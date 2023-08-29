You are here

  • Home
  • Hermoso becomes leader of sexism stand after World Cup triumph

Hermoso becomes leader of sexism stand after World Cup triumph

Hermoso becomes leader of sexism stand after World Cup triumph
Atletico Madrid and AC Milan players and staff hold a banner in support of Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso before their match The Women’s Cup at Centro Deportivo Wanda Alcala de Henares, Alcala de Henares, Spain on Aug. 26, 2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2cdcz

Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Hermoso becomes leader of sexism stand after World Cup triumph

Hermoso becomes leader of sexism stand after World Cup triumph
  • Hermoso and 81 other Spain players announced a strike from the national team, saying they will not return until the leadership has changed
  • Spain’s top criminal court opened a preliminary “sexual assault” probe into his kiss and invited Hermoso to file suit
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

BARCELONA, Spain: Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso shone at the Women’s World Cup, steering her country to the trophy for the first time, but in the aftermath she has unexpectedly become the leader of a stand against sexism in Spanish football.
Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed her during the medal ceremony in Sydney, provoking a wave of criticism and drawing worldwide focus, overshadowing the team’s triumph.
Rubiales refused to resign and insisted the kiss was consensual, which Hermoso, 33, denied.
The world initially took the fight to Rubiales on Hermoso’s behalf while she was away on holiday with her team-mates, celebrating “the best feeling” she has ever had in football.
Eventually, after Rubiales produced a defiant speech in which he refused to resign from his post, the situation exploded and Hermoso issued a strongly worded statement in which she clarified she felt the “victim of an assault, a macho act.”
Hermoso and 81 other Spain players announced a strike from the national team, saying they will not return until the leadership has changed, while world football’s governing body FIFA suspended Rubiales.
Spain’s top criminal court opened a preliminary “sexual assault” probe into his kiss and invited Hermoso to file suit.
Regardless of all that followed it, the World Cup victory is the crowning glory of Hermoso’s sporting career.
The grand-daughter of former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Antonio Hernandez, Madrid-born Hermoso started at youth level with Atletico.
Hermoso played often in parks as a child and thinks it helped shape her style.
She enjoyed watching Fernando Redondo and Zinedine Zidane who were then at Real Madrid, but had no real idol of her own until she joined Atletico.
There she met women’s team player Ana Fernandez, known as ‘Nervy’, and immediately looked up to her.
With no budget for scouts, the senior women players fulfilled that role and Nervy selected Hermoso and one other player from a field of 50 youngsters to join the club.
“She is left-handed like me, she played in the same position as me and I loved the way she was, she had a lot of charisma,” Hermoso told newspaper El Pais in 2020.
In 2010 she joined Rayo Vallecano, where she won the Spanish title, before a brief stint in Sweden with Tyreso, where she played alongside Brazil legend Marta.
Hermoso moved to Barcelona in January 2014, where she went on to become the women’s team’s all-time top scorer with 181 goals in 224 matches, across two spells.
In the summer of 2017 she joined Paris Saint-Germain for a season, spending a season there before rejoining Atletico Madrid, and then coming back to Barcelona in 2019.
Hermoso was part of Barcelona women’s first ever Champions League victory in 2021, winning a penalty in the final as her side romped to a 4-0 win over Chelsea.
Off the pitch, Hermoso’s teammates look to her as the dressing room DJ.
The playmaker, often deployed up front as a false nine, signed for her current club, Mexican side Pachuca, in 2022 — which some suggested amounted to stepping away from the top level.
“I was retired and I won the World Cup,” Hermoso fired back at her detractors on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, after the team’s triumph.
However a far deeper controversy was already brewing around Hermoso, Spain’s leading women’s scorer of all time, with 51 goals, who missed a penalty in the final against England.
Hermoso was thrust into the spotlight by Rubiales’ kiss and the subsequent furor, even though her only immediate reaction was saying she didn’t like it amid laughter on an Instagram live stream.
The midfielder missed the chance to play at Euro 2022 because of a knee injury, and was not among the 15 players who quit the national team in the lead-up to the World Cup because of differences with the federation and controversial coach Jorge Vilda.
“Opportunities sometimes come around only once, honestly, I don’t care what people say,” Hermoso told Fox Mexico ahead of the tournament, explaining her determination to take her World Cup chance.
Three of the so-called “rebels” returned to the squad which lifted the World Cup, but now the entire squad and many other players have ruled themselves out until there is profound change within the Spanish federation.
It took Hermoso some time to find her own football idol, but for many of the next generation, she is already that figure.

Topics: Jenni Hermoso Luis Rubiales FIFA Women's World 2023 Kiss sexism

Related

Footballer Jenni Hermoso says ‘in no moment’ was kiss with Luis Rubiales consensual
Football
Footballer Jenni Hermoso says ‘in no moment’ was kiss with Luis Rubiales consensual
Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player
Football
Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player

Abu Dhabi to host fifth FIFCO World Corporate Champions Cup

Abu Dhabi to host fifth FIFCO World Corporate Champions Cup
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

Abu Dhabi to host fifth FIFCO World Corporate Champions Cup

Abu Dhabi to host fifth FIFCO World Corporate Champions Cup
  • FIFCO is committing to a three-year programme, enabling the expansion of the Corporate Champions Cup series of tournaments in Abu Dhabi
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The fifth edition of the FIFCO World Corporate Champions Cup will be hosted in Abu Dhabi from Nov. 3 to 5, the International Federation of Corporate Football (FIFCO) announced Tuesday.

Supported by Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, FIFCO is committing to a three-year programme, enabling the expansion of the Corporate Champions Cup series of tournaments in Abu Dhabi, state news agency WAM reported.

FIFCO is the world governing body of the sport and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Founded in 2009 and recognised as a national non-profit association in 2011, FIFCO was recently commended by the United Nations Football for the Goals Programme.

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to have our premier tournament hosted in Abu Dhabi,”  FIFCO president Albert Zbily said.

“This is an excellent opportunity to showcase the cultural aspects of this world-class city.”

The three-day tournament will be held at the Al-Forsan International Sports Resort and will feature the employees of 16 companies from 16 countries.

The event is hosted every year to promote a healthy work-life balance.

Participating companies range from large state-owned enterprises to IT startups.

“The FIFCO concept is unique, where else can you get employees from various countries together under one roof all in the name of football,” said Bahi Rifai, President of High Five Events.

“This is the opportunity to play the game we love while networking with different business leaders.”

The tournament is open to the general public who are encouraged to attend and support these employee-athletes as they battle to become the next World Corporate Champion.

Topics: FIFCO football uae sports UAE sport

Related

UK footballers’ stolen luxury cars discovered in Dubai-bound container
Middle-East
UK footballers’ stolen luxury cars discovered in Dubai-bound container
Football’s ruling body FIFA suspends Spanish federation chief over kiss
Football
Football’s ruling body FIFA suspends Spanish federation chief over kiss

Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player

Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player
Updated 29 August 2023
AP

Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player

Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player
  • Soccer’s governing bodies have longstanding rules barring national governments from interfering with the running of domestic soccer federations
Updated 29 August 2023
AP

GENEVA: Leading officials within the Spanish Football Federation asked suspended president Luis Rubiales to resign on Monday because of his behavior at the Women’s World Cup, including kissing a player on the lips after Spain won the championship match.
The heads of the regional bodies that make up the federation (RFEF) made the request in a collective statement.
“After the latest developments and the unacceptable behavior that has caused great damage to the image of Spanish soccer, the presidents request that Luis Rubiales resign immediately as president of the RFEF,” the statement said.
Earlier Monday, the federation asked UEFA to suspend it from international competitions because of government interference related to Rubiales. However, in their statement, the heads of the regional bodies urged interim federation president Pedro Rocha to withdraw that request immediately.
The federation’s request for a suspension was widely seen as an attempt to silence some of Rubiales’ critics, including government ministers who have asked for his removal. Such a suspension would ban Spanish teams from competitions like the Champions League and could sway public opinion in favor of letting him keep his job.
Soccer’s governing bodies have longstanding rules barring national governments from interfering with the running of domestic soccer federations. However, UEFA will not comply with the Spanish federation’s request for a sanction, a person familiar with the issue told The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision-making process was confidential.
Rubiales has faced a torrent of criticism from around the globe over his behavior at the Women’s World Cup final, including kissing Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the on-field trophy ceremony. He was suspended from office Saturday by soccer’s governing body FIFA, which is investigating his conduct.
Rubiales’ mother on Monday started a hunger strike in a church in southern Spain in defense of her son, demanding an end to “the bloody and inhumane hounding” of him.
The unprecedented request by the Spanish federation asking for a suspension seemed like a leverage play against its critics by trying to provoke fans and powerful clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid, plus the men’s national team, into backing its efforts to save Rubiales’ job. Rubiales is also a UEFA vice president.
Spain’s top clubs are due to take part in Thursday’s Champions League group-stage draw being made by UEFA, and the men’s national team has games on Sept. 8 and 12 in qualifying for the 2024 European Championship.
FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Rubiales on Thursday after taking control of the process because it organized the Women’s World Cup. Rubiales’ behavior during and after Spain’s 1-0 win over England in the final on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia, has focused intense scrutiny on him and his five-year management of the federation.
FIFA, however, did not invoke its version of the rules against government interference to protect Rubiales.
The Spanish federation then urged UEFA to act, reportedly in a letter sent Friday, the same day its embattled president defiantly refused to resign at an emergency meeting.
The FIFA suspension prevents Rubiales taking part in official business and having contact with other officials, including in Spain’s bid to co-host the 2030 World Cup with Portugal, Morocco and possibly Ukraine.
FIFA disciplinary judge Jorge Palacio also ordered Rubiales and the federation not to contact Hermoso. She has said the federation pressured her to publicly back Rubiales.
Newly crowned as world champions, though drawn into a national scandal they did not seek and has distracted from their triumph, the Spain players have said they will not play any more games for as long as Rubiales is in charge.

Topics: Luis Rubiales Spanish football federation RFEF Jenni Hermoso

Related

Footballer Jenni Hermoso says ‘in no moment’ was kiss with Luis Rubiales consensual
Football
Footballer Jenni Hermoso says ‘in no moment’ was kiss with Luis Rubiales consensual
FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales over kiss
Football
FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales over kiss

Atletico crush dismal Rayo in seven-goal rout

Atletico crush dismal Rayo in seven-goal rout
Updated 29 August 2023
AFP

Atletico crush dismal Rayo in seven-goal rout

Atletico crush dismal Rayo in seven-goal rout
  • Atletico’s emphatic victory took them second in the table, two points behind leaders Real Madrid
Updated 29 August 2023
AFP

BARCELONA: Atletico Madrid dismantled city rivals Rayo Vallecano 7-0 in Monday night with a ruthless display and their largest ever away win in La Liga.
Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring early on, before his strike partner Memphis Depay netted the second from close range from Saul Niguez’s cross.
Atletico lost the Dutch forward to injury in the first half, but Nahuel Molina slid home the third to kill the game before half-time.
Substitute Alvaro Morata netted in the 73rd minute and then again after Angel Correa grabbed the fifth, with Marcos Llorente finishing the rout late on.
“We had a great game from the start, with a lot of intensity,” Antoine Griezmann told Movistar.
“They’re three important points and I’m very happy with the team’s work today.”
Atletico’s emphatic victory took them second in the table, two points behind leaders Real Madrid.
Rayo had started the season well, with two wins in their first two matches, but were brought crashing back down to earth by Diego Simeone’s side.
“They were better in every way,” said Rayo midfielder Oscar Valentin.
“We are not this bad — we just have to continue and forget about what happened today.”
Earlier Getafe snatched a 1-0 home win over Alaves, their first triumph of the season.

Topics: Atletico Madrid La Liga Rayo Vallecano

Related

Atletico overtake Real Madrid with Cadiz rout
Football
Atletico overtake Real Madrid with Cadiz rout
Atletico top Valladolid, continue pursuit of Real Madrid
Football
Atletico top Valladolid, continue pursuit of Real Madrid

Roberto Mancini arrives in Riyadh to take over as manager of Saudi national team

Roberto Mancini arrives in Riyadh to take over as manager of Saudi national team
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News

Roberto Mancini arrives in Riyadh to take over as manager of Saudi national team

Roberto Mancini arrives in Riyadh to take over as manager of Saudi national team
  • The Italian was officially unveiled during a ceremony in Riyadh on Monday, a day after his appointment was announced
  • ‘We have good players, the previous coach did a great job, and in the coming period we need to translate our words into reality on the field,’ Mancini said
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Roberto Mancini was officially unveiled as the new manager of the Saudi national team during a ceremony in Riyadh on Monday, a day after his appointment was announced.

During the event, Yasser Al-Misehal, the president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, expressed his excitement at securing the services of an internationally acclaimed coach to lead the Green Falcons, as he highlighted the Italian’s exceptional achievements and passion for the sport.

“There was some time in finalizing the deal for the Saudi national team manager and everyone knows the importance and sensitivity of this matter,” he said.

“Therefore, it deserved sufficient time to be settled in a distinguished manner. We are proud of our success in attracting a global coach, a coach who has achieved significant accomplishments and still possesses great passion for the game.

“We are fortunate that we have great support from our leadership and we have a significant responsibility to keep up with this support. Saudi Arabia has become attractive to all global names.”

Mancini discussed his initial plans and aspirations for the team. Not surprisingly, the first priority is getting to know the players and identifying key members of his squad.

“The next 10 days are important to see the players, and also in the past 10 days we have watched lots of videos on the teams and players,” he said.

“We have four friendly matches before the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, and we have enough time.”

He acknowledged the existing talent within the national team but added: “I am not a magician; we have exceptional talents and we can achieve our goals through continuous work.

“We have good players, the previous coach did a great job, and in the coming period we need to translate our words into reality on the field. Like I said before, we have good talent but we can achieve our goals by working hard.

“Our target is to win the Asian Cup after 27 years. Our target before that is we have four friendlies, we have two World Cup qualifiers, and after that we have a 20-day camp to prepare for the Asian Cup.”

Asked about the current football landscape in Saudi Arabia, with the arrival in recent months of several international stars to play in the Pro League, Mancini drew parallels with his home country.

“The same thing happened in Italy many years ago,” he said. “Lots of big foreign players came to Italy and we improved a lot. It’s good for the Saudi players and we have enough time to choose our players and we are prepared for that.”

Mancini takes over as manager from Frenchman Herve Renard, who stepped down in March after leading Saudi Arabia to the World Cup in Qatar. They were knocked out in the group stage but along the way shocked eventual tournament winners Argentina by defeating them 2-1 in their opening group game.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Roberto Mancini

Related

Analysis No time to waste for Mancini as he takes over reigns at Saudi national team
Sport
No time to waste for Mancini as he takes over reigns at Saudi national team
Update Mancini will sign a four-year contract and will be officially announced and presented to media on Monday. (Supplied)
Sport
Former Italy boss Roberto Mancini named Saudi Arabia head coach

Klopp hails Liverpool’s ‘once in a lifetime’ comeback win against Newcastle

Klopp hails Liverpool’s ‘once in a lifetime’ comeback win against Newcastle
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News

Klopp hails Liverpool’s ‘once in a lifetime’ comeback win against Newcastle

Klopp hails Liverpool’s ‘once in a lifetime’ comeback win against Newcastle
  • ‘These moments are rare and so it was special,’ Liverpool coach says
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has described his team’s 10-man, 2-1 win against Newcastle United on Sunday as a “once in a lifetime” performance.

Magpies winger Anthony Gordon had given the home side an early lead before Virgil van Dijk was shown a red card minutes later for a foul on Alexander Isak.

But with their backs against the wall, the Merseyside outfit clawed their way back into the encounter in the closing stages, as substitute Darwin Nunez first equalized, then completed the comeback with a fine stoppage time finish to leave St. James’ Park stunned. Klopp said he was, too.

“In my 1,000 games I’ve managed, I’ve never had a game like this, that’s the truth,” the German said.

“Not that we haven’t overturned games, but down to 10 men, in an atmosphere like this, against an opponent like this, I can’t remember. I’m pretty sure it never happened.

“These moments are rare and so it was special. The boys deserved it today. With 10 men we played better and gave Newcastle a game.”

The Magpies’ head coach Eddie Howe’s decision to remove star men Sandro Tonali and Gordon with Newcastle a goal up has been questioned by supporters. And he said he would do things differently, given his time again.

“That’s as painful a game as I’ve had here for me and for us. I thought we played really well. The opening stages of the game can’t be forgotten by me,” he said.

“The sending off almost harms us really in the match, although the chances were there for us to kill the game. The second goal changes everything and we didn’t get it. Nunez comes on and they’re looking for one moment and they don’t just get one they get two.

“We tried to change the momentum of the match. Liverpool had a flurry of set plays and there was some pressure in that moment and we wanted a bit more control. But Liverpool are a very, very dangerous counterattacking team.

“There are always things you’d do differently if you don’t win the match, that’s for sure.

“In hindsight you’d always do things differently when you’re in my shoes, that’s the job you’re in. We have to trust our bench, we have to trust top quality players.”

But Howe said he remained confident of the strength of the Newcastle bench to come good in similar situations in the future.

“We have Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff — Sean and Callum were outstanding for us last year so I can’t fear putting them on the pitch because they’re top quality players. As is Harvey,” he said.

“Sometimes when you make those changes, it doesn’t go as you foresee but the same thing could have happened leaving the same players on the pitch. That’s the game we’re in.”

Former Everton player Gordon was delighted to silence the fans of his former rivals, with his first goal at St. James’ Park. But it was a hollow victory.

“It’s hard to say really, you have to go through it to really understand it,” he said at the end of the match.

“It’s just really disappointing. The game started so well, we were in a good place but we just couldn’t get that second goal. And against the top teams that’s exactly what you have to do.

“We played really well, we created the chances, we just weren’t clinical enough and that’s what is going to separate us from the real top teams. That’s where we need to push and focus on improving because if we can do that, we can beat anyone.

“I took my chance well, it felt amazing but obviously it doesn’t mean anything anymore.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Liverpool Premier league

Related

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring their first goal. (Reuters)
Sport
Super sub Darwin Nunez strikes twice as Liverpool stun Newcastle
Defender Dan Burn hails ‘perfect’ Saudi impact on boyhood club Newcastle United
Football
Defender Dan Burn hails ‘perfect’ Saudi impact on boyhood club Newcastle United

follow us

Latest updates

Some 300 families participate in homemade products expo
Some 300 families participate in homemade products expo
Closing bell: Saudi main index closes slightly lower at 11,442
Closing bell: Saudi main index closes slightly lower at 11,442
Massive wildfire in northeastern Greece persists for 11th day despite European firefighting efforts
Massive wildfire in northeastern Greece persists for 11th day despite European firefighting efforts
Director Martin Scorsese to attend Marrakech Film Fest, mentor Arab filmmakers    
Director Martin Scorsese to attend Marrakech Film Fest, mentor Arab filmmakers    
Saudi Cabinet approves Agricultural Development Fund System
Saudi Cabinet approves Agricultural Development Fund System

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.