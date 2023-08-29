You are here

  • Home
  • Putin won’t attend Prigozhin’s funeral — Kremlin
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Putin won’t attend Prigozhin’s funeral — Kremlin

Putin won’t attend Prigozhin’s funeral — Kremlin
The death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Wagner paramilitary group, following a plane crash, has been confirmed by formal genetic analysis. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r3cgf

Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

Putin won’t attend Prigozhin’s funeral — Kremlin

Putin won’t attend Prigozhin’s funeral — Kremlin
  • Plane crash took out top Wagner bosses
  • Funeral plans unclear
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to attend the funeral of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed when his plane crashed last week, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
The private Embraer Legacy 600 private jet on which Prigozhin was traveling to St. Petersburg from Moscow crashed in the Tver region north of Moscow on Aug. 23 with the loss of all 10 people on board, including two other top leaders of Wagner and four men reported to be Prigozhin’s bodyguards.
It is still unclear what caused the plane to crash but villagers near the crash scene told Reuters they heard a bang and then saw the jet plummet to the ground.
When asked if Putin would attend the funeral of Prigozhin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “The presence of the president is not envisaged.”
Peskov said the Kremlin did not have any specific information about the funeral plans, and the arrangements were up to relatives.
The day after the crash, Putin sent his condolences to the families of those killed and said he had known Prigozhin for a very long time, since the chaotic years of the early 1990s.
“He was a man with a difficult fate, and he made serious mistakes in life,” Putin said, while describing him as a talented businessman.
The crash came two months to the day after Prigozhin and his mercenaries staged a mutiny against Putin’s top military commanders in which they took control of the southern city of Rostov and advanced toward Moscow before turning back 200 km (125 miles) from the capital.
The mutiny posed the biggest challenge to Putin’s rule since he took power on the last day of 1999. The Kremlin has rejected as an “absolute lie” the suggestion by some Western politicians and commentators — for which they have not provided evidence — that Putin ordered Prigozhin to be killed in revenge.
US President Joe Biden said last week he was not surprised by the death and that not much happened in Russia that Putin was not behind.
Investigators said on Sunday that genetic tests had confirmed that Prigozhin was among the 10 people killed in the crash. Also on board was Dmitry Utkin, the co-founder of Wagner and the group’s top military commander, and Valery Chekalov, the head of Wagner logistics.
Russia’s Fontanka media reported on Tuesday that associates of Chekalov had gathered at the Severnoye cemetery in St. Petersburg for his funeral.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Vladimir Putin Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin

Related

Putin orders Wagner fighters to sign oath of allegiance after Prigozhin’s demise
World
Putin orders Wagner fighters to sign oath of allegiance after Prigozhin’s demise
Putin sends condolences to family of Wagner boss Prigozhin
World
Putin sends condolences to family of Wagner boss Prigozhin

Pakistan court suspends ex-PM Khan’s graft sentence: lawyers

Pakistan court suspends ex-PM Khan’s graft sentence: lawyers
Updated 29 August 2023
AFP

Pakistan court suspends ex-PM Khan’s graft sentence: lawyers

Pakistan court suspends ex-PM Khan’s graft sentence: lawyers
  • The charismatic 70-year-old is Pakistan’s most popular politician and claims his ousting and subsequent legal cases have been orchestrated by the powerful military establishment
  • Khan was ousted in April last year, analysts said it was because he lost the support of those same generals who handed him the keys to office
Updated 29 August 2023
AFP

Islamabad: A Pakistan high court on Tuesday suspended former prime minister Imran Khan’s prison sentence for a graft conviction, his lawyer said, but it was unclear if he would be immediately released.
A spokesman for Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said the Islamabad High Court had overturned a lower court’s decision this month to imprison him for three years, a judgment which barred him from contesting upcoming elections.
His party and lawyers said he was granted bail, but they feared the 70-year-old would be rearrested over one of the more than 200 cases levelled against him since he was was ousted by parliamentary vote in April 2022.
“We have filed a separate application requesting the court pass an order barring the authorities from arresting him in any other case,” Gohar Khan, one of the lawyers, told AFP.
“If authorities arrest him in any other case, it will be against his legal rights.”
Khan has been in prison for three weeks since a judge found him guilty of failing to properly declare gifts he received while in office.
Anticipating his release, Khan’s legal team said they would head for Attock Jail, a century-old prison around 60 kilometers west of the capital, Islamabad.
But political commentator Omar Quraishi told AFP “it remains to be seen if the former prime minister will be released and if so, when,” because of the volume of other cases involving Khan.
The charismatic 70-year-old is Pakistan’s most popular politician and claims his ousting and subsequent legal cases have been orchestrated by the powerful military establishment to deny him a second term.
Khan was also briefly jailed on graft charges in May, sparking days of civil unrest, but since then, his PTI party has been targeted by a major crackdown which has vastly diminished his street power and seen most of his senior leadership jump ship or be locked away.
Islamabad said it was targeted by “anti-state” violence during backlash over that arrest.
But rights groups say authorities used overly broad anti-terror laws to suppress PTI, and the domestic press reported pressure to censor or smear Khan on the airwaves.
While Khan was imprisoned this month, Pakistan’s parliament was dissolved at the request of his successor Shehbaz Sharif to pave the way for a caretaker government which will usher in elections in the coming months.
No date for the polls has yet been announced.
Khan, a former cricket star, surged to power in 2018 on a wave of popular support, an anti-corruption manifesto and the backing of the powerful military establishment.
When he was ousted in April last year, analysts said it was because he lost the support of those same generals who handed him the keys to office.
He was replaced by a shaky coalition of the dynastic parties which have historically ruled Pakistan.
But as an opposition politician, he waged an unprecedented campaign against the influential generals, who have staged at least three successful coups leading to decades of martial law.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan

Related

Pakistan court drops murder abetment charges against Imran Khan — lawyer
Pakistan
Pakistan court drops murder abetment charges against Imran Khan — lawyer
Cipher case: Imran Khan booked under Official Secrets Act
Press Review
Cipher case: Imran Khan booked under Official Secrets Act

UK air travel disruption to last for days - minister

UK air travel disruption to last for days - minister
Updated 29 August 2023
Reuters

UK air travel disruption to last for days - minister

UK air travel disruption to last for days - minister
  • Hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed on Monday — one of the country’s busiest travel days — after air traffic controllers were forced to switch to manual systems
Updated 29 August 2023
Reuters

LONDON: British Transport Minister Mark Harper said it would take days to resolve the widespread disruption to flights into and out of the country after air traffic control systems were hit by a technical problem.
Hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed on Monday — one of the country’s busiest travel days — after air traffic controllers were forced to switch to manual systems.
Harper added that government officials did not believe the technical problem was the result of a cyberattack.
“There is going to be some knock-on impact today and I suspect for another few days as airlines get their planes and get their services back to normal,” Harper told the BBC on Tuesday.
Heathrow Airport, Britain’s busiest hub, told passengers on X, formerly known as Twitter, to contact their airline before traveling to the airport on Tuesday.
Airlines said they were making changes to their schedules to try and fly as many people as possible but some planes and crews were not where they should have been.
“We’re working as hard as possible to get affected customers on their way again,” British Airways said on Twitter.

Topics: UK

Related

Afghan kites take to London skies on anniversary of Taliban takeover
World
Afghan kites take to London skies on anniversary of Taliban takeover
Man arrested after uranium found at UK’s Heathrow Airport
World
Man arrested after uranium found at UK’s Heathrow Airport

Cyprus police arrest 21 after anti-immigrant violence

Cyprus police arrest 21 after anti-immigrant violence
Updated 29 August 2023
Reuters

Cyprus police arrest 21 after anti-immigrant violence

Cyprus police arrest 21 after anti-immigrant violence
  • Monday night’s incidents followed a peaceful sit-down protest by migrants against violence late on Sunday, where people wearing hoods damaged a property and vehicles belonging to non-Cypriots
  • Tension boiled over after the protest broke up, with groups of migrants and Greek Cypriots kept apart by police using teargas and water cannon
Updated 29 August 2023
Reuters

NICOSIA: Cyprus police arrested 21 people late Monday after violent clashes involving immigrants and residents of a community in the west of the island which has a large population of asylum-seekers.
Police said those arrested after a second night of disturbances in the village of Chlorakas, some 155 km west of the capital Nicosia, included migrants and locals.
Monday night’s incidents followed a peaceful sit-down protest by migrants against violence late on Sunday, where people wearing hoods damaged a property and vehicles belonging to non-Cypriots.
Tension boiled over after the protest broke up, with groups of migrants and Greek Cypriots kept apart by police using teargas and water cannon. One police officer was lightly hurt by a petrol bomb.
Cyprus had seen a spike in the arrival of irregular migrants and people seeking asylum in recent years, though the rate of increase has tapered off this year. About 20 percent of the migrant community in Chlorakas comes from Syria.
Tensions have been running high in Chlorakas for several years over what some locals believe is a disproportionately high number of asylum seekers or recognized refugees settled there.
The island’s interior ministry declared the community off-limits to new arrivals in 2021, and last week authorities said they would vacate a property complex where hundreds of migrants lived without electricity and running water.
Sunday’s disturbances were preceded by a demonstration of around 300 people who marched through a central street in Chlorakas, calling for an end to irregular migration. Several participants then broke off from the main body of demonstrators and damaged property, police said.

Topics: Cyprus migrants

Related

Five migrants killed as boat capsizes off Greece
World
Five migrants killed as boat capsizes off Greece
Rescue ship saves 438 migrants in Mediterranean: NGO
Middle-East
Rescue ship saves 438 migrants in Mediterranean: NGO

Canada to deny temporary residency to ex-Iran minister reportedly seen in Montreal

Canada to deny temporary residency to ex-Iran minister reportedly seen in Montreal
Updated 29 August 2023
Reuters

Canada to deny temporary residency to ex-Iran minister reportedly seen in Montreal

Canada to deny temporary residency to ex-Iran minister reportedly seen in Montreal
  • Hashemi served as the minister of health for the Iranian government from 2013 to 2019
Updated 29 August 2023
Reuters

MONTREAL: Canada will deny temporary residency to Iran’s former health minister Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi, Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller said on Monday, citing Tehran’s human rights record, after Hashemi was reportedly seen in Montreal.
“Based on an assessment of the relevant facts recently brought to my attention, I have exercised my authority under s. 22.1 of the IRPA to prevent Mr. Seyed Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi from becoming a temporary resident of Canada for the maximum period of 36 months,” Miller said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

 


Section 22 of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act gives the Canadian immigration minister the authority to deny temporary residency to a foreign national for up to three years.
“The decision itself, as communicated to the individual, is tied to Iran’s disregard for human rights,” Miller added, without disclosing Hashemi’s location, whether he had sought residency, or how the information was conveyed.
Hashemi served as the minister of health for the Iranian government from 2013 to 2019 under former President Hassan Rouhani. He was widely seen as the key official behind a 2014 launch of a plan for universal medical insurance.
Iran International, a US-based news outlet focused on the Iranian diaspora, reported earlier in August that Hashemi was spotted in Montreal. It cited screenshots from a promotional video for the Quebec province’s tourism industry. Reuters could not independently verify the presence of Hashemi in Montreal.
Canada cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2012 and listed the country as a supporter of extremism. It also recently imposed sanctions on Iran over alleged human rights abuses and the killing of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died in the custody of Iran’s morality police that enforced strict dress codes.

 

Topics: Iran Canada

Related

Iran says US should explain links to prisoner Jamshid Sharmahd
Middle-East
Iran says US should explain links to prisoner Jamshid Sharmahd
Iran says uranium enrichment continues based on domestic law
Middle-East
Iran says uranium enrichment continues based on domestic law

UN in ‘unprecedented’ 6-month withdrawal of nearly 13,000 peacekeepers from Mali

Troops of the Malian army patrol the ancient town of Djenne in central Mali. (AFP file photo)
Troops of the Malian army patrol the ancient town of Djenne in central Mali. (AFP file photo)
Updated 29 August 2023
AP

UN in ‘unprecedented’ 6-month withdrawal of nearly 13,000 peacekeepers from Mali

Troops of the Malian army patrol the ancient town of Djenne in central Mali. (AFP file photo)
  • Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky made no mention of Wagner but said, “Russia will continue to provide Mali and other interested African partners with comprehensive assistance on a bilateral, equal and mutually respectful basis”
Updated 29 August 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations is in the throes of what Secretary-General António Guterres calls an “unprecedented” six-month exit from Mali on orders of the West African nation’s military junta, which has brought in mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group to help fight an Islamic insurgency.
The UN special envoy for Mali, El-Ghassim Wane, laid out the scale of the operation to the UN Security Council on Monday: All 12,947 UN peacekeepers and police must be sent home, their 12 camps and one temporary base handed over to the government, and 1,786 civilian staff terminated by the Dec. 31 deadline.
Mali’s UN Ambassador Issa Konfourou said the government is cooperating with the UN peacekeeping mission, known as MINUSMA, but it will not extend the deadline.
The United Nations also needs to move out approximately 5,500 sea containers of equipment and 4,000 vehicles that belong to the UN and the countries that contributed personnel to MINUSMA, the fourth largest of the UN’s dozen peacekeeping operations, Wane said.
That process has begun but will continue during a “liquidation” period that will begin on Jan. 1, 2024 and last for 18 months, with the UN keeping police in the three hubs in the capital, Bamako, Gao and Timbuktu where the equipment is being gathered.
Mali has been in turmoil since a 2012 military coup which was followed by rebels in the north forming a Daesh two months later.
The extremist rebels were forced from power in the north with the help of a French-led military operation, but they moved from the arid north to more populated central Mali in 2015 and remain active.
In August 2020, Mali’s president was overthrown in a coup that included an army colonel who carried out a second coup and was sworn in as president in June 2021. He developed ties to Russia’s military and the Wagner group whose head, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was reportedly killed in a plane crash on a flight from Moscow last week.
The UN deployed peacekeepers in 2013 and MINUSMA has become the most dangerous UN mission in the world, with more than 300 personnel killed.
In a 13-page letter to Security Council members circulated Monday, Guterres said “the timeline, scope and complexity of the mission’s withdrawal are unprecedented.”
He said the landlocked country’s “vast terrain, the hostile operating environment in certain regions and its climates render the mission’s withdrawal within a six-month time frame extremely challenging.”
Guterres said the logistics of moving troops and equipment is further constrained by the presence of “terrorist armed groups” and the recent military takeover of Niger, a key transit country.
UN experts said in a report last week that Islamic State extremists have almost doubled the territory they control in Mali in less than a year, and that their Al-Qaeda-linked rivals are also capitalizing on the deadlock and perceived weakness of armed groups that signed a 2015 peace agreement.
UN envoy Wane told the Security Council that the first phase of the withdrawal focused on closing the smallest and furthest outposts – Menaka, Ber, Goundam and the temporary base in Ogossagou — which was completed on Aug. 25.
The withdrawal from Ber took place two days early because of clashes at the camp, and UN convoys leaving the camp were attacked, with no casualties.
Mali’s Konfourou said “armed terrorist groups took hostile action to prevent the Malian security and armed forces from occupying the camp” at Ber.
France’s deputy UN ambassador Nathalie Broadhurst told the council the clashes in Ber occurred “with the participation of Wagner mercenaries” and were a serious violation of a cease-fire and the 2015 peace agreement.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield also expressed alarm at the resumption of hostilities in northern Mali, including at Ber.
“Additionally, MINUSMA’s withdrawal limits the ability of the international community to protect civilians from the predations of Wagner, whose activities contribute to greater insecurity in the country,” she said.
Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky made no mention of Wagner but said, “Russia will continue to provide Mali and other interested African partners with comprehensive assistance on a bilateral, equal and mutually respectful basis.”
UN envoy Wane said the second and final phase of the troop withdrawal starting Sept.1 “will be incredibly difficult” because of the long distances that convoys evacuating troops and equipment need to travel, including through hostile areas — 563 kilometers in the case of the Tessalit camp.
Wane stressed that the withdrawal is taking place as the 2015 peace agreement between the government, a pro-government militia and a coalition of groups seeking autonomy in Mali’s north is paralyzed.
“That agreement is the cornerstone of Mali’s long-term stabilization,” he said.

 

Topics: mali United Nations

Related

This undated photograph provided by the French military shows three Russian mercenaries in northern Mali. (AP)
World
After Wagner chief death, Russia vows to keep helping Mali
Daesh almost doubled the territory they control in Mali in under a year – UN experts
World
Daesh almost doubled the territory they control in Mali in under a year – UN experts

Latest updates

Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority to issue electronic customs cards for cars
Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority to issue electronic customs cards for cars
Saudi Arabia drives tourism recovery in Middle East   
Saudi Arabia drives tourism recovery in Middle East   
Jeddah to host Sustainable Maritime Industry Conference  
Jeddah to host Sustainable Maritime Industry Conference  
193 Saudi athletes prepare to compete in 19 sports at Asian Games
Emblem of Hangzhou 2022. supplied
French soldier killed in Iraq ‘anti-terror’ operation
French soldier killed in Iraq ‘anti-terror’ operation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.