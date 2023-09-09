Egypt’s tourism sector breaks records as visitor numbers soar

CAIRO: Egypt’s tourism sector has experienced a boom over the past three years, with visitor numbers growing from 4.9 million two years ago to a projected 15 million or more this year, according to figures released by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.
In 2020, around 4.9 million tourists visited Egypt — a figure constrained by the global pandemic, which led to flight bans and other precautionary restrictions.
Hossam Hazza, a member of the Egypt Tourism Chamber, said that about 21 million tourists are likely to visit Egypt next year.
He said the positive trend follows efforts to reinvigorate the sector in the wake of the pandemic, including promotions to enhance Egypt’s global image and encourage low-cost aviation.
The surge in tourism can be credited to Egypt’s standing as a tourist hub, a global eagerness to travel, and a strategic marketing approach leveraging social media and advertising campaigns, he added.
Effective ground strategies paired with adept marketing have been pivotal in rejuvenating the tourism sector, Hazza said.
He praised the improved standard of tourist accommodation, which receives over a 90 percent positivity rate in reviews.
Hazza said that Egypt aims to attract 30 million tourists by 2028.
Tourism expert Mustafa Al-Akhal said the industry’s growth has been fueled by simplified visa procedures and a growing range of tourist destinations in Egypt.
He highlighted Egypt’s readiness to welcome tourists following the pandemic, saying that this was not mirrored in some other markets.
Additional factors such as easier on-arrival or online visa applications through the Visa to Egypt website, stable security conditions and favorable diplomatic ties have helped to boost visitor numbers.
He said that hotel room capacity in Egypt will need to increase by around half a million to accommodate the goal of 30 million visitors by 2028.
In May, the Egyptian government announced that April 2023 marked a historic high in monthly inbound tourism, with 1.35 million visitors.
Tourism and Antiquities Minister Ahmed Issa said that 11.7 million tourists visited in 2022, compared with 8 million the previous year, and projected that over 15 million tourists will visit Egypt this year.
