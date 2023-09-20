Awkward meeting looms for US’s Joe Biden and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu

You are here

UNGA78
US President Joe Biden has strongly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bid to reform the judiciary. (AP)
  • Concerned by Netanyahu’s controversial judicial reforms, Biden has withheld an invite to the White House
UNITED NATIONS, United States: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets US President Joe Biden on Wednesday for the first time since being re-elected, in what promises to be a tense encounter between the two leaders.
Concerned by Netanyahu’s controversial judicial reforms, Biden has withheld an invite to the White House and the pair will instead meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly of New York.
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said last week that one focus of the talks would be the “shared democratic values between the United States and Israel.”
Those values have looked anything but shared recently, with Democrat Biden describing Netanyahu’s hard-right government as “one of the most extremist” in Israeli history.
Relations between Netanyahu and the Biden administration have been rocky ever since the Israeli leader made his political comeback at the head of a coalition of hard-right and ultra-Orthodox parties in December.
Biden has strongly criticized Netanyahu’s bid to reform the judiciary, which opponents describe as a threat to democracy in Israel and a step toward authoritarianism.
Israeli artists and intellectuals including writer David Grossman recently wrote an open letter urging Biden not to meet Netanyahu – an issue for the Democratic president, who needs the liberal establishment onside ahead of elections next year.
In a seeming snub to Netanyahu, Biden in July hosted the Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, a political moderate, in the Oval Office.
There was even a squabble earlier this year after Netanyahu said he had been invited to the White House – but the White House then said merely that the pair would meet “in the United States.”
Ties have been further strained by the Israeli government’s expansion of Jewish settlements in occupied Palestinian territories.
But despite the tensions between Biden and Netanyahu, there has been no real sign of the United States loosening long-term support for the Jewish state, its key ally in the Middle East.
The White House’s Sullivan hinted as much, saying that Netanyahu and Biden would discuss a “vision for a more stable and prosperous and integrated region.”
The leaders would also “compare notes on effectively countering and deterring Iran,” another key topic for a US administration keen to counter Tehran’s regional presence and nuclear ambitions.
Netanyahu met tech tycoon Elon Musk on Monday, urging him to fight anti-Semitism on his X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Topics: UNGA78 UN General Assembly UN US Israel Joe Biden Benjamin Netanyahu

OTTAWA: Canada worked “very closely” with the United States on intelligence that Indian agents had been potentially involved in the murder of a Sikh leader in British Columbia earlier this year, a senior Canadian government source said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that domestic intelligence agencies were actively pursuing credible allegations tying New Delhi’s agents to the shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, in June.

“We’ve been working with the US very closely, including on the public disclosure yesterday,” the source said. The evidence in Canada’s possession would be shared “in due course,” said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the information.

Trudeau on Tuesday told reporters that the case had far-reaching consequences in international law, and urged the Indian government to take the matter seriously and help Canada fully investigate the matter.

India quickly dismissed Trudeau’s assertion as absurd, and said it was expelling a Canadian diplomat, a tit-for-tat move after Canada expelled India’s top intelligence figure on Monday.

The dispute deals a fresh blow to diplomatic ties that have been fraying for years, with New Delhi unhappy over Sikh separatist activity in Canada.

“I would expect that normal discussions between the two governments will be difficult while this issue is being resolved,” said Roland Paris, Trudeau’s former foreign policy adviser and a professor of international affairs at the University of Ottawa.

US authorities, earlier on Tuesday, said they supported Canada’s investigation.

“We have been in close contact with our Canadian colleagues about this. We’re quite concerned about the allegations. We think it’s important there is a full and open investigation, and we would urge the Indian Government to cooperate with that investigation,” a senior State Department official said.

Now some, including Canada’s Conservative opposition leader, Pierre Poilievre, are urging Trudeau to show the evidence that the government has in hand.

Jesse Singh, founder and chairman of the community group, Sikhs of America, told an event hosted by Washington’s Hudson Institute think tank that Trudeau has failed to provide any proof.

“It’s just something that he said is a ‘credible allegation,’ with no proof at all. And I think we’ll have to wait to see if there is any proof there and then I think further decisions can be taken,” Singh added.

The spat has already thrown cold water on trade talks, which have been paused, and Canada last week called off a major trade mission scheduled for October.

A second Canadian source familiar with the situation said that both the pause in the trade talks and the delay of the trade mission were due to the concerns surrounding the murder of the Canadian.

New Delhi, which has urged Ottawa to act against anti-Indian elements, has long been unhappy over Sikh separatist activity in Canada.

Nijjar supported creating a Sikh homeland in the form of an independent, so-called state of Khalistan in India’s northern state of Punjab, the birthplace of the Sikh religion, which borders Pakistan. India designated him as a “terrorist” in 2020.

Topics: India Canada USA Canada India tensions Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar Khalistan

Azerbaijan said on Wednesday its military operation in Armenian-controlled Nagorno-Karabakh continued successfully after the US called on it to halt hostilities and Moscow urged both sides to stop the bloodshed in the disputed region.
After months of rising tensions in the Armenian-controlled Nagorno-Karabakh in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan this week sent troops backed by artillery strikes into the region in an attempt to bring the breakaway region to heel.
The military measures “continue successfully,” with weaponry and military equipment destroyed, Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging platform.
The mountainous Karabakh is internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, but part of it is run by separatist Armenian authorities who say it is their ancestral homeland.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held calls with both Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, urging Azerbaijan to “immediately cease military actions” and de-escalate the situation.
In a readout of the call, the US Department of State said that Aliyev “expressed readiness” to stop hostilities and hold a meeting with representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Blinken told Pashinyan in their call that Armenia has Washington’s full support.
Russian news agencies cited Azeri’s presidential administration as saying Aliyev told Blinken that Azerbaijan will stop its operation only after Armenian fighters lay down their weapons and surrender.
Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, called “for an immediate end to the fighting” after the European Union, France and Germany condemned Azerbaijan’s military action.
Armenia took control of large swathes of territory in a war that unfolded as the Soviet Union collapsed. Azerbaijan took most of it back in a six-week conflict in 2020, ended by a Russian-brokered truce.
It was not clear whether Azerbaijan’s actions would trigger a full-scale conflict dragging in Armenia, but the fighting in Karabakh could alter the geopolitical balance in the South Caucasus.
RUSSIA AND THE SOUTH CAUCASUS
Russia — distracted by its own war in Ukraine — is seeking to preserve its influence in the region, crisscrossed with oil and gas pipelines, in the face of greater activity from Turkiye, which backs Azerbaijan.
Karabakh separatist authorities said 27 people had been killed, including two civilians, and more than 200 injured due to the military action on Tuesday. Residents of some villages had been evacuated, they said.
Moscow called early on Wednesday on both sides to stop the bloodshed and hostilities and return to the implementation of the 2020 cease-fire agreement.
“We urge the conflicting parties to immediately stop the bloodshed, stop hostilities and eliminate civilian casualties,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement posted on its Telegram messaging platform.
Relations between Russia and Armenia — traditional allies — have frayed badly since President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and further deteriorated in recent months over what Armenia says is Moscow’s failure to fully uphold the 2020 cease-fire deal.
Armenia, which had been holding periodic peace talks with Azerbaijan, including questions about Karabakh’s future, condemned Baku’s “full-scale aggression” against the people of Karabakh and accused Azerbaijan of shelling towns and villages.
Azerbaijan said its intention was to “disarm and secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from our territories, (and) neutralize their military infrastructure.”

Topics: Azerbaijan Karabakh Armenia

Tensions between Canada and India have escalated over the assassination of a Sikh independence advocate in June. 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country was investigating credible allegations that Indian government agents were connected to the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, but India has rejected the allegations as absurd. 

India has long demanded that Canada take action against the Sikh independence movement, which is banned in India but has support among the sizable Sikh diaspora populations overseas, including in Canada and the UK 

Here is a look at the relationship between the countries, by the numbers: 

POPULATION 

Canada is home to nearly 1.4 million people of Indian ethnic or cultural origin, about 3.7 percent of the country’s total population, according to the 2021 census. 

More than 770,000 people reported their religion as Sikhism, about 2 percent of Canada’s population, and in 2019, the government designated April as Sikh Heritage Month. 

India is the world’s most populous nation with 1.425 billion people as of April, according to the UN’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs. Sikhs are the majority in the northern state of Punjab state, but only about 1.7 percent of India’s total population. 

TRADE 

With more than $13.7 billion in trade, India was Canada’s 10th largest two-way merchandise trade partner in 2022, Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Jean-Pierre J. Godbout said. Canadian merchandise exports to India totaled $5.3 billion, ranking ninth, Godbout said. 

But Trudeau had frosty encounters with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Group of 20 meeting in New Delhi. Trade talks have been paused and a planned trade mission to India has been canceled. 

TRAVEL 

Visitors from India rank as Canada’s fourth largest international air travel market, according to the census. In 2021, the 89,500 tourists from India spent $3.4 billion, the most of any group visiting Canada. Canadians visiting India spent $93 million the same year. 

In November 2022, Canada and India reached an agreement to remove the restriction on the number of flights between the two countries, which had previously been limited to 35 flights per week. 

Of the more than 800,000 international students in Canada at the end of 2022, 40 percent were from India, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada data. 

Topics: Canada India Canada India tensions Hardeep Singh Nijjar Sikh movement

PARIS: France rolls out the red carpet for British head of state King Charles III on Wednesday, as he begins a rescheduled three-day visit aimed at showing the fundamentals of the cross-Channel alliance remain strong despite a litany of political tensions after Brexit.
The trip initially planned for March, which was to have been Charles’ first state visit abroad since becoming monarch on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, was shelved due to widespread rioting and strikes across France against pension reforms.
But the original packed itinerary in the capital Paris and the southwestern city of Bordeaux is largely unchanged.
After landing in Paris, the king and his wife Queen Camilla will receive a ceremonial welcome from French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte at the Arc de Triomphe monument in central Paris, where they will lay wreaths to the countries’ war dead.
The Macrons will in the evening host the royal couple at a sumptuous state banquet at Versailles, the palace west of the capital synonymous with French royalty – and the bloody republican revolution of 1789.
The French president, who has dealt with no fewer than four UK premiers over the last half-decade during a period of political turbulence in Britain, is known to have a strong personal rapport with Charles.
The Macrons were at both the state funeral for Elizabeth II last September and Charles’ coronation in May this year.
Many of the engagements on the trip reflect Charles’ lifelong interest in the environment, sustainability and biodiversity, as well as promoting young entrepreneurs and community.
But it is also designed to promote Charles beyond British shores, as he continues his transition from a sometimes outspoken heir to the throne to monarch.
“This is King Charles, who was only just over a year ago still Prince Charles, putting himself on the international stage as a leading public figure,” said Ed Owen, a royal historian and author.
“We know that he’s going to address things including his concerns around climate and environment, so he’s playing to the crowd in that respect, but doing so on his own terms,” he said.
In the last year Charles, 74, has sought to cement his position at home as the new monarch, with an emphasis on continuity rather than radical reform.
As such, there are reminders throughout the visit of the late queen, a French-speaking francophile who made five state visits to France during her record-breaking 70-year reign.
The Arc de Triomphe, at one end of the sweeping Champs-Elysees avenue, was the location for her ceremonial arrival on her last state visit in 2014.
On the first, in 1957, she dined with president Rene Coty in the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles. Charles on Thursday addresses lawmakers in the French Senate, again following in the footsteps of his mother who did the same in 2004.
The queen also spent two days in Bordeaux – a former English possession in the Middle Ages – on a state visit in 1992.
Charles’ visit is seen as the “soft power” follow-up to moves by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to reset relations between the two neighbors following tensions sparked by the UK’s exit from the EU.
Macron had a particularly prickly relationship Sunak’s predecessor-but-one Boris Johnson, reportedly describing him as a “clown” as he took the UK out of the European Union in January 2020 in a sea of Union Jack waving and rhetoric of British exceptionalism.
The state visit to France of the young Queen Elizabeth in April 1957 was designed to help repair the damage inflicted by the November 1956 crisis over the Suez Canal, which proved the limits of the UK as a world power.
Nearly 70 years later, London and Paris are keen to demonstrate they have more in common, from history and culture to shared values and goals.
“The speed with which we’ve been able to reinstate this visit, thanks to a huge amount of flexibility on both sides, I think is a testament to how important we both see this,” a senior UK government official told reporters before the visit.

Topics: Britain King Charles France Emmanuel Macron

WASHINGTON: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has slammed Russia for waging war against his country, and accused Moscow of weaponizing food and energy supplies that he claims has further impoverished his and poorer nations.

Speaking during the 78th UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Zelensky pleaded for more support to face Russia, arguing that his country was at the forefront of defending the world against aggressive and powerful nations.

However, he said that “being united doesn’t guarantee peace for all nations,” and that Russia’s war against Ukraine was an attack on the “international order.”

“We must act united to defeat the aggressor,” he said. “We should establish a rule-based order.”

He said nuclear conflict was not the only danger facing the world, and that conventional warfare, while seemingly “less scary,” was equally devastating, as was the case with Ukraine.

“So the 20th century taught the world not to use nuclear weapons and not to proliferate. This is not a good strategy because recent history has shown that wars could erupt with equal devastation.”

Zelensky said Ukraine had in the 1990s given up its nuclear weapons, the fourth largest stockpile in the world, after the breakup of the Soviet Union. The decision was taken in the interest of peace, but now something needed to be done about Russia’s nuclear arms.

“History has shown that Russia deserved to be disarmed of its nuclear weapons,” he said. “And Russia deserves it now. Terrorists have no right to have nuclear weapons.”

 “Russia is weaponizing food shortages in order to win recognition for some or all of the captured (Ukrainian) territory,” he said. Russia has blockaded Ukraine’s ports preventing the export of food and grain to the world, he added.

Zelensky said the world was grappling with the devastating effects of climate change, citing the recent floods in Libya and Morocco, and now has to deal with other avoidable conflicts.

“When all these things are happening, one decided to launch an unnatural disaster in Moscow and wage a big war killing tens of thousands of people,” he said.

“We have to stop it,” he added.

Zelensky said his country’s “Peace Formula” would advance global peace and prevent aggression by more powerful nations.

“We are preparing a peace summit to advance Ukraine Peace Formula to stop Russia,” he said.

Zelensky first announced his peace formula at the G20 Summit last year. The 10-point plan includes protecting Ukraine’s food exports, securing energy supplies and infrastructure, and establishing a prisoner-exchange program with Russia.

He said more than 140 nations and international organizations support Ukraine’s initiative, which seeks to restore the country’s sovereignty over territories that are under Russian control.

He added that his country has initiated consultations in Japan, Denmark and Saudi Arabia on the implementation of the plan. “We have (a) real chance to end the war and to end any aggression against any state,” he said.

Topics: UNGA78 Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia Volodymyr Zelensky

