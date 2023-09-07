You are here

Naomi Osaka returns to the US Open for a discussion about mental health with Michael Phelps

Naomi Osaka returns to the US Open for a discussion about mental health with Michael Phelps
US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, Japan's Naomi Osaka, and US swimmer Michael Phelps participate in a mental health forum entitled Mental Health and Sport: Why It Matters, on the sidelines of the US Open tennis tournament. (AFP)
Updated 07 September 2023
Naomi Osaka returns to the US Open for a discussion about mental health with Michael Phelps

Naomi Osaka returns to the US Open for a discussion about mental health with Michael Phelps
  • The former No. 1-ranked player has said she intends to return to action at the Australian Open next January
  • Wednesday’s gathering touched on topics such as loneliness, connecting with others via a “buddy system,” the role of social media in mental health struggles and parenting
NEW YORK: Naomi Osaka returned to the US Open — the site of some of the tennis star’s greatest triumphs on a court and some difficult moments off it — for the first time in about a year to participate in a panel about mental health in sports, a topic she helped focus a spotlight on two years ago.

“For me coming back here, it means a lot. This room, in particular. There were some tears shed. A lot,” Osaka, who won two of her four major championships at Flushing Meadows, said with a chuckle in the Grand Slam tournament’s main interview room. “I feel a lot of joy coming back here. It’s kind of like seeing an old friend I haven’t seen in a long time.”

Wednesday’s gathering, which also included Michael Phelps, a 23-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer, and US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, touched on topics such as loneliness, connecting with others via a “buddy system,” the role of social media in mental health struggles and parenting.

Osaka is a 25-year-old who was born in Japan and moved to the US with her parents when she was 3. She recently gave birth to a daughter and hasn’t competed on tour since an event in Tokyo in September 2022, shortly after she lost in the first round of the US  Open.

The former No. 1-ranked player has said she intends to return to action at the Australian Open next January.

“It’s definitely been really interesting. The whole process. It felt long and short at the same time. When I stepped away ... I just remember watching the Australian Open and being very devastated, because I’ve never missed an Australian Open,” said Osaka, who won that major twice, too. “I was just thinking when I was watching Serena and Venus (Williams), I was thinking, ‘I probably, no way, will ever play at their age.’ But sitting here, I’m like, ‘No, you know what? I might do that.’”

Osaka revealed her issues with depression and anxiety when she withdrew from the French Open in 2021. She later took extended breaks from the game to protect her mental health.

Her latest time away “really raised my love for the sport and it made me realize I’m not going to play forever. I have to embrace the times. I’ve been playing tennis since I was 3,” she said. “I don’t think I can predict what I’ll do — I never am able to do that — but it definitely made me appreciate a lot of things that I took for granted.”

Osaka, who also spent time watching tennis Wednesday, spoke about how she “felt lonely” during her pregnancy.

Phelps discussed a “breaking point” nearly 10 years ago, “where I didn’t want to be alive.”

“I literally didn’t talk about anything I was going through with my own family for 10 years and then it just — I was a volcano that erupted,” Phelps said. “Instead of talking about it, I just let it build.”

Record-setting Djokovic and Gauff steam into US Open semifinals

Record-setting Djokovic and Gauff steam into US Open semifinals
Updated 06 September 2023
AFP

Record-setting Djokovic and Gauff steam into US Open semifinals

Record-setting Djokovic and Gauff steam into US Open semifinals
  • The 36-year-old Serbian star will appear in his 13th US Open semifinal
  • Gauff swept into the last four earlier on Tuesday with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko
Updated 06 September 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic charged into a record 47th Grand Slam semifinal on a steamy Tuesday at the US Open with a straight-sets win over Taylor Fritz, while home favorite Coco Gauff stayed on track for her first major title.

Djokovic shrugged off ninth seed Fritz 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 to extend his dominance of American players in New York and take another step closer to a record-extending 24th men’s Grand Slam title.

The 36-year-old Serbian star will appear in his 13th US Open semifinal, eclipsing the mark he shared with longtime nemesis Roger Federer for most appearances in the last four of a Grand Slam.

Djokovic awaits the up-and-coming Ben Shelton, who took down 10th seed and 2022 semifinalist Frances Tiafoe in an all-American affair in Tuesday’s night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I’ve been playing on this court for many years, so many epic matches and I cannot wait for another one in a few days’ time,” said Djokovic, a three-time US Open champion.

Djokovic defeated Fritz for the eighth time in a row, weathering stifling conditions as the temperature topped 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) and humidity rose above 55 percent.

“It was very humid conditions. Difficult to play but that is why we train and try to get ourselves in the best conditions to deliver. Not easy but you have to fight,” said Djokovic.

Fritz had lost serve just once across four three-set wins in reaching his first US Open quarter-final, but the 25-year-old was broken three straight times to start the match.

Djokovic resisted four break points at 2-1 in the second set and hauled himself over the line after a rollercoaster final few games in the third set, maintaining his quest for a triumphant return to world number one next week.

The unseeded Shelton unleashed 50 winners, using his booming service and blistering forehand to devastating effect to beat Tiafoe 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-2.

Shelton, who reached the quarterfinals on his Australian Open debut in January, is through to the last four of a major for the first time.

He becomes the youngest American men’s semifinalist in New York since 1992.

Shelton, 20, saved a set point as he won a crucial third-set tie-break and pulled away in the fourth to settle a historic first Grand Slam quarter-final in the Open era featuring two African-American men.

“It doesn’t get much better than that,” world No. 47 Shelton said of a first-time meeting with Djokovic scheduled for Friday.

“I feel like I left it all out here tonight. It was an emotional battle.”

“End of that third set is when I really had to dig deep,” said Shelton.

“I think that was the key for me tonight. Just being tough and being relentless, and knowing that I could go the distance physically no matter how bad it hurt.”

Tiafoe regretted giving Shelton too many chances to stay in the match.

“Leave door open for a lot of guys, you’re playing with fire,” he said. “Just gonna learn from these moments... It hurts now.”

Gauff swept into the last four earlier on Tuesday with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko in 68 minutes in the baking midday heat.

The 19-year-old is the first American teenager to reach the US Open semifinals since Serena Williams in 2001.

The sixth seed will meet this year’s French Open runner-up Karolina Muchova for a place in Saturday’s final in a repeat of the championship match won by Gauff last month in Cincinnati.

“It feels great, I’m so happy,” said Gauff. “Last year I lost in the quarter-finals stage and wanted to do better this year. I have a long way to go but I’m happy and will be ready for the next one.”

Gauff has now won 16 of 17 matches since her first round loss at Wimbledon, her recent titles in Washington and Cincinnati establishing herself as one of the US Open favorites.

“There’s still a lot of tennis left to play, and it’s a long match and a long tournament,” said Gauff.

“You know, even though the semifinals, by theory, if you want to win there’s two matches left. You can’t think like that.”

Muchova reached her second Grand Slam semifinal of the season with a 6-0, 6-3 demolition of veteran Romanian 30th seed Sorana Cirstea.

The 10th-seeded Czech broke six times and hit 32 winners in a consummate performance.

“I’m just trying to keep things actually pretty easy and don’t put much expectations on me,” said Muchova.

Cirstea, 33, had been playing in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for only the second time in a professional career that began in 2006.

Alcaraz into US Open last eight as Pegula, Jabeur crash out

Alcaraz into US Open last eight as Pegula, Jabeur crash out
Updated 05 September 2023
AFP

Alcaraz into US Open last eight as Pegula, Jabeur crash out

Alcaraz into US Open last eight as Pegula, Jabeur crash out
  • Alcaraz will face 12th seed Alexander Zverev in Wednesday’s quarterfinals after the 2020 US Open finalist from Germany defeated Italian sixth seed Jannik Sinner in a five-set duel
  • Rublev in an all-Russian quarterfinal against close friend Daniil Medvedev who punched his ticket to the last eight with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 defeat of Australian 13th seed Alex de Minaur
Updated 05 September 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: Carlos Alcaraz surged into the quarterfinals of the US Open on Monday as upsets dominated the women’s draw with Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula becoming the latest highly ranked players to go crashing out.

Defending champion Alcaraz, who has only dropped one set on his journey into the last eight, produced a dominant display to overwhelm Italian world No.61 Matteo Arnaldi, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in 1hr 57min.

Alcaraz will face 12th seed Alexander Zverev in Wednesday’s quarterfinals after the 2020 US Open finalist from Germany defeated Italian sixth seed Jannik Sinner in a five-set duel tinged with controversy.

Zverev, who is returning to his best form after a gruesome injury at the French Open last year that forced a six-month layoff, downed Sinner 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 4hr 41min battle, which wrapped at 1:39 a.m/ local time, saw an ugly incident in the fourth set when Zverev complained of a “Hitler phrase” being shouted from the stands as he prepared to serve.

“He just said the most famous Hitler phrase there is in this world,” Zverev told the umpire. “This is unbelievable.”

A male fan was subsequently identified as the alleged culprit and ejected from the arena before Zverev went on to seal victory.

“I love when fans are loud, I love when fans are emotional but I think me being German, and not really proud of that history, it’s not really a great thing to do,” Zverev said of the incident afterwards.

“If I just don’t react I think it’s bad from my side.”

In other men’s matches on Monday, eighth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev advanced with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat of Britain’s Jack Draper.

Rublev will now face an all-Russian quarterfinal against close friend Daniil Medvedev, the third-seeded 2021 US Open champion who punched his ticket to the last eight with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 defeat of Australian 13th seed Alex de Minaur.

Rublev, who has known Medvedev since childhood, is godfather to his quarterfinal opponent’s daughter.

In the women’s draw meanwhile, more seeds bit the dust a day after world No. 1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek was sent packing in the fourth round.

American third seed Jessica Pegula was routed in straight sets by compatriot and friend Madison Keys, while Tunisia’s fifth seed Jabeur — beaten in last year’s final — — was ousted 6-2, 6-4 by China’s Zheng Qinwen.

Pegula’s campaign came to an abrupt halt in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium as 2017 US Open finalist Keys recorded a dominant 6-1, 6-3 win in just 61 minutes.

Pegula was left with no answer as Keys unleashed a stream of 21 winners to her six.

Keys also punished her friend’s shaky serve, breaking her five times on her way to wrapping up a comfortable victory.

“It’s always tough having to play a friend but we’ve been doing it our whole lives at this point,” Keys, 28, said.

The 17th-seeded Keys will now face Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Ninth seed Vondrousova booked her place in the last eight with a battling win over unseeded American Peyton Stearns, coming from a set down to win 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 6-2.

Jabeur meanwhile, who has been struggling with flu since arriving in New York, finally saw her luck run out after scrapping her way to three-set victories in her previous two games.

The Tunisian simply had no answer to 23rd seed Zheng’s blend of power and precision, with the 20-year-old from Shiyan looking far sharper than her weary opponent.

“Right now I feel just super happy and excited to play in a big stadium. I had a really good performance today,” said Zheng.

Zheng is China’s first US Open quarter-finalist since Wang Qiang in 2019. Two-time major champion Li Na reached the semifinals in New York in 2013 and Peng Shuai did the same a year later.

Zheng’s quarterfinal assignment is a daunting date with second seed Aryna Sabalenka, who celebrated her rise to the pinnacle of women’s tennis by routing Russia’s Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-3 to secure her last eight berth.

Swiatek’s exit on Sunday guarantees that the 25-year-old Belarusian will become the new worldNo. 1 when the latest global rankings are released next week.

“It means a lot to me,” Sabalenka said of her No.1 ranking after defeating Kasatkina.

“I’ve been pushing myself all this year to reach this goal. It’s unbelievable, it’s something crazy, I still can’t believe it.”

Djokovic ramps up US Open bid as Swiatek, Gauff progress

Djokovic ramps up US Open bid as Swiatek, Gauff progress
Updated 31 August 2023
AFP

Djokovic ramps up US Open bid as Swiatek, Gauff progress

Djokovic ramps up US Open bid as Swiatek, Gauff progress
  • Zhang made history as the first Chinese man to defeat a top-five player, dumping out last year’s runner-up Casper Ruud in five sets
  • Ruud’s exit left just two other top-10 seeds in Djokovic’s half of the draw after Stefanos Tsitsipas’ US Open misery continued
Updated 31 August 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic sailed into the US Open third round Wednesday in his quest for a 24th Grand Slam triumph as Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff stayed on a quarterfinal collision course in New York.

Djokovic climbed through the gears against 76th-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles, winning 13 of the last 15 games to ease through 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 on Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

“At 36 years of age, after 20 years of coming to New York, I still have the hunger to play my best tennis on this court,” said Djokovic, a three-time US Open champion.

Next up for the Serbian star is compatriot and 32nd seed Laslo Djere after Djokovic preserved his record of always reaching at least the last 32 in New York.

“I’m pleased with the way I’m feeling, playing on the court,” said Djokovic, who missed last year’s tournament due to his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Can always be better, but first two rounds didn’t spend too much time on the court and played very solid and hopefully I can keep building.”

Women’s defending champion and world No. 1 Swiatek swept past Australia’s Daria Saville 6-3, 6-4.

The Pole is bidding to become the first woman to successfully defend her US Open crown since Serena Williams won a hat-trick of titles from 2012-2014.

“It wasn’t easy but I’m happy I tried to play my game and play aggressively with a lot of intensity and I’m just happy to be in the third round,” said Swiatek, aiming for her fifth Grand Slam triumph.

Swiatek will now play Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan on Friday for a place in the last 16.

Gauff, 19, brushed aside 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva, the youngest player in the draw, 6-3, 6-2 to continue her strong run on hard courts this summer after titles in Washington and Cincinnati.

The sixth seed, viewed as one of the favorites in New York, takes on Belgium’s Elize Mertens for a place in the last 16 after getting the better of Andreeva for the second time in three Grand Slams.

“I just learned to be aggressive, because if you give her something she is going to take advantage,” said Gauff, who overcame Andreeva in three sets at Roland Garros in June.

“She has a great future in front of her — I think she is going to be back on this stage many more times.”

Mertens, the 32nd seed, battled back from the brink by saving two match points in the second-set tie-break to knock off Collins 3-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-1.

Zhang Zhizhen made history as the first Chinese man to defeat a top-five player, dumping out last year’s runner-up Casper Ruud in five sets.

The 67th-ranked Zhang avenged his loss to the Norwegian fifth seed at the French Open, where he also reached the third round, advancing 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 0-6, 6-2.

Zhang, 26, will next play Australian wild card Rinky Hijikata. No Chinese man has made the fourth round of a Grand Slam in the Open era.

Ruud’s exit left just two other top-10 seeds in Djokovic’s half of the draw after Stefanos Tsitsipas’ US Open misery continued.

The Greek crashed out to 128th-ranked Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker in five sets, and has still not gone beyond round three in six visits to New York.

Tsitsipas served for the match at 5-3 in the fourth set but the 21-year-old Stricker rallied to prevail 7-5, 6-7 (2/7), 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 in just over four hours.

Dominic Thiem, plagued by injury since his 2020 US Open victory, retired early in the second set against Ben Shelton after losing a tie-break.

Frances Tiafoe, a semifinalist last year, barged past Austria’s Sebastian Ofner 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 and 14th seed Tommy Paul recovered from two sets down to outlast Russia’s Roman Safiullin.

Ninth seed Taylor Fritz routed Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas as 17-year-old Czech qualifier Jakub Mensik, ranked 206th, became the youngest man to reach the third round here since 1990.

Two-time runner-up Caroline Wozniacki prolonged her US Open comeback by bundling out 11th seed Petra Kvitova 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) — her first win over a top-20 player since the 2018 WTA Tour Finals.

“If you’d asked to me three years ago I’d have said, I’ll never be back here playing on this court,” said mother-of-two Wozniacki, playing her first Grand Slam since the 2020 Australian Open.

“But to be back and to beat to the world number 11 feels very, very special.”

Elena Rybakina, seeded fourth, received a walkover when Australian Ajla Tomljanovic withdrew from their night session clash because of injury.

Czech 10th seed and French Open finalist Karolina Muchova sailed past Magdalena Frech.

Meanwhile, former Australian Open runner-up Jennifer Brady — sidelined for two years by injury — took down 24th seed Magda Linette.

Alcaraz, Medvedev ease into US Open second round

Alcaraz, Medvedev ease into US Open second round
Updated 30 August 2023
AFP

Alcaraz, Medvedev ease into US Open second round

Alcaraz, Medvedev ease into US Open second round
  • While Alcaraz and Medvedev cruised into the second round, Karen Khachanov — a semifinalist at last year’s US Open — was on the wrong end of a first-round upset
  • Third seed Jessica Pegula, meanwhile, kept home hopes alive with a clinical 6-2, 6-2 defeat of Italy’s Camila Giorgi
Updated 30 August 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: Carlos Alcaraz launched the defense of his US Open crown with a brisk victory after his opponent suffered an injury on Tuesday as third seed Daniil Medvedev strolled into the second round with a quick-fire win.

Alcaraz, returning to the same Arthur Ashe Stadium court where he lifted his first Grand Slam as a teenager a year ago, was always in control after Germany’s Dominik Koepfer rolled his left ankle badly in the opening game.

Koepfer tried to continue despite being in obvious discomfort, but finally called it quits while trailing 3-2 in the second set after dropping the first 6-2.

“That’s not the best way to get through into another round,” said world No.1 Alcaraz. “But I have to say on my side I was playing great.”

Alcaraz, who faces Lloyd Harris of South Africa in the second round, is on course to face 2021 US Open champion Medvedev in the semifinals.

Medvedev opened his account on Tuesday with a 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 thrashing of Hungary’s Attila Balazs in just 74 minutes.

The Russian will face Australia’s Christopher O’Connell in the second round on Thursday for a spot in the last 32.

“That’s probably the fastest three-set match I played,” Medvedev said after his blistering demolition of Balazs.

While Alcaraz and Medvedev cruised into the second round, Karen Khachanov — a semifinalist at last year’s US Open — — was on the wrong end of a first-round upset.

The 11th-seeded Russian was bounced out in straight sets by American world No.89 Michael Mmoh, losing 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

Germany’s 12th seed Alexander Zverev, a beaten finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2020, never looked in danger of following Khachanov out of the tournament, registering a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Australia’s Aleksandar Vukic.

Jannik Sinner, the Italian sixth seed, trounced Yannick Hanfmann of Germany 6-3, 6-1, 6-1.

In other men’s games on Tuesday, British veteran Andy Murray downed France’s Corentin Moutet 6-2, 7-5, 6-3, in a match that saw a bungled attempt to use the US Open’s new video review technology for the first time.

Chair umpire Louise Azemar Engzell attempted to deploy the system after Moutet requested a review following a double-bounce call.

The umpire was forced to abandon the attempt however after discovering officials were unable to properly access footage of the incident.

“I don’t know how the technology works,” Murray said. “But it obviously didn’t go to plan in a pretty important moment of the match. So, yeah, it would be good if they could get that fixed.”

Meanwhile, China sealed a notable first when Wu Yibing beat Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic 3-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 to join compatriot Zhang Zhizhen in the second round.

It is the first time in tennis’s Open era that two Chinese men have reached the second round of the same Grand Slam tournament.

In the women’s draw meanwhile another semifinalist from 2022 also made an early exit, with French seventh seed Caroline Garcia slumping to a 6-4, 6-1 reverse against Chinese qualifier Wang Yafan.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, desperate to land her first Grand Slam title after losing in three major championship finals in 2022 and 2023, survived a medical scare before scraping past Colombia’s Camila Osorio.

The 29-year-old fifth seed looked out of sorts throughout her 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) win, at one stage in the opening set complaining of breathing difficulties before taking an extended medical timeout.

Jabeur has played only one tournament since being upset in last month’s Wimbledon final by unseeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

Vondrousova, seeded ninth in New York, cruised into the second round on Tuesday with a 6-3, 6-0 win over South Korean qualifier Han Na-Lae.

Third seed Jessica Pegula, meanwhile, kept home hopes alive with a clinical 6-2, 6-2 defeat of Italy’s Camila Giorgi.

But there was disappointment for American icon Venus Williams, competing in her record-extending 24th US Open.

Williams was bounced out 6-1, 6-1 by Belgium’s Greet Minnen — who was just a few weeks old when Williams reached her first US Open final back in 1997.

Williams, 43, whose ranking has fallen to 410th in the world after a season disrupted by injury, refused to give any clue as to when she may follow her sister Serena into retirement.

Asked what would be the decisive factor in determining her next career move, she replied: “I wouldn’t tell you so I don’t know why you’re asking.”

Ailing Ons Jabeur battles into US Open second round

Ailing Ons Jabeur battles into US Open second round
Updated 29 August 2023
AFP

Ailing Ons Jabeur battles into US Open second round

Ailing Ons Jabeur battles into US Open second round
  • Jabeur needed treatment from medical staff after going 5-4 down in the first set
Updated 29 August 2023
AFP

NEW YORK CITY: Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur overcame a medical scare to battle into the second round of the US Open on Tuesday with a straight sets defeat of Colombia's Camila Osorio.
Jabeur, chasing a first Grand Slam crown after three agonising defeats in finals since 2022, opened her US Open campaign with a 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) victory on the Louis Armstrong Stadium.
The 29-year-old looked to be struggling during a tense first set, complaining to the chair umpire that she was having difficulty breathing after Osorio fought back from 4-1 down to level at 4-4.
Jabeur needed treatment from medical staff after going 5-4 down in the first set, and appeared to have her blood pressure taken during a timeout.
She then rallied to take the first set and appeared to poised to clinch victory after holding two match points in the second set while 5-3 up.
However Osorio rallied to stave off defeat, and went on to level at 5-5 after breaking Jabeur.
Jabeur broke back immediately to take a 6-5 lead but was then broken once again to send the second set to a tie break.
Jabeur proved too strong for Osorio in the breaker, however, and will now face the Czech Republic's Linda Noskova in the second round.

