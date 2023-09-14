UK king sends condolences to Libya after deadly flooding

LONDON: The UK’s King Charles has sent a letter of condolence to the chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council following devastating flooding in the North African country, Sky News reported.
The floods in the city of Derna are believed to have killed up to 20,000 people, the mayor has said.
In his letter to Mohamed Al-Menfi, the British monarch said: “My wife and I are so desperately saddened by the devastating impact and loss of life caused by Storm Daniel and the subsequent floods.
“We mourn with all those who have lost their loved ones and continue to pray for everyone whose lives and livelihoods have been affected by the horrific floods.
“I admire greatly all those who are engaged tirelessly in the rescue efforts in such dire conditions and praise their selfless bravery.”
The letter came as the UK government committed to launching a £1 million ($1.25 million) aid package for Libya.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on X (formerly Twitter), that it was “shocking to see the scale of the loss and devastation caused by the floods in Libya.”
The UK was “working to provide immediate assistance to the Libyan people,” he added.
Libyan officials warned on Monday that the state lacked experience in disaster management, as they appealed for international aid.
The US was also sending relief, and President Joe Biden said his country was coordinating with Libyan and UN authorities to provide support.
But the UN’s migration agency revealed that the destruction of infrastructure, including key bridges, was frustrating the efforts of aid organizations to deliver relief.
In the coastal city of Derna, at least 30,000 people have been displaced. Hichem Abu Chkiouat, minister of civil aviation in the administration that runs eastern Libya, said the sea was “constantly dumping dozens of bodies.”