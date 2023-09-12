You are here

Inside AlUla Creates' short film competition: The program supporting women directors from Saudi Arabia  

  
Saudi Arabia’s Film AlUla, the film agency of The Royal Commission for AlUla,  recently announced its partnership with British production company Vertigo Films to present AlUla Creates’ short film competition. (Supplied)
Updated 12 September 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

  

  

Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Film AlUla, the film agency of The Royal Commission for AlUla,  recently announced its partnership with British production company Vertigo Films to present AlUla Creates’ short film competition, a program that will support three Saudi women directors in the international marketplace. Now, the key players are opening up about why the initiative is so important.  

“We will be mentoring three female Saudi filmmakers to make short films based on an original idea, with a view to launching the filmmakers at an international film festival, where we hope their films will be screened,” said Jane Moore, CEO of Vertigo Films, in an interview with Arab News.   

“We'll be working closely with them during the development and production of their shorts. (And we) will be introducing them to other industry professionals, sales companies, distribution companies and giving them exposure to the production environment,” she added.   

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With Saudi Arabia looking to rapidly expand in the field of arts and entertainment, the moment felt right to explore the region and mine it for talent.  

“Saudi Arabia has a population of over 35 million and that means there's a huge opportunity for a mass of new talent. Whatever we can do to be a part of the movement and encourage that talent in the international marketplace will be great for everyone — specifically women,” said Vertigo Films founder James Richardson.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The initiative has tapped Saudi filmmaker Haifaa Al-Mansour and US director, producer, and actor Katie Holmes as mentors for the program.  

“Essentially, we've got two people hugely experienced in their respective fields in Haifaa and Katie,” said Richardson.  

“The idea that there's someone who has come from the region and has launched her own international career was very important to have as part of the team. Also, Katie Holmes is a hugely experienced Hollywood actress and director. So, we have the best people we could have to help us and be part of this mentoring process.”  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When asked about what advice they’d like to give to young filmmakers from the Kingdom, Moore said, “I think that you should be a huge consumer of media yourself. You've got to learn from other people, learn from the best and really watch a lot of films, television commercials, music videos and so on.  

“I think that you need to keep on developing your skills — not only creative skills but also leadership, management, time management and organizational skills, because those are all incredibly important when you're on a film set.”  

Richardson, meanwhile, talked about the importance of having a thick skin if you want to make it in the film business.  

“Tenacity is also essential. A lot of people are going to turn you down. You've got to really believe in what you do, and you've really got to go on and try and knock through some of those rejections,” he said.  

Topics: AlUla Creates Haifaa Al-Mansour Katie Holmes Vertigo Films

Saudi film 'Hajjan' premieres at Toronto International Film Festival


Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi film ‘Hajjan’ premieres at Toronto International Film Festival

Saudi film ‘Hajjan’ premieres at Toronto International Film Festival

Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia-based film “Hajjan,” directed by Egyptian filmmaker Abu Bakr Shawky, got its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this week.  

“Hajjan” tells the story of Matar, a boy who embarks on a journey across the desert with his camel, Hofira. 

 

 

The movie is a co-production between the Kingdom’s King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) and Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy’s Film Clinic. 

Ahead of the premiere, Hefzy spoke to Ithra and said: “I feel that the feedback today will be very positive. I have strong faith in the movie. I rarely have expectation when I go to a festival or attend a premiere, but today I am very optimistic.  

 

 

“I am also excited to see the movie for the first time on a big screen with the sound, the final mix, the effects and the color edits in a cinema with audience,” Hefzy added.  

The movie, which is written by Omar Shama from Egypt and the Kingdom’s Mufarrij Almajfel, stars Saudi actors Abdulmohsen Al-Nemer, Ibrahim Al-Hsawi and more. 

Topics: Hajjan Abu Bakr Shawky Toronto International Film Festival

Models Nora Attal, Loli Bahia walk for Michael Kors  

  
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

Models Nora Attal, Loli Bahia walk for Michael Kors  

Models Nora Attal, Loli Bahia walk for Michael Kors  

Arab News

DUBAI: Part-Arab models Nora Attal and Loli Bahia this week graced the runway for US fashion label Michael Kors during New York Fashion Week.  

Attal wore a sequined black dress will gold chain detailing at the waist and hips. (Getty Images)

Attal, who is British Moroccan, wore a sequined black dress will gold chain detailing at the waist and hips. She also showed off black sandals and her hair was in a slicked back bun. 

French Algerian Bahia also had her hair tied back and wore the same sandals, but her outfit featured a black-and-beige mini lace dress with a cropped black blazer.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With this collection, the American designer paid tribute to his late mother with a show honoring the travels the two enjoyed together, the Associated Press reported.  

The runway was heavy on looks one imagined Kors’ mother might have worn in the ’60s and ’70s, including some very short minidresses and chiffon sundresses. Many items were in cotton and cashmere crochet or in lace. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“All of us dream of holidays,” the designer said before the show, explaining the inspiration for a collection projecting a beach-going vibe, with Burt Bacharach favorites like “What the World Needs Now” and “Promises, Promises" on the soundtrack. “I wanted to have this sort of barefoot glamor.” 

But the designer was thinking most of all about his mother, the late Joan Kors, who died in August at 84. A former Revlon model, she was a strong influence on her son throughout his life, he has said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“My mother truly was my ultimate muse, my ultimate supporter,” Kors said. “She and I traveled the world together and I have so many incredible memories of holidays with her. And she was a woman who broke the rules. I think she always had fun with fashion and she really knew herself.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As always, Kors was joined by a slew of celebrities at the picturesque venue along the East River in Brooklyn’s Domino Park, under the Williamsburg Bridge. Actors Halle Berry, Blake Lively, Tiffany Haddish, Ellen Pompeo, Olivia Wilde, Jenna Dewan and many more were in attendance. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When asked about his hefty celebrity contingent, Kors noted he was a big fan of movies, theater and music. Although he outfits many of them for red carpets, he added he felt extra satisfaction when he saw celebrities dress in his designs in more routine settings. 

Topics: Nora Attal Loli Bahia Michael Kors

Marvel live shows to be staged in Jeddah


Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

Marvel live shows to be staged in Jeddah

Marvel live shows to be staged in Jeddah
  • As part of the Jeddah Events Calendar, Marvel Universe Live! shows will be staged from Sept. 27 to Oct. 20 at King Abdullah Sports City Hall
  • Superheroes from the Marvel Universe and Guardians of the Galaxy will join forces to fight evil in a series of performances

Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi fans of the Marvel superheroes will soon be able to see some of their favorite characters up close and in action in Jeddah.

As part of the Jeddah Events Calendar, Marvel Universe Live! shows will be staged from Sept. 27 to Oct. 20 at King Abdullah Sports City Hall, one of the stops on the production’s world tour.

Superheroes from the Marvel Universe and Guardians of the Galaxy will join forces to fight evil in a series of performances presented by US company Feld Entertainment Inc.

Juliette Grossman, the show’s producer, said audiences could expect to see an action-packed adventure involving cutting-edge video displays, special effects, and aerial stunts.

The use of motorcycles in a high-stakes race against time to save humanity adds another layer of excitement, she added.

The show brings together characters such as Spider-Man, the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Doctor Strange on a mission to retrieve the Wand of Watoomb before the mischievous Loki can seize it. In the show, the ancient artifact holds the power to fulfil Loki’s eternal ambition of ruling the universe.

Performances will take place twice a day at 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tickets priced between SR55 ($15) and SR350, are available here.

Topics: Jeddah Events Calendar Marvel Universe Live! guardians of the galaxy

Saudi horror film 'The Cello' premieres in Riyadh


Updated 12 September 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Saudi horror film ‘The Cello’ premieres in Riyadh

Saudi horror film ‘The Cello’ premieres in Riyadh
  • Film is an adaptation of a novel written by Turki Alalshikh, who is a renowned Saudi poet and writer
  • Directed by Darren Bousman of ‘Saw’ fame, the horror film stars Jeremy Irons and Tobin Bell, as well as Elham Ali and Samer Ismail

Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Saudi horror movie “The Cello,” which was scripted by Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, premiered at Riyadh’s Boulevard City this week.

The film is an adaptation of a novel written by Alalshikh, who is a renowned Saudi poet and writer. Directed by Darren Bousman of “Saw” fame, the horror film stars Jeremy Irons and Tobin Bell, as well as Elham Ali and Samer Ismail.

“The Cello” is the first Arabic international horror film. It tells the story of an aspiring cellist who encounters the perilous consequences of his instrument.

Renowned for his expertise in directing horror films, Darren Bousman shared his experience of creating a movie in the Kingdom with Arab News.

“It kind of opens my mind up and it lets me approach things differently than I would if we were in the US, but all of these actors are such pros, and they are all so amazing.”

US producer Lee Nelson collaborated with Bousman and the actors, and was greatly impressed by their commitment and diligence.

Nelson said: “They were devoted to their craft, really, and dedicated and worked very hard to bring the characters to life in an authentic way.”

Bousman and Nelson aimed to create a successful film that authentically portrays Saudi culture.

Nelson said that having the film be authentically Saudi was “crucial.”

He added: “As visitors and guests, we wanted to be respectful and maintain the authenticity of the working environment. Therefore, we actively listened and took in a lot of feedback.

Bousman said that actors used both Arabic and English on set to overcome the language barrier and ensure smooth and natural dialogue.

“There was a lot of having to listen and learn to figure out to find that balance …. so, we rehearsed the scenes in English and then the next minute they would be doing the whole thing in Arabic.”

Bousman praised Alalshikh’s remarkable efforts to develop the entertainment sector in the Kingdom. “I honestly will say that Turki Alalshikh was so integral in this; he basically shepherded us through this universe, and it was amazing getting to experience Saudi through his eyes.”

Saudi actress Elham Ali said that being a part of the horror film cast felt like a natural fit for her.

“I’m a huge fan of horror movies. I felt like I belong because I’m a fan of this type of artistic work. Today we are taking international steps. I am colleagues with international artists like Jeremy Irons and Tobin Bell, and director Darren Bousman.”

Ali added that the film serves as a stepping stone toward a more promising future for the Saudi film industry.

She said: “We are just an image that conveys the creativity we have. I was happy to see myself on the screen at this international level, with this lens, with this spirit, with something that I, Elham, saw in myself that was different.”

The movie showcases the talent of Syria’s Samer Ismail, British Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons and US star Tobin Bell.

“The Cello” will be released across the Kingdom on Sept. 14.

Topics: Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al-Sheikh Jeremy Irons ‘The Cello’ Darren Bousman Elham Ali

White Milano to welcome Saudi 100 Brands as part of new EXPO program  

  
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

White Milano to welcome Saudi 100 Brands as part of new EXPO program  

White Milano to welcome Saudi 100 Brands as part of new EXPO program  

Arab News

DUBAI: White Milano, the international apparel and accessories trade show which famously takes place alongside Milan Fashion Week, will welcome the Saudi 100 Brands project as part of its EXPOWHITE program, taking place from Sept. 22-25.  

In line with its mission to foster a dialogue between the industry and global creative trends, the EXPOWHITE showcase will focus on brands and designers from countries like Saudi Arabia, Armenia, Brazil and South Africa.  

The Saudi 100 Brands project is an initiative by the Saudi Fashion Commission that supports established and emerging design talents from Saudi Arabia, who work across the ready-to-wear, modest, concept, premiere, demi-couture, bridal, bags and jewelry categories.  

The Saudi 100 Brands project showcase will be on display at the Padiglione Visconti.  

Meanwhile, this year’s White Milano is expected to bring together over 360 companies and 20,000 fashion industry operators within Milan’s historic Tortona Fashion District, to view the latest SS 2024 collections.   

  

Topics: White Milano Saudi 100 Brands

