex crimes

Australia court jails former principal for 15 years for child sex crimes
Updated 24 August 2023
Reuters

Australia court jails former principal for 15 years for child sex crimes

Australia court jails former principal for 15 years for child sex crimes
  • Malka Leifer was in April found guilty of 18 sexual offenses including rape, indecent assault and penetration of a child aged 16 or 17
Updated 24 August 2023
Reuters

SYDNEY: An Australian court on Thursday sentenced the former principal of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish School to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing two students, media reported.
Malka Leifer was in April found guilty of 18 sexual offenses including rape, indecent assault and penetration of a child aged 16 or 17. A jury cleared her of nine other charges.
Leifer, 56, former principal of the Adass Israel School, had pleaded not guilty to all charges. Leifer, who also holds Israeli citizenship, was extradited to Australia from Israel in 2021 after fleeing in 2008 when the accusations surfaced.
Victoria county court judge Mark Gamble set a non-parole period of 11 years and six months but said he would take the 2,069 days she already served into account, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.
Three sisters accused Leifer of sexually abusing them on the grounds of the school in Melbourne, in locked staff offices, on school camps and at Leifer’s home between 2003 and 2007, when they were teenagers.
The court found Leifer guilty of offenses against two of them.
“Our expectations were so low because female perpetrators are so under reported and we have nothing to base it on and we just felt very grateful that we actually felt validated in that exact moment,” one of the complainants told reporters outside the court after the verdict.

With Donald Trump absent, Republican rivals trade attacks at first 2024 debate

With Donald Trump absent, Republican rivals trade attacks at first 2024 debate
Updated 24 August 2023
Reuters

With Donald Trump absent, Republican rivals trade attacks at first 2024 debate

With Donald Trump absent, Republican rivals trade attacks at first 2024 debate
  • Raucous two-hour debate offered a view of the deep challenges the contenders face in seeking to dislodge former president from his perch at the top of the field
Updated 24 August 2023
Reuters

MILWAUKEE: Eight Republican presidential candidates traded barbs on Wednesday at their first debate of the 2024 election as they jockeyed for position behind the absent front-runner, Donald Trump, who derided the event in a pre-taped interview aimed at siphoning away viewers.

The raucous two-hour debate offered a view of the deep challenges the contenders face in seeking to dislodge Trump from his perch at the top of the field.

While the former president took the extraordinary step of skipping the debate entirely, his rivals were left taking shots at one another to try to emerge as the most viable alternative, five months before the first Republican presidential nominating contest in Iowa and more than 14 months before the election.

While Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has consistently stood in second place in polls, albeit well behind Trump, it was Vivek Ramaswamy, the 38-year-old tech entrepreneur and political neophyte, who was at the center of many of the Fox News debate’s most dramatic moments.

Ramaswamy, a fierce Trump defender who is rising in national polls, faced plenty of incoming fire from his more experienced rivals, who appeared to view him as more of a threat than DeSantis.

“We don’t need to bring in a rookie,” former Vice President Mike Pence said, while former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie accused Ramaswamy of sounding “like ChatGPT,” a reference to artificial intelligence.

Ramaswamy fired back by emphasizing his status as an outsider, calling everyone else on stage “bought and paid for” and accusing DeSantis of being a “super PAC puppet,” a reference to independent political action committees that typically raise unlimited sums of money from corporations and individuals.

He also took the most isolationist position on the Ukraine-Russia war, arguing that it was not a priority for the US and saying he would end military aid to Ukraine. That drew a sharp rebuke from Nikki Haley, a former ambassador to the United Nations.

The debate had been seen as a potentially pivotal moment for DeSantis, whose campaign has been riven by staff turmoil amid a slow but steady decline in the polls.

Trump, who remains the clear-cut favorite among Republican voters despite his four criminal indictments, chose to skip the event in favor of a friendly interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson that began streaming online minutes before the debate began. The interview had about 74 million views on X, formerly known as Twitter, during its 46 minutes.

Trump declined to directly answer provocative questions posed by Carlson, such as whether a civil war was coming in the United States. Instead, he stuck to well-worn themes: false claims that he won the 2020 election, a promise to tighten immigration controls and insults of President Joe Biden and some of his Republican rivals.

“Do I sit there for an hour, or two hours, whatever it’s going to be, and get harassed by people that shouldn’t even be running for president and a network that isn’t particularly friendly to me?” he asked Carlson.

The debate took place a day before Trump planned to surrender in Atlanta to face charges he sought to overturn his election loss in the state.

Six of the eight debaters on Wednesday raised their hands when asked whether they would support Trump as the nominee even if he had been convicted of a crime – North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, DeSantis, Haley, Pence, Ramaswamy and US Senator Tim Scott.

Christie, who appeared to start raising his hand before wagging his finger, and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson declined. Both have been vocal critics of Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

“Whether or not you believe that the criminal charges are right or wrong, the conduct is beneath the office of president of the United States,” Christie said to boos from a rowdy and partisan crowd.

That led to a sharp back-and-forth between Christie, Trump’s biggest critic among Republican candidates, and Ramaswamy, Trump’s most ardent defender.

“Honest to God, your claim that Donald Trump is motivated by vengeance and grievance would be a lot more credible if your entire campaign were not based on vengeance and grievance against one man,” Ramaswamy said, prompting Christie to retort, “You make me laugh.”

Polls show that most Republicans view the criminal charges against Trump, 77, as politically motivated, making the topic a tricky one to navigate for his rivals.

In the most recent Reuters/Ipsos poll released this month, Trump held 47 percent of the Republican vote nationally, with DeSantis dropping six percentage points from July to 13 percent. None of the other candidates has broken out of single digits.

The candidates also went after Biden, a Democrat, from the outset. Moderators Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier, both Fox News hosts, started the debate by asking about the US economy.

“Our country is in decline,” DeSantis said. “We must reverse Bidenomics so that middle-class families have a chance to succeed again.”

While the economy has shown surprising resilience, defying recession predictions with a robust labor market, polls show many voters – including a plurality of those who supported Biden in 2020 – feel the economy has worsened during his first three years in office amid persistent inflation.

The candidates were also asked about abortion, an issue that has bedeviled Republicans ever since the US Supreme Court last year eliminated a nationwide right to abortion.

Pence, the staunchest anti-abortion opponent in the field, criticized Haley for saying that a bipartisan consensus must be reached on a federal approach.

Haley, who would be the first woman to win the Republican presidential nomination, responded that it was impractical to back nationwide limits given Democratic opposition.

DeSantis, who signed a six-week ban into law in Florida, did not specify whether he would back a similar national ban, saying he understood that different states would take different stances.

“Look, I understand, Wisconsin is going to do it different than Texas,” he said. “But I will support the cause of life as governor and as president.”

Embraer jet model that crashed, reportedly carrying Prigozhin, had good safety record

Embraer jet model that crashed, reportedly carrying Prigozhin, had good safety record
Updated 24 August 2023
Reuters

Embraer jet model that crashed, reportedly carrying Prigozhin, had good safety record

Embraer jet model that crashed, reportedly carrying Prigozhin, had good safety record
  • International Aviation HQ says there is only one recorded accident involving a Legacy 600, which occurred in 2006 when it crashed mid-air into a Gol Boeing 737-800 on its way from the Embraer factory in Brazil to the United States
Updated 24 August 2023
Reuters

The Embraer executive jet model that crashed in Russia, apparently with Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin onboard, has only recorded one accident in over 20 years of service, and that was not related to mechanical failure.
Russian authorities said Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet that crashed on Wednesday evening, killing all those onboard. Russia’s TASS news agency said the plane was a Brazilian Embraer jet.
Embraer said it was aware of a plane crash in Russia involving a Legacy 600 aircraft, but it did not have further information about the case and had not been providing support services for the jet since 2019.
“Embraer has complied with international sanctions imposed on Russia,” the planemaker said. Sanctions block Western planemakers from providing parts or support for planes operated in Russia.
Flightradar24 online tracker showed that the Embraer Legacy 600 (plane number RA-02795) said to be carrying Prigozhin had dropped off the radar at 6:11 p.m. local time (1511 GMT). An unverified video on social media showed a plane resembling a private jet falling out of the sky toward the earth.
The Legacy 600 entered service in 2002, according to International Aviation HQ, with almost 300 produced until production ceased in 2020.
There is only one recorded accident involving a Legacy 600, according to International Aviation HQ, which occurred in 2006 when it crashed mid-air into a Gol Boeing 737-800 on its way from the Embraer factory in Brazil to the United States.
Despite damage to the aircraft, the pilot landed the Embraer plane and there were no deaths or injuries. The Boeing commercial airliner was downed and all 154 passengers killed.
Two years later, a Brazilian air force report blamed two US pilots, traffic controllers and faulty communications for the mid-air collision.
At the time, a lawyer for the pilots said individual air traffic controllers and flaws in Brazil’s air traffic control system caused the accident. 

Pandemic, inflation push 68 million more in Asia into extreme poverty — ADB

Pandemic, inflation push 68 million more in Asia into extreme poverty — ADB
Updated 24 August 2023
Reuters

Pandemic, inflation push 68 million more in Asia into extreme poverty — ADB

Pandemic, inflation push 68 million more in Asia into extreme poverty — ADB
  • Inflation in most countries has soared to multi-year highs last year, driven by a rebound in economic activity and a surge in supply chain disruptions
Updated 24 August 2023
Reuters

MANILA: The coronavirus pandemic and rise in cost of living have pushed close to 70 million more people in developing Asia into extreme poverty as of last year, the Asian Development Bank said, eroding efforts to combat deprivation.
In a new report released on Thursday, the ADB said an estimated 155.2 million people in developing Asia, or 3.9 percent of the region’s population, lived in extreme poverty as of last year, 67.8 million more than would have been the case without the health and cost-of-living crises.
Developing Asia consists of 46 economies in the Asia-Pacific and excludes Japan, Australia and New Zealand.
“Asia and the Pacific is steadily recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the increased cost-of-living crisis is undermining progress toward eliminating poverty,” said ADB Chief Economist Albert Park.
Extreme poverty is defined as living on less than $2.15 a day, based on 2017 figures.
Inflation in most countries has soared to multi-year highs last year, driven by a rebound in economic activity and a surge in supply chain disruptions.
Price increases affected everyone but poorer people were hit the hardest because they had to spend more on food and fuel, making it difficult for them to save money and pay for essentials including health care and education.
“By strengthening social safety nets for the poor and fostering investment and innovation that creates opportunities for growth and employment, governments in the region can get back on track,” Park said.
Developing Asia was on track to grow 4.8 percent this year from a year earlier, faster than the previous year’s 4.2 percent expansion, the ADB said in July.
But while economies in developing Asia were expected to make progress in addressing poverty, the ADB said 30.3 percent of the region’s population, or about 1.26 billion people, will still be considered economically vulnerable by 2030.

