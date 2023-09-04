Union Berlin finally lose at home after 24 Bundesliga games as Leipzig triumph 3-0

You are here

Leipzig's Slovenian forward #30 Benjamin Sesko (R) scores the 2-0 goal past Union Berlin's Danish goalkeeper #01 Frederik Ronnow (5R) during the Bundesliga football match between 1 FC Union Berlin and RB Leipzig in Berlin on Sunday. (AFP)
AP

  • Sesko’s second goal in the 87th was his second in three minutes and it confirmed Union’s first league loss at Stadion an der Alten Försterei
  • French defender Niels Nkounkou scored on his debut after going on as a substitute to rescue a 1-1 draw for Eintracht Frankfurt against Cologne
AP

BERLIN: Union Berlin fans rose to their feet to applaud their team despite Leipzig substitute Benjamin Sesko scoring twice to end Union’s long unbeaten run at home in the Bundesliga with a 3-0 defeat on Sunday.

Sesko’s second goal in the 87th was his second in three minutes and it confirmed Union’s first league loss at Stadion an der Alten Försterei after 24 games — a club record.

“It’s a strange feeling,” Union midfielder Robin Knoche said. “I don’t really like it, I have to admit. But that’s football, we have to accept it.”

Xavi Simons let fly from the edge of the penalty area to open the scoring in the 51st minute.

Former Germany forward Kevin Volland made his first start for Union and was sent off in the 64th for a foul on Mohamed Simakan, when he clipped the back of his ankle. The Leipzig defender was substituted shortly afterward.

“We didn’t manage to get forward and attack enough, to put Leipzig under pressure in the final third,” Union left back Robin Gosens said. “The red card was the fatal blow.”

It’s Leipzig’s first win over rival Union in the Bundesliga at the fifth attempt. Union won their previous four meetings, all by scores of 2-1.

Dutch defender Danilho Doekhi captained Union despite breaking his cheekbone in the previous game, while new signing Leonardo Bonucci remained on the substitutes’ bench after his transfer from Juventus.

The home fans stood immediately after Sesko’s second goal and for six minutes of injury time, clapping as they sang: “FC Union, our love, our team, our pride, our club.” They had earlier stayed largely silent for the first 15 minutes in a protest aimed at its rival, which they see as a marketing tool for the energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull.

The fans broke their silence when Volland had a good header saved by Janis Blaswich in the 13th.

Simons had another effort saved by Frederik Rönnow at the other end shortly afterward. They were the best chances either team had in the first half as an intensive battle developed in midfield with both defenses on top.

But Simons broke the deadlock with a sweeping shot after Union’s defense failed to stop either Kevin Kampl or Benjamin Henrichs, who set the Dutch youngster up, and Volland’s sending off was another blow.

Rönnow made two good saves to keep the home team’s hopes alive until Sesko grabbed his first two Bundesliga goals.

DREAM DEBUT

French defender Niels Nkounkou scored on his debut after going on as a substitute to rescue a 1-1 draw for Eintracht Frankfurt against Cologne.

Florian Kainz’s penalty was enough for the visitors to lead at the break, but Frankfurt’s pressure finally paid off in the 87th when American midfielder Paxten Aaronson found Nkounkou free on the left. The 24-year-old Kainz unleashed a powerful shot inside the far post.

It was Frankfurt’s first game since losing star forward Randal Kolo Muani to Paris Saint-Germain in a club-record 95 million euro-sale ($102.5 million).

Defending champion Bayern Munich beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 on Saturday. Bayer Leverkusen is the only other team to have won its first three games. The two meet in the fourth round on Sept. 15.

Kylian Mbappe scores 2 goals as PSG rout Lyon 4-1 in French league

Kylian Mbappe scores 2 goals as PSG rout Lyon 4-1 in French league
AP

  • Mbappe has looked sharp since returning to the side following a transfer standoff
  • PSG remained unbeaten after four games and moved above bitter rivals Marseille on goal difference into second place behind leader Monaco
AP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe’s two goals put him top of the French league’s scoring charts as Paris Saint-Germain won 4-1 at struggling Lyon on Sunday for their biggest success of the season under new coach Luis Enrique.

The glossy-looking result should not disguise the poor quality of defending champion PSG’s opponent. PSG’s first goal was a carelessly conceded penalty, two were counterattacks and the other was a goalmouth scramble.

All of PSG’s goals came in the first half against a dismal Lyon side. Captain Corentin Tolisso had complained about his team’s performance last weekend, but failed to control a pass from his own goalkeeper and then clumsily hacked down PSG’s Manuel Ugarte for a clear penalty. Mbappe struck it cleanly down the middle past Portugal goalkeeper Anthony Lopes in the fourth minute, even though Lopes got a leg to it.

After right back Achraf Hakimi bundled in a cross that Lyon’s defense failed to deal with in the 20th, attacking midfielder Marco Asensio and Mbappé finished clinically from fast breaks.

Mbappe has looked sharp since returning to the side following a transfer standoff. The France star’s five goals puts him one ahead of Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder, a consistent rival for the top scorer award in recent seasons, and Nantes forward Mostafa Mohamed.

PSG remained unbeaten after four games and moved above bitter rivals Marseille on goal difference into second place behind leader Monaco, which has 10 points and a healthy 13 goals.

Despite PSG’s threat going forward, their goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had already made four good saves by the time Tolisso’s penalty reduced the arrears to 4-1 in the 74th, and new signing Ousmane Dembélé squandered numerous chances for PSG with erratic shooting.

Winger Bradley Barcola got a hostile reception from home fans when he came on later in the second half, after joining PSG from Lyon near the end of the transfer window.

Seven-time champions Lyon were once a serious rival for PSG but are in crisis and in last place with only one point. Fans displayed a derogatory banner telling coach Laurent Blanc — formerly in charge of France and PSG — to fight harder or resign.

Elsewhere, an early free kick from midfielder Yusuf Yazici was enough to give sixth-place Lille a 1-0 home win against Montpellier.

The Turkiye midfielder struck a hard left-foot shot into the bottom corner after only two minutes for his first goal of the season.

Southern club Nice got its first win when they beat Strasbourg 2-0 at home. Right back Youcef Atal controlled a high pass before hitting a fine curling shot in first-half stoppage time, and striker Terem Moffi dinked the ball over goalkeeper Matz Sels in the 75th.

In other matches, Toulouse conceded a goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 home draw with Clermont, who equalized through central defender Florent Ogier.

Promoted Le Havre secured its first win of the campaign after beating Lorient 3-0 and Metz, which also went up last season, was held 2-2 by visiting Reims.

Lewandowski scores late penalty in Barcelona’s 2-1 win at Osasuna

Lewandowski scores late penalty in Barcelona’s 2-1 win at Osasuna
AP

  • Lewandowski’s winner came 10 minutes after substitute Chimy Ávila equalized for Osasuna
  • Cristian “Portu” Portugues scored an 88th-minute winner to give Girona a 1-0 win over Las Palmas in his first game since returning to his former club
AP

BARCELONA: For a second straight game, Robert Lewandowski came to Barcelona’s rescue after he earned and converted an 86th-minute penalty to grab a 2-1 win for Barcelona at Osasuna on Sunday.

Lewandowski’s winner came 10 minutes after substitute Chimy Ávila equalized for Osasuna. Barcelona defender Jules Koundé headed in the opening goal in first-half injury time.

Barcelona’s win kept them two points behind Spanish league leaders Real Madrid after four rounds.

Lewandowski also scored the winner for Barcelona in a 4-3 thriller at Villarreal last weekend.

“He is a natural-born scorer,” coach Xavi Hernández said about Lewandowski, who helped Barcelona recover the league title last year after he arrived from Bayern Munich.

“Maybe he didn’t have that many touches today, but even if he hadn’t scored, it would have been a great game by him,” Xavi said. “His goals have given us back-to-back wins.”

The game in Pamplona included the debuts of João Cancelo and João Felix as second-half substitutes. The Portugal players joined Barcelona on loan deals just before the close of the summer transfer window on Friday night.

Osasuna played the final minutes with 10 men after Alejandro Catena earned a red card for his foul on Lewandowski with only goalkeeper Aitor Fernández to beat. Lewandowski’s goal from the resulting penalty was his second of the season.

For Xavi, the win was not pretty but it was well earned at Osasuna, a team which reached the Copa del Rey final last season and whose physical style puts most visitors to the test.

“We didn’t play our best game, and in some stages we weren’t patient enough or able to create scoring chances,” Xavi said. “(But) the truth is the team worked hard. Today we put on our work clothes. We knew how to dig in and get the win.”

Koundé broke through in first-half injury time when he brushed off his marker and headed a corner kick by Ilkay Gundogan inside the far post and out of reach of Fernández.

Cancelo made his first appearance as a substitute just two days after he joined Barcelona on loan from Manchester City. The right back replaced Sergi Roberto with just over half an hour to go.

Shortly after, Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate renewed his entire attack, sending on Chimy, Ante Budimir and Kike Barja. The hosts soon pressed Barcelona into defending its area.

Chimy’s equalizer was similar to so many goals scored by fellow Argentine Lionel Messi for Barcelona. Apparently well marked by Alejandro Balde outside the area, Chimy sped from right to left along the edge of the box before unleashing a left-footed strike that curled around a group of defenders and went in off the post.

After Chimy’s goal, Félix, who arrived from Atletico Madrid, went on with 10-plus minutes remaining.

Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong linked up in time to pull out the win. De Jong, who had started the game with a shot off the post, met a run by Lewandowski with a long ball that the Poland striker used one touch to control — just before he tumbled when Catena yanked his arm.

“We played a great game,” Arrasate said. “It is too bad that we can’t show anything for it. But this is the way forward.”

Central defender Iñigo Martínez also made his Barcelona debut in the final moments of the game. The former Athletic Bilbao player had been injured since signing for Barcelona this summer as a free agent.

Sixteen-year-old Yamine Lamal made a third consecutive start for Barcelona. On Friday the teenager was called up for Spain’s national team for the first time for upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

ATLETICO GAME POSTPONED

Atletico Madrid’s home game against Sevilla scheduled for Sunday was postponed ahead of forecasts of heavy rain in central Spain, the Spanish league said.

The Spanish league said it postponed the match after considering the warnings from Spain’s national weather service and the recommendation of Madrid’s municipal government.

WELCOME BACK

Cristian “Portu” Portugues scored an 88th-minute winner to give Girona a 1-0 win over Las Palmas in his first game since returning to his former club.

The forward, who signed for Girona on Friday, had played for the Catalan club from 2016 to 2019 before stints with Real Sociedad and Getafe.

The undefeated Girona is the early surprise of the league and is level on points with Barcelona. Besides Las Palmas, Girona beat Sevilla and Getafe, and drew against Sociedad.

Also, Athletic Bilbao drew 0-0 at Mallorca.

Mohamed Salah scores as Liverpool beat Aston Villa

Mohamed Salah scores as Liverpool beat Aston Villa
AFP

  • Victory takes the Reds to within 2 points of Man City at the top of the table
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool looked like the dominant Jurgen Klopp side of old as a 3-0 win over Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday maintained the Reds’ unbeaten start to the new season.

Dominik Szoboszlai, with his first goal for the club, and Mohamed Salah were on target either side of Matty Cash’s own goal.

Victory takes the Reds to within two points of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

But it was the manner of victory and a return of 10 points from a tricky opening four games of the new season that will have Liverpool fans dreaming of a title challenge once more.

Either side of Liverpool’s first title in 30 years in 2020, Klopp’s men missed out on the title to City twice by a solitary point in 2019 and 2022.

However, last season they slumped to fifth in the Premier League to miss out on Champions League football for the first time in seven years.

A return to the top four looked like it could be the limit of Liverpool’s ambitions for the new campaign after a difficult summer in the transfer market led them to miss out on a number of targets.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner came out to the edge of the box where Szoboszlai arrowed a powerful shot into the far corner on his weaker left foot.

Alexander-Arnold controlled the game from his new role at the base of the Liverpool midfield when in possession.

Captain for the day in the absence of the suspended Virgil van Dijk, it was his pass that started the move for the second goal.

Salah squared for Nunez, who should have scored himself, but when his shot came back off the post, the ball ricocheted in off the unfortunate Cash.

Villa had lost just seven Premier League games in 28 under Unai Emery.

But just as in the 5-1 thrashing they suffered at Newcastle on the opening weekend of the season, their high defensive line was easily picked off.

Joel Matip headed a huge chance wide and Nunez hit the crossbar as Liverpool should have added to their lead before half-time.

But Villa will also feel they did not make the most of their chances to bring the game to life.

John McGinn blazed over with just Alisson Becker to beat before the Brazilian goalkeeper produced a miraculous stop to

keep out Cash’s header at the start of the second period.

At the other end, Nunez somehow headed wide with the goal gaping after a wonderful cross by Salah picked out his strike partner.

The Egyptian remains indispensable if Liverpool are to hold any hope of reeling in City for a 20th English top-flight title and got the goal his performance deserved on 55 minutes.

Villa failed to deal with another corner and Salah converted Nunez’s flick-on at the back post.

Declan Rice scores as Arsenal hit back to beat Manchester United

Declan Rice scores as Arsenal hit back to beat Manchester United
AFP

  • Garnacho appeared to have won game for United in 88th minute but VAR ruled he was offside
  • Result leaves Arsenal fifth after third win in four games
AFP

LONDON: Declan Rice scored his first goal for Arsenal and Gabriel Jesus added the icing on the cake as Arsenal roared back from a goal down to beat Manchester United 3-1 at the Emirates on Sunday.
Marcus Rashford gave the visitors the lead against the run of play in the first half but Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard equalized seconds later.
The Gunners had a penalty award overturned following a VAR check and United were denied what could have been a late winner when substitute Alejandro Garnacho was ruled offside.
The home side kept up the pressure in eight minutes of added time and were rewarded when Rice controlled a corner and shot past Andre Onana with the help of a deflection off Jonny Evans.
There was still time for another goal as substitute Jesus burst forward, teasing Onana before putting the ball in the net.
The result leaves Arsenal fifth in the table after their third win in four games, two points behind leaders Manchester City, while United are 11th in the table.
Earlier, Arsenal shot out of the blocks, pinning United back in the warm September sunshine.
The home side should have taken the lead in the 13th minute but new signing Kai Havertz miskicked horrendously from inside the area with the goal at his mercy.
Arsenal continued to dominate, pressing high and forcing United into awkward situations at the back.
The game exploded into life shortly before the half-hour mark when United took the lead against the run of play after a speedy counter-attack.
Christian Eriksen picked up a loose ball in midfield and burst forward, producing a perfectly weighted pass for Rashford, running down the left-hand channel.
The England forward, largely anonymous in the early stages, cut inside and past two defenders before unleashing a shot past the despairing dive of Aaron Ramsdale.
But the Gunners were level just a minute later when Odegaard, unmarked in the area, blasted home from just inside the box after being found by the impressive Gabriel Martinelli.
But for all the home side’s enterprising play, they mustered just one shot on target in the first half.
Arsenal were the quicker to settle after the break and were awarded a penalty just before the hour mark when Havertz tumbled in the box after being sandwiched between Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Casemiro but referee Anthony Taylor overturned his decision following a VAR check.
United boss Erik ten Hag gave new signing Rasmus Hojlund his first action in a United shirt, bringing on the Denmark forward for Martial in the 67th minute, also introducing former captain Harry Maguire for Lisandro Martinez.
Martinelli curled a shot just wide as Arsenal continued to look the more likely winners, but United looked dangerous on the break.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta made three changes, including bringing on Jesus for the lively Nketiah.
Garnacho appeared to have won the game for United in the 88th minute but VAR ruled he was marginally offside.
United lost all six matches away to other members of the top seven last season, conceding 3.66 goals per away match on average and Sunday’s result spells more away-day misery.

Al-Nassr emphatic again as Al-Ahli stumble

Al-Nassr emphatic again as Al-Ahli stumble
John Duerden

  • With Al-Ahli losing 5-1 at Al-Fateh and Al-Ittihad going down 4-3 on Friday to new leaders Al-Hilal, Al-Nass are just four points off pole position three matches later
John Duerden

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr continue to be on fire — as the team won 5-1 at Al-Hazem on Saturday to move within touching distance of the top spot of the Roshn Saudi League.

With Al-Ahli losing 5-1 at Al-Fateh and Al-Ittihad going down 4-3 on Friday to new leaders Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, who lost the first two games of the season, are just four points off pole position three matches later. Scoring 14 goals in the past three games suggests that, in an attacking sense at least, coach Luis Castro is finding his feet in Saudi Arabia.

As the 18 top-tier teams heading into the international break, the Yellows could be the team that are slightly regretful that the league will pause for a couple of weeks as they are simply irresistible at the moment.

The same can be said for Ronaldo, who now has six goals in three. Five of those came in the previous two games as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Fateh 5-0 and then won 4-0 at home to Al-Shabab on Tuesday. This time, the 38-year-old was more of a provider.

There he was just after the half-hour drawing three defenders on the edge of the area and then slipping the ball through to Abdulrahman Ghareeb, who then also picked his time and slipped the ball into the net past goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen from close range. It was another slick move from the visitors.

The second goal came on the stroke of half-time. The hosts failed to clear a Marcelo Brozovic corner and there was Abdullah Al-Khaibari at the far post to shoot home.

It looked as if it was game over but just three minutes after the break the newly promoted team pulled one back and were right back in it. It was a spectacular strike that came out of nowhere. Mohamed Badamosi picked up the ball in a central position 35 meters away from goal, advanced about ten and then let fly with an unstoppable shot and one that a certain five-time Ballon D’or winner on the opposite team would have been proud of.

Maybe it annoyed the nine-time champions, as three minutes before the hour Ronaldo made his second assist and the third goal. The impressive Brozovic found the former Real Madrid man on the left side of the area and his side-footed pass gave his Portuguese compatriot Otavio the simplest of finishes and his first goal in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr were not stopping there and midway through the second half Ronaldo fired home from just inside the area for his sixth of the season. He is now the leading goalscorer this season, one ahead of Sadio Mane who made it five personally and five for his new team.

It was an emphatic win and the day became even better as Al-Ahli, who had won their first four games of the campaign after promotion and would have gone top with a win, surprisingly lost 5-1 at Al-Fateh. It started very well as an own goal from Abbas Al-Hassan gave the visitors the lead, but despite the presence of stellar talent such as Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Allan Saint-Maximin and Edouard Mendy, that was as good as it got for the Jeddah giants.

Firas Al-Buraikan levelled the scores from the spot after 21 minutes and on the hour, Lucas Zelarayan put Al-Fateh ahead. Three late strikes from Morocco’s Mourad Batna gave the hosts a convincing win.

Elsewhere, Ettifaq returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Damac, thanks to a brace from Moussa Dembele and good work from Jordan Henderson. The victory takes the men from Dammam into fifth and just three points off the top.

Al-Nassr are just a point behind and are looking very ominous indeed as the league takes a break for 12 days.

