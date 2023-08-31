You are here

Saudi Arabia to export 100k tons of petrochemicals to India 

Director of the industry ministry’s branch in the eastern province Abdulaziz Al-Shuaibi and several relevant officials attended the signing ceremony. (SPA)
Updated 31 August 2023
Arab News

  • Investments and trade exchange between the two countries is expected reach $100 billion during the next five years
RIYADH: An agreement was signed at Asharqia Chamber to export over 100,00 tons of agricultural and industrial sulfur to India and east Asian countries annually, as Saudi-Indian investments reach $24 billion.

The volume of petrochemicals trade exchange is estimated at $9.13 billion, and $1.03 billion in agricultural petrochemicals and fertilizers. 

Investments and trade exchange between the two countries is expected reach $100 billion during the next five years.

Director of the industry ministry’s branch in the eastern province Abdulaziz Al-Shuaibi and several relevant officials attended the signing ceremony.

Topics: Saudi Arabia India

Saudi authorities arrest 10 for violating environment regulations

  • Three Sudanese, three Egyptians, and four Saudi citizens were arrested for transporting, selling and storing over 110 cubic meters of local firewood and charcoal
RIYADH: Saudi authorities have apprehended 10 individuals in Makkah and Riyadh for violating environment regulations.

Three Sudanese, three Egyptians, and four Saudi citizens were arrested for transporting, selling and storing over 110 cubic meters of local firewood and charcoal.

Legal procedures were taken against the violators and the seized material was handed over to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

The penalty for using or storing local firewood and coal is a fine of up to SR16,000  for each cubic meter, authorities said.

Authorities have called on the public to report any violation of environment or wildlife regulations by calling 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh, and eastern province regions, 999 and 996 across the Kingdom’s other regions.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi public library unveils rare, 19-century book on Arab-Islamic monuments in Spain

  • The work, of which only 30 copies were made, contains paintings drawn by David Roberts in Andalusia in 1832-1833
RIYADH: King Abdulaziz Public Library in Riyadh has unveiled a 190-year-old book by British artist David Roberts.

The work, of which only 30 copies were made, contains paintings drawn by Roberts in Andalusia in 1832-1833 depicting a number of famous landmarks he visited in Spain.

Roberts used natural colors in the book’s 26 lithograph-printed and hand-colored paintings.

Most of the painting are devoted to Arab-Islamic monuments and palaces in Andalusia, as the book offers splendid and beautiful images of Granada and the Alhambra Palace and the fine details of Islamic architectural inscriptions.

The leather-bound book’s pages are between 38 an 53 cm in size, whereas the spine bears a gilded title and decorations with words printed in black. The covers have geometric drawings, in addition to gilded and polished edges.

The Library acquired the book in 1997 when it obtained it from the library of King Don Carlos I of Portugal.

David Roberts, who lived between 1796 and 1864, was considered one of the most prominent British painters in the 19th century and was one of the few who worked in this art form during his time.

His style of painting was easy to recognize as lithography was the only method during that time to produce accurate, true-to-life images.

Roberts was a scene painter at the Theater Royal in Edinburgh, and produced a group of oil paintings that included scenes from England, Scotland, France, and Belgium.

He toured Egypt and Syria and published a six-volume book, three of which were drawings in Egypt, and three were paintings in Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, and Jordan.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Abdulaziz Public Library Spain

KSrelief-backed medical centers provide services in Yemen

KSrelief-backed medical centers provide services in Yemen
KSrelief-backed medical centers provide services in Yemen

RIYADH: The dialysis center in Yemen’s Al-Mahrah governorate provided services to 126 patients in July, with the support of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

The medical team administered 372 dialysis sessions to 42 patients, while 84 others received tests at the nephrology clinic.

KSrelief’s mobile clinics also saw 200 patients in one week and dispensed medicine to 184 people.

The aid falls within KSrelief’s efforts to raise the capabilities of the health sector and try to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, the Saudi Press Agency said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Presidency prepares strategy to further empower women serving at two holy mosques

Presidency prepares strategy to further empower women serving at two holy mosques
Presidency prepares strategy to further empower women serving at two holy mosques

  • Empowering women is a religious and societal responsibility, says presidency head
MAKKAH: The Presidency of Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque said it is preparing, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, a comprehensive strategy to enable women to serve visitors to the Two Holy Mosques.
The plan aims improve the experience of women pilgrims and Umrah performers, and spread the message of tolerance of Islam across the globe.
The head of the presidency, Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, said empowering women is a religious and societal responsibility, adding that the organization is keen to highlight the role of women in serving the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors.
Al-Sudais commended the achievements of Saudi women during the era King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Topics: MAKKAH GRAND MOSQUE

Saudi interior minister receives ambassador of Iraq to Saudi Arabia

Saudi interior minister receives ambassador of Iraq to Saudi Arabia
Saudi interior minister receives ambassador of Iraq to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Naif, received the Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to the Kingdom Safia Taleb Al-Suhail in Riyadh.
During the meeting, they discussed several topics of common interest.
Several officials were in attendance at the meeting.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iraq

