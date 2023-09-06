You are here

UK’s Muslim Panto unveils cast for upcoming production ‘Beauty and the Balaah’

UK's Muslim Panto unveils cast for upcoming production 'Beauty and the Balaah'
The UK’s Muslim Panto has announced its new production for the 2023/24 season, a mesmerizing adaptation of the timeless classic “Beauty and the Beast.” (Supplied/Penny Appeal)
The UK’s Muslim Panto has announced its new production for the 2023/24 season, a mesmerizing adaptation of the timeless classic “Beauty and the Beast.” (Supplied/Penny Appeal)
Arab News

  • Performances of “Beauty and the Balaah” are in aid of Penny Appeal’s Winter Aid
  • The work takes its inspiration from the beloved Disney classic
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s Muslim Panto has announced its new production for the 2023/24 season, a mesmerizing adaptation of the timeless classic “Beauty and the Beast.”
Called “Beauty and the Balaah,” this humorous and enchanting tale reimagines the original story with a touch of cultural richness and symbolism that promises to resonate with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.
Performances of “Beauty and the Balaah” are in aid of Penny Appeal’s Winter Aid, a charitable initiative aimed at providing essential support to those in need, in areas including Pakistan and Afghanistan.
The work takes its inspiration from the beloved Disney classic, seamlessly integrating cultural nuances from the Muslim world while creating a unique blend of past and present.
Set in a picturesque village where the threads of tradition and modernity meet, the story introduces audiences to a spirited young girl named Aisha, played by Iman Akhtar from Glasgow.
The storyline follows a young prince, Balaah, who is transformed into a hideous creature by the benevolent Fairy Noor after succumbing to cruelty and greed under the influence of an evil wizard.
To break the curse and regain his human form, Balaah must learn to love and be loved in return. When Aisha courageously enters his enchanted castle, she discovers the goodness that lies beneath his monstrous exterior.
Joining Akhtar are Sabrina Nabi from Birmingham; Shehzad Ali Hussain from Luton; Noor Waheed from Staffordshire; Usman Farooqi from Manchester; and comedian Prince Abdi from Brixton.
The production is written and produced by the renowned actor and writer Abdullah Afzal, known for his work on the BBC’s “Citizen Khan.”
The pantomime embarks on a nationwide tour starting in early December, with up to 60 performances across the UK through January.
Following the success of the previous production “Cinder’aliyah,” which sold out within 48 hours of tickets going on sale, the new show is poised to captivate audiences with its unique blend of comedy and cultural resonance.

Troops clash with ‘hundreds’ of Pakistan Taliban near Afghan border

Troops clash with ‘hundreds’ of Pakistan Taliban near Afghan border
Updated 06 September 2023
AFP

Troops clash with 'hundreds' of Pakistan Taliban near Afghan border

Troops clash with ‘hundreds’ of Pakistan Taliban near Afghan border
  • “They were in hundreds and were armed with light and heavy weapons,” Mohammad Ali, deputy commissioner of Chitral district, told AFP
  • He said four Pakistan troops were killed, along with nine militants, in hours-long battles that began before dawn
Updated 06 September 2023
AFP
PESHAWAR: Pakistan troops repelled a deadly cross-border raid from Afghanistan by “hundreds” of Pakistan Taliban militants on Wednesday, a senior official said, with extra forces rushed to the rugged frontier region.
“They were in hundreds and were armed with light and heavy weapons. We were ready to face the attack and exchange of fire continued for some four hours,” Mohammad Ali, deputy commissioner of Chitral district, told AFP.
Pakistan’s home-grown Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) movement has been emboldened by the return to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2021, and Islamabad regularly accuses its neighbor of harboring militants — a charge they deny.
Ali said four Pakistan troops were killed, along with nine militants, in hours-long battles that began before dawn.
“We were monitoring their movements in areas close to the border for two or three days... Informers have also sent us information about the militant group movement, so we were ready to face them,” Ali said.
In a statement, the TTP claimed to have seized two military posts in the Bomburit area of Chitral.

UK police launch urgent appeal after terrorism suspect escapes prison

A photo issued by the Metropolitan Police shows Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who went missing from HMP Wandsworth on Sept. 6, 2023.
A photo issued by the Metropolitan Police shows Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who went missing from HMP Wandsworth on Sept. 6, 2023.
Updated 06 September 2023
Reuters

UK police launch urgent appeal after terrorism suspect escapes prison

A photo issued by the Metropolitan Police shows Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who went missing from HMP Wandsworth on Sept. 6, 2023.
  • The Sun newspaper cited a prison source as saying he had got out through the kitchens and then by clinging onto the bottom of a delivery van
  • Police advised the public not to approach Khalife
Updated 06 September 2023
Reuters

LONDON: British police said they had issued an urgent appeal after a former soldier suspected of terrorism offenses escaped from a London prison on Wednesday.
Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who was awaiting trial on charges relating to terrorism and the Official Secrets Act, is believed to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth shortly before 8 a.m. (0700 GMT), London police said in a statement.
The Sun newspaper cited a prison source as saying he had got out through the kitchens and then by clinging onto the bottom of a delivery van.
Police advised the public not to approach Khalife, who is 6ft 2ins tall (1.88m) and was wearing a white T-shirt, red and white chequered trousers, and brown steel toe cap boots.
“We have a team of officers who are making extensive and urgent enquiries in order to locate and detain Khalife as quickly as possible,” said Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the London police’s Counter Terrorism Command.
“I also want to reassure the public that we have no information which indicates, nor any reason to believe that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public.”
At a previous court appearance in February, Khalife, who was based at barracks in central England at the time of the alleged offenses, was accused of eliciting or trying to elicit information “likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.”
He was also charged with making a bomb hoax by placing three cannisters with wires on a desk “with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite.”

Man drowns after trying to board departing ferry in Greece's Piraeus port

Man drowns after trying to board departing ferry in Greece’s Piraeus port
Updated 06 September 2023
Reuters

Man drowns after trying to board departing ferry in Greece’s Piraeus port

Man drowns after trying to board departing ferry in Greece’s Piraeus port
  • Video footage released on social media showed crew members arguing with the man on the stern ramp just as the ferry was leaving Piraeus for the island of Crete
  • Varvitsiotis said on social media platform X that “there is no doubt that the crime was homicide”
Updated 06 September 2023
Reuters

ATHENS: A 36-year-old man who tried to board a passenger ship as it sailed from Greece’s Piraeus port on Tuesday drowned after being pushed back by crew members off the vessel’s stern ramp, the country’s shipping minister said on Wednesday.
The incident has shocked the country. Video footage released on social media showed crew members arguing with the man on the stern ramp just as the ferry was leaving Piraeus for the island of Crete.
Shipping Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said on Wednesday that the man, who had bought a ticket, had boarded the ship before disembarking for unknown reasons and then tried to board again, which was when he was pushed back by crew members and fell into the sea just as the ship departed.
“I feel shock and horror for what has happened,” Varvitsiotis told Parapolitika radio station. “The images are revealing and shocking. I also feel great sadness for the loss of the 36-year-old man.”
Varvitsiotis said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that “there is no doubt that the crime was homicide.” He added that four people have been detained over the incident, which is being investigated by a prosecutor.
In two separate statements on Wednesday, the ship’s owner Attica Group said that its management was “shocked by the tragic incident” and that it was cooperating with authorities to help shed light on the case.
“The scenes we all witnessed last night are unthinkable and do not conform with the group’s values,” it said, adding that the group was also investigating internally why “clear, defined procedures which must be strictly followed by the crews of all our ships were not followed.”

Romania says parts of possible Russian drone fell on its territory

Romania says parts of possible Russian drone fell on its territory
Updated 06 September 2023
Reuters

Romania says parts of possible Russian drone fell on its territory

Romania says parts of possible Russian drone fell on its territory
  • On Wednesday, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said confirmation of the discovered parts belonging to a Russian drone would be a serious violation
  • At the start of a summit of the presidents of Three Seas Initiative countries, Iohannis said the attacks were war crimes happening a “small distance” from Romania’s border
Updated 06 September 2023
Reuters

BUCHAREST: Parts of what could be a Russian drone fell on Romanian territory, Romania’s Defense Minister Angel Tilvar said on Wednesday, two days after Ukraine said Russian drones had detonated on the NATO member’s land.
Romanian officials had earlier denied reports of drones falling on Romanian territory and said Russian attacks in neighboring Ukraine did not cause a direct threat.
On Wednesday, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said confirmation of the discovered parts belonging to a Russian drone would be a serious violation.
“I confirm that pieces which might be the elements of a drone were found,” Tilvar told Antenna 3 CNN broadcaster.
He said the area had not been evacuated because there was nothing to suggest that the parts posed a threat and said the pieces would be analyzed to confirm their origin.
Kyiv had said on Monday that drones detonated in Romania during an overnight Russian air strike on a Ukrainian port across the Danube River, where attacks have increased since July, when Moscow abandoned a deal that lifted a de facto Russian blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.
Speaking in Bucharest on Wednesday at the start of a summit of the presidents of Three Seas Initiative countries, Iohannis said the attacks were war crimes happening a “small distance” from Romania’s border.
“If it is confirmed that the components (found) belong to a Russian drone, such a situation would be inadmissible and a serious violation of Romania’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.
“We are on alert and in constant contact with our NATO allies,” he added.
Tilvar reiterated there was no direct threat and told Agerpres it was possible the drone did not explode upon impact but rather it simply fell or pieces landed on Romanian territory.
“(That) does not make us happy, (...) but I don’t think that we can talk about an attack and, as I said before, I think we need to know how to distinguish between an act of aggression and an incident,” Agerpres quoted him as saying.
A ministry spokesperson said search teams had been in the area for several days while the minister and other defense officials talked to residents.
Moscow has conducted long-range air strikes on targets in Ukraine since the start of the war last year, and Ukraine has reported suspected Russian weapons flying over or crashing into neighbors several times.
In the most serious incident, two people were killed in Poland by a missile that fell near the border last November; Poland and NATO allies later said it was a misfired Ukrainian air defense missile.

Pro-Palestine protesters urge London mayor to cancel arms fair

Pro-Palestine protesters urge London mayor to cancel arms fair
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Pro-Palestine protesters urge London mayor to cancel arms fair

Pro-Palestine protesters urge London mayor to cancel arms fair
  • Vigil held to oppose DSEI, one of the world’s biggest defense-sector events
  • ‘We call on the British government to end the arms trade between the UK and Israel’
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A vigil organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign has been held in London against the Defense & Security Equipment International arms fair, one of the biggest defense-sector events in the world.
The vigil called on London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has previously voiced opposition to DSEI, to cancel the event.
DSEI, a biennial fair due to begin on Sept. 12, will be attended by hundreds of arms manufacturers and dealers, including firms based in or doing business with Israel.
PSC said in a statement that the fair promotes the use of lethal equipment against “indigenous and marginalized communities across the world,” including the Palestinians.
It added that Israeli companies and the Israel Defense Forces use weapons and equipment exhibited at DSEI against the Palestinians, and then advertise and sell them to other customers as “battle-tested.”
Ben Jamal, PSC director, said DSEI “provides a venue to Israel’s apartheid regime to buy weapons, and allows Israeli arms companies to sell their lethal weapons developed through Israel’s attacks on Palestinians to other repressive states. The arms fair must be shut down.
“In addition, we call on the British government to end the arms trade between the UK and Israel through the introduction of a comprehensive military embargo, as Palestinian civil society has repeatedly demanded.”

