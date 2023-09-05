You are here

  • Home
  • Swimming sets ‘strict’ rules for individual Russians to return to competition before Paris Olympics

Swimming sets ‘strict’ rules for individual Russians to return to competition before Paris Olympics

Swimming sets ‘strict’ rules for individual Russians to return to competition before Paris Olympics
The World Aquatics governing body published criteria Monday for Russian and Belarusian athletes, coaches and officials to return to try to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics as approved neutral athletes during their countries' war on Ukraine. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p97q5

Updated 05 September 2023
AP

Swimming sets ‘strict’ rules for individual Russians to return to competition before Paris Olympics

Swimming sets ‘strict’ rules for individual Russians to return to competition before Paris Olympics
  • The criteria follow the International Olympic Committee’s guidelines that only individual athletes from Russia and Belarus — no teams — can be allowed to compete in Paris
  • World Aquatics said only one Russian and Belarusian athlete will be allowed to enter in each swimming and diving event
Updated 05 September 2023
AP

GENEVA: Individual Russian swimmers will be allowed to compete in international events, including the Paris Olympics, if they meet a set of “strict criteria” that include not talking to the media, the sport’s governing body said Monday.

The World Aquatics governing body published its criteria Monday for Russian and Belarusian athletes, coaches and officials to return to competition as neutrals after being banned because of their countries’ war in Ukraine.

The criteria follow the International Olympic Committee’s guidelines that only individual athletes from Russia and Belarus — no teams — can be allowed to compete in Paris, and that they must not have shown any public support for the war.

World Aquatics said only one Russian and Belarusian athlete will be allowed to enter in each swimming and diving event.

They cannot take part in any relays, artistic swimming, synchronized diving, or water polo.

World Aquatics has appointed a panel to vet athletes, coaches and officials to make sure they have not shown any support for the war — such as statements, social media posts or taking part in pro-war demonstrations — since the invasion started in February 2022.

That could bar swimmer Evgeny Rylov, a two-time gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, who was suspended last year for wearing a “Z” symbol at a pro-war rally in Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

World Aquatics said the rules took effect Monday though it is unclear how long vetting will take after athletes apply for neutral status.

Individual athletes still have to qualify for the Olympics in order to compete in Paris next summer. Main events on the swim calendar before then include three World Cup meets in October in Berlin, Athens and Budapest and the 2024 aquatics world championships next February in Doha, Qatar.

Russian and Belarusian flags and anthems will not be allowed and approved athletes and support staff must wear all-white uniforms and equipment, World Aquatics said.

“They will also not be allowed to give any interviews to media during such competitions,” the world swim body said, also barring athletes from news conferences and post-race mixed zones where journalists can ask questions.

World Aquatics is the latest Olympic sports body to detail its response to the International Olympic Committee’s advice to find a way for neutral Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to competition.

The IOC initially urged sports to exclude Russia from world sports within days of the war starting, but that advice changed in December despite Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky urging a full exclusion of Russia.

Track and field’s World Athletics has taken the strongest stance in continuing to ban Russians, while the country’s athletes are unlikely to return in other Olympic sports until next year.

World Aquatics also put limits on how Russians and Belarusians can try to qualify for the main competitions, including undergoing four doping controls by recognized anti-doping agencies in the year prior to applying for neutral status.

Any qualifying time or performance also must be achieved at a competition held outside Russia and Belarus.

“Despite the challenges we face on the international stage, we acknowledge our responsibility to foster a competitive, fair, and inclusive environment for every competitor,” World Aquatics president Husain al Musallam said in a statement.

Swimmers and divers who show “discriminatory behavior” toward their Russian and Belarusian opponents will face disciplinary action, World Aquatics said.

Topics: athletes russians Paris Olympics 2024 Paris Olympics swimmers

Related

Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy to compete against some Russians ahead of Olympics
Sport
Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy to compete against some Russians ahead of Olympics
Paris Olympics heads into final year of preparations
Sport
Paris Olympics heads into final year of preparations

Bielsa leaves Cavani and Suarez out of Uruguay squad for World Cup qualifying matches

Bielsa leaves Cavani and Suarez out of Uruguay squad for World Cup qualifying matches
Updated 05 September 2023
AP

Bielsa leaves Cavani and Suarez out of Uruguay squad for World Cup qualifying matches

Bielsa leaves Cavani and Suarez out of Uruguay squad for World Cup qualifying matches
  • Bielsa took the Uruguay job in May with the aim of rejuvenating the squad
  • 30-year-old goalkeeper Sergio Rochet is the oldest player picked for the games against Chile in Montevideo on Friday and at Ecuador on Sept. 12
Updated 05 September 2023
AP

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay: Uruguay’s new coach Marcelo Bielsa left veteran strikers Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez out of his squad Monday for the first two rounds of South American World Cup qualifying.

Bielsa took the Uruguay job in May with the aim of rejuvenating the squad, and 30-year-old goalkeeper Sergio Rochet is the oldest player picked for the games against Chile in Montevideo on Friday and at Ecuador on Sept. 12.

Cavani and Suarez are both 36 and are playing for South American clubs now. Cavani is at Boca Juniors in Argentina and Suarez plays for Gremio in Brazil.

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez is expected to lead Uruguay’s attack.

Bielsa also included two strikers playing in the MLS — Orlando City’s Facundo Torres and Los Angeles FC’s Cristian Olivera.

URUGUAY SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Rochet (Internacional), Franco Israel (Sporting Lisbon) and Santiago Mele (Junior Barranquilla)

Defenders: Santiago Bueno (Girona), Bruno Mendez (Corinthians), Sebastian Cacares (América de Mexico), Puma Rodríguez (Vasco da Gama), Mathías Olivera (Napoli), Joaquin Piquerez (Palmeiras), Matías Viña (Sassuolo), and Lucas Olaza (Krasnodar).

Midfielders: Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Nahitan Nández (Cagliari), Felipe Carballo (Gremio), Emiliano Martínez (Midtjylland), Manuel Ugarte (Paris Saint-Germain), and Nicolás de la Cruz (River Plate).

Forwards: Agustin Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense), Maximiliano Araujo (Toluca), Facundo Torres (Orlando City), Brian Rodríguez (América de Mexico), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Cristian Olivera (Los Angeles FC), Maxi Gómez (Cadiz), and Darwin Nunez (Liverpool).

Topics: Uruguay

Tearful Chalureau denies racism as France gear up for All Blacks clash

Tearful Chalureau denies racism as France gear up for All Blacks clash
Updated 05 September 2023
Reuters

Tearful Chalureau denies racism as France gear up for All Blacks clash

Tearful Chalureau denies racism as France gear up for All Blacks clash
  • Chalureau was called up last Friday to replace the injured lock Paul Willemse, having already won six caps since his conviction
  • French Rugby Federation President Florian Grill said the judicial process had to be respected
Updated 05 September 2023
Reuters

RUEIL MALMAISON, France: French lock Bastien Chalureau insisted on Monday he is not racist amid an outcry over his call-up into the Rugby World Cup squad three years after his conviction for a racially motivated assault.

His comments came as French President Emmanuel Macron and sports officials supported national team coach Fabien Galthie over his decision to pick Chalureau in his World Cup squad.

Chalureau was handed a six-month suspended prison sentence in 2020 after being found guilty of “acts of violence committed because of the victim’s race or ethnicity.”

The Montpellier player, who admitted to acts of violence but denied making racist comments, has appealed against that conviction, but lawmakers from the left-wing populist party La France Inousmise called on Galthie to “seriously consider not selecting Bastien Chalureau.”

Chalureau was called up last Friday to replace the injured lock Paul Willemse, having already won six caps since his conviction.

“This story has been around for years and I totally deny the allegations of racism,” Chalureau told reporters on Monday, four days ahead of Les Bleus’ opening game against three-time champions New Zealand in Pool A.

“Since the first day I’ve admitted my mistakes but denied racism allegations. I am not a racist. I wanted to come and say it out loud here today, because it is something that affects also my team and my family,” he added with tears in his eyes.

Macron said team selection was up to the coach.

“So I’m not going to comment on his choices. He makes them conscientiously and responsibly. They are, by definition, the right ones,” Macron, who paid a visit to the squad on the outskirts of Paris, told reporters.

Sports Minister Amelie Oudea Castera said on Sunday Chalureau was presumed to be innocent while his appeal is under way.

French Rugby Federation President Florian Grill said the judicial process had to be respected.

“Racism has no place in rugby,” Grill said. “He has admitted acts of violence but denies having made any racist comments.”

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said rugby was an inclusive sport.

“It may not be easy to understand outside of France but since he’s appealed the court’s ruling, he is presumed innocent,” he said.

Topics: Bastien Chalureau rugby racism

Related

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier to stand trial in racism probe
Football
Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier to stand trial in racism probe
Italy pledges to stamp out racism and anti-Semitism from football stadiums
Football
Italy pledges to stamp out racism and anti-Semitism from football stadiums

India thrash Nepal in rain-hit match to enter Asia Cup Super Fours

India thrash Nepal in rain-hit match to enter Asia Cup Super Fours
Updated 04 September 2023
AFP

India thrash Nepal in rain-hit match to enter Asia Cup Super Fours

India thrash Nepal in rain-hit match to enter Asia Cup Super Fours
  • India hammer Nepal by 10 wickets after successfully chasing revised target of 145 runs 
  • The 50-over tournament is seen as a tune-up for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India
Updated 04 September 2023
AFP

Kandy, Sri Lanka: Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill remained unbeaten as India hammered cricketing minnows Nepal by 10 wickets in a rain-hit match to enter the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup on Monday.

Chasing a DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method) revised target of 145 in 23 overs after a rain interruption, India reached home with 17 balls to spare in Pallekele.

Rohit, on 74, and Gill, on 67, stood strong. Nepal were bowled out for 230 after Aasif Sheikh top-scored with 58.

The 50-over tournament is seen as a tune-up for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India but rain has played spoilsport, forcing organisers to discuss a venue change for upcoming matches in Colombo.

India's opening match against Pakistan, who were the first team to move into the next round, was abandoned after just one innings.

In their second outing, India were 17-0 in 2.1 overs when heavy rain forced players out of the ground and the field totally covered.

Ground staff worked tirelessly to make the ground ready for play again.

Rohit and Gill came out roaring and hit a string of boundaries to reach their respective half-centuries and race to the target. Rohit smashed five sixes in his 59-ball knock.

Nepal, who are still finding their feet in international cricket and got ODI status in 2018, put up an impressive show after Sheikh's fifty helped the team to a respectable total.

Nepal lost their way after a strong start by Sheikh and Kushal Bhurtel (38) but the middle and lower-order fought back.

Number eight Sompal Kami smashed 48 before the innings ended in 48.2 overs. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj took three wickets each.

Rohit won the toss and elected to field first, but Bhurtel and Sheikh got quick runs with help from the Indian fielders, who dropped three catches in the first five overs.

Shreyas Iyer dropped a regulation catch at slip, Virat Kohli spilled a sitter at short cover and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan let the ball through his gloves.

Bhurtel smashed Siraj for four and a huge six on successive balls to keep up the charge and raise the noise among a bunch of Nepal fans at a largely empty ground.

He smashed another six off fast bowler Shardul Thakur, but fell caught behind on the next ball.

Siraj sent back Sheikh soon after his fifty to dent the Nepal batting further, but after a rain delay Dipendra Singh Airee, who hit 29, and Kami put on 50 runs for the seventh wicket to frustrate the opposition bowlers.

Topics: Asia Cup 2023 India vs Nepal Cricket India nepal Sri Lanka

Saudi and Iranian clubs to resume home-and-away matches, AFC confirms

Saudi and Iranian clubs to resume home-and-away matches, AFC confirms
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi and Iranian clubs to resume home-and-away matches, AFC confirms

Saudi and Iranian clubs to resume home-and-away matches, AFC confirms
  • Saudi Arabia and Iran restored diplomatic relations and agreed to reopen their embassies in a China-brokered deal signed in March
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Iran have reached a “groundbreaking” deal to resume home-and-away football matches between club sides after seven years of competing in neutral venues, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Monday.

The move by the two countries’ football federations would contribute to “fostering closer ties between their respective footballing communities, allowing clubs to host matches on their home turf and visiting the respective away stadiums, creating a more engaging and exciting experience for the fans and players alike,” the AFC said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia and Iran restored diplomatic relations and agreed to reopen their embassies in a China-brokered deal signed in March.

Matches between the two national teams as well as club sides from the two countries have been played on neutral ground since 2016 when relations broke down following an AFC decision, which it described at the time as “most unfortunate.”

The AFC Champions League season is due to start on September 18, with Al-Nassr and their Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo facing Iran’s Persepolis in the opening round.

Saudi club Al-Ittihad are scheduled to play Iran’s Sepahan on October 2, and Saudi club Al Hilal are scheduled to meet Iran’s Nassaji Mazandaran on October 3.

* With AFP

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Iran AFC AFC Champions League

Related

Ronaldo and big-spending Saudi clubs primed to dominate Asian Champions League
Football
Ronaldo and big-spending Saudi clubs primed to dominate Asian Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Saudi club a new highpoint for football in Middle East
Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Saudi club a new highpoint for football in Middle East

First woman president in Saudi sport hopes to bring success to Wej Club

First woman president in Saudi sport hopes to bring success to Wej Club
Updated 04 September 2023
SALEH FAREED

First woman president in Saudi sport hopes to bring success to Wej Club

First woman president in Saudi sport hopes to bring success to Wej Club
Updated 04 September 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: On June 8, Hanan Al-Qurashi became the first Saudi woman sports club president in the Kingdom’s history after she was appointed head of Taif-based Wej Club by the Ministry of Sport.

Al-Qurashi had previously served as a member of the board of directors at the Wej Club, and she was assigned to handle women’s sports in 2021. In August 2022, she was appointed vice president of the Wej Club.

Speaking to Arab News, Al-Qurashi said: “I am truly honored to be Wej’s president, and would like to thank the Ministry of Sport for putting its faith in me to deliver this enormously important role, for the good of the sport I have loved all my life.”

She added: “This represents an affirmation of confidence in women and an enhancement of their pioneering role in all fields with the support of the leadership in the country that has provided and continues to provide all citizens of the country, men and women, with all support and confidence, in order to accomplish many difficult tasks for this dear country.

“This confidence is ‘a crown on our heads’ as Saudi women, as it confirms that there is no difference between men and women except through work and achievement, which determines the competence and ability to perform the tasks assigned to each of us.”

She called being the first woman in the club’s history to be made chairperson “a good gesture and a breakthrough for all women.”

She said it will be a challenging job, revealing that the club has great ambitions for the future.

“It is a big job, so you’ve got to be brave in a lot of ways, and come out of your comfort zone if you want to create change,” she told Arab News.

When asked about her plan to develop the club in all sports, she said: “My ambition is to work, strive and be up to the responsibility entrusted to us to work on a new path for the club, from where we already started by forming a new council that will be integrated and work together to expand the club’s games in order to be more competitive with other clubs, and achieve the aspirations of the people of Taif.”

Al-Qurashi said that she did face difficulties when first entering the sports field. “I certainly experienced opposition from the family at the beginning, but I saw that the way would one day be paved for women to enter this field, and this is what was achieved so far,” she said.

“In fact, I was keen to learn, train and attend courses, whether in the Kingdom or outside it,” she added.

On the privatization of clubs, she said: “The privatization of clubs, I see it as a good thing for the clubs; it will raise levels a lot. We have generous support. It just needs us to take a serious stand, whether officials or others, to make this vision a success.”

As for the future, Al-Qurashi said she wants to make Wej Club competitive in all sports, especially football, adding: “Our football is playing in the first division and I hope we can see it someday in the Saudi Pro League. I look forward to a successful sporting future for Wej Club in the coming years, with the support of the people of Taif.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia football Saudi women empowerment

Related

Special Saudi Arabia to become a global esports player in the next decade: SEF chairman    video
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to become a global esports player in the next decade: SEF chairman   
Monika Staab hails Saudi tournament as ‘hugely important’ for women's game in Kingdom photos
Sport
Monika Staab hails Saudi tournament as ‘hugely important’ for women's game in Kingdom

Latest updates

Jill Biden positive for COVID, President Biden tests negative
Jill Biden positive for COVID, President Biden tests negative
Bielsa leaves Cavani and Suarez out of Uruguay squad for World Cup qualifying matches
Bielsa leaves Cavani and Suarez out of Uruguay squad for World Cup qualifying matches
Pakistani premier claims US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan is now in militant hands
Pakistani premier claims US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan is now in militant hands
Swimming sets ‘strict’ rules for individual Russians to return to competition before Paris Olympics
Swimming sets ‘strict’ rules for individual Russians to return to competition before Paris Olympics
Tearful Chalureau denies racism as France gear up for All Blacks clash
Tearful Chalureau denies racism as France gear up for All Blacks clash

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.