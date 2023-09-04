You are here

Indonesia looks to double commerce with UAE as trade pact takes effect 

Indonesia's Ambassador to the UAE Husin Bagis is pictured in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Indonesia's Ambassador to the UAE Husin Bagis is pictured in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Sheany Yasuko

  • Indonesia-UAE bilateral trade volume reached around $5bn in 2022 
  • UAE is Indonesia’s entrance to Middle East, Africa and Europe, envoy says 
JAKARTA: Indonesia is hoping to boost commerce with the UAE more than two-fold in the next three years, Jakarta’s envoy to Abu Dhabi said on Monday as a free trade pact between the two countries went into effect at the beginning of this month.  

The Indonesia-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement went into force on Sept. 1 after the two countries signed the pact in July last year, making it Jakarta’s first with a Gulf country and Abu Dhabi’s first with a Southeast Asian nation.   

Bilateral trade volume reached around $5 billion in 2022, according to Indonesian Trade Ministry Data, showcasing an increase of around 20 percent from the previous year, when it was worth $4 billion.  

“It will indeed lead to a stronger bilateral economic relationship between two countries,” Husin Bagis, Indonesia’s ambassador to the UAE, told Arab News. “Through IUAE-CEPA, I hope within three years, the total trade of both countries could reach more than $10 billion and the investment could reach $10 billion as well. 

“With the reduction of tariff or zero tariffs, Indonesia could strengthen exports. I believe once exports increase, it will attract more investment,” he added. 

The pact erases about 99 percent of existing tariffs and includes commitments to increase Indonesia’s services exports to the UAE by 6 percent and mutually recognize each country’s halal certification. 

Bagis said the pact could potentially open more doors for Jakarta to reach other countries in the region.  

“The UAE is a hub for Indonesia, as it is an entrance to countries in the Middle East, Africa and Europe, hence it will be an advantage for Indonesia to have CEPA with the UAE,” he said.  

Indonesia’s Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said the two countries must quickly resolve technical issues to ensure smooth implementation of their trade pact during a meeting with the UAE’s minister of state for foreign trade in Jakarta on Sunday.  

“Indonesia is suggesting to the UAE to hold a Joint Committee Meeting at the level of senior officials and special committees of both nations to resolve technical issues in order to make sure that the agreement can be implemented smoothly,” Hasan said in a statement.  

Indonesia’s trade with the UAE reached over $2.2 billion as of June this year, with Hasan pushing for more cooperation between their private sectors, including through bilateral forums or business roadshows.  

“I have suggested the involvement of Indonesia-UAE business councils to further boost trade cooperation between the two countries,” he said.  

“I am optimistic that trade between Indonesia and UAE will increase further.”  

China’s Xi Jinping likely to skip G20 Summit in India

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the plenary session of the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre.
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the plenary session of the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre.
  • G20 leaders are meeting in New Delhi this weekend
  • Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend in Xi’s absence
NEW DELHI: Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to skip this week’s G20 Summit in New Delhi, Beijing announced on Monday, in what is seen as a setback for India’s presidency of the major forum for the world’s biggest economies.

China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Premier Li Qiang will be attending the meeting of global leaders in New Delhi on Sept. 9 and 10, without mentioning Xi. 

“Premier Li Qiang will lead a delegation to the New Delhi G20 Summit in India,” Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the ministry, said during a press conference in Beijing. 

“The G20 is an important forum for international economic cooperation. China has all along attached great importance to and taken an active part in G20 events,” she added. “We are ready to work with all parties to make the G20 Summit a success and contribute to the steady recovery of the global economy and sustainable development.” 

Xi’s likely absence will be the first time China’s top leader has skipped a G20 summit and is seen as a setback to India’s presidency of the grouping this year. 

“Xi opting out of G20 is a setback,” Sanjay Kapoor, editor of the English fortnightly Hard News, told Arab News. 

“The credibility of the discussion would be hurt as China is a big power and you can’t talk about the world economy and other issues without their presence.” 

With Xi’s expected absence, China appears reluctant to endorse India’s global ambitions. 

“It’s not like Beijing does not see value in the grouping, but it does not want to be seen endorsing India as a leader of the Global South, which is how the Indian government has pitched its G20 presidency,” Manoj Kewalramani, a fellow in China studies and chairperson of the Indo-Pacific Studies programmes in Takshashila Institution, told Arab News. 

Indrani Bagchi, senior diplomatic editor at the Aspen Global Leadership Network, said that Xi’s absence at an important gathering for world leaders may risk China’s stance at the global stage. 

“It reflects very poorly on China’s own approach to the world,” Bagchi told Arab News. “Not showing up, for the second largest economy of the world — that does not reflect well on China.” 

France imposes abaya ban on first day of school

France imposes abaya ban on first day of school
France imposes abaya ban on first day of school

France imposes abaya ban on first day of school
  • French government announced last month it was banning the abaya in schools
  • Move gladdened the political right but the hard-left argued it represented an affront to civil liberties
PARIS: French authorities were on Monday imposing a newly-announced ban on the abaya Muslim dress for women in schools, with over 500 establishments under scrutiny as children across the country returned to class.
The government announced last month it was banning the abaya in schools, saying it broke the rules on secularism in education that have already seen Muslim headscarves banned on the grounds they constitute a display of religious affiliation.
The move gladdened the political right but the hard-left argued it represented an affront to civil liberties.
“Things are going well this morning. There is no incident for the moment, we will continue all day to be vigilant so that the students understand the meaning of this rule,” said Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne as she visited a school in northern France.
But she added that there was a “certain number” of schools where girls had arrived wearing an abaya.
“Some young girls agreed to remove it. For the others, we will have discussions with them, and use educational approaches to explain that there is a law that is being applied,” she added.
The hard-left has accused the government of centrist President Emmanuel Macron of trying with the abaya ban to compete with Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally and shifting further to the right.
Education Minister Gabriel Attal told RTL radio that authorities had identified 513 schools that could be affected by the ban at the start of the school year.
There are around 45,000 schools in France, with 12 million pupils going back to school on Monday.
He said work had been done ahead of the start of the school year to see in which schools this could present a problem, adding that trained school inspectors would be placed in certain schools.
Attal however said he was against imposing a ban on parents wearing clothes that had religious significance when they accompanied their children on school outings.
“There is a difference between what happens in school and what happens outside school. What matters to me is what happens in school,” he said.
Some leading figures on the right have called on the government to make children wear school uniform in state schools and Attal said he would announce a uniform trial in the autumn.
“I am not sure it’s a miracle solution that will solve all school problems. But I think it merits testing,” he added.
A law introduced in March 2004 banned “the wearing of signs or outfits by which students ostensibly show a religious affiliation” in schools.
This includes large crosses, Jewish kippas and Islamic headscarves.
Unlike headscarves, abayas – a long, baggy garment worn to comply with Islamic beliefs on modest dress – occupied a grey area and had faced no outright ban until now.

Gabon coup leader sworn in as interim president in scene of jubilation

Gabon's new strongman General Brice Oligui Nguema (2nd R) greets members of staff after he was inaugurated as interim president.
Gabon's new strongman General Brice Oligui Nguema (2nd R) greets members of staff after he was inaugurated as interim president.
Gabon coup leader sworn in as interim president in scene of jubilation

Gabon’s new strongman General Brice Oligui Nguema (2nd R) greets members of staff after he was inaugurated as interim president.
  • Nguema was given a standing ovation by military officers and officials as he arrived for the ceremony
  • State TV showed images of a cheering crowd and armored personnel carriers firing into the sea to mark the moment
LIBREVILLE: The leader of a coup that ousted Gabon’s President Ali Bongo was sworn in as interim president and cheered by jubilant supporters on Monday in a televised ceremony designed to cast the military as liberators of an oppressed society.
In West and Central Africa’s eighth coup in three years, army officers led by General Brice Oligui Nguema seized power on Aug. 30, minutes after an announcement that Bongo had won an election they annulled and said was not credible.
Nguema was given a standing ovation by military officers and officials as he arrived for the ceremony, and again just after he was sworn in by a panel of constitutional court judges.
State TV showed images of a cheering crowd and armored personnel carriers firing into the sea to mark the moment.
In a speech, Nguema proposed reforms including a new constitution to be adopted by referendum, new electoral and penal codes, and measures to prioritize local banks and companies for economic development. He also said political exiles would be welcomed back and political prisoners freed.
Repeatedly interrupted by cheers, he described the coup, which ended the Bongo family’s 56-year hold on power in the oil-producing country, as a moment of national liberation and a manifestation of God’s will.
“When the people are crushed by their leaders ... it’s the army that gives them back their dignity,” he said. “People of Gabon, today the times of happiness that our ancestors dreamt of are finally coming.”
Several figures from Bongo’s government, including the vice president and prime minister, attended the ceremony.
Bongo himself remains under house arrest. He was elected in 2009, taking over from his late father who came to power in 1967. Opponents say the family did too little to share Gabon’s oil and mining wealth with the country’s 2.3 million people.

Pledge to return power to civilians
Nguema reiterated that his administration would organize free and fair elections, though he gave no timetable.
“After this transition ... we intend to return power to civilians by organizing new elections that will be free, transparent, credible and peaceful,” he said.
Previously, Nguema had said the junta would proceed “quickly but surely,” but cautioned that too much haste could lead to elections that lack credibility.
The coup had drawn cheering crowds onto the streets of the capital Libreville but condemnation from abroad.
Leaders of the Central African regional bloc ECCAS are due to meet in person on Monday to discuss their response. Last week they urged partners led by the United Nations and the African Union to support a rapid return to constitutional order.
Gabon’s main opposition group, Alternance 2023, which says it is the rightful winner of the Aug. 26 election, has called on the international community to encourage the junta to hand power back to civilians.
Members of Alternance 2023 met Nguema on Sunday for talks, a source in the alliance told Reuters, without sharing further details.
Gabon’s international bonds continued to claw back ground after their sharp tumble last Wednesday. The 2025 bond recorded the biggest gains, up 1.8 cents in the dollar according to Tradeweb data.
However, the bonds which are trading between 91.3 cents from 2024 maturities and 74 cents for issues coming due in 2031, are still down around 5 cents from their pre-coup levels.

Ukraine’s defense minister submits resignation letter

Ukraine's defense minister submits resignation letter
Ukraine’s defense minister submits resignation letter

Ukraine's defense minister submits resignation letter
  • Biggest shake-up of Ukraine’s defense establishment since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022
KYIV: Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov submitted his resignation letter to the chairman of parliament, he said in a post on X on Monday.
Zelensky said on Sunday he had decided to replace his wartime defense minister, the biggest shake-up of Ukraine’s defense establishment since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Turkiye’s Erdogan holds talks with Putin in Russia on grain, gas

Turkiye's Erdogan holds talks with Putin in Russia on grain, gas
Turkiye’s Erdogan holds talks with Putin in Russia on grain, gas

Turkiye's Erdogan holds talks with Putin in Russia on grain, gas
  • Russia quit the Ukraine grain export deal in July, a year after it was brokered by the UN and Turkiye
  • Russian leader: Moscow open about discussions on the grain deal
MOSCOW: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday, aiming to persuade him to return to a Ukraine grain export deal that helped ease a global food crisis.

Russia quit the deal in July — a year after it was brokered by the United Nations and Turkiye — complaining that its own food and fertilizer exports faced obstacles and that not enough Ukrainian grain was going to countries in need.

Putin told Erdogan they would discuss the Ukraine crisis and that Moscow was open about discussions on the grain deal.

Erdogan previously played a significant role in convincing Putin to stick with the deal.

“We are cautious, but we hope to achieve success,” Erdogan’s chief foreign policy and security adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic said in an interview on A Haber television channel.

Erdogan’s top economic policymakers are visiting Russia for meetings on Monday, a Turkish official who requested anonymity told Reuters. Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and Hafize Gaye Erkan, the central bank governor, will attend meetings.

Putin told Erdogan things were moving ahead in the energy sphere with Turkiye and Erdogan said talks between the two countries’ central banks would be important.

The grain deal was aimed at getting grain from Ukraine to world markets through the Black Sea and easing a global food crisis that the United Nations said had been worsened by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

Russia and Ukraine are two of the world’s key agricultural producers, and major players in the wheat, barley, maize, rapeseed, rapeseed oil, sunflower seed and sunflower oil markets.

Putin has said Russia could return to the grain deal if the West fulfils a separate memorandum agreed with the United Nations at the same time to facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports.

While Russian exports of food and fertilizer are not subject to Western sanctions imposed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has said restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance have hindered shipments.

Ahead of the Erdogan talks, Ukrainian officials said Russia launched an overnight air attack on one of Ukraine’s major grain exporting ports.

Romania denied a Ukrainian statement that Russian drones fell and detonated on the NATO member’s territory.

UN PROPOSAL

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Thursday that he had sent Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov “a set of concrete proposals” aimed at reviving the deal.

One of Moscow’s main demands is for the Russian Agricultural Bank to be reconnected to the SWIFT international payments system. The EU cut it off in June 2022 as part of sweeping sanctions imposed in response to the invasion.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Saturday that things that were implied by the agreement had not been implemented last time, without specifying. In its report on the Erdogan meeting, Russian state television said promises made to Russia must be implemented.

Russia has blockaded Ukrainian Black Sea ports since it invaded its neighbor, and threatened to treat all vessels as potential military targets after pulling out of the UN-backed deal, which allowed Ukraine to export tens of millions of metric tons of produce.

In response, Ukraine announced a “humanitarian corridor” hugging the western Black Sea coast near Romania and Bulgaria. On Sunday a third vessel, the Liberia-flagged Anna-Theresa, exited the Black Sea via Istanbul through the corridor.

Russia has also been discussing a Putin initiative to supply up to 1 million tons of Russian grain to Turkiye at reduced prices for subsequent processing at Turkish plants and shipping to countries most in need.

For Russia, Erdogan is a key broker — and one respected personally by Putin. It is their first in-person meeting since October.

