Israeli military jails commander over shooting of Palestinian motorist

Israeli military jails commander over shooting of Palestinian motorist
Israeli security forces argue with Palestinian protesters following a demonstration against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel in the village of Qaryut, south of Nablus city in the occupied West Bank on September 15, 2023. (AFP/File)
Israeli military jails commander over shooting of Palestinian motorist

Israeli military jails commander over shooting of Palestinian motorist
JERUSALEM: Israel on Tuesday sentenced an army commander in the occupied West Bank to 10 days in military prison after an investigation into his shooting last week of a Palestinian motorist who was found to be innocent.

The Israeli military said that security forces stationed at the Israeli settlement of Rimonim, east of Jerusalem, had received reports of gunshots in the area and, sometime later, spotted a Palestinian vehicle fleeing the scene that they believed to be behind the shooting.

The forces opened fire at the Palestinian man’s car, the military said, hitting and wounding the driver. The army arrested him and took him to a hospital for treatment before releasing him the next day.

An Israeli military investigation determined the army’s shooting was the result of mistaken identity. “This is a serious incident in which the force acted contrary to procedures,” the army said, announcing that the force’s commander had been sentenced to 10 days in military prison.

Palestinian media identified the driver as 22-year-old Mazen Samrat from a village near the Palestinian city of Jericho.

Rights groups and other critics have accused Israeli soldiers and police officers of being too quick to pull the trigger, particularly in response to a recent surge in attacks by Palestinians that have killed 31 people so far this year.

They have noted that Israeli military investigations into accusations of crimes committed against Palestinians rarely lead to prosecutions in the West Bank, which Israel captured along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip from Jordan in the 1967 Mideast war.

According to Israeli human rights group Yesh Din, of the 248 investigations into cases of harm inflicted on Palestinians opened by the Israeli military in the West Bank between 2017 and 2021, only 11 indictments were issued. There were over 1,200 complaints of wrongdoing by Israeli forces during that period, meaning that officers prosecuted 0.87 percent of the time, Yesh Din reported.

Penalties for Israeli soldiers raise a host of thorny political issues in the country, which has compulsory military service for most Jewish men. Right-wing lawmakers responded angrily to the sentencing of the commander on Tuesday. “Wake me up and tell me it’s a bad dream,” Tally Gotliv, a lawmaker with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding that the commander was “punished for being a hero.”

The Israeli military said that all army divisions would take a “learning break” to review lessons from the incident in an effort to prevent its recurrence.

Topics: Israel Palestine

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

UN alarm over child deaths in Sudan

UN alarm over child deaths in Sudan
  UNHCR says over 1,200 children from Ethiopia and South Sudan under the age of five died in nine camps since May
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

GENEVA: More than 1,200 children have died of suspected measles and malnutrition in Sudan refugee camps, while many thousands more, including newborns, are at risk of death before year-end, UN agencies said on Tuesday.

More than five months into a conflict between Sudan’s army and paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces, the country’s healthcare sector is on its knees due to direct attacks from the warring parties as well as shortages of staff and medicines, they said.

Dr. Allen Maina, chief of public health at the UN refugee agency UNHCR, told a UN briefing in Geneva that since May more than 1,200 children from Ethiopia and South Sudan under the age of five had died in nine camps in White Nile state, home to one of Sudan’s larger refugee populations.

“Unfortunately we fear numbers will continue rising because of strained resources,” he added, adding that partners were struggling to vaccinate refugees, stoking the risk of epidemics.

Separately, some 3,100 suspected measles cases and 500 cholera cases have been reported across the country in the same period, along with outbreaks of dengue and malaria, he added.

A World Health Organization official told the same briefing that there have been 56 verified attacks so far on healthcare in Sudan since the war began and about 70 percent to 80 percent of hospitals in conflict states are now out of service.

“They and their mothers need skilled delivery care. However in a country where millions are either trapped in war zones or displaced, and where there are grave shortages of medical supplies, such care is becoming less likely by the day,” UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told the same briefing.

Topics: Sudan

Qatar's emir brands Israeli treatment of Palestinians '21st-century apartheid in broad daylight'

Qatar’s emir brands Israeli treatment of Palestinians ‘21st-century apartheid in broad daylight’
Updated 1 min ago
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

Qatar’s emir brands Israeli treatment of Palestinians ‘21st-century apartheid in broad daylight’

Qatar’s emir brands Israeli treatment of Palestinians ‘21st-century apartheid in broad daylight’
  Sheikh Tamim noted that concern was growing even among traditional supporters of Israel over its policies
Updated 1 min ago
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

LONDON: Qatar’s emir on Tuesday branded Israel’s treatment of Palestinians as tantamount to a “21st-century apartheid system in broad daylight.”

Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said it was “unacceptable” that the Palestinian people continued “to languish under the yoke and intransigence of Israeli occupation.”

During a general debate on the issue, he noted that concern was growing even among traditional supporters of Israel over its policies.

And he pointed out that the failure of the international community to act against the Israeli occupation had provided, and continued to provide, an opportunity for Israel to undermine the foundations of a two-state solution.

However, Sheikh Tamim welcomed improvements in relations between several countries in the Middle East and highlighted the restoration of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran as well as the rapprochement between Egypt and Turkiye.

But he added that more needed to be done to resolve the crises in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, and Libya.

He said it was “not permissible to accept the grave injustice befalling the brotherly Syrian people as if it were fate,” adding that Qatar supported efforts to bring about a peaceful solution in Libya and that the Yemeni conflict should be resolved through relevant regional and international resolutions, including from the Security Council.

“In brotherly Lebanon, where state institutions are in danger, we stress the necessity of finding a sustainable solution to the political vacuum and finding mechanisms to prevent it from recurring and forming a government capable of meeting the aspirations of the Lebanese people,” Sheikh Tamim said.

He also condemned the “crimes committed against civilians in Khartoum and in the Darfur region,” and called for the perpetrators of the violence in Sudan to be held accountable.

In addition, the Qatari leader called out “racism and campaigns of incitement,” and warned that the Muslim world should not be distracted by “an imbecile or biased person provoking us by burning the Holy Qur’an,” in reference to recent such incidents in Denmark and Sweden.

In his address, Sheikh Tamim noted the powerful role sport could play in uniting different peoples and cultures around the world, citing Qatar’s hosting last year of the FIFA World Cup.

“During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, there was an opportunity for interaction between peoples, and it was an opportunity for the world to see our people as they are and to learn about our culture and values,” he said.

He described Qatar as a “global destination and nexus between East and West.”

And he added: “We emphasized the role that sports could play in building bridges of communication and rapprochement between peoples and cultures.

“I hope we had contributed through this tournament to breaking the stereotypes and presenting a new, exciting, and safe tournament to the world.”

Topics: UNGA78 UNGA Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani Israel Palestine

No Mideast peace unless Palestinian-Israeli conflict resolved: Erdogan

No Mideast peace unless Palestinian-Israeli conflict resolved: Erdogan
Updated 31 min 20 sec ago
ANAN TELLO

No Mideast peace unless Palestinian-Israeli conflict resolved: Erdogan

No Mideast peace unless Palestinian-Israeli conflict resolved: Erdogan
  Turkish president vows to 'continue to support the Palestinian people' in their 'legitimate' struggle
  Syria's humanitarian tragedy worsens 'the living conditions of everyone in the region'
Updated 31 min 20 sec ago
ANAN TELLO

LONDON: Unless the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is resolved, peace will not prevail in the Middle East, Turkiye’s president told the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to “continue to support the Palestinian people” in “the struggle for their legitimate right under international law.”

He added that “without the realization of an independent and geographically integrated Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, it’s difficult for Israel to find the peace and security it seeks in that part of the world.”

He said Kurdish “terrorist organizations” and sectarian radical groups have “overwhelmed” the Syrian people.  

“The biggest threat to Syria’s territorial integrity and political unity is the support given to terrorist organizations guided by the powers that have designs on this country,” he added.

Syria’s humanitarian tragedy, in its 13th year, worsens “the living conditions of everyone in the region, regardless of their origin and their faith,” Erdogan said, calling for “a comprehensive, lasting and sustainable solution that meets the legitimate expectations of the people.”  

Turkiye is “the only country to take a principled, constructive and fair stance against developments that threaten Syria’s political unity, social integrity and economic well-being,” he said.   

Erdogan also called for a rapid restructuring of the institutions charged with ensuring global security, peace and prosperity, emphasizing that this must be achieved under UN auspices. 

 “We must build a global governance architecture that’s capable of representing all origins, beliefs and cultures in the world,” he said.

Topics: UNGA78 Palestinian-Israeli conflict Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Communications cut to flood-hit Libya city after demonstrations

Dr. Fadwa El-Fartass in Benghazi, Libya, attends to Ibrar Goma, a 15-year-old survivor of the Derna flooding. (AFP)
Dr. Fadwa El-Fartass in Benghazi, Libya, attends to Ibrar Goma, a 15-year-old survivor of the Derna flooding. (AFP)
Updated 39 min 29 sec ago
AFP

Communications cut to flood-hit Libya city after demonstrations

Dr. Fadwa El-Fartass in Benghazi, Libya, attends to Ibrar Goma, a 15-year-old survivor of the Derna flooding. (AFP)
  Protesters massed on Monday at the city's grand mosque, venting their anger at local and regional authorities they blamed for failing to maintain the dams or to provide early warning of the disaster
Updated 39 min 29 sec ago
AFP

DERNA: Telephone and internet links were severed on Tuesday to Libya’s flood-hit city of Derna, a day after hundreds protested there against local authorities they blamed for the thousands of deaths.
A tsunami-sized flash flood broke through two aging river dams upstream from the city on the night of Sept. 10 and razed entire neighborhoods, sweeping thousands into the Mediterranean Sea.
Protesters massed on Monday at the city’s grand mosque, venting their anger at local and regional authorities they blamed for failing to maintain the dams or to provide early warning of the disaster.

HIGHLIGHT

A tsunami-sized flash flood broke through two aging river dams upstream from the city on the night of Sept. 10 and razed entire neighborhoods, sweeping thousands into the Mediterranean Sea.

“Thieves and traitors must hang,” they shouted, before some protesters torched the house of the town’s unpopular mayor.
On Tuesday, phone and online links to Derna were severed, an outage the national telecom company LPTIC blamed on “a rupture in the optical fiber” link to Derna, in a statement on its Facebook page.
The telecom company said the outage, which also affected other areas in eastern Libya, “could be the result of a deliberate act of sabotage” and pledged that “our teams are working to repair it as quickly as possible.”
Rescue workers have kept digging for bodies, with the official death toll at around 3,300 but many thousands more missing since the flood sparked by torrential rains from Mediterranean Storm Daniel.
The huge wall of water that smashed into Derna completely destroyed 891 buildings and damaged over 600 more, according to a Libyan government report based on satellite images.
Libya was torn by more than a decade of war and chaos after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising led to the ouster and killing of dictator Muammar Qaddafi. Myriad militias, mercenary forces and jihadists battled for power, while basic services and the upkeep of infrastructure were badly neglected.
Libya remains split between a UN-backed and nominally interim government in Tripoli in the west, and another in the disaster-hit east backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.
Haftar’s forces seized Derna in 2018, then a stronghold of radicals, and with the reputation as a protest stronghold since Qaddafi’s days.
On Monday, demonstrators in Derna chanted angry slogans against the parliament in eastern Libya and its leader Aguilah Saleh.
“The people want parliament to fall,” they chanted.
Others shouted “Aguila is the enemy of God,” and a protest statement called for “legal action against those responsible for the disaster.”
Al-Masar television reported that the head of the eastern-based government, Oussama Hamad, responded by dissolving the Derna municipal council.
Libya watchers on Tuesday considered the telecom outage of Derna a deliberate act, intended to shut down the protesters’ voices.
Emadeddin Badi, Libya specialist at the Atlantic Council, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, of a “media blockade on #Derna in place now, communications cut since dawn.
“Have no doubt, this is not about health or safety, but about punishing the protesters in Derna.”

 

Topics: Libya

World must not abandon Palestinian, Syrian refugees: Jordan's king

World must not abandon Palestinian, Syrian refugees: Jordan’s king
Updated 19 September 2023
Zaynab Khojji

World must not abandon Palestinian, Syrian refugees: Jordan’s king

World must not abandon Palestinian, Syrian refugees: Jordan’s king
  'We must protect young Palestinians from extremists who prey on their frustrations and hopelessness'
  Refugees make up more than a third of Jordan's population of 11m
Updated 19 September 2023
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: The world must not abandon Palestinian refugees to the forces of despair, Jordan’s King Abdullah II told the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Sustainable funding is urgently needed by UNRWA, the UN agency that provides vital relief, education and health services to millions of Palestinian refugees, he added.

The funding is essential to protect Palestinian families, keep communities stable, and prepare young people for productive lives, he said.

“We must protect young Palestinians from extremists who prey on their frustrations and hopelessness by making sure they continue to learn at the schools under the blue flag of the United Nations, as the alternative will be the black flags of terror, hate and extremism,” the king warned.

As the custodian of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, Jordan remains committed to safeguarding the city’s identity by preserving it as the city of faith and peace for Islam, Christianity and Judaism, he said.

The king drew attention to the plight of 5 million Palestinians living under occupation with no civil rights, no freedom of mobility, and no say in their lives despite “every UN resolution since the beginning of this conflict recognizing the equal rights of the Palestinian people to a future of peace, dignity and hope.”

He said the only path to a comprehensive and lasting peace to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is a two-state solution.

“We can see the Israeli people actively defending and engaging in the expression of their national identity, yet the Palestinian people are deprived of that same right to express and fulfil their own national identity.”

He said the basic requirement for that Palestinian right is the “establishment of their own independent and viable state on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, living alongside Israel in peace, security and prosperity.”

The king added that delaying justice and peace has bought endless cycles of violence, and 2023 has been the deadliest for the Palestinian people in the past 15 years.

“How can people trust in global justice while settlement building, land confiscations and home demolitions continued? Where is the global solidarity to make UN resolutions believable by people in need of our help?” he asked.

King Abdullah also highlighted the effects that a severe shortfall in international funds has had on multiple UN agencies providing vital services to refugees in need.

“In Jordan, where refugees make up over a third of our 11 million population, cuts have already thrown the lives of hundreds of thousands of refugees into uncertainty. The impact of such humanitarian shortfalls is never limited to a country or region,” he said.

The king added that fear and want often bring on sharp increases in the number of refugees in the Middle East fleeing to Europe and beyond, on journeys that often end in tragedy.

“Jordanians are serious about our duty to those in need. We’ve done everything we can to secure a dignified life for refugees,” he said.

“Nearly half of the almost 1.4 million Syrians we host are under 18 years of age. For many of them, Jordan is the only place they’ve ever known. Over 230,000 Syrian children have been born in Jordan since 2011.”

He said Jordan is sharing precious resources to help Syrian refugees meet basic needs such as food, energy and water, despite being among the most water-poor countries in the world and facing climate change that is causing destructive heat waves, drought and flooding.

“To meet the refugee burden, we’ve been carefully managing to combine our limited resources with essential support from the international community because the responsibility to act falls on everybody’s shoulders, because the world can’t afford to walk away and leave a lost generation behind,” the king said.

He added that Jordan will not have the ability or the resources to host and care for more Syrian refugees, whose “future is in their country, not in host countries. But until they’re able to return, we must all do right by them.

“And the fact is, refugees are far from returning. On the country, more Syrians are likely to leave their country as the crisis persists.”

Topics: UNGA78 UNGA King Abdullah II Palestinian refugees Syrian refugees

