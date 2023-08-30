You are here

10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations as Biden pitches cost reductions

10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations as Biden pitches cost reductions
President Joe Biden speaks on the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act at the White House. (AP)
Updated 19 sec ago
AP

10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations as Biden pitches cost reductions

10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations as Biden pitches cost reductions
  • The drugs on the list announced Tuesday accounted for $3.4 billion in out-of-pocket costs for Medicare patients last year
Updated 19 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden touted the potential cost savings of Medicare’s first-ever price negotiations for widely used prescription drugs on Tuesday as he struggles to convince Americans that he’s improved their lives as he runs for reelection.
The drugs include the blood thinner Eliquis, diabetes treatment Jardiance and eight other medications. The negotiation process was authorized under the Inflation Reduction Act, which Biden signed last year, capping decades of debate over whether the federal government should be allowed to haggle with pharmaceutical companies.
Any lower prices won’t take effect for three years, and the path forward could be further complicated by litigation from drugmakers and heavy criticism from Republicans.
But the effort is a centerpiece of Biden’s reelection pitch as the Democrat tries to show Americans he’s deserving of a second term because of the work he’s doing to lower costs while the country is struggling with inflation. The drug negotiations, like many of Biden’s biggest policy moves, will take time to play out, and his challenge is to persuade the public to be patient.
“For all of you out there, I get it, and millions of Americans get it,” Biden said at the White House. “I promise you. I’m going to have your back and I’ll never stop fighting for you on this issue.”
He noted that he got “no help from the other team” — meaning Republicans — when it came to lowering prescription costs.
The drugs on the list announced Tuesday accounted for $3.4 billion in out-of-pocket costs for Medicare patients last year.
The Medicare program paid more than $50 billion for the drugs between June 1, 2022, and May 31, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS.
That includes more than $16 billion on Eliquis, a total that does not count discounts or rebates that are already negotiated for the drug. The drug from Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb treats blood clots in the legs and lungs and reduces the risk of stroke in people with an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation.
The diabetes treatments Jardiance from Eli Lilly and Co. and Boehringer Ingelheim and Januvia from Merck made the list. It also included Amgen’s autoimmune disease treatment Enbrel and Entresto from Novartis, which is used to treat heart failure.
Other drugs on the list include AstraZeneca’s diabetes and heart failure treatment Farxiga and three drugs from Johnson & Johnson: the blood thinner Xarelto, the blood cancer treatment Imbruvica and it’s biggest seller, Stelara, an IV treatment for psoriasis and other inflammatory disorders.
The list also includes several versions of Novo Nordisk’s Fiasp, a fast-acting insulin taken around meals.
The announcement Tuesday is another significant step toward taming drug pricing under the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed by Biden last year. The law also calls for a $2,000 annual cap on how much people with Medicare have to pay out of pocket for drugs starting in 2025.
In addition, the law already caps out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35 a month for Medicare patients.
“We are here today with the firm belief that in the United States of America, no senior should have to choose between whether they fill their prescription or fill their fridge with food,” Vice President Kamala Harris said.
For drugs on the list released Tuesday, the government aims to negotiate the lowest maximum fair price. That could help some patients who have coverage but still face big bills like coinsurance payments when they get a prescription.
About 9 percent of Medicare beneficiaries age 65 and older said in 2021 that they did not fill a prescription or skipped a drug dose due to cost, according to research by the Commonwealth Fund, which studies health care issues.
Currently, pharmacy benefit managers that run Medicare prescription plans negotiate rebates off a drug’s price. Those rebates sometimes help reduce premiums customers pay for coverage. But they may not directly change what a patient spends at the pharmacy counter.
The new drug price negotiations aim “to basically make drugs more affordable while also still allowing for profits to be made,” said Gretchen Jacobson, who researches Medicare issues at Commonwealth.
The federal government will benefit most from any lowered drug prices, noted Larry Levitt, an executive vice president for health policy at KFF, another non-profit that studies health care. But he said that if Medicare spends less on prescription drugs, then premiums for everyone with its drug coverage also should fall.
Drug companies that refuse to be a part of the new negotiation process will be heavily taxed.
The pharmaceutical industry has been gearing up for months to fight these rules. The lobbying group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America said Tuesday that the drug list announcement stemmed from “a rushed process focused on short-term political gain rather than what is best for patients.”
“Many of the medicines selected for price setting already have significant rebates and discounts due to the robust private market negotiation that occurs in the Part D program today,” PhRMA CEO Stephen J. Ubl said in a statement.
PhRMA representatives also have said pharmacy benefit managers can still restrict access to drugs with negotiated prices by moving the drugs to a tier of their formulary — a list of covered drugs — that would require higher out-of-pocket payments. Pharmacy benefit managers also could require patients to try other drugs first or seek approval before a prescription can be covered.
PhRMA and several drugmakers have filed lawsuits over the administration’s plan.
Republican lawmakers also have blasted the Biden administration, saying companies might pull back on introducing new drugs that could be subjected to future haggling. They’ve also questioned whether the government knows enough to suggest prices for drugs.
CMS plans to meet this fall with drugmakers that have a drug on its list, and government officials say they also plan to hold patient-focused listening sessions. By February 2024, the government will make its first offer on a maximum fair price and then give drugmakers time to respond.
CMS aims to add 15 more drugs to its negotiation list for 2027 and another 15 for 2028. It then plans to add up to 20 more for each year after that.

Topics: US Medicare Joe Biden Inflation Reduction Act

India’s moon rover confirms sulfur and detects several other elements near the lunar south pole

India’s moon rover confirms sulfur and detects several other elements near the lunar south pole
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

India's moon rover confirms sulfur and detects several other elements near the lunar south pole

India’s moon rover confirms sulfur and detects several other elements near the lunar south pole
  • The rover “unambiguously confirms the presence of sulfur,” ISRO said. It also is searching for signs of frozen water that could help future astronaut missions, as a potential source of drinking water or to make rocket fuel
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: India’s moon rover confirmed the presence of sulfur and detected several other elements near the lunar south pole as it searches for signs of frozen water nearly a week after its historic moon landing, India’s space agency said Tuesday.
The rover’s laser-induced spectroscope instrument also detected aluminum, iron, calcium, chromium, titanium, manganese, oxygen and silicon on the lunar surface, the Indian Space Research Organization, or ISRO, said in a post on its website.
The lunar rover had come down a ramp from the lander of India’s spacecraft after last Wednesday’s touch-down near the moon’s south pole. The Chandrayan-3 Rover is expected to conduct experiments over 14 days, the ISRO has said.
The rover “unambiguously confirms the presence of sulfur,” ISRO said. It also is searching for signs of frozen water that could help future astronaut missions, as a potential source of drinking water or to make rocket fuel.
The rover also will study the moon’s atmosphere and seismic activity, ISRO Chairman S. Somnath said.
On Monday, the rover’s route was reprogrammed when it came close to a 4-meter-wide (13-foot-wide) crater. “It’s now safely heading on a new path,” the ISRO said.
The craft moves at a slow speed of around 10 centimeters (4 inches) per second to minimize shock and damage to the vehicle from the moon’s rough terrain.
After a failed attempt to land on the moon in 2019, India last week joined the United States, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to achieve this milestone.
The successful mission showcases India’s rising standing as a technology and space powerhouse and dovetails with the image that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to project: an ascendant country asserting its place among the global elite.
The mission began more than a month ago at an estimated cost of $75 million.
India’s success came just days after Russia’s Luna-25, which was aiming for the same lunar region, spun into an uncontrolled orbit and crashed. It would have been the first successful Russian lunar landing after a gap of 47 years. Russia’s head of the state-controlled space corporation Roscosmos attributed the failure to the lack of expertise due to the long break in lunar research that followed the last Soviet mission to the moon in 1976.
Active since the 1960s, India has launched satellites for itself and other countries, and successfully put one in orbit around Mars in 2014. India is planning its first mission to the International Space Station next year, in collaboration with the United States.

 

Topics: India India Lunar exploration program Moon rover

Greece wildfire destroys area bigger than New York City

People look at the wildfire raging in a forest in Sikorahi, near Alexandroupoli, northern Greece, on August 23, 2023. (AFP)
People look at the wildfire raging in a forest in Sikorahi, near Alexandroupoli, northern Greece, on August 23, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

Greece wildfire destroys area bigger than New York City

People look at the wildfire raging in a forest in Sikorahi, near Alexandroupoli, northern Greece, on August 23, 2023. (AFP)
  • Environmentalists have long accused Greece of spending more funds on extinguishing fires than on prevention
Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

EVROS, Greece/ATHENS: A wildfire burning in northeastern Greece for 11 days has destroyed an area larger than New York City, the European Union-backed Copernicus Climate Change Service said on Tuesday, as firefighters from five countries battled to contain the flames.
Fuelled by gale force winds and hot weather, the fire that began near the city of Alexandroupolis quickly spread across the Evros region, killing at least 20 people last week in Europe’s deadliest blaze this summer. It turned lush greenery into scorched earth and destroyed homes and livelihoods.
In a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Copernicus Emergency Management Service said the fire had ravaged at least 808.7 square kilometers (312.2 square miles). New York City takes up 778.2 square kilometers (300.5 square miles).
Copernicus said last week the fire was the largest on European soil in years, and authorities said the fire was still highly dangerous.
Aircraft and hundreds of firefighters on the ground, including from Albania, Serbia, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, were battling the flames, the fire brigade said.
“We are trying to defend the rest of the unaffected area before the front line of the fire comes,” said Jiri Nemcik, commander of the Czech team. “The development of the fire is very dynamic so it’s very dangerous.”
Satellite images highlight the extent of the destruction in the area where formerly lush pine trees have been reduced to blackened, skeletal bark.
Panagiota Maragou, head of conservation at the Greece division of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), said at least 30 percent of the National Park of Dadia-Lefkimi-Soufli Forest had been lost.
Because of its high biodiversity, the national park was “one of the most important protected areas in Greece and also in Europe, perhaps also on an international scale,” she said.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a meeting on Tuesday on the fires that have ravaged Greece, touching on preventative measures among other issues, a statement from his office said.
Environmentalists have long accused Greece of spending more funds on extinguishing fires than on prevention.
“We’ve seen in the case of Dadia and in the case of the Evros fire in general ... one of the biggest fires in Europe, that a system that relies exclusively on suppression of fires is not working,” Maragou said.
Summer wildfires are common in Greece but the government says extreme weather conditions that scientists link to climate change have made them worse this year. Greece’s deadliest fire on record killed 104 people outside Athens in 2018.
All but one of the dead in the Evros fire are believed to have been irregular migrants who crossed over from Turkiye, evading police in the forest. Authorities fear more bodies may be found when the flames are put out, as Evros is a popular crossing into the EU for thousands of migrants and refugees every year.
The fires have spurred anti-immigrant sentiment in the region, according to Greece’s Racist Violence Recording Network.
Last week, police detained three men after a video emerged on social media showing migrants in a trailer pulled by a jeep, and a man heard urging civilians to “round up” migrants he accused of setting the fires.
On Tuesday, a prosecutor launched a preliminary investigation into a separate incident after another video posted on social media showed four men, believed to be migrants, sitting on a dirt track beside a jeep, and a local man filming them, according to an official at the citizens’ protection ministry.
The official said the man, who appeared at the Alexandroupolis police headquarters, had been wanted for his alleged involvement in the “forcible immobilization” of migrants.

 

Topics: Greece wildfire

Albanian gang member jailed in UK for smuggling migrants into country

Albanian gang member jailed in UK for smuggling migrants into country
Updated 5 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Albanian gang member jailed in UK for smuggling migrants into country

Albanian gang member jailed in UK for smuggling migrants into country
  • Myrtaj was the fourth person from the gang to be sentenced for organizing ‘dangerous’ journeys across Channel 
  • Coast guard first spotted the smugglers offloading migrants in Kent on Oct. 8
Updated 5 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: An Albanian man who was part of a gang that smuggled migrants into the UK from France and Belgium has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Jetmir Myrtaj, 35, who lived in Leicester, was sentenced on Tuesday at Nottingham Crown Court for his role in organizing “dangerous” journeys across the English Channel, the National Crime Agency said.

He was was the fourth member of the people-smuggling ring to be sentenced. Three co-defendants — Albanians Banet Tershana and Klodian Shenaj, and British national Desmond Rice — were jailed for between four-and-a-half and five years on Friday. A fifth defendant, Arsen Feci, failed to appear in court. It is believed that he left the country.

The NCA said the coast guard first spotted members of the gang offloading migrants at a bay in Kent on Oct. 8. They used the same location as the destination for a second crossing on Oct. 23

Myrtaj had anchored an inflatable, rigid-hulled boat in Essex under a fake name and repaired it so that it was seaworthy, Sky News reported. The gang also bought a second boat and when it was intercepted by Belgian authorities, it was found to have only six life jackets, described as inadequate, for 12 migrants on board, some of whom were children.

“Our investigators worked tirelessly to identify members of this people-smuggling network and take action before they could arrange any more dangerous crossings,” NCA Branch Commander Derek Evans said after the first three members of the gang were sentenced on Friday.

“Tershana was the organizer, financier and collected payment from migrants, Shenaj was the conduit between mainland Europe-based facilitators and the UK, and Myrtaj and Rice were integral to facilitating the crossings.

“Tackling organized immigration crime is a priority for the NCA and we will continue to target people smugglers both in the UK and overseas.”
 

Topics: people smugglers Migrant crisis

Muslim call to prayer can now be broadcast publicly in New York City without a permit

Muslim call to prayer can now be broadcast publicly in New York City without a permit
Updated 18 min 7 sec ago
AP

Muslim call to prayer can now be broadcast publicly in New York City without a permit

Muslim call to prayer can now be broadcast publicly in New York City without a permit
  • Mosques can publicly broadcast the Islamic call to prayer on Fridays and at sundown during the holy month of Ramadan
Updated 18 min 7 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: The Muslim call to prayer will ring out more freely in New York City under guidelines announced Tuesday by Mayor Eric Adams, which he said should foster a spirit of inclusivity.
Under the new rules, Adams said, mosques will not need a special permit to publicly broadcast the Islamic call to prayer, or adhan, on Fridays and at sundown during the holy month of Ramadan. Friday is the traditional Islamic holy day, and Muslims break their fast at sunset during Ramadan.
The police department’s community affairs bureau will work with mosques to communicate the new guidelines and ensure that devices used to broadcast the adhan are set to appropriate decibel levels, Adams said.
“For too long, there has been a feeling that our communities were not allowed to amplify their calls to prayer,” Adams said. “Today, we are cutting red tape and saying clearly that mosques and houses of worship are free to amplify their call to prayer on Fridays and during Ramadan without a permit necessary.”
Flanked by Muslim leaders at a City Hall news conference, Adams said Muslim New Yorkers “will not live in the shadows of the American dream while I am the mayor of the city of New York.”
The adhan is a familiar sound in majority-Muslim countries but is heard less frequently in the United States.
Officials in Minneapolis made news last year when they moved to allow mosques to broadcast the adhan publicly.
Somaia Ferozi, principal of the Ideal Islamic School in Queens, said New York City’s new rules send a positive message to her students.
“Our children are reminded of who they are when they hear the adhan,” said Ferozi, who attended Adams’ news conference. “Having that echo in a New York City neighborhood will make them feel part of a community that acknowledges them.”
Adams, a Democrat, enjoys close relationships with faith leaders from various traditions and has promoted the role of religion in public life.
He has at times alarmed civil libertarians by saying he doesn’t believe in the separation of church and state.
“State is the body. Church is the heart,” Adams said at an interfaith breakfast earlier this year. “You take the heart out of the body, the body dies.”
A spokesperson for the mayor said at the time that Adams merely meant that faith guides his actions.

Topics: New York American Muslims

White House suggests Kremlin behind Prigozhin death

White House suggests Kremlin behind Prigozhin death
Updated 29 August 2023
Reuters

White House suggests Kremlin behind Prigozhin death

White House suggests Kremlin behind Prigozhin death
  • “We all know that the Kremlin has a long history of killing opponents,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
  • “It’s very clear what happened here”
Updated 29 August 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The White House on Tuesday came close to declaring that the Kremlin was responsible for the death of Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was believed to have been killed in a mysterious plane crash last week.
“We all know that the Kremlin has a long history of killing opponents,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “It’s very clear what happened here.”
Her comment was the closest US statement yet on the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed the killing of Prigozhin, who had launched a brief mutiny against the Kremlin in June.
Prigozhin was killed last week when the plane was he flying in abruptly crashed outside of Moscow. Theories have abounded on what brought the plane down, from an explosion on board to a surface-to-air missile strike.
US President Joe Biden told reporters last week that the United States was working to try to reach a conclusion on how the plane was brought down. “We’re trying to nail (it) down precisely,” he said on Friday.
Biden also said it was no surprise that Prigozhin had been killed after opposing Putin.

Topics: Russia Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin White House Kremlin

