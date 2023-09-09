Egypt’s tourism sector breaks records as visitor numbers soar

Morocco earthquake: A tragic toll and a trail of devastation

CASABLANCA: Morocco has experienced one of the greatest natural tragedies in its recent history. An earthquake of magnitude 7 on the Richter scale struck the country on September 9, 2023, killing at least 820 people and leaving more than 672 injured, according to a provisional toll. The earthquake hit mainly Al-Haouzprovince and caused tremor in several cities in the country.

According to the National Center for Scientific and Technical Research, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the province of Al-Haouz, not far from Marrakech. This earthquake is one of the most devastating to hit Morocco, surpassing previous earthquakes in terms of magnitude and casualties.

A minaret collapsed in the famous Jemaa el-Fna square in Marrakech, causing injuries (Photo, X).



Reactions from the authorities

The Ministry of Interior immediately issued a statement announcing that all necessary means had been mobilized to provide emergency assistance to the affected areas. Rescue operations are ongoing, aimed at finding survivors and providing medical care to the injured.

The tremors were felt in several other Moroccan cities, such as Rabat, Casablanca, Agadir and Essaouira. Panicked residents poured into streets, fearing aftershocks or the collapse of buildings.

The influx of victims at the Mohammed VI Hospital and University Center Marrakech, reportedly saturated the emergency room of the hospital (Photo, X).

Collapsing

Images circulating on social media show considerable damage. Homes were destroyed, cars crushed by debris and even part of a minaret collapsed on the famous Jemaa el-Fna square in Marrakech, causing injuries

The local population was clearly petrified by the extent of the damage. “It was total chaos, a real catastrophe,” says a resident of Marrakech, highlighting the general state of distress. Children were crying and adults were in shock, not knowing how to react to such a situation.

The toll is heavy, and so are the damages

This is not the first time that Morocco has been hit by a devastating earthquake. In February 2004, an earthquake shook the province of Al Hoceima, killing 628 people. In 1960, the city of Agadir was completely destroyed by an earthquake, causing more than 12,000 deaths.

The September 9 disaster marks a tragic turning point in Morocco’s recent history. As the country begins to assess the extent of the damage and bind its wounds, it is clear that this tragedy will leave permanent marks on the collective memory. Considerable efforts will therefore be needed for reconstruction and to help the victims recover from this tragedy.

• This article originally appeared on Arab News en Francais