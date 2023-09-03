UAE, Brazil launch economic partnership

DUBAI: The UAE and Brazil have launched a partnership to exchange knowledge and expertise in economic fields as part of a Government Experience Exchange Program, Emirates News Agency reported on Sunday.

The new partnership was announced during a visit by a Brazilian official delegation headed by Alexandre Cordeiro Macedo, president of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense, to the UAE.

CADE is an independent body of Brazil’s Ministry of Justice, responsible for investigating and deciding on competition matters, as well as fostering the country's competitive culture in Brazil.

“The partnership will enable the concerned teams in the UAE and Brazil to learn more about the best government expertise and practices, and also highlight the investment opportunities available to businessmen from both countries, in order to achieve a significant growth leap in economic and trade cooperation relations between them,” the UAE Ministry of Economy said.

“It will also explore new paths for exchanging knowledge regarding government action and sustainable economic development,” the ministry added.

Abdulla Nasser Lootah, deputy minister of cabinet affairs for competitiveness and knowledge exchange, said the UAE is eager to form partnerships in a variety of fields with governments around the world, citing Brazil as an important player in the global economy.

Macedo added: “The visit of CADE’s delegation represents a milestone in the development of competition policy and the promotion of international cooperation between two great nations, Brazil and the UAE.”

As part of the visit, the Brazilian delegation was briefed by Mohamed Bin Taliah, chief of government services, about the UAE’s experience in developing government services and innovating advanced solutions for customers

The delegation later met with Mohamed Al-Sharhan, managing director of the World Government Summit Organization, and learned about the summit’s role in anticipating and shaping the future, through the platform it provides for the exchange of ideas and innovation between leading governments around the world.

The UAE Ministry of Economy also organized an intensive workshop, during which the two sides explored the best practices in key areas of economic policy and strategy, including foreign trade, investment, economic development, intellectual property, anti-money laundering and competition.

In one of its sessions, the workshop focused on consumer protection, commercial control and commercial agencies in the UAE, while the ministry reviewed the structure and operations of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Department and the best practices applied to strategies for national economic clusters.