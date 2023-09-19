You are here

UK says no evidence of political bank account closures

UK says no evidence of political bank account closures
Britain on Tuesday said it found no evidence of "political" bank account closures, according to a review launched after the controversial withdrawal of facilities for Nigel Farage, angering the arch Brexiteer. (AFP/File)
UK says no evidence of political bank account closures

UK says no evidence of political bank account closures
  • The financial markets watchdog also conceded that it had collected limited information and needed to investigate further
  • The announcement sparked fury from Farage who labelled it “a total whitewash” and “a joke,” and described the FCA as “overtly political”
LONDON: Britain on Tuesday said it found no evidence of “political” bank account closures, according to a review launched after the controversial withdrawal of facilities for Nigel Farage, angering the arch Brexiteer.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said in initial findings that the evidence it has gathered “suggests that no firm closed an account between July 2022 and June 2023 primarily because of a customer’s political views.”
However, the financial markets watchdog also conceded that it had collected limited information and needed to investigate further.
The announcement sparked fury from Farage who labelled it “a total whitewash” and “a joke,” and described the FCA as “overtly political.”
The probe was launched after Coutts, the private banking arm of British lender NatWest, decided to end its relationship with Farage, the former leader of the Brexit Party and the anti-immigration party UKIP.
Farage complained in July that he was removed as a client for his political views, while an internal Coutts document discussed “reputational risk.”
NatWest’s then-CEO Alison Rose resigned after it emerged she had spoken with a BBC journalist about the Farage case in what she called a “serious error of judgment,” ending her 30-year career at the institution.
Peter Flavel, chief executive of Coutts since March 2016, also quit the upmarket bank over the controversy.
The FCA added Tuesday that it needed to do “further work” with banks to verify their data and better understand why they decide to close accounts due to reputational risk.
“While no bank, building society or payment firm reported to us that they had closed accounts primarily due to someone’s political views, further work is needed for us to be sure,” FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi said.
He added: “The time is also right for a debate on how we balance access to bank accounts with the threat of financial crime, as well as firms’ reasonable risk and commercial appetites.
“An important question for policy makers is whether all individuals, businesses and organizations should have the right to an account, as is the case in some other countries.”

Topics: Britain Financial Conduct Authority Nigel Farage

A mayor in South Sudan sacked since he was caught on video slapping a female street vendor

Updated 5 sec ago

A mayor in South Sudan sacked since he was caught on video slapping a female street vendor

A mayor in South Sudan sacked since he was caught on video slapping a female street vendor
Updated 5 sec ago
JUBA, South Sudan: A video showing a mayor in South Sudan slapping a female street vendor has gone viral. Now he has been sacked.
In the video, Emmanuel Khamis Richard, the acting mayor of the African nation’s capital, is seen wielding a pistol and walking up to where a policeman and a woman vendor are scuffling as the police are trying to clear a Juba street of illegal vendors last week.
He the slaps the woman and walks away as the police operation continues.
The video was shared widely on social media, prompting an uproar in the national legislature while women’s rights groups and activists have demanded the mayor be removed from office, citing rights violation and poor leadership.
The mayor was then summoned to appear before city hall councilors and when he failed to do so, he was laid off over the weekend.
Khamis Richard, who was appointed June 27, has not commented on the incident.
He is the third mayor of Juba to be sacked since the formation of the transitional government in South Sudan.
Bol Deng Bol, an activist in Jonglei State, which borders Central Equatoria State where Juba is located, described the mayor’s removal as a significant step in ensuring accountability.
Bol, who chairs the Jonglei Civil Society Network, also urged for a civil lawsuit against the mayor.
The mayor’s successor has yet to be appointed.

Filipino Muslims welcome new measure to improve digital access to Shariah courts

Filipino Muslims welcome new measure to improve digital access to Shariah courts
Updated 12 min 58 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Filipino Muslims welcome new measure to improve digital access to Shariah courts

Filipino Muslims welcome new measure to improve digital access to Shariah courts
  • Lawmakers approved this week proposed legislation to provide better legal access for Filipino Muslims
  • Muslims constitute more than 6 percent of the Philippines’ nearly 110 million population
Updated 12 min 58 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Manila : Muslim authorities in the Philippines welcomed on Tuesday the digitalization of Shariah courts, which they say will help ensure equitable access to justice in the predominantly Catholic country.  

Muslims constitute more than 6 percent of the Philippines’ nearly 110 million population, most of whom live in the island of Mindanao and Sulu archipelago in the country’s south, and in the central-western province of Palawan. 

Lawmakers at the Philippine House of Representatives unanimously approved on Monday the proposed legislation House Bill 9045, which seeks to provide Filipino Muslims better access to Shariah courts and “paves the way for the digital transformation of court services by Muslim tribunals.”  

Under the measure, the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos — the body governing Muslim affairs in the Philippines — will be allowed to process documents for Muslim Filipinos living in regions where there are no physical Shariah courts.  

“The NCMF welcomes this positive development,” NCMF spokesperson Yusoph Mando told Arab News in a statement.  

“Most of the walk-in clients we receive are in need of court intervention. Hence, this digitalization of Shariah court services will tremendously help our constituents who live in cities and communities with no nearby Shariah courts. This will indeed provide equitable access to justice to all.” 

The NCMF, through its Legal Affairs Bureau, will have to coordinate with the Supreme Court and the Department of Information and Communications Technology to create a digital platform for paperless filing of routine documents, such as certificates for marriage, birth, and death.  

But before the bill is passed into law, the proposed regulation will have to garner approval from the Philippine Senate as well.  

“We thank Congress, especially the authors of the bill, for empowering our Legal Affairs Bureau in the exercise of its mandate for the protection and safeguarding of the rights of the Muslim Filipinos nationwide,” Mando said.  

“We look forward to the bill’s Senate counterpart and its eventual passage into law.”   

Topics: Philippines

EU must close borders in face of ‘migrant surge’, says Poland’s ruling PiS party

EU must close borders in face of ‘migrant surge’, says Poland’s ruling PiS party
Updated 17 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

EU must close borders in face of 'migrant surge', says Poland's ruling PiS party

EU must close borders in face of ‘migrant surge’, says Poland’s ruling PiS party
  • The ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, facing a challenge from a far-right party, said that Poland risks being overwhelmed by migrants
  • PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski told a news conference, “Lampedusa is only a kind of symbol of a situation that threatens the whole of Europe, including Poland”
Updated 17 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

WARSAW: The European Union should deal with a surge in migrants by sealing its borders and rejecting any idea of relocating them within the bloc, Poland’s ruling party said on Tuesday as it takes a tough stance on migration before an election.
The ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, facing a challenge from a far-right party, said that Poland risks being overwhelmed by migrants like the Italian island of Lampedusa, where migrant boats often land after crossing the Mediterranean from the coast of North Africa, if they are not returned to power in elections on Oct. 15.
PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski told a news conference, “Lampedusa is only a kind of symbol of a situation that threatens the whole of Europe, including Poland.”
“The only way to fight this kind of — it must be called this — invasion — is to actually, realistically seal the borders and make decisions to return those who crossed the borders to their home countries, or some other solution, but always related to getting rid of them.”
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday visited the Italian island of Lampedusa, which is struggling with a surge in migrant arrivals, and promised a 10-point EU action plan to help Italy deal with the situation.
Kaczynski said that any announcement of the relocation of illegal migrants is an “encouragement to traffic people.”
His comments come as the government faces opposition accusations that it was complicit in a system in which migrants received visas at an accelerated pace without proper checks after paying intermediaries.
They also come amidst a growing weariness with refugees from neighboring Ukraine among some Poles who feel the government has gone too far in extending social benefits and other aid to those fleeing the war as well as anger among farmers who say Ukrainian grain imports hurt their prices.
Poland last week banned Ukrainian grain imports.
Poland is some 1 million Ukrainian refugees. While Poles’ overall attitudes to them remain positive and support for Kyiv’s war effort is almost unanimous, research shows that critical views are becoming more widespread.

Topics: EU Poland migrants

Blasts in Karabakh as Azerbaijan launches military operation

Blasts in Karabakh as Azerbaijan launches military operation
Updated 37 min 5 sec ago
AFP

Blasts in Karabakh as Azerbaijan launches military operation

Blasts in Karabakh as Azerbaijan launches military operation
  • The ministry said it had opened “humanitarian corridors and reception points” to allow civilians to leave
  • The latest escalation comes nearly three years after a brief but brutal war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the mountainous region
Updated 37 min 5 sec ago
AFP

BAKU: Azerbaijan on Tuesday launched a military operation in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region and demanded the total withdrawal of Armenian forces from the disputed mountainous territory as a precondition for peace.
Fears of a fresh war have been building in recent months, with Armenia accusing Azerbaijan of a troop build-up and decrying a blockade of its only land link to Nagorno-Karabakh.
An AFP journalist in the separatist stronghold of Stepanakert said blasts could be heard in the town as Azerbaijan said it was using “high precision weapons on the front line and in depth.”
“Localized anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the region,” Baku’s defense ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said it had opened “humanitarian corridors and reception points” to allow civilians to leave.
“We reiterate that the civilian population and civilian infrastructure are not targets,” the statement said.
The latest escalation comes nearly three years after a brief but brutal war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the mountainous region.
The ex-Soviet Caucasus rivals have been locked in a decades-long dispute over Karabakh with large-scale hostilities breaking out in the 1990s and in 2020.
Armenia’s foreign ministry condemned Azerbaijani “aggression” against Karabakh.
“On September 19, Azerbaijan unleashed another large-scale aggression against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, aiming to complete its policy of ethnic cleansing,” the foreign ministry said.
It said Russian peacekeepers stationed in the region should “take clear and unequivocal steps to stop Azerbaijan’s aggression.”
A separatist organization based in Armenia said on social media that “Stepanakert and other cities and villages are under intensive fire,” accusing Azerbaijan of launching a “large-scale military offensive.”
Azerbaijan justified the mission, citing “systematic” shelling by Armenian-backed forces and accusing them of carrying out “reconnaissance activities” and fortifying defensive positions.
“There is also the strengthening of combat positions with personnel, armored vehicles, artillery and other weapons,” Azerbaijan said, accusing separatists of “a high level of combat readiness.”
Regional power brokers Russia and Turkiye, which oversee a fragile peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, had been informed about Azerbaijan’s military activities in Karabakh, Baku said.
Moscow urged the parties to the conflict to respect a peace accord and end the “bloodshed.”
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said it was given “minutes” notice of the start of Azerbaijan’s operation.
The fighting came just hours after Azerbaijan said four police officers and two civilians were killed in mine blasts in Nagorno-Karabakh, with authorities blaming separatists.
The deaths at dawn came after Armenian separatists said they had reached an agreement with Azerbaijani authorities to resume aid deliveries to Karabakh.
Baku’s security services said two civilians had died in the district of Khojavend and four police officers were killed in another mine explosion en route to the site.
Their vehicle hit “a mine laid on a tunnel road under construction by illegal Armenian armed groups,” a statement said.
Azerbaijan said the incident took place “in the zone of temporary deployment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent,” despatched by Moscow in 2020 as part of a cease-fire deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan said the police officers were killed on the road to Azerbaijani-controlled Shusha, recaptured from separatists in 2020.
In the six-week 2020 war, Azerbaijan regained control of key areas of Karabakh, including the culturally revered town of Shusha.
But other parts of the region, including the main city of Stepanakert, remain under the control of Armenian separatists.
Azerbaijan said the road to Shusha was built after it captured pockets of land from Armenia in 2020.
“During the construction of the road, the area along the route was cleared of mines,” Baku said.
Nagorno-Karabakh is heavily mined. Over the last three decades, hundreds of Azerbaijanis have been wounded or killed by land mines laid by Armenian forces.
Azerbaijan said Tuesday more than 300 of its nationals have been wounded or killed by mines since 2020.
Both Azerbaijani and Armenian militaries used them during a bloody conflict in the early 1990s.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said that land mines were the main obstacle impeding the return of displaced people to territories retaken from Armenian separatists in 2020.

Topics: Nagorno-Karabakh Azerbaijan Armenia Nagorny Karabakh

Russia’s defense minister to visit Tehran on Tuesday

Russia’s defense minister to visit Tehran on Tuesday
Updated 19 September 2023
Reuters

Russia's defense minister to visit Tehran on Tuesday

Russia’s defense minister to visit Tehran on Tuesday
  • Sergei Shoigu to discuss defense cooperation and regional developments with top Iranian officials, including his Iranian counterpart
Updated 19 September 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Russia’s defense minister Sergei Shoigu will visit Tehran on Tuesday, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, adding that he would meet top Iranian officials.
Since the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Tehran and Moscow have deepened their bilateral ties, notably in the military sphere.
Tasnim added that Shoigu would discuss defense cooperation and regional developments with top Iranian officials, including his Iranian counterpart.
On Tuesday, Azerbaijan said its armed forces had launched what it called “local anti-terrorist activities” in the Nagorno-Karabakh region to restore constitutional order by disarming and forcing the withdrawal of Armenian military formations there.
Iran borders both Azerbaijan and Armenia, and has called upon Baku and Yerevan to uphold a 2020 cease-fire backed by Russia.
Last month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia’s military cooperation with Iran would not succumb to geopolitical pressure, following a report that Washington had asked Tehran to stop selling drones to Moscow.
Iran’s air force received in recent weeks the delivery of two Russian Yak-130 pilot training fighters, Tasnim said.
Tehran has acknowledged sending drones to Russia but said in the past that they were sent before Russia’s invasion in Ukraine. Moscow has denied its forces have used Iranian drones in Ukraine.

Topics: Russia Sergei Shoigu Iran

