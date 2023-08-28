You are here

  • Home
  • Two foreign aid workers abducted in central Yemen

Two foreign aid workers abducted in central Yemen

Doctors Without Borders told Arab News that it had lost contact with the two workers — one from Germany and the other from Myanmar — but declined to provide additional information out of concern for their safety. (Reuters/File Photo)
Doctors Without Borders told Arab News that it had lost contact with the two workers — one from Germany and the other from Myanmar — but declined to provide additional information out of concern for their safety. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/93ezr

Updated 17 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Two foreign aid workers abducted in central Yemen

Two foreign aid workers abducted in central Yemen
  • Doctors Without Borders told Arab News that it had lost contact with the two workers — one from Germany and the other from Myanmar
Updated 17 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Two foreign workers with the international charity Doctors Without Borders are believed to have been kidnapped by armed men in Yemen’s central Marib province.

The charity, also known as Medecins Sans Frontieres, said on Monday that the two foreign employees were reported missing, while local security authorities confirmed that two workers had been abducted by armed men.

Doctors Without Borders told Arab News that it had lost contact with the two workers — one from Germany and the other from Myanmar — but declined to provide additional information out of concern for their safety.

Armed men kidnapped a German and a Mexican employee of the same organization as they traveled from the city of Seiyun in the province of Hadramout to the city of Marib in March last year.

On Aug. 11, operatives linked to Al-Qaeda released five UN staffers held captive for more than a year.

The workers and their Yemeni security guards were kidnapped while returning to Aden in the southern province of Abyan.

Also in Marib, dozens of people were forced to flee when a blaze caused extensive damage to a displacement camp on Sunday, the latest in a series of fires that have devastated similar sites this year.

The Marib office of the government’s Executive Unit for IDP Camps said in a statement that 44 families at the Al-Jufena displaced persons’ camp lost shelter, food, clothing and other belongings in the fire.

It urged local and international aid organizations in Yemen to provide urgent humanitarian assistance.

Images on social media showed large plumes of smoke spreading across the tarpaulin-dominated shelters as firefighters fought to extinguish the blaze. 

More than 2 million Yemenis who fled their home provinces due to fighting or Houthi repression are now living in Marib. 

Since the beginning of the year, six people have been killed, 21 injured and more than 200 shelters destroyed by fire. 

Officials have repeatedly demanded the construction of permanent, fire-resistant housing for the displaced population. 

Due to a lack of funding from international donors, the UN World Food Programme recently reduced life-saving food and other humanitarian assistance to thousands of displaced people, worsening their situation. 

Local health authorities in Marib said last week that they had recorded 14,961 cases of malnutrition this year, including 2,600 cases of acute and severe malnutrition, and 7,115 cases of moderately acute malnutrition among children under the age of 5.

The International Organization for Migration said on Monday that during the first half of this year, Marib received 1,455 families — the highest number of displaced people — followed by Taiz with 572 families and Hodeidah with 416 families.

It blamed violence, economic factors and natural disasters for displacement of Yemenis.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Medicins Sans Frontieres Doctors Without Borders (MSF)

Related

MSF condemns ‘shocking’ deaths of Yemeni football coach and son blamed on Houthis
Middle-East
MSF condemns ‘shocking’ deaths of Yemeni football coach and son blamed on Houthis
Doctors Without Borders staff attacked in war-torn Sudan, warns it may suspend work
Middle-East
Doctors Without Borders staff attacked in war-torn Sudan, warns it may suspend work

Jordan, UAE discuss social care cooperation

Jordan, UAE discuss social care cooperation
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News

Jordan, UAE discuss social care cooperation

Jordan, UAE discuss social care cooperation
  • Jordan is anchoring the social protection strategy to administrative, economic and political modernization, minister says
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa and UAE Ambassador Khalifa bin Mohammed Al-Nahyan on Monday discussed cooperation in social care, Jordan News Agency reported on Monday. 

Mustafa highlighted the government’s efforts to improve social protection services, including anchoring the social protection strategy to administrative, economic and political modernization.

The minister emphasized the part played by UAE humanitarian projects in Jordan in alleviating hardships faced by vulnerable groups, particularly refugees.

Al-Nahyan lauded the Jordanian government for its cooperation and outstanding services offered to the UAE Embassy in Amman.

The ambassador praised Jordan’s expertise in providing social services, especially refugee programs, and indicated a willingness to increase the scope of partnership in line with the countries’ mutual objectives.
 

Topics: Jordan UAE

Related

Jordan, UAE to boost collaboration in renewable energy
Middle-East
Jordan, UAE to boost collaboration in renewable energy
Jordan, UAE sign deal on social development
Middle-East
Jordan, UAE sign deal on social development

Egypt’s FM holds talks with UN special envoy for Yemen

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discusses developments on the Yemeni crisis with Hans Grundberg. (@MfaEgypt)
Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discusses developments on the Yemeni crisis with Hans Grundberg. (@MfaEgypt)
Updated 28 August 2023
Gobran Mohammed

Egypt’s FM holds talks with UN special envoy for Yemen

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discusses developments on the Yemeni crisis with Hans Grundberg. (@MfaEgypt)
  • Hans Grundberg hails Cairo’s role in averting FSO Safer ‘ticking time bomb’
Updated 28 August 2023
Gobran Mohammed

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Monday discussed developments on the Yemeni crisis with Hans Grundberg, special envoy of the UN secretary-general for Yemen, noting Egypt’s support for all efforts to reach sustainable solutions.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Shoukry affirmed Cairo’s commitment to supporting the role of the UN in Yemen, and the efforts to reach a political solution, as well as alleviate the humanitarian burdens on the Yemeni people.

The meeting also saw Shoukry and Grundberg exchange views on a number of regional and international developments, and their impacts on Yemen.

During the meeting, held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo, the UN envoy briefed Shoukry on the results of his contacts with various Yemeni and regional parties.

Shoukry stressed Cairo’s position on supporting an inclusive political process for all Yemeni parties, which preserves the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of citizens, and eases economic and humanitarian concerns.

The envoy expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Egyptian side on the political and humanitarian tracks.

The minister asked Grundberg to convey a congratulatory message to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the success of the first part of the UN plan to save FSO Safer — an oil storage vessel “ticking time bomb” that threatens the marine environment and international navigation in the Red Sea.

Grundberg praised Egypt’s hosting and care for large numbers of Yemenis, as well as the important role played by Cairo in facilitating the unloading of oil from the FSO Safer.

In July, Egypt welcomed the start of the plan for the vessel, which is moored off Yemen’s Red Sea coast.

Topics: Egypt Yemen Hans Grundberg UN Sameh Shoukry

Related

Egypt’s FM meets with US counterpart, envoy to Yemen
Middle-East
Egypt’s FM meets with US counterpart, envoy to Yemen
Egypt affirms support for political solution to Yemeni crisis
Middle-East
Egypt affirms support for political solution to Yemeni crisis

UK footballers’ stolen luxury cars discovered in Dubai-bound container

UK footballers’ stolen luxury cars discovered in Dubai-bound container
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News

UK footballers’ stolen luxury cars discovered in Dubai-bound container

UK footballers’ stolen luxury cars discovered in Dubai-bound container
  • Police trace Ferrari, Range Rover Sport to Essex port
  • Vehicles can fetch up to 3 times UK price on Middle East black market
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: UK police have recovered two luxury cars belonging to Premier League footballers that had been stolen and were bound for Dubai, The Times reported.

The Ferrari and Range Rover Sport were found hidden in shipping containers at London Gateway port in Thurrock, Essex by the Stolen Vehicle Intelligence Unit.

The vehicles, stolen from two neighboring counties earlier this year, belong to two players who between them have more than 100 international caps.

So far this year, 517 stolen cars and parts worth $20 million have been seized by the unit.

Criminal gangs across the UK have turned to vehicle theft, particularly in wealthy areas, with thieves choosing to strip cars or ship them overseas to be sold.

Luxury vehicles can fetch two to three times their UK value on the black market in the Middle East and Africa.

The UK’s Office for National Statistics recorded 130,289 vehicle thefts in 2022, an increase of 25 percent over the previous year.

One of the footballers praised the unit for recovering his vehicle, with PC Phil Pentelow saying: “He was genuinely thankful and taken aback by the lengths we had gone to.

“His car was clearly very dear to him and he was very impressed with the service he’d had from the police.

“Even though he plays for one of my team’s biggest rivals, he was a nice guy and down to earth. It was good to help him.”

Topics: Dubai United Kingdom (UK) English Premier League (EPL)

Related

Dubai Customs thwarts attempts to smuggle 171,600 pills
Middle-East
Dubai Customs thwarts attempts to smuggle 171,600 pills
Kuwaiti crown prince to visit UK
Middle-East
Kuwaiti crown prince to visit UK

Libyan PM sacks foreign minister over Israel meeting

Libyan PM sacks foreign minister over Israel meeting
Updated 28 August 2023
Reuters

Libyan PM sacks foreign minister over Israel meeting

Libyan PM sacks foreign minister over Israel meeting
  • Libya does not recognize Israel and supports the establishment of a Palestinian state
Updated 28 August 2023
Reuters

TRIPOLI: Libya’s Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah has dismissed Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush after her meeting with her Israeli counterpart triggered protests, a Libyan government source said on Monday.

Al-Dbeibah suspended Mangoush late on Sunday after Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said he had met her in Italy last week despite the countries not having formal relations.

Libya does not recognize Israel and supports the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The Foreign Ministry in Tripoli said Mangoush had met Cohen only in an informal, unplanned encounter during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and that she had previously rejected a formal meeting with Cohen.

An Israeli official disputed that account in comments to Reuters. 

“The meeting was coordinated at the highest levels in Libya and lasted almost two hours. The Libya prime minister sees Israel as a possible bridge to the West and the US administration,” the official said.

Protesters demonstrated in front of Libya's Foreign Ministry late on Sunday, causing some damage outside the building, where a large security presence was visible early on Monday. Protests took place in other parts of Tripoli, as well as other cities. 

Topics: Libya Israel Meeting

Related

The meeting was between Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Najla Mangoush, foreign minister of the Tripoli-based government.
Middle-East
Israel says FM met with Libyan counterpart in sign of burgeoning ties
Libya suspends foreign minister over meeting with Israeli counterpart
Middle-East
Libya suspends foreign minister over meeting with Israeli counterpart

Iran says Iraq has agreed to disarm and relocate Kurdistan militants

Iran says Iraq has agreed to disarm and relocate Kurdistan militants
Updated 28 August 2023
Reuters

Iran says Iraq has agreed to disarm and relocate Kurdistan militants

Iran says Iraq has agreed to disarm and relocate Kurdistan militants
  • The spokesperson did not specify where militants would be relocated
  • ran has long accused Iraq’s autonomous northern Kurdish region of harboring terrorist groups
Updated 28 August 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran and Iraq have reached an agreement that “armed terrorist groups” in Iraq’s Kurdistan region will be disarmed and relocated next month, Iran’s foreign ministry said on Monday.
“An agreement has been struck between Iran and Iraq, in which Iraq has committed to disarm armed separatists and terrorist groups present in its territory, close their bases, and relocate them to other locations before the 19th of September,” ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said at a weekly briefing.
The spokesperson did not specify where militants would be relocated. There was no immediate comment from Iraq.
Iran has long accused Iraq’s autonomous northern Kurdish region of harboring terrorist groups involved in attacks against the Islamic Republic, with the Revolutionary Guards repeatedly targeting their bases.
Last September, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards fired missiles and drones at militant targets at Iraq’s Kurdish region, killing 13 people, according to local authorities.
Iraq’s foreign ministry had condemned the attacks. Iran’s elite military and security forces had said it would continue targeting what it called terrorists in the region. (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Topics: Iran Iraq Kurdistan

Related

President Bashar al-Assad (C-R) touring the new power plant in the coastal city of Baniyas on August 3, 2023. (AFP)
Middle-East
Syrian Kurds: US-led coalition needs ‘to have a clear stance’
Kurdish groups: Turkish strikes in Syria, Iraq kill eight fighters
Middle-East
Kurdish groups: Turkish strikes in Syria, Iraq kill eight fighters

Latest updates

Two foreign aid workers abducted in central Yemen
Two foreign aid workers abducted in central Yemen
Comoros president affirms country’s support for Saudi bid to host Expo 2030
Saudi Royal Court Adviser Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan is received by the President of the Union of the Comoros Azali Assoumani.
Rewaa raises $27m in Series A funding led by Wa’ed Ventures
Rewaa raises $27m in Series A funding led by Wa’ed Ventures
Jordan, UAE discuss social care cooperation
Jordan, UAE discuss social care cooperation
China’s Sinopec interested in Saudi shale gas project, says president
China’s Sinopec interested in Saudi shale gas project, says president

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.