UK’s Muslim Panto unveils cast for upcoming production ‘Beauty and the Balaah’

LONDON: The UK’s Muslim Panto has announced its new production for the 2023/24 season, a mesmerizing adaptation of the timeless classic “Beauty and the Beast.”
Called “Beauty and the Balaah,” this humorous and enchanting tale reimagines the original story with a touch of cultural richness and symbolism that promises to resonate with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.
Performances of “Beauty and the Balaah” are in aid of Penny Appeal’s Winter Aid, a charitable initiative aimed at providing essential support to those in need, in areas including Pakistan and Afghanistan.
The work takes its inspiration from the beloved Disney classic, seamlessly integrating cultural nuances from the Muslim world while creating a unique blend of past and present.
Set in a picturesque village where the threads of tradition and modernity meet, the story introduces audiences to a spirited young girl named Aisha, played by Iman Akhtar from Glasgow.
The storyline follows a young prince, Balaah, who is transformed into a hideous creature by the benevolent Fairy Noor after succumbing to cruelty and greed under the influence of an evil wizard.
To break the curse and regain his human form, Balaah must learn to love and be loved in return. When Aisha courageously enters his enchanted castle, she discovers the goodness that lies beneath his monstrous exterior.
Joining Akhtar are Sabrina Nabi from Birmingham; Shehzad Ali Hussain from Luton; Noor Waheed from Staffordshire; Usman Farooqi from Manchester; and comedian Prince Abdi from Brixton.
The production is written and produced by the renowned actor and writer Abdullah Afzal, known for his work on the BBC’s “Citizen Khan.”
The pantomime embarks on a nationwide tour starting in early December, with up to 60 performances across the UK through January.
Following the success of the previous production “Cinder’aliyah,” which sold out within 48 hours of tickets going on sale, the new show is poised to captivate audiences with its unique blend of comedy and cultural resonance.
