What We Are Reading Today: Surreal Spaces

Author: Joanna Moorhead

The British-born artist and writer Leonora Carrington (1917–2011) is one of the vanguards in the history of women artists and the history of Surrealism.

The interests of this visionary — feminism, ecology, the arcane and the mystical, the interconnectedness of everything — are now shared by many.

Challenging the conventions of her time, Carrington abandoned family, society, and England to embrace new experiences and forge a unique artistic style in Europe and the Americas.

In this evocative illustrated biography, writer and journalist Joanna Moorhead traces her cousin’s footsteps, exploring the artist’s life, loves, friendships, and work.