Russia’s Prigozhin buried privately in St. Petersburg

People react by the coffin of the Wagner Group’s logistics chief Valery Chekalov, killed in the plane crash, during a funeral at the Severnoye cemetery in St. Petersburg, on Aug. 29, 2023. (AP)
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

  • “The farewell to Yevgeny Viktorovich took place in a closed format,” his press service said in a short post on Telegram
  • Pictures published on social media showed Prigozhin’s dark granite tombstone surrounded by a sea of flowers, mostly red roses, in the cemetery on the northeast edge of his hometown
ST PETERSBURG, Russia: Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was buried privately at a cemetery on the outskirts of St. Petersburg on Tuesday, six days after his death in an unexplained plane crash.
The funeral took place away from the glare of the media and in stark contrast to the brazen, self-publicizing style with which Prigozhin had fanned his reputation far beyond Russia for ruthlessness and ambition.
“The farewell to Yevgeny Viktorovich took place in a closed format. Those who wish to say goodbye may visit Porokhovskoye cemetery,” his press service said in a short post on Telegram.
Pictures published on social media showed Prigozhin’s dark granite tombstone surrounded by a sea of flowers, mostly red roses, in the cemetery on the northeast edge of his hometown.
Secrecy had surrounded the funeral arrangements for the Wagner mercenary boss who was killed in a plane crash on Aug. 23, two months to the day since staging a mutiny in the biggest challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s rule since he rose to power in 1999.
It meant the event could not be turned into a large-scale public show of support for Prigozhin, a brutal figure who was nevertheless admired by some in Russia for throwing his fighters into the fiercest battles of the war in Ukraine and speaking openly about the shortcomings of the Russian military and its leadership.
In recent days admirers had heaped flowers on makeshift shrines to Prigozhin in Moscow, St. Petersburg and elsewhere.
The Kremlin has rejected as an “absolute lie” the suggestion that Putin ordered his death in revenge for the June mutiny. It said earlier on Tuesday that the president would not attend the funeral.
Two other top Wagner figures, four Prigozhin bodyguards and three crew members were also killed when his Embraer Legacy 600 private jet crashed north of Moscow.
It is still unclear what caused the plane to crash but villagers near the scene told Reuters they heard a bang and then saw the jet plummet to the ground.

MUTINOUS MERCENARY
After months of insulting Putin’s top brass with a variety of crude expletives and prison slang over their perceived failure to fight the Ukraine war properly, Prigozhin took control of the southern city of Rostov in late June.
He then marched toward Moscow before turning back 200 km (125 miles) from the capital. Putin initially cast Prigozhin as a traitor whose mutiny could have tipped Russia into civil war, though he later did a deal with him to defuse the crisis.
The day after the crash, Putin sent his condolences to the families of those killed and said he had known Prigozhin for a very long time, since the chaotic years of the early 1990s.
“He was a man with a difficult fate, and he made serious mistakes in life,” Putin said, while describing him as a talented businessman.
Before the mutiny, Prigozhin had quipped that his nickname should have been “Putin’s butcher” rather than “Putin’s chef” — a moniker acquired after his catering company won Kremlin contracts. He always professed loyalty to Putin, though he said his defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, was so incompetent he should executed for his treachery.
After Prigozhin’s death, Putin ordered Wagner fighters to sign an oath of allegiance to the Russian state — a step that Prigozhin had opposed due to his anger at the defense ministry that he said risked losing the Ukraine war.
Investigators said on Sunday that genetic tests had confirmed the identities of all 10 people killed in the crash, who also included two pilots and a flight attendant.
Earlier on Tuesday, Valery Chekalov, the head of Wagner logistics, was buried at another St. Petersburg cemetery. His family was joined by dozens of people, some of whom Reuters identified as Wagner mercenaries and employees from Prigozhin’s business empire.
A Russian Orthodox priest said prayers and swung a censer before Chekalov’s coffin as family, friends and former colleagues, some holding bunches of flowers, bade farewell, Reuters video showed.
Some, including women and children in sunglasses, came forward to kiss his coffin. Unidentified mourners at the funeral ordered a Reuters videographer and photographer to stop filming.

Algeria proposes transition to resolve Niger crisis

Updated 3 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

ALGIERS: Algeria is proposing an initiative to resolve the political crisis in neighboring Niger with a six-month transition period led by a civilian, Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf said on Tuesday.
Attaf, who recently toured West African states, said “most of the countries we have talked to are against military intervention to end the crisis.”
West African army chiefs from the regional ECOWAS bloc met in Ghana last week to discuss a possible military intervention in Niger after members of its presidential guard seized power last month and established a junta.
Algeria has repeatedly said it was against military intervention, pointing to the chaos that followed NATO action in Libya in 2011 during its uprising against longtime leader Muammar Qaddafi.
Algerian officials have spoken three times since the coup to the Niger military leader, who wants a transitional period of up to three years, Attaf said.
As part of its initiative, Algeria would seek a United Nations conference to restore constitutional order, propose guarantees for all sides in the crisis and host a conference on development in the Sahel region, it said without elaborating.
Last week Algerian state television said President Abdelmadjid Tebboune had denied permission to France for a possible military operation in Niger, but France denied it had sought any such permission. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi, writing by Angus McDowall, editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Alex Richardson)

Ex-Pakistan PM Khan remains in jail for ‘cypher’ hearing after graft sentence suspended

Updated 11 min 7 sec ago

  • Khan was sentenced to three years for not declaring assets he made from selling state gifts
  • Another court says Khan’s detention will continue over leaking a secret diplomatic cable
Updated 11 min 7 sec ago
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani court suspended the three-year sentence handed to Imran Khan, the former prime minister, over graft charges on Tuesday, but the ex-cricket star remains in prison in relation to another case.
Khan was taken into custody by law enforcement agencies shortly after a trial court in Islamabad found him guilty on Aug. 5 of “corrupt practices” in a case involving the unlawful sale of state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022.
He was transported to a high-security prison in Attock and, ahead of a national election expected by November, the country’s election authorities barred him from contesting polls for five years.
Over three weeks into his jail term, the Islamabad High Court heard Khan’s plea against the sentence, which was subsequently suspended, and the former prime minister bailed for $330.
Khan has, however, faced a slew of legal cases against him since his ouster from power in a no-confidence vote in April last year.
Despite his release, a special court formed to hear cases under the recently passed Official Secrets Act issued an order to keep Khan in “judicial lockup” and bring him for a hearing on Wednesday in the so-called “cypher case.”
The case, registered with Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency after Khan’s graft conviction, refers to a diplomatic cable from the US, a copy of which prosecutors allege went missing from Khan’s possession after he used the confidential document to build an argument that his administration’s downfall was part of an international conspiracy.
The former prime minister is facing the accusation of compromising “the entire cypher security system of the state and secret communication method of Pakistani missions abroad.”
After the issuance of the special order to continue his detention, Khan’s legal team filed a new petition in the Islamabad High Court, seeking to bar authorities from further “illegal and unjustified” detention of the ex-premier.
Legal expert advocate Abid Saqi told Arab News authorities were required to initiate simultaneous remand and investigation of an accused within 14 days of arrest, but this was not done in Khan’s case.
“Now it is up to the Islamabad High Court if it grants a blanket relief to Imran Khan in all cases,” he said.
“Otherwise, the accused would have to file separate bail petitions in each case to get the relief.”

Topics: Pakistan Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan graft charges

Massive wildfire in northeastern Greece persists for 11th day despite European firefighting efforts

Updated 29 August 2023
AP

  • Six planes and four helicopters were assisting 475 firefighters on the ground, backed by 100 vehicles, the fire department said
  • Another 260 firefighters and one helicopter were tackling flare-ups of another major fire burning for days in a forest on the southern slopes of Mount Parnitha
Updated 29 August 2023
AP

ATHENS: A massive wildfire was burning unabated in northeastern Greece for the 11th day Tuesday despite the efforts of hundreds of firefighters and a fleet of water-dropping aircraft from Greece and several of its European Union partners.
After burning across vast tracts of land, the blaze in the Alexandroupolis and Evros region was mainly concentrated deep in a forest near the border with Turkiye, in an area difficult to access.
The wildfire, which was blamed for 20 of the 21 wildfire-related deaths in Greece last week, is the biggest in the EU since record keeping started in 2000.
Six planes and four helicopters were assisting 475 firefighters on the ground, backed by 100 vehicles, the fire department said. Another 260 firefighters and one helicopter were tackling flare-ups of another major fire burning for days in a forest on the southern slopes of Mount Parnitha, on the fringes of the Greek capital.
Authorities are investigating the causes of the fires, which over the past week have destroyed large tracts of forest, scorched homes and triggered the evacuation of thousands of people.
In Athens, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a government meeting on how to rehabilitate the burnt forests in Evros and Parnitha. It decided to identify all burned areas for reforestation, take action to prevent flooding later in the year and provide access to food and water for the area’s surviving wildlife.
With firefighting forces stretched to the limit, Greece has called for help from other European countries, receiving 12 aircraft and hundreds of firefighters from across the continent.
France and Spain were sending additional aircraft to join those already sent from Germany, Sweden, Croatia, Cyprus and the Czech Republic under the EU’s emergency response mechanism.
More than 350 firefighters have also been sent to Greece from Romania, France, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Albania, Slovakia and Serbia.
The top EU official for crisis management, Janez Lenarcic, said Tuesday it was the bloc’s largest aerial firefighting operation and “underscores our commitment to swift and effective collective action in times of crisis.”
The Alexandroupolis and Evros wildfire, which broke out on Aug. 19, has scorched more than 81,000 hectares (200,000 acres) of land, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service. Copernicus is the EU space program’s Earth observation component and uses satellite imagery to provide mapping data.
The European Commission described it Tuesday as the largest single blaze recorded in the bloc since the European Forest Fire Information System began recording data in 2000.
Across Greece, firefighters were battling 74 wildfires on Monday, with 27 of them having broken out in the 24 hours between Sunday evening and Monday evening, the fire department said.
Arson has been suspected in some of the blazes, with several people arrested.
Greece imposes wildfire prevention regulations, typically from the start of May to the end of October, limiting activities such as the burning of dried vegetation and the use of outdoor barbecues.
As of Friday, fire department officials had arrested 163 people on fire-related charges since the start of the fire prevention season, including 118 for negligence and 24 for deliberate arson, government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said. Police made an additional 18 arrests, he said.

Russia upholds detention of former separatist commander

Updated 29 August 2023
AFP

  • Girkin, a high-profile critic of the Kremlin’s military strategy in Ukraine, was detained in July and remanded in custody on extremism charges
  • At the hearing, Girkin said he had no plans to flee, pointing to a decision of a Dutch court to jail him for life in absentia, and complained of poor health
Updated 29 August 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by former separatist commander in Ukraine and nationalist blogger Igor Girkin to be freed from pre-trial detention in Moscow.
Girkin, a high-profile critic of the Kremlin’s military strategy in Ukraine, was detained in July and remanded in custody on extremism charges. He faces up to five years in prison.
Speaking in Moscow City Court, Judge Yulia Komleva said that the earlier decision of a Moscow court to remand Girkin, 52, in custody would remain unchanged.
At the hearing, Girkin said he had no plans to flee, pointing to a decision of a Dutch court to jail him for life in absentia, and complained of poor health.
In 2022, Girkin was one of three men sentenced by a Dutch court to life imprisonment over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014.
“I have no reason to hide from the court and investigation,” he said.
The hearing came after Yevgeny Prigozhin, a mercenary chief and firebrand critic of Russia’s military leadership, died last week in a plane crash. The Kremlin dismissed claims it was involved.
Russia has detained thousands of protesters who demonstrated against the Kremlin’s decision to initiate large-scale hostilities in Ukraine last year.
But authorities are now also clamping down on hard-line nationalists angry about the Russian military’s strategy in Ukraine.
Those tension spilled over in June when Prigozhin ordered his troops to march on Moscow and unseat Russia’s military leadership.
Girkin — better known by his alias Igor Strelkov — was arrested following a series of posts critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He was a key leader of pro-Russian forces when fighting broke out between separatists and Ukrainian forces in the east of the country in 2014.
Criticism of Russia’s assault on Ukraine has been outlawed and all key liberal opposition figures are either behind bars or in exile.

Three dead after FSB helicopter crash in Russia

Updated 29 August 2023
AFP

  • There was no damage to buildings or individuals on the ground
Updated 29 August 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: An FSB security services helicopter crashed Tuesday in central Russia leaving three people dead, regional officials said.
The MI-8 helicopter went down near the village of Krasnoe Pole in the Chelyabinsk region, the governor said without indicating a cause for the incident.
“According to preliminary information, three people died,” governor Aleksei Teksler said on social media.
There was no damage to buildings or individuals on the ground, he added in the statement linking the aircraft to the FSB.
Aviation accidents are common in Russia due to lax safety rules and poor maintenance, and have become even more frequent after Moscow sent troops to Ukraine last year.

