You are here

  • Home
  • T10 cricket ‘here to stay,’ says former India star Robin Uthappa

T10 cricket ‘here to stay,’ says former India star Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa of the Atlanta Riders in action in the US Masters T10 League. (Supplied)
Robin Uthappa of the Atlanta Riders in action in the US Masters T10 League. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6jk9d

Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

T10 cricket ‘here to stay,’ says former India star Robin Uthappa

T10 cricket ‘here to stay,’ says former India star Robin Uthappa
  • Atlanta Riders player hopes success of US Masters T10 could spread new format to India and elsewhere
  • Cricket’s fastest game now returns to UAE from Nov. 28 to Dec. 9
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The US Masters T10 League came to a dramatic end on Sunday as the Ben Dunk-led Texas Chargers defeated the Misbah-ul-Haq-led New York Warriors via Super Over in the final at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

The tournament, which was played between Atlanta Fire, California Knights, Morrisville Unity, New Jersey Triton’s, New York Warriors and Texas Chargers, took place from Aug. 18-27.

Aaron Finch, who played for the California Knights, emerged as the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 236 runs. Meanwhile, fast bowler Sohail Khan picked up the most wickets (15) in the competition.

Robin Uthappa, who played for the Atlanta Riders, said that T10 adds a lot of value to cricket: “I think T10 is here to stay. I think this version of the game is extremely entertaining for the viewer.

“Secondly, I think it opens up a different aspect of cricket that would add a lot of value to T20 cricket. So, I do hope that at some point, it gets introduced in India and the current cricketers can play this format of the game.”

The former India player also said that he would love to see one particular Indian star play the T10 format.

“I certainly would love to see the Virat Kohlis of the world playing this version of the game. Because I think it would add so much more value. I think he’s probably one of the greatest ODI players we’ve ever seen in our lives. And I think that he would discover different aspects of his own game when he plays this version of the game.”

Cricket’s fastest format provided a fascinating challenge for both batsmen and bowlers at the US Masters T10 League, with former Indian star Gautam Gambhir saying “every ball is an event.”

The T10 tournament was a version of the game which left fans around the world experiencing few lulls in the play.

“Sixty balls, every ball is an event, whether it’s for the bowlers or for the batters, and you want to try and take as many options as you can,” said Gambhir, who captained the New Jersey Triton’s.

Speaking about the success of the US Masters T10 League, Shaji Ul Mulk, chairman of T Ten Sports Management, said: “It was absolutely fantastic to witness some of the greatest cricketers in action at the inaugural US Masters T10 League. They lit up the competition and entertained many fans in the US. We look forward to coming back next year.”

Meanwhile, Ritesh Patel, CEO of SAMP Group and one of the main organizers of the US edition, said: “The T10 format is the perfect version of the game to attract new fans to the game and we were able to do that in the US. We’ll certainly see the game grow in the country in the next few years.”

Following the completion of the US Masters T10, the journey moves back to the UAE for Abu Dhabi T10 season six from Nov. 28 to Dec. 9, following which is Sri Lanka for Lanka T10 season one from Dec. 12-23.

Topics: Cricket T10 cricket India UAE

Related

American sports stars acquire stakes in US Masters T10 League teams
Cricket
American sports stars acquire stakes in US Masters T10 League teams
Cricket fever set to hit America with US Masters T10
Sport
Cricket fever set to hit America with US Masters T10

Galatasaray, Young Boys, Braga head to Champions League group stage after playoff wins

Galatasaray, Young Boys, Braga head to Champions League group stage after playoff wins
Updated 33 min 4 sec ago
AP

Galatasaray, Young Boys, Braga head to Champions League group stage after playoff wins

Galatasaray, Young Boys, Braga head to Champions League group stage after playoff wins
  • Once a Champions League regular, Galatasaray will be back on the elite stage for the first time since 2019 having come through three qualifying rounds
  • Young Boys will play in the group stage for the third time in six seasons
Updated 33 min 4 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Galatasaray hung on to their lead and Young Boys survived having the frame of their goal struck three times but both ended Tuesday back in the Champions League group stage.

Galatasaray defender Angeliño’s deflected free kick in stoppage time sealed a 2-1 win over Molde in the second leg of their qualifying playoff, and a 5-3 aggregate score, minutes after the Norwegian champion had a possible equalizing goal overruled by video review.

Young Boys eventually eased past Maccabi Haifa 3-0, after a scoreless draw in Israel last week, though the Swiss champions rode their luck in the first half.

Braga also booked their place in the 32-team group stage draw Thursday by winning 1-0 at Panathinaikos to complete a 3-1 aggregate score.

Once a Champions League regular, Galatasaray will be back on the elite stage for the first time since 2019 having come through three qualifying rounds.

Mauro Icardi scored for the third straight game, including in the 3-2 win in Norway last week, when he converted a penalty in the seventh minute.

Molde, once the club of a teenaged Erling Haaland, pressed hard in the second half and Eirik Hestad pulled a goal back midway through the second half. Though Veton Berisha put the ball in Galatasaray’s net in the 81st, an offside was spotted on review.

On Thursday, Galatasaray will join Newcastle, Real Sociedad and Union Berlin in an unusually strong group of lowest-ranked teams in seeding pot 4 of the draw.

Young Boys will play in the group stage for the third time in six seasons. They got home wins against Juventus and Manchester United in 2018 and 2021, respectively, though never advanced to the knockout rounds.

The Swiss team took control against Maccabi Haifa when Congolese winger Meschack Elia sent in crosses that led to two goals in four minutes midway through the first half, from Cedric Itten’s header and an own goal by defender Abdoulaye Seck.

The win was secured in the first minute of the second half when Filip Ugrinic’s shot was deflected into the Maccabi net.

Braga’s return to the group stage after an 11-year absence was settled by Portugal international forward Bruma finishing off a counter attack in the 83rd.

Panathinaikos drew a crowd of more than 61,000 by moving to the Olympic Stadium in Athens from their historic though compact Leoforos home.

Galatasaray, Young Boys and Braga are now guaranteed prize money of about &euro;20 million ($22 million) from UEFA, with bonuses for wins and draws in the group stage.

Molde, Maccabi Haifa and Panathinaikos switch across to the second-tier Europa League group stage. Each is now due at least &euro;9 million ($9.7 million) guaranteed from UEFA plus less lucrative bonuses for future results.

Topics: Galatasaray Champions League playoff Young Boys Braga

Related

Mauro Icardi’s goal and late assist lift Galatasaray to 3-2 win at Molde in Champions League playoff
Football
Mauro Icardi’s goal and late assist lift Galatasaray to 3-2 win at Molde in Champions League playoff
Galatasaray banned from Europe for one year
Sport
Galatasaray banned from Europe for one year

Deadly Ronaldo puts Al-Shabab to the sword in Riyadh Derby

Deadly Ronaldo puts Al-Shabab to the sword in Riyadh Derby
Updated 34 min 34 sec ago
John Duerden

Deadly Ronaldo puts Al-Shabab to the sword in Riyadh Derby

Deadly Ronaldo puts Al-Shabab to the sword in Riyadh Derby
  • Al-Nassr thrash rivals 4-0 to record second win of the season, climb to sixth in the SPL table
Updated 34 min 34 sec ago
John Duerden

It was the Cristiano Ronaldo show once more on Tuesday as he inspired Al-Nassr to a 4-0 win over Riyadh rivals Al-Shabab with two goals, two assists and plenty more besides, just four days after a hat-trick against Al-Fateh.

It was, on paper, the toughest test of the campaign so far for the Yellows against the six-time champions who finished fourth last season, and they strolled through it.

The Portuguese player seems to enjoy taking on Al-Shabab as he had his best game of last season in a 3-2 win against the same opponents. This was a much more emphatic victory, with Ronaldo putting the hosts ahead from the spot after 13 minutes, slotting the ball past Kim Seung-gyu, who dived the wrong way to his right.

After 19 minutes, Ronaldo netted again with one of the best headers ever seen in the Saudi Arabian league, albeit for no gain.

A Marcelo Brozovic corner from the right was met at the far post by the 38-year-old who nodded the ball back across goal in a perfect fashion. It was a sublime strike but was then ruled out for a push by the Portuguese star seeking to get clear of his marker. It looked harsh and not just because it denied a memorable goal.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner got his second seven minutes before the break, also from the spot, after he was clipped in the area by Gustavo Cuellar..

Al-Nassr, their two defeats in the first two games of the season forgotten, were starting to enjoy themselves and so were the fans. Ronaldo created the third three minutes later with a first time pass from a central position outside the area to lay it on a plate for the lively Sadio Mane, coming in from the right, to sweep home from the edge of the six yard box.

It could have been worse in the second half for Al-Shabab. The home fans were waiting for another Ronaldo hat-trick and the chance came just after the hour.

Otavio’s shot hit Iago Santos on the arm and the referee pointed to the spot once more. Instead of going for his third, Ronaldo handed the ball to Abdulrahman Ghareeb, who was then hugged by Mane. The two foreign stars urged the crowd to support the local man but Ghareeb shot against the post.

Very quickly afterwards, Al-Nassr somehow missed the chance to make it 4-0 anyway. Ronaldo had space down the left but his pass into the middle was not a great one and was intercepted by Santos who almost put the ball into his own net with Kim having to make a quick reaction save. Mane was there for the rebound but shot against the post with the goal at his mercy.

Then, with 10 minutes remaining, Ronaldo headed against the post and Sultan Al-Ghannam reacted the quickest to make it 4-0. By that time, Al-Shabab had been reduced to 10 men as Ever Banega was ejected for stamping on Aymeric Laporte who enjoyed his first appearance since arriving from Manchester City. It was a great night all round for Al-Nassr.

Down in Jeddah, Al-Ahli made it four wins out of four to move back into second behind local rivals Al-Ittihad, thanks to a 2-0 win over Al-Tai. Allan Saint-Maximin danced down the left to pull the back back to the penalty spot where Riyad Mahrez hit a low first-time shot into the opposite corner.

Al-Tai, already reduced to 10 men following the sending off of Alfa Semedo struggled to get back on track and it was no surprise when Franck Kessie scored for the second successive game with a thunderbolt from the edge of the area.

Elsewhere Al-Khaleej drew 1-1 with Al-Hazem, Damac and Al-Fateh ended 2-2 and Al-Taawoun won 1-0 at Al-Okhdood but this day was all about Ronaldo once again.

Topics: Saudi Pro League (SPL) Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Al-Shabab Football Club

Injury-hit Sri Lanka names squad for Asia Cup 

Injury-hit Sri Lanka names squad for Asia Cup 
Updated 29 August 2023
AFP

Injury-hit Sri Lanka names squad for Asia Cup 

Injury-hit Sri Lanka names squad for Asia Cup 
  • Hasaranga, a spin bowling all-rounder, and pace bowler Chameera were in the original squad, but had to be dropped 
  • Two other lesser-known players — Dilshan Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara — were also left out because of injuries 
Updated 29 August 2023
AFP

COLOMBO: Injuries forced Sri Lanka on Tuesday to drop two key players — Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera — from its 15-member squad for the 50-over Asia Cup tournament. 

Sri Lanka’s cricket board said Hasaranga, a spin bowling all-rounder, and pace bowler Chameera were in the original squad, but had to be dropped due to their injuries. 

Two other lesser-known players — Dilshan Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara — were also left out because of injuries, the board said. 

The Asia Cup, which starts Wednesday, is a final chance for teams from the region to size each other up before the World Cup in India starting in October. 

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are co-hosting the six-nation Asia Cup, a hybrid model agreed after India refused to tour Pakistan. 

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando and Pramod Madushan. 

Topics: SRILANKA Asia Cup 2023

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka named in 2023 US Ryder Cup team

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka named in 2023 US Ryder Cup team
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka named in 2023 US Ryder Cup team

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka named in 2023 US Ryder Cup team
  • 4th Ryder Cup for Koepka who holds 6-5-1 overall record in 3 competitions including 2 victories for Team USA
  • Historic season for Smash GC captain, highlighted by 3rd PGA Championship title in May
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON, FLORIDA: After cementing his legacy as one of the most dominant players of his generation with a fifth major championship win at this year’s PGA Championship and a runner-up finish at the 2023 Masters, Brooks Koepka was on Tuesday named as one of six players selected for the 2023 US Ryder Cup team by captain Zach Johnson.

This will be the fourth Ryder Cup appearance for Koepka, who holds a 6-5-1 overall record in three Ryder Cup competitions (2016, 2018, and 2021), including two victories for Team USA.

The 33-year-old player said: “I’m honored to represent my country again as a part of this year’s Ryder Cup team, and excited to defend the cup with my teammates in Rome. Let’s go, USA.”

Greg Norman, LIV Golf CEO and commissioner, said: “Congratulations to Brooks Koepka on a well-deserved honor representing Team USA. His resume speaks for itself, and his status among the sport’s fiercest competitors is unquestioned.

“Brooks’ will to win shines brightest on golf’s biggest stages and it will be exciting to watch him compete in Rome.”

It has been a historic season for the Smash GC captain, highlighted by his third PGA Championship title in May.

Koepka became the seventh male golfer since 1950 to win five majors before the age of 34. The previous six are in the World Golf Hall of Fame — Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Tom Watson, Seve Ballesteros, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods.

He is also the first player born after 1975 to win five majors and the third player to win three or more PGA Championships in the stroke play era.

This year, Koepka also became the first two-time individual champion with LIV Golf, where he currently sits tied for fourth place in the individual standings.

The US Team captain’s selections announced on Tuesday also included Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas.

The six players will join the previously announced qualifiers Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Max Homa, and Xander Schauffele at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1. It will be the first time the biennial team competition between the US and Europe has been hosted in Italy.

The European Team’s six automatic qualifiers will be finalized on Sept. 3, with European Team captain, Luke Donald, to make six picks shortly thereafter.

Out of the 48 players who started the season on LIV Golf League rosters, nearly one-third (15) have competed in a Ryder Cup.

Koepka is one of six Americans, including Phil Mickelson (12), Dustin Johnson (five), Bubba Watson (four), Patrick Reed (three), and Bryson DeChambeau (two).

On the European side, nine players have participated in at least one staging of the event: Lee Westwood (11), Sergio Garcia (10), Ian Poulter (seven), Henrik Stenson (five), Paul Casey (five), Martin Kaymer (four), Graeme McDowell (four), Thomas Pieters (one), and Bernd Wiesberger (one).

The LIV Golf League is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments. Its vision and mission is centered around making holistic and sustainable investments with the aim of enhancing the global golf ecosystem and unlocking the sport’s untapped worldwide potential.

Topics: LIV Golf Brooks Koepka Ryder Cup Team USA

Related

Major champ Brooks Koepka inspires brother Chase to LIV Golf success
Golf
Major champ Brooks Koepka inspires brother Chase to LIV Golf success
LIV’s Brooks Koepka grabs big lead at storm-halted Masters
Golf
LIV’s Brooks Koepka grabs big lead at storm-halted Masters

Ailing Ons Jabeur battles into US Open second round

Ailing Ons Jabeur battles into US Open second round
Updated 29 August 2023
AFP

Ailing Ons Jabeur battles into US Open second round

Ailing Ons Jabeur battles into US Open second round
  • Jabeur needed treatment from medical staff after going 5-4 down in the first set
Updated 29 August 2023
AFP

NEW YORK CITY: Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur overcame a medical scare to battle into the second round of the US Open on Tuesday with a straight sets defeat of Colombia's Camila Osorio.
Jabeur, chasing a first Grand Slam crown after three agonising defeats in finals since 2022, opened her US Open campaign with a 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) victory on the Louis Armstrong Stadium.
The 29-year-old looked to be struggling during a tense first set, complaining to the chair umpire that she was having difficulty breathing after Osorio fought back from 4-1 down to level at 4-4.
Jabeur needed treatment from medical staff after going 5-4 down in the first set, and appeared to have her blood pressure taken during a timeout.
She then rallied to take the first set and appeared to poised to clinch victory after holding two match points in the second set while 5-3 up.
However Osorio rallied to stave off defeat, and went on to level at 5-5 after breaking Jabeur.
Jabeur broke back immediately to take a 6-5 lead but was then broken once again to send the second set to a tie break.
Jabeur proved too strong for Osorio in the breaker, however, and will now face the Czech Republic's Linda Noskova in the second round.

Topics: tennis US US Open Ons Jabeur

Related

Saudi tennis chief plans sport’s growth in Kingdom, praises Ons Jabeur’s impact
Sport
Saudi tennis chief plans sport’s growth in Kingdom, praises Ons Jabeur’s impact
Ons Jabeur’s historic efforts inspire Moroccan teen tennis duo to dream big
Tennis
Ons Jabeur’s historic efforts inspire Moroccan teen tennis duo to dream big

follow us

Latest updates

Stolen at birth: Chilean kidnapped during dictatorship meets mother after 42 years
Stolen at birth: Chilean kidnapped during dictatorship meets mother after 42 years
UN chief warns that rise in global distrust and improvements in nukes are `recipe for annihilation’
UN chief warns that rise in global distrust and improvements in nukes are `recipe for annihilation’
Galatasaray, Young Boys, Braga head to Champions League group stage after playoff wins
Galatasaray, Young Boys, Braga head to Champions League group stage after playoff wins
Deadly Ronaldo puts Al-Shabab to the sword in Riyadh Derby
Deadly Ronaldo puts Al-Shabab to the sword in Riyadh Derby
Egypt announces first direct flight from Cairo to Port Sudan
EgyptAir Express plane is seen after landing at the new Sphinx International Airport in west Cairo, Egypt January 26, 2019.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.