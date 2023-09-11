Hate preacher in US supermax prison wages fresh bid for release

LONDON: Jailed Egyptian terrorist Abu Hamza is waging a fresh bid to be released on compassionate grounds from the US supermax prison where he is being held, The Sun reported.
The 65-year-old former imam of London’s Finsbury Park Mosque, who was featured in Arab News’ “Preachers of Hate” series, was handed a life sentence in 2015 after being extradited to America on charges of terrorism and kidnapping.
He lives in solitary confinement in Colorado’s ADX Florence supermax prison but claims that COVID-19 disease complications have left him too ill to face the “draconian conditions,” his lawyer said.
An initial appeal over his extradition years ago was denied by the European Court of Human Rights, which found that conditions in the prison “would not amount to ill-treatment.”
But Hamza’s lawyer said his client’s latest appeal would refer to “the draconian conditions of confinement that he has been subjected to at ADX Florence.”
It has led him to suffer “multiple bouts of COVID-19, substantially failing health, and 24/7 solitary confinement for the past eight years.”
Hamza’s charges included overseeing the kidnapping of 16 tourists in Yemen in 1998, and organizing a terror training camp in Oregon, America.
During his sentencing, Katherine Forrest, a former US district court judge, said: “Any time he is released, the world will not be safe.”
In both cases, most of those charged were Muslim, leading human rights groups and tech experts to criticise India's use of the AI-based technology to target poor, minority and marginalised groups in Delhi and elsewhere in the country
Updated 11 September 2023
Reuters
NEW DELHI: After communal clashes in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area last year, police said they used facial recognition technology to identify and arrest dozens of men, the second such instance after a more violent riot in the Indian capital in 2020.
In both cases, most of those charged were Muslim, leading human rights groups and tech experts to criticize India’s use of the AI-based technology to target poor, minority and marginalized groups in Delhi and elsewhere in the country.
As India rolls out AI tools that authorities say will increase efficiency and improve access, tech experts fear the lack of an official policy for the ethical use of AI will hurt people at the bottom, entrenching age-old bias, criminalizing minorities and channeling most benefits to the rich.
“It is going to directly affect the people living on the fringes — the Dalits, the Muslims, the trans people. It will exacerbate bias and discrimination against them,” said Shivangi Narayan, a researcher who has studied predictive policing in Delhi.
HIGHLIGHTS
• "If you ask a chatbot the names of 20 Indian doctors and professors, the suggestions are generally Hindu dominant-caste surnames - just one example of how unequal representations in data lead to caste-biased outcomes of generative AI systems."
• India's criminal databases are particularly problematic, as Muslims, Dalits and Indigenous people are arrested, charged and incarcerated at higher rates than others, official data show.
With a population of 1.4 billion powering the world’s fifth-biggest economy, India is undergoing breakneck technological change, rolling out AI-based systems — in spheres from health to education, agriculture to criminal justice — but with scant debate on their ethical implications, experts say.
In a nation beset by old and deep divisions, be it of class, religion, gender or wealth, researchers like Narayan — a member of the Algorithmic Governance Research Network — fear that AI risks exacerbating all these schisms.
“We think technology works objectively. But the databases being used to train AI systems are biased against caste, gender, religion, even location of residence, so they will exacerbate bias and discrimination against them,” she said.
Facial recognition technology — which uses AI to match live images against a database of cached faces — is one of many AI applications that critics say risks more surveillance of Muslims, lower-caste Dalits, Indigenous Adivasis, transgender and other marginalized groups, all while ignoring their needs.
Linking databases to a national ID system and a growing use of AI for loan approvals, hiring and background checks can slam doors firmly shut on the marginalized, said Siva Mathiyazhagan, an assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania.
The growing popularity of generative AI applications such as chatbots further exacerbates these biases, he said.
“If you ask a chatbot the names of 20 Indian doctors and professors, the suggestions are generally Hindu dominant-caste surnames — just one example of how unequal representations in data lead to caste-biased outcomes of generative AI systems,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
DIGITAL CASTE PANOPTICON
Caste discrimination was outlawed in India 75 years ago, yet Dalits still face widespread abuse, many of their attempts at upward mobility met with violent oppression.
Under-represented in higher education and good jobs despite affirmative action programs, Dalits, Muslims and Indigenous people lag higher-caste Indians in smartphone ownership and social media use, studies show.
About half of India’s population — primarily women, rural communities and Adivasis — lacks access to the Internet, so “entire communities may be missing or misrepresented in datasets ... leading to wrong conclusions and residual unfairness,” analysis by Google Research showed in 2021.
The ramificiations are widespread; not least, in health care.
“Rich people problems like cardiac disease and cancer, not poor people’s tuberculosis, is prioritized, exacerbating inequities among those who benefit from AI and those who do not,” researchers said in the Google analysis.
Similarly, mobile safety apps that use data mapping to flag unsafe areas are skewed by middle-class users who tend to mark Dalit, Muslim and slum areas as dodgy, potentially leading to over-policing and unwarranted mass surveillance.
“The irony is that people who are not counted in these datasets are still subject to these data-driven systems which reproduce bias and discrimination,” said Urvashi Aneja, founding director of Digital Futures Lab, a research collective.
India’s criminal databases are particularly problematic, as Muslims, Dalits and Indigenous people are arrested, charged and incarcerated at higher rates than others, official data show.
The police registers are used for potential AI-assisted predictive policing to identify who is likely to commit a crime. Generative AI may come to court, with the Punjab and Haryana high court earlier using ChatGPT to decide whether to award bail for a suspect in a murder case — a first in the country.
“Any new AI-based predictive policing system will likely only perpetuate the legacies of caste discrimination and the unjust criminalization and surveillance of marginalized communities,” said Nikita Sonavane, co-founder of the Criminal Justice and Police Accountability Project, a non-profit.
“Policing has always been casteist in India, and data has been used to entrench caste-based hierarchies. What we’re seeing now is the creation and rise of a digital caste panopticon.”
The ministry of information technology did not respond to a request for comment.
CALIFORNIA CASTE LAW
Governments worldwide have been slow to regulate AI. China’s draft rules for generative AI took effect last month, while the EU’s AI Act is in the final stage of negotiations, and the US AI Bill of Rights offers guidelines for responsible design and use.
India does not have an AI law, only a strategy from government thinktank NITI Aayog that states that AI systems must not discriminate on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex, descent, place of birth or residence, and that they must be audited to ensure they are impartial and free from bias.
But there is little discussion in India about bias in AI, even as there is growing awareness of caste in the tech industry in the United States, with California poised to become the first state to ban caste discrimination, after Seattle became the first US city to do so.
South Asian immigrant communities make up large numbers of tech workers in the United States, where Dalit engineers — including women — have complained of discrimination and abuse from high-caste men.
Having mostly high-caste men design AI tools can unduly benefit the privileged and altogether bypass women, lower-caste and other marginalized groups, said Aneja.
“How much agency do women or lower-caste groups have to check or contradict what’s coming out of a system? Especially generative AI, which is designed to seem human-like,” she said.
A technical fix cannot take existing bias out of the system; what’s needed is a better understanding of the biases and their impacts in different social contexts, Aneja said.
“We should shed the assumption that bias is going to go away — instead, we should accept that bias is always going to be there, and design and build systems accordingly.”
The polls being held across Russia came ahead of presidential elections next year expected to prolong Putin's rule until at least 2030
Updated 11 September 2023
AFP
MOSCOW: Russia claimed Sunday that the United Russia party, which staunchly backs President Vladimir Putin, had won local ballots in four Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia.
The Kremlin claimed to have annexed the eastern and southern territories last year despite not having full military control over them. The elections have been dismissed by Ukraine and its allies as a sham.
Data published by Moscow and proxy officials showed voters in the war-battered territories, where Ukraine is clawing back ground, had backed United Russia with more than 70 percent of the ballot in each territory, state-run news agencies reported.
The polls also being held across Russia came ahead of presidential elections next year expected to prolong Putin’s rule until at least 2030.
His opponents are in exile or jail and Moscow has criminalized criticism of its conflict in Ukraine and detained thousands for speaking out.
Authorities set up mobile polling booths days ahead of the vote in the regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, where Moscow said a polling station was attacked by a Ukrainian drone.
In Donetsk, which has been partially controlled by separatists since 2014, Kremlin-installed authorities said Ukrainian shelling had injured election officials.
Voting was also taking place in Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014.
Ukrainian security services said they had compiled a list of “collaborators” helping to organize the voting and vowed retribution.
In Rostov-on-Don, a southwest city close to Ukraine’s border attacked by drones this week, two voters told AFP the conflict was their main worry.
“We just want to live in peace with our children,” said 40-year-old Nina Antonova.
“Everyone is worried about this one problem — the war. We don’t have any other concerns,” said 84-year-old Anatoli, a pensioner who declined to give his last name.
In Moscow, which was also hosting a mayoral vote, there were few campaign posters.
Incumbant Sergei Sobyanin — a Siberian-born Kremlin loyalist in post since 2010 — won a “convincing” reelection, a senior election official said.
In his 13 years at the helm of Europe’s largest city, Sobyanin has presided over numerous mega-projects that have transformed Moscow’s skyline.
In 2013, he was almost defeated by anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny.
Navalny, who dismissed the vote from behind bars, was jailed in 2020 on old fraud charges his allies say were a pretext to end his political work.
Sobyanin beat out the grandson of a veteran Communist politician and a little-known candidate from a new party dubbed “New People.”
Moscow residents ahead of the vote had praised Sobyanin for modernizing the city.
“Moscow is blossoming in front of our eyes,” 21-year-old student Rukhin Aliyev told AFP.
Musician Kirill Lobanov said Sobyanin had done “very well” as mayor, particularly “in the last year” marked by the conflict.
Sobyanin has downplayed increasing Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow that have hit the Kremlin and crashed into the capital’s iconic financial district.
In regions bordering Ukraine that have seen frequent attacks, voting was going ahead with additional security precautions.
Electoral commission chief Ella Pamfilova said voting had been postponed in Shebekino, a district of the Belgorod region that has been hit by shelling, “due to a regime of high alert.”
Observers say one of the few competitive races in Russia’s 11 time zones emerged in Siberia’s remote Khakassia, where governor Valentin Konovalov is seeking re-election.
The 35-year-old Communist defeated a Kremlin-backed candidate in 2018 after a wave of rare protests in the sparsely populated mountainous region.
In this year’s campaign, he initially faced Moscow-backed candidate Sergei Sokol, who portrayed himself as a Kremlin-decorated “hero” who fought in Ukraine.
Sokol dropped out at the last minute, citing health reasons. Konovalov is one of few regional leaders not backed by the Kremlin who remains in office.
Due to concerns over animal welfare, Germany's Roncalli circus stopped using lions and elephants in its shows in 1991
Updated 11 September 2023
AFP
LUBECK: The smell of sawdust and popcorn fills the air. The clowns, acrobats and magicians are all in place.
As the audience are guided to their seats inside the big top, all the classic elements of the circus are there — except one. The live animals have been replaced by holograms.
Due to concerns over animal welfare, Germany’s Roncalli circus stopped using lions and elephants in its shows in 1991.
But it went further in 2018 and completely removed live animals from its program.
“It is no longer appropriate for Roncalli to show real animals in the ring,” circus boss Patrick Philadelphia, 49, told AFP.
Over the last years, circuses have found themselves increasingly constrained by space.
“If you’re setting up in the middle of a marketplace in the center of town, there is no space for outdoor enclosures for animal runs,” said Philadelphia.
The nomadic character of circus life was also a strain for animals like horses which had to be loaded onto wagons and then driven to the next town.
“This no longer made sense for an animal-protecting circus,” said Philadelphia.
As Roncalli looked for ways to preserve the magic of animals for children, a show in which Justin Timberlake “collaborates” with a hologram of the late Prince triggered the idea to turn to 3-D imagery.
“If you can project someone who’s no longer living onto a holographic screen, why can’t you do it with an animal, a horse, an elephant? So that’s where the idea came from,” said Philadelphia.
In Luebeck, a steam train circling the ring kicks off the show to the sound of “Sunday Morning” by Nico and The Velvet Underground, before a bright green parrot appears.
The bird gives way to an elephant and her baby, who stomp and trumpet at the audience, only to be chased by a herd of galloping horses.
Designing the visual illusion was a technical challenge, as the circus seats its audience in a circle, unlike a theater where the public sits in front of the stage.
Using 11 cameras, arranged on the ceiling of the big top around the ring, the high-resolution images are projected onto a fine-mesh netting which surrounds the performance space.
When the lights go down, the netting becomes almost invisible, but the images pop out.
While live animals gave a thrill, the new technology also makes it possible for Roncalli to do something unexpected.
“Whatever you can imagine, it can be created by an animator, by a graphic designer, then it can also be shown up in a circus show,” said Toni Munar, the technical director of the circus.
Experts believe overuse of screens during school lessons may cause youngsters to fall behind in core subjects
Updated 11 September 2023
AP
STOCKHOLM: As young children went back to school across Sweden last month, many of their teachers were putting a new emphasis on printed books, quiet reading time and handwriting practice and devoting less time to tablets, independent online research and keyboarding skills.
The return to more traditional ways of learning is a response to politicians and experts questioning whether the country’s hyper-digitalized approach to education, including the introduction of tablets in nursery schools, had led to a decline in basic skills.
Swedish Minister for Schools Lotta Edholm, who took office 11 months ago as part of a new center-right coalition government, was one of the biggest critics of the all-out embrace of technology.
“Sweden’s students need more textbooks,” Edholm said in March. “Physical books are important for student learning.”
The minister announced last month in a statement that the government wants to reverse the decision by the National Agency for Education to make digital devices mandatory in preschools.
It plans to go further and to completely end digital learning for children under age 6, the ministry also told The Associated Press.
Although the country’s students score above the European average for reading ability, an international assessment of fourth-grade reading levels, the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study, highlighted a decline among Sweden’s children between 2016 and 2021.
In 2021, Swedish fourth graders averaged 544 points, a drop from the 555 average in 2016. However, their performance still placed the country in a tie with Taiwan for the seventh-highest overall test score.
In comparison, Singapore — which topped the rankings — improved its PIRLS reading scores from 576 to 587 during the same period, and England’s average reading achievement score fell only slightly, from 559 in 2016 to 558 in 2021.
Some learning deficits may have resulted from the coronavirus pandemic or reflect a growing number of immigrant students who don’t speak Swedish as their first language, but an overuse of screens during school lessons may cause youngsters to fall behind in core subjects, education experts say.
“There’s clear scientific evidence that digital tools impair rather than enhance student learning,” Sweden’s Karolinska Institute said in a statement last month on the country’s national digitalization strategy in education.
“We believe the focus should return to acquiring knowledge through printed textbooks and teacher expertise, rather than acquiring knowledge primarily from freely available digital sources that have not been vetted for accuracy,” said the institute, a highly respected medical school focused on research.
The rapid adoption of digital learning tools also has drawn concern from the United Nations’ education and culture agency.
NEW DELHI: Heads of government and international organizations paid their respects to Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi as the 18th summit of the G20 came to a close, marking the end of a year-long Indian presidency.
India handed over the baton on Sunday to Brazil, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for a virtual meeting in November to review progress on the policy suggestions and goals announced over the weekend.
“It is our responsibility to look at the suggestions that have been made to see how progress can be accelerated,” he said.
Under India’s presidency, which officially runs until November, the group addressed the major agenda items on the first day of the annual leaders’ two-day summit, having admitted the 55-member bloc African Union as a permanent member and adopted a leaders’ declaration that had earlier been a matter of contention.
The declaration came as a surprise owing to the known deep divisions within the G20 over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Apparently, consensus was reached on Saturday after delegates from the world’s most economically important countries reportedly found a compromise on language used in reference to the war.
FASTFACT
CONSENSUS DECLARATION
During the summit in New Delhi, the G20 adopted a consensus declaration that made commitments on food and energy security, climate change and global debt vulnerabilities among other issues.
In the 37-page document, the G20 avoided condemning fellow member Russia for the war but highlighted the human suffering caused by the conflict as it called on all states not to use force to grab territory.
“We will unite in our endeavor to address the adverse impact of the war on the global economy and welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine … today’s era must not be of war,” it said.
With those major items taken care of, several G20 heads of government visited the Rajghat memorial site in New Delhi on Sunday, where they shook hands and posed for photos with Modi. Each was given a shawl made of khadi, a handspun fabric Gandhi had promoted during India’s independence movement against British rule.
In a customary show of respect, most of the leaders, including Indonesian President Joko Widodo and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, walked barefoot to the site where Gandhi was cremated following his assassination in 1948.
The G20 earlier comprised 19 states and the EU, and accounted for more than 80 percent of global economic output, 75 percent of international trade and about two-thirds of the world’s population.
For Sanjay Kapoor, editor of the English fortnightly Hard News, the recent summit stood out for several “significant” accomplishments.
“India managed to walk the tightrope without causing embarrassment to world leaders who were absent from the gathering,” he told Arab News.
The leaders of China, Russia, Spain and Mexico did not attend the summit in New Delhi.
“G20, which was being challenged by an empowered and enlarged BRICS, has revived after the Delhi summit.”
BRICS, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, recently invited another six countries to join: Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the UAE. BRICS has been accelerating its push to reshuffle a world order many see as outdated, challenging the G20’s position as the premier forum for international economic cooperation.
Harsh V. Pant, vice president of Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi, believes the 18th G20 summit has created “a new template for reform multilateralism.”
“By putting the Global South, or the developing world, at the core of its G20 agenda, India has certainly tried to make a case for a new kind of multilateralism that is more dynamic, more forward-looking, and more responsive to the challenges of our times,” Pant told Arab News.
According to him, the AU’s entry into the G20 is a concrete example of a more inclusive multilateral process that India has touted since the beginning of its presidency, which is pushing countries to think more creatively on how to solve global challenges.
“India also has framed the global governance agenda around the Global South, and that means that all future endeavors in multilateralism will have to in some ways demonstrate their adaptability to the Global South agenda,” Pant said.
On the sidelines of this year’s summit, India made other breakthroughs, including an international partnership to establish the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, which saw Saudi Arabia, the EU, India, UAE, France, Germany, Italy and the US sign a memorandum of understanding.
“The IMEC is expected to stimulate economic development through enhanced connectivity and economic integration between Asia, the Arabian Gulf and Europe,” the MoU reads.
IMEC also seeks efficiency and cost reduction, while promoting economic unity in the hopes of generating jobs and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Separately, India launched the Global Biofuel Alliance initiative, which is aimed at fostering global collaboration for the advancement and widespread adoption of biofuels.
These efforts are seen by many observers as indicative of a sincere attempt to offer solutions to pressing global issues.
“I think there is an attempt to articulate concrete solutions to global problems rather than just words,” Pant said, referring to the accomplishments made by India during its G20 presidency in general and the summit in particular. “The outcome has been very concrete and, in some ways, very target-oriented.”
The general consensus of analysts is that India’s stewardship of the G20 has solidified its reputation on the international stage.
“India has been able to demonstrate its credentials as a global leader. There have been times in the past when it has been questioned, whether India can lead, but with this G20 India has shown it is willing and able to lead on global governance,” Pant said.
His view was seconded by Aditya Ramanathan, a research fellow with the Takshashila Institution in Bengaluru, who said India has been able to elevate its international diplomatic standing through its G20 presidency.
“It is clearly a triumph of Indian diplomacy and a testament to India’s position in the world today,” he told Arab News.
“What we’re seeing is India very consciously raising its diplomatic stature and demonstrating that it can lead as well as shape complex multilateral negotiations.
“India has thus far been successful at leveraging its position in a divided world. However, this is a tricky game and India will need to play its cards cleverly to maintain and expand its diplomatic influence in the future.”