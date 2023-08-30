You are here

Stolen at birth: Chilean kidnapped during dictatorship meets mother after 42 years

In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria Angelica Gonzalez, his Chilean birth mother, as they meet for the first time in Valdivia, Chile on Aug. 17, 2023. (AP)
In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria Angelica Gonzalez, his Chilean birth mother, as they meet for the first time in Valdivia, Chile on Aug. 17, 2023. (AP)
Updated 30 August 2023
Reuters

  • Lippert Thyden reconnected with his family thanks to a DNA tracing via MyHeritage.com and Nos Buscamos, a Chilean non-governmental organization which helps reconnect people separated during the 17-year dictatorship
SANTIAGO: A 42-year-old lawyer who was stolen at birth during the rule of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and raised in the United States has traveled thousands of miles to South America to meet his biological mother for the first time.
“She didn’t know about me because they took me at birth and told her I was dead,” Jimmy Lippert Thyden said in a TikTok video while on the plane to meet his mother for the first time. “When she asked for my body, they told her they had disposed of it.”
“So we’ve never held each other, we’ve never hugged.”




In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, left, meets his brother Jonathan Gonzalez for the first time in Valdivia, Chile on Aug. 17, 2023. (AP)

Walking down a street in mother’s hometown of Valdivia some 740km (460 miles) south of the Chilean capital, with a bouquet of flowers in hand, Lippert Thyden tearfully hugged Maria Angelica Gonzalez, his biological mother, and told her he loved her.
He traveled to Chile with his wife and two daughters, who met their grandmother for the first time.
Lippert Thyden reconnected with his family thanks to a DNA tracing via MyHeritage.com and Nos Buscamos, a Chilean non-governmental organization which helps reconnect people separated during the 17-year dictatorship. Thousands of people were disappeared and tens of thousands tortured during Pinochet’s rule, which ended in 1990.
Nos Buscamos founder Constanza del Rio created the organization after failing to find information about her own biological family. The NGO says it has managed to help some 400 people reconnect to their family.
“This case is one of hundreds or thousands of cases of child trafficking during the dictatorship and democracy,” del Rio said. “These children were declared as dead and sold to foreigners for $10,000 or $15,000.”

 

Updated 28 August 2023
AFP

  • Authorities seized 127 kilos of “suspected gold,” firearms, 126 rounds of ammunition and almost $5.7 million when the plane landed in Lusaka
LUSAKA: Five Egyptians and six Zambians appeared in court Monday after a mystery plane landed in Lusaka with 130 kilos of “suspected” gold, nearly six million dollars and weapons on board.
Drug and law enforcement authorities said 11 suspects, including a senior Zambian police officer, had been arrested and charged with “espionage,” in the capital.
The suspects arrived at a magistrate’s court late Monday afternoon, an AFP correspondent reported.
Authorities in the southern African country seized 127 kilos (280 pounds) of “suspected gold,” a handful of firearms, 126 rounds of ammunition and almost $5.7 million when the plane landed in Lusaka two weeks ago.
The Drug Enforcement Commission said the chartered aircraft was transporting “dangerous goods.”
Court papers seen by AFP list a former Egyptian military person and businessman as well as a Zambian police officer among the suspects.
The story, much of which remains unclear, has continued making waves in Egypt.
An independent Egyptian journalist who was arrested in Cairo following reports accusing officials of involvement in smuggling cash, weapons and gold, was later released.
However, Egyptian state media had claimed the aircraft in question was privately owned and that it had only transited through Cairo.
The suspects could face up to 30 years in jail under Zambian law.

Toronto program encourages hijab-wearing women to get on two wheels

Toronto program encourages hijab-wearing women to get on two wheels
Updated 27 August 2023
Reuters

  • Hijabs and Helmets aims to provide education and a welcoming environment toward people new to cycling and the city — especially to Muslim women who may come from backgrounds where cycling was not the norm
TORONTO: For Tagreed Elhassan it’s the feeling of the wind in her face.
Cycling gives her a sense of independence and a way to exercise. She learned the basics growing up in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and now a program in her new home of Toronto has taught the 24-year-old Eritrean refugee how to steer and basic bike mechanics, giving her the confidence to teach others.
“I learned it here,” she said, sitting in a park in Toronto’s east end. “Small things that grow into something big.”

Hijabs and Helmets aims to provide education and a welcoming environment toward people new to cycling and the city — especially to Muslim women who may come from backgrounds where cycling was not the norm.

The program was created three years ago to meet a community need, said Menna Badawi, a community health worker at Access Alliance Multicultural Health & Community Services and program lead for Hijabs and Helmets.
It gets most of its funding from Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, which owns Toronto sports teams including the Maple Leafs ice hockey team and the Raptors basketball team.
The group realized “there was a gap in services for Muslim women in the community ... who are interested in cycling and kind of don’t know where to go,” Badawi said.

Hala Elhassan puts on her helmet before cycling to meet up with community program Hijabs and Helmets, in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, on August 17, 2023. (REUTERS/Laura Proctor)

Badawi, who has been part of an all-women Muslim running club, said she understood the feeling.
“As a Muslim hijabi I did find there was a gap in recreational sports for women who look like me,” she said.
The group serves Toronto’s Taylor Creek area, which has a high proportion of newcomers, Badawi said.
Elhassan said she got involved in the program last year with her sisters. Soon she felt comfortable enough to bike to the supermarket, bags balanced on handlebars.
The deliberate inclusion of hijab-wearing women “means a lot,” Elhassan said. “I felt like, oh, we are recognized.”

 

Classic cars back on the road — in Gaza City

Classic cars back on the road — in Gaza City
Updated 24 August 2023
AFP

  • “Everyone in the street is amazed and asks to take pictures,” Shandi, a mechanic, told AFP as he showcased the replica of the vintage car he had assembled in his workshop
  • He is also the proud owner of a 1946 Armstrong Siddeley Hurricane, which he has restored
GAZA CITY: The vintage beige Mercedes would be eye-catching anywhere in the world, but it is especially so on the streets of impoverished Gaza City.
Munir Al-Shandi, 42, is among a handful of vintage car enthusiasts in the Gaza Strip, defying a punishing Israeli siege imposed on the Palestinian coastal enclave to pursue a passionate hobby.
As he drives a 1929 Mercedes-Benz Gazelle, which he restored, through Gaza’s cratered roads, young children run after him in excitement, reaching out to touch the car’s pristine bodywork.
“Everyone in the street is amazed and asks to take pictures,” Shandi, a mechanic, told AFP as he showcased the replica of the vintage car he had assembled in his workshop.
“The restoration would have been faster and the quality and shape better if the materials had been available.”
Around 2.3 million Palestinians live in the territory, which has been under a crippling Israeli blockade since the Islamist group Hamas seized power there in 2007.
There is a ban on importing a range of goods, including car parts, as Israel claims these may be used in producing explosives to be used against it.
Israel says that its land, air, and sea blockade of Gaza is necessary to protect it from rocket and other attacks from Hamas.
But such obstacles have not stopped Shandi, and the Gazelle is not the only vintage vehicle he has rebuilt.
He is also the proud owner of a 1946 Armstrong Siddeley Hurricane, which he has restored.
Shandi began work on the Gazelle in 2015 at his workshop in eastern Gaza City.
He used locally available items as much as possible, although he also had to rely on friends outside Gaza to procure some spare parts.
His friends brought the parts in through the Rafah crossing on Gaza’s border with Egypt, he said.
“I brought in through friends of mine in the UAE some spare parts for the car, and they in turn imported them from America, but they took eight months to arrive,” he said.
The restoration took a whole year.
Shandi said his passion developed as a child, and at 15 he began working in a garage.
He left Gaza in 2003 for the United Arab Emirates, where he worked with a company specializing in old and vintage cars that gave him a wealth of experience.
In 2009, he returned to the Gaza Strip, where he opened his workshop and poured any profits into his hobby — restoring vintage cars.
With its red leather and wooden interior, Shandi’s Mercedes has only fueled his passion for classic cars of the past.
Two years ago, he found his next project — the wreck of a British Armstrong Siddeley Hurricane, a luxury vehicle that was produced between 1946 and 1953.
“The car has its original engine. I tried to match it with its original shape by using certain parts from other cars or close to them, and I modified them,” Shandi said.
In his workshop hang the frames of a 1960 German Audi and a 1951 American Ford, as well as a 1975 Swedish Saab.
He is determined to restore all three vehicles.
Shandi said a number of people have contacted him to offer vast sums for the restored cars, but he turned them down.
“This is a hobby,” he said. “The cars are not for sale, although many people abroad have contacted me and asked to buy them.”
Even if he did want to sell, “getting them out of the Strip would be impossible because of the blockade.”
Several years ago, Shandi applied for a permit to work in Israel, but was denied. The increased income would have allowed him to restore more vehicles, he added.
His dream is to take part in an “international exhibition” for vintage cars, but that may have to wait.

Canadian finance minister, who does not own a car, fined for speeding

Canadian finance minister, who does not own a car, fined for speeding
Updated 23 August 2023
Reuters

  • Freeland is a legislator who represents a parliamentary constituency in central Toronto, Canada’s largest city, and is often photographed on her bike
OTTAWA: Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, an avid cyclist who says she does not own a car, was fined C$273 ($200) for speeding in her home province of Alberta, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Freeland was caught driving 132 km/hr (82 mph) between the towns of Grande Prairie and Peace River and has paid the ticket in full, her spokesperson Katherine Cuplinskas said.
The news was first broken by the Counter Signal website.
Cuplinskas did not say when the incident occurred and what the speed limit had been on that stretch of road. The maximum speed limit on Alberta highways is 110 km/hr.
Freeland is a legislator who represents a parliamentary constituency in central Toronto, Canada’s largest city, and is often photographed on her bike.
“A fact that still shocks my dad is that I don’t actually own a car,” she told reporters last month.
“I walk, I take the subway. My kids walk and ride their bikes and take the subway – it’s actually healthier for our family,” she said.

 

New find throws light on life of slaves in Ancient Rome’s Pompeii

New find throws light on life of slaves in Ancient Rome’s Pompeii
Updated 21 August 2023
Reuters

  • Archaeologists said part of one of the beds had been destroyed by a tunnel used by robbers to access another part of the villa
ROME: Archaeologists have discovered a small bedroom in a Roman villa near Pompeii that was almost certainly used by slaves, throwing light on their lowly status in the ancient world, the culture ministry said on Sunday.
The room was found at the Civita Giuliana villa, some 600 meters (2,000 ft) north of the walls of Pompeii, which was wiped out by a volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago.
It contained two beds, only one of which had a mattress, two small cabinets and a series of urns and ceramic containers, in which the remains of two mice and a rat were found.
“These details once again underline the conditions of precarity and poor hygiene in which the lower echelons of society lived during that time,” the culture ministry said in its statement.
Materials such as furniture and fabric, covered by the devastating blast of rock fragments, gas, and ash from Vesuvius, decomposed over the years, leaving a void in the debris.
When filled with plaster, this void reveals the original shape and contours of the long gone material, including the outline of a crumpled blanket left on the bed netting.
“It looks like a photograph ... However, this is an image from almost 2000 years ago,” the ministry said.
No traces were found of grates, locks, or chains to restrain the room’s inhabitants.
“It seems that control was primarily exerted through the internal organization of servitude, rather than physical barriers and restraints,” said Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii.
Excavations at the Civita Giuliana villa were carried out in 1907-1908, and then again from 2017, when police realized the site was being plundered by illegal diggers.
Archaeologists said part of one of the beds had been destroyed by a tunnel used by robbers to access another part of the villa.
Pompeii and the surrounding countryside was submerged by volcanic ash when Mount Vesuvius exploded in AD 79, killing thousands of Romans who had no idea they were living beneath one of Europe’s biggest volcanoes.
The eruption buried the city in a thick layer of ash, preserving many of its residents and buildings.
The site has seen a burst of recent archaeological activity aimed at halting years of decay and neglect, largely thanks to a recently concluded 105-million-euro ($115.58 million) EU-funded project.
Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said on Sunday that conservation and research efforts would continue.
“What we are learning about the material conditions and social organization of that era opens up new horizons for historical and archaeological studies,” he said.

 

