Mangomolo, Rotana team up to launch Fast radio channels for Arab world

LONDON: Over-the-top video platform provider Mangomolo and Saudi media conglomerate Rotana have teamed up to launch Fast radio channels for the Arab world.
The partnership will allow Rotana to stream three free ad-supported streaming television radio channels 24 hours a day, seven days a week via the Fannbox app. The programming will include Khaleeji music, Egyptian hits and more.
The two companies previously worked together more than three years ago on the launch of Fannbox, which is a one-stop shop for entertainment content.
“Mangomolo offers a flexible and adaptable approach to content curation, streaming and monetization,” said Mohamed Zaghloul, Rotana’s digital product manager.
“The launch of these Fast radio channels demonstrates how we are evolving together and catering to the changing needs of users.”
Under the deal, Rotana will use the Fannbox app to monetize its content through Fast channels, pay-per-view and other methods. Mangomolo also facilitates user management, chat moderation and celebrity content management within a unified platform.
Mangomolo said the Fast channels offered an opportunity to reach “highly engaged, targeted audiences.”
The service was likely to be popular among Arab users because it “enables anyone, from national broadcasters to niche creators, to capture new revenue and grow their audiences,” it added.
“We’re proud to support the growth and monetization of the Fannbox app,” said Wissam Sabbagh, Mangomolo’s founder and CEO.
“Our platform has enabled it (Rotana) to move with greater agility when curating and streaming content while supporting different monetization models. Fannbox is providing access to compelling and cutting-edge content with the ability to interact with the celebrities and shows that users love.”