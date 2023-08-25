You are here

Saudi masters weightlifters return from world titles in Poland with 2 golds, 1 silver medal

Saudi weightlifters have won three medals at the World Masters Weightlifting Championship in Poland. (Supplied)
Saudi weightlifters have won three medals at the World Masters Weightlifting Championship in Poland. (Supplied)
Saudi weightlifters have won three medals at the World Masters Weightlifting Championship in Poland. (Supplied)
Saudi weightlifters have won three medals at the World Masters Weightlifting Championship in Poland. (Supplied)
Saudi weightlifters have won three medals at the World Masters Weightlifting Championship in Poland. (Supplied)
Saudi weightlifters have won three medals at the World Masters Weightlifting Championship in Poland. (Supplied)
Saudi masters weightlifters return from world titles in Poland with 2 golds, 1 silver medal

  • Saudi Arabia team also received second-placed prize for best lifting attempts
LONDON: Saudi weightlifters have won three medals at the World Masters Weightlifting Championship in Poland, which ends on Saturday.

Abbas Al-Qaisoum came away with a gold medal in the M40 96 kg category.

His teammate Abdullah Al-Shamrani claimed a second gold for Saudi team by securing first place in the M40 109+ kg category.

The third medal, a silver, was won by Ahmed Al-Mubarak in the M40 67 kg category.

The Saudi Arabia masters weightlifting team also received a second-placed prize for the best lifting attempts.

This year’s main weightlifting world championship will be held in Riyadh from Sept. 4-17 and serves as a mandatory qualification event for the Summer Olympics in Paris next year.

Topics: weightlifting Saudi Arabia

Qatar Sports Investments acquires World Padel Tour

Qatar Sports Investments acquires World Padel Tour
Qatar Sports Investments acquires World Padel Tour

  • The agreement will result in a single global professional padel tour, Premier Padel, governed by the International Padel Federation
BARCELONA/DOHA: Qatar Sports Investments, together with the International Padel Federation, the Professional Padel Association and Damm — owner of Setpoint Events, which organizes the World Padel Tour — have reached an agreement for the acquisition of the WPT.

The agreement will result in a single global professional padel tour, Premier Padel, governed by the International Padel Federation.

Separate WPT and Premier Padel tours will be played as planned throughout the remainder of 2023 before the unification process gets underway.

World Padel Tour, established in 2013, is the leading tour in the sport, and features over 26 men’s and women’s tournaments across 14 countries, with 17 global sponsors, and broadcasting rights spanning more than 150 countries.

Premier Padel was launched in 2022 and has become one of the fastest-growing tours in world sport.

Over 500 players from around the world competed in tournaments in its first year, playing in venues that included Stade Roland-Garros in Paris.

Premier Padel has secured multi-year broadcast agreements that cover more than 180 countries, reaching over 150 million households. The inaugural 2022 Premier Padel season attracted 22.7 million views on YouTube.

Topics: Qatar World Padel Tour

Iglesias quits Spain’s men’s team after Rubiales refuses to resign

Iglesias quits Spain’s men’s team after Rubiales refuses to resign
Iglesias quits Spain’s men’s team after Rubiales refuses to resign

  • The Real Betis forward, who has played twice for his country took a stand against the Spanish football federation chief’s decision to refuse to quit
  • He said he was acting “for a more just, human and decent football”
BARCELONA: Spanish striker Borja Iglesias quit the men’s national team on Friday after federation president Luis Rubiales refused to resign following his unsolicited kiss of a star of the Women’s World Cup.
The Real Betis forward, who has played twice for his country, most recently in March, took a stand against the Spanish football federation (RFEF) chief’s decision to reuse to quit.
Rubiales, 46, provoked world outrage by grabbing Hermoso by the head and kissing her on the lips during the medal ceremony after Spain beat England 1-0 to triumph in the final in Sydney on Sunday.
“As a player and as a person I do not feel represented by what happened,” said Iglesias on social network X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Wearing the Spain shirt is one of the best things that has happened to me in my career.
“I don’t know if in another moment I will be available again, but I have taken the decision not to return to the national team until things change, and these type of acts don’t go unpunished.
He added he was acting “for a more just, human and decent football.”
In refusing to stand down on Friday, Rubiales said in a defensive and fiery speech at a football federation emergency meeting that he was suffering a public “assassination” and railed against “false feminism.”
The federation president claimed his kiss was “mutual, euphoric and consensual.”

Topics: FIFA Women's World 2023 Luis Rubiales Spanish football federation Borja Iglesias Jenni Hermoso Kiss

Charles Oliveira eyes Islam Makhachev upset at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi

Charles Oliveira eyes Islam Makhachev upset at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi
Charles Oliveira eyes Islam Makhachev upset at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi

  • The Brazilian will headline the card at Etihad Arena having lost his lightweight title fight to the Russian last year at the same venue
Few MMA fights this year have been as eagerly anticipated as Charles Oliveira’s rematch with Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 21.

UFC 294 at the Etihad Arena promises to be one of the year’s biggest events, and topping the bill will be the 33-year-old Brazilian’s attempt to avenge his loss to the Russian last year, also in Abu Dhabi.

At UFC 280, it was Makhachev who came out on top, after submitting Oliveira in the second round to win the then-vacant UFC lightweight title.

Oliveira, whose record stands at 34-9, with one no-contest, does not believe that the experience of a year ago will have any bearing on this fight.

“I’ve fought there against the same opponent but what has happened has happened,’ Oliveira told Arab News. “I’m just going to focus on the future. I want to put on a great show, and what’s in the past is in the past.”

In his last fight, Makhachev, a protege of former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, defeated featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 in February. The unanimous decision victory means he is now on a 12-fight winning streak and holds an impressive career record of 24 wins and one loss.

Oliveira is relishing being back in the UAE capital, which in recent years has rivalled Las Vegas as the home of the UFC.

 “Abu Dhabi is beautiful, people there love the fighting, so I’m really glad that I have the opportunity to fight in a place like this and be close to the people.”

“Abu Dhabi is great,” he added.

Oliveira was crowned lightweight champion in May 2021 when he beat Michael Chandler of the US, and currently holds UFC records for most finishes and submissions, at 20 and 16 respectively.

The Brazilian’s last fight saw him beat American Beneil Dariush with a first-round technical knockout at UFC 289 in June.

“It’s really hard to say (which fight is my favorite),” Oliveira said. “Every fight has a story, every fight has an injury that happened, has a background. If I had to pick one, I’d say when I won the belt, but I think every fight is important in my path and every fight has a story.”

Oliveira, who turns 34 just days before UFC 294, is in lean shape for the fight against Makhachev, who is two years his junior.

“I think every day you have to focus on being in your best shape, on being your best self, but as I get more mature, more experienced, I definitely feel that I’m getting closer to that.”

Oliveira is not looking beyond the Makhachev fight on Oct. 21 and, for now, does not foresee any more action this year. However, if another bout does crop up, he would be up for it.

“I think it’s unlikely,” he said. “Winning in October, I probably won’t fight until next year. It all depends, you know, maybe a super fight in December. It’s not likely, but who knows?”

Topics: Mixed martial arts Charles Oliveira Islam Makhachev UFC

Benzema scores as Al-Ittihad overwhelm Al-Riyadh to maintain SPL top spot

Benzema scores as Al-Ittihad overwhelm Al-Riyadh to maintain SPL top spot
Benzema scores as Al-Ittihad overwhelm Al-Riyadh to maintain SPL top spot

  • Al-Ahli beat Al-Okhdood 1-0 to stay in second place on goal difference
Al-Ittihad maintained their position at the top of the Saudi Pro League after defeating Al-Riyadh 4-0 on Thursday night at Prince Faisal bin Fahad Stadium. The reigning champions have collected a maximum nine points from their opening three matches of the season.

Al-Ittihad’s goals came from Karim Benzema, a double from Abderrazak Hamdallah in the first half, and a stoppage time strike from Saleh Al-Jammaan.

 

 

Newly promoted Al-Ahli also maintained their perfect start to the season by beating Al-Okhdood 1-0 to stay in second place on goal difference.

Meanwhile Al-Ettifaq, the only other club to go into matchday three with a 100 percent record, could only manage a 1-1 draw with Khaleej and dropped to fourth behind Al-Hilal, who returned to winning ways with a 4-0 win at Al-Raed.

Goals from new signings Aleksandar Mitrovic, Salem Al-Dawsari with two, and Abdullah Al-Hamdan, secured victory in a match which saw red cards for Al-Hilal’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Al-Raed’s Oumar Gonzalez.

In the day’s other match, Al-Wehda defeated Al-Tai 3-0 to go into fifth place in the SPL table.

Topics: Karim Benzema Al Ittihad

Saudi tennis chief plans sport’s growth in Kingdom, praises Ons Jabeur’s impact

Saudi tennis chief plans sport’s growth in Kingdom, praises Ons Jabeur’s impact
Almutabagani's priority is to imporve tennis at youth level in Saudi Arabia
Saudi tennis chief plans sport’s growth in Kingdom, praises Ons Jabeur’s impact

  • Arij Almutabagani: ‘My primary concern is junior tennis because these kids are the future’
When Saudi Tennis Federation president Arij Almutabagani attended the iconic Wimbledon Championships in 2022, her sojourn to southwest London was quiet and uneventful. Fast forward 12 months and it was a different story.

In the buildup to the 2023 tournament, reports surfaced that the Association of Tennis Professionals, who run the men’s professional tour, were in talks with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund about a substantial new investment akin to the organization’s much-publicized foray into golf.

Suddenly, Almutabagani was in demand. 

“The announcement of the ATP and PIF discussions changed things very quickly,” Almutabagani told Arab News. “The experience at Wimbledon this year was different. People were asking about what is happening, and of course increased the interest in potentially hosting events in Saudi Arabia.

“This felt like such a positive development and shows that the work of the past few years and the support of our Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, has led to this moment. Now it is time for tennis to play a more important role in Saudi Arabia and there is huge potential for us to build the sport.”

It is a build that requires strong foundations and, in a nation so dominated by football, Almutabagani has been doing her utmost to lay a solid base for tennis since her appointment as STF president on a four-year term in 2021. She quickly put together a board to support her and set about growing the sport of tennis from the bottom up.

“My primary concern is junior tennis because these kids are the future,” Almutabagani explained. “We want to develop players who can enjoy tennis for their whole lives and show them that there are many ways to be part of tennis — not just as an amateur or professional player but as a coach, an administrator, an event organizer.

“Our focus is not only on big professional events right now because that won’t benefit our players. It is a strategy based on developing young players — we want to invest in grassroots initiatives that will help tennis grow in Saudi Arabia more and then, once that is in place, anything is possible.”

Almutabagani’s main challenge is moving tennis into the mainstream in the Kingdom. When she was first introduced to the sport it was at Saudi Arabia’s only tennis club, then located behind the US Embassy in Jeddah.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Ivan Lendl was one of her early heroes before Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal emerged to earn her admiration. The latter’s academy in Mallorca was attended by both her sons. Hers is a family of tennis lovers, but Almutabagani understands that she is very much the exception, not the norm, in Saudi Arabia.

A lack of courts is at the heart of tennis’ previous failure to garner mass appeal in the Kingdom, though the STF are working to rectify this and create a database of bookable facilities. Perhaps most importantly of all, tennis has now made it on to the physical education curriculum of many schools.

“This was a big step with the Ministry of Education that we launched in April,” Almutabagani said. “It was important that they play in school time because, if it was after hours, many kids would not join as they don’t already know about tennis. This way, more of them are exposed to it and it’s great to see how popular it has been already.

“We’ve delivered workshops to teachers in 90 schools across Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam, as many knew the theory of tennis but not the practical side of things. It’s been moving quickly and hopefully we can further increase the number of the schools.”

As well as positive experiences of playing, children also need sporting role models to inspire them. The emergence of Tunisian superstar Ons Jabeur has come at the perfect time, according to fellow STF board member Fatima Batook, who is responsible for the development of girls’ tennis in Saudi Arabia.

“Talking about Ons just gives me goosebumps,” Batook said. “I watched the Wimbledon final with a group of our Saudi girls, aged between 10 and 15, and seeing her play honestly just gives them so much hope.

“It’s not just about being a great tennis player but it is about how to carry yourself with dignity, how to do your best. Our Saudi girls see Ons on and off the court and it convinces them that they could do it too — they can visualize that anything is possible.”

Almutabagani first met a 17-year-old Jabeur in the UAE when she won the Emerging Arab Athlete prize at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Creative Sports Awards in 2012. The Tunisian’s coach, compatriot Issam Jellali, even previously spent some time coaching the STF president’s children. She, too, feels the power of Jabeur’s influence.

“I think the success of Ons will help take all the girls in the Arab world to the next level,” said Almutabagani. “It would be great to bring her to Saudi Arabia because she is an amazing ambassador for tennis and her story is just one that other Arab girls can relate to.

“And from a Saudi tennis perspective, it always makes me think that if Tunisia can do it, I know we can too. Tunisia has a great tennis infrastructure now and hosts more tournaments than any other country in the region, across every age group and level. This is a great blueprint for us.”

Last year, Saudi Arabia hosted an International Tennis Federation World Tennis Tour Juniors event in Jeddah for the first time, and on Thursday it was confirmed that the Kingdom has won its bid to host the season-ending Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah from 2023 to 2027.

The tournament, which brings together the best men’s players aged 21 and under, was won in 2021 by current men’s world No. 1 and reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz.

In October, Saudi Arabia will for the first time send a team to compete in the Billie Jean King Cup, the world’s largest international team competition in women’s sport.

These developments appear to be a sign that the sport is being taken seriously in Saudi Arabia and Almutabagani is confident that the prospects for tennis are now firmly on an upward trajectory.

“It is clear to me that tennis is really on Saudi Arabia’s priority list as a sport now so I have a lot of hard work to do,” Almutabagani said, smiling. “It’s been soccer for a very long time, then we saw golf and now is the time for tennis.

“The moment for tennis is here and we really need to build on it. If I can help even just 1 percent to take tennis to the next level in Saudi Arabia I will be happy because it’s just such a great sport that has given so much to me and my family.”

Topics: tennis Saudi Arabia Ons Jabeur

