Egypt’s tourism sector breaks records as visitor numbers soar

Egypt’s tourism sector has experienced a boom over the past three years, with visitor numbers growing from 4.9 million two years ago to a projected 15 million or more this year. (AP/File)
LAILA MOHAMMED

  • Hotel room capacity to be lifted by half a million with 30m tourists tipped by 2028
  • The surge in tourism can be credited to Egypt’s standing as a tourist hub
LAILA MOHAMMED

CAIRO: Egypt’s tourism sector has experienced a boom over the past three years, with visitor numbers growing from 4.9 million two years ago to a projected 15 million or more this year, according to figures released by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.
In 2020, around 4.9 million tourists visited Egypt — a figure constrained by the global pandemic, which led to flight bans and other precautionary restrictions.
Hossam Hazza, a member of the Egypt Tourism Chamber, said that about 21 million tourists are likely to visit Egypt next year.
He said the positive trend follows efforts to reinvigorate the sector in the wake of the pandemic, including promotions to enhance Egypt’s global image and encourage low-cost aviation.
The surge in tourism can be credited to Egypt’s standing as a tourist hub, a global eagerness to travel, and a strategic marketing approach leveraging social media and advertising campaigns, he added.
Effective ground strategies paired with adept marketing have been pivotal in rejuvenating the tourism sector, Hazza said.
He praised the improved standard of tourist accommodation, which receives over a 90 percent positivity rate in reviews.
Hazza said that Egypt aims to attract 30 million tourists by 2028.
Tourism expert Mustafa Al-Akhal said the industry’s growth has been fueled by simplified visa procedures and a growing range of tourist destinations in Egypt.
He highlighted Egypt’s readiness to welcome tourists following the pandemic, saying that this was not mirrored in some other markets.
Additional factors such as easier on-arrival or online visa applications through the Visa to Egypt website, stable security conditions and favorable diplomatic ties have helped to boost visitor numbers.
He said that hotel room capacity in Egypt will need to increase by around half a million to accommodate the goal of 30 million visitors by 2028.
In May, the Egyptian government announced that April 2023 marked a historic high in monthly inbound tourism, with 1.35 million visitors.
Tourism and Antiquities Minister Ahmed Issa said that 11.7 million tourists visited in 2022, compared with 8 million the previous year, and projected that over 15 million tourists will visit Egypt this year.
 

Topics: Egypt tourism Egypt Tourism Chamber

Iran arrests six for planning ‘riots’ on Mahsa Amini death’s anniversary

Updated 09 September 2023
AFP

  • Amini died on Sept. 16, 2022 after her arrest in Tehran for alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s strict dress rules for women
  • Demonstrations across Iran in the months that followed Amini’s death saw hundreds of people killed
AFP

TEHRAN: Authorities in Iran’s southwest have arrested six people accused of “organizing riots” on the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death in custody which triggered nationwide protests, state media reported Saturday.
Amini, an Iranian Kurd, died on September 16, 2022, after her arrest in Tehran for alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s strict dress rules for women.
The intelligence organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Kohgiluyeh and Boyerahmad province suspended five social media pages and arrested the six individuals behind them, it said according to official news agency IRNA.
IRGC accused them of “organizing riots and driving insecurity on the Internet,” the statement said without identifying the suspects.
“The individuals were active during last year’s riots and have criminal records,” it added.
“Concurrent with attempts of the enemies to create chaos on the anniversary of last year’s riots, the administrators of these five social media pages were planning gatherings to create disturbances in the coming days.”
Demonstrations across Iran in the months that followed Amini’s death saw hundreds of people killed, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands arrested in connection with what officials labeled as foreign-instigated “riots.”
The latest arrests came days after the IRGC’s intelligence body and Tehran’s intelligence ministry announced they had “identified and dealt a blow” to a “riot-organizing network that was being financially supported by the US State Department.”
Members of the alleged network were accused of attempts “to prepare and present an agenda for rioters to revive the atmosphere of tension and disturbance,” according to a joint statement issued on Wednesday.

Topics: Iran protests Mahsa Amini Iran

At least 3 dead, 10 wounded as renewed clashes hit Lebanon Palestinian camp

Updated 09 September 2023
AP

  • Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, discussed with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas volatile situation in attempt to end the fighting
  • At least 20 people were wounded Friday
AP

SIDON: Clashes resumed early Saturday at the largest refugee camp in Lebanon between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah group and militant Islamist groups, killing three people and wounding 10 others
Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, discussed with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas the volatile situation in an attempt to end the fighting.
Mikati called for an end to the fighting saying that what is happening in Ein el-Hilweh “does not serve the Palestinian cause and is harmful to the Lebanese state.”
Sounds of gunfire and explosions could be heard in the Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp and nearby areas on the edge of the southern port city of Sidon.
The fighting resumed Friday, after a month of creative calm, forcing hundreds of people to flee for safety in nearby areas.
Fatah had accused the militant groups of gunning down one of their top military officials on July 30.
At least 20 people were wounded Friday.
The Lebanese army said in a statement that it is taking measures, including contacting several sides, to work on ending the clashes. It also called on people to avoid getting close to areas of fighting.
A Lebanese security official said the three people killed on Saturday included two Palestinians inside the camp and a Lebanese man who was hit with a stray bullet while driving outside Ein el-Hilweh. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said 10 others were wounded.
Senior Fatah official, Maj. Gen. Munir Makdah, refused to discuss the situation inside the camp when contacted by The Associated Press but said Fatah officials in Lebanon and in the Palestinian territories are for a cease-fire and blamed the militant groups for not respecting it.
“There is ongoing chaos. There is no battle but chaos and shooting from a long distance,” Makdah said from inside the camp.
Ein el-Hilweh is notorious for its lawlessness and violence is not uncommon in the camp. The United Nations says about 55,000 people live in the camp, which was established in 1948 to house Palestinians who were displaced when Israel was established.
Earlier this summer, there were several days of street battles in the Ein el-Hilweh camp between Fatah and members of the extremist Jund Al-Sham group that left 13 people dead and dozens wounded.
An uneasy truce had been in place since Aug. 3, but clashes were widely expected to resume as the Islamist groups have not handed those accused of killing the Fatah general to the Lebanese judiciary, as demanded by a committee of Palestinian factions last month.
Lebanon is home to tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their descendants. Many live in the 12 refugee camps that are scattered around the small Mediterranean country.

Topics: Lebanon Ein el-Hilweh

Morocco earthquake: A tragic toll and a trail of devastation

Updated 09 September 2023
Badr Saoudi

  • Homes were destroyed, cars crushed by debris and a minaret collapsed in the famous Jemaa el-Fnasquare in Marrakech, causing injuries
  • According to the National Center for Scientific and Technical Research, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in Al-Haouz province, not far from Marrakech
Badr Saoudi

CASABLANCA: Morocco has experienced one of the greatest natural tragedies in its recent history. An earthquake of magnitude 7 on the Richter scale struck the country on September 9, 2023, killing at least 820 people and leaving more than 672 injured, according to a provisional toll. The earthquake hit mainly Al-Haouzprovince and caused tremor in several cities in the country.

According to the National Center for Scientific and Technical Research, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the province of Al-Haouz, not far from Marrakech. This earthquake is one of the most devastating to hit Morocco, surpassing previous earthquakes in terms of magnitude and casualties.

A minaret collapsed in the famous Jemaa el-Fna square in Marrakech, causing injuries (Photo, X).


Reactions from the authorities

The Ministry of Interior immediately issued a statement announcing that all necessary means had been mobilized to provide emergency assistance to the affected areas. Rescue operations are ongoing, aimed at finding survivors and providing medical care to the injured.

The tremors were felt in several other Moroccan cities, such as Rabat, Casablanca, Agadir and Essaouira. Panicked residents poured into streets, fearing aftershocks or the collapse of buildings.

The influx of victims at the Mohammed VI Hospital and University Center Marrakech, reportedly saturated the emergency room of the hospital (Photo, X).

Collapsing

Images circulating on social media show considerable damage. Homes were destroyed, cars crushed by debris and even part of a minaret collapsed on the famous Jemaa el-Fna square in Marrakech, causing injuries

The local population was clearly petrified by the extent of the damage. “It was total chaos, a real catastrophe,” says a resident of Marrakech, highlighting the general state of distress. Children were crying and adults were in shock, not knowing how to react to such a situation.

The toll is heavy, and so are the damages

This is not the first time that Morocco has been hit by a devastating earthquake. In February 2004, an earthquake shook the province of Al Hoceima, killing 628 people. In 1960, the city of Agadir was completely destroyed by an earthquake, causing more than 12,000 deaths.

The September 9 disaster marks a tragic turning point in Morocco’s recent history. As the country begins to assess the extent of the damage and bind its wounds, it is clear that this tragedy will leave permanent marks on the collective memory. Considerable efforts will therefore be needed for reconstruction and to help the victims recover from this tragedy.

This article originally appeared on Arab News en Francais

Topics: Morocco

UAE President joins G20 leaders’ summit

Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Saturday participated in the 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit held in New Delhi, India.

Chaired by Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, the G20 Summit brings together world leaders, European Union officials, representatives of global organizations and UN bodies to discuss key global issues and opportunities for joint action.

“Today, I participated in the G20 summit in India, and held fruitful meetings with a number of participating leaders and officials, during which we discussed cooperation to confront common challenges and achieve sustainable development and prosperity for all. The UAE is a major supporter of international collective action to build a better future for humanity,” the UAE leader posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“At the G20 Summit in India I engaged in constructive talks and reaffirmed the UAE’s belief that the world must unite to confront the challenges facing humanity. We will continue to support international efforts aimed at achieving a stable and sustainable future for all,” Sheikh Mohamed added.

This is the fourth year that the UAE is participating in the G20 process in reflection of the country’s efforts to strengthen international cooperation and joint action and achieve progress in fostering sustainable development and prosperity for all, state news agency WAM reported.

Topics: G20 India UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

One crew member dead in helicopter crash in UAE coast

Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News

  • The helicopter had taken off from Al Maktoum International Airport for a night training exercise
Arab News

DUBAI: The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) confirmed in a statement on Friday, a member of the plane’s crew was dead as a result of the accident. 

GCAA reported search and rescue operations are still underway to search for the crew members of the AeroGulf helicopter that fell in the sea off the coast of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain during a night training flight that took off Thursday evening from Al Maktoum International Airport.

The GCAA extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased and affirmed its commitment to publishing developments on the incident as soon as they become available, appealing to the public to obtain information from its official channels and to prevent any rumors and false information.

Topics: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Dubai

