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King Abdulaziz Qur’an contest enters final rounds

King Abdulaziz Qur’an contest enters final rounds
In a video conference address, Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Alsheikh said that the leadership’s patronage reflected Saudi Arabia’s dedication to the Holy Qur’an. (SPA)
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Updated 08 August 2026 16:26
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King Abdulaziz Qur’an contest enters final rounds

King Abdulaziz Qur’an contest enters final rounds
  • The event features 334 participants — 202 male and 132 female — from 133 countries
  • Number of winners increased from 12 to 50, raising total prizes to $2,730,000
Updated 08 August 2026 16:26
SPA
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MAKKAH: Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Alsheikh inaugurated on Saturday the final rounds of the 46th King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorizing, Reciting and Interpreting the Holy Qur’an at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Held under the patronage of King Salman, the event features 334 participants — 202 male and 132 female — from 133 countries.

In a video conference address, Al-Alsheikh said that the leadership’s patronage reflected Saudi Arabia’s dedication to the Holy Qur’an. He noted that the ministry had expanded the competition over the past eight years, increasing the number of winners from 12 to 50 and raising total prizes to SR10,260,000 ($2,730,000).

Following the address, judging committees began evaluating recitations across five categories, with the event attended by prominent scholars, imams and delegation heads and receiving extensive global media coverage.

Contestants are competing in five categories: Memorizing the entire Holy Qur’an according to seven recitations; memorizing the entire Holy Qur’an along with interpreting its vocabulary; memorizing the entire Holy Qur’an; memorizing 15 consecutive parts; and memorizing five consecutive parts.

The ministry is using an electronic judging system and providing an integrated organizational environment to ensure fairness and accuracy in evaluating contestants, along with various services for participants.

Topics: King Abdulaziz International Competition for the Memorization Saudi Islamic Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh

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