Who’s Who: Abdullah Inayat, director of marketing communications consultancy agency W7Worldwide

Abdullah Inayat is the director and co-founder of W7Worldwide, an award-winning marketing communications consultancy agency founded in 2016 with a global outreach based in Saudi Arabia.
Inayat uses his experience and position to assist C-suite executives, such as CEOs and senior managers, and lead interactive media training sessions to develop their leadership profiles. He manages clients from the US to Europe and beyond, as well as within the region.
Early in his career, Inayat started working in the PR and communications industry, building a network of stakeholders. Later, he earned useful cross-sector skills in the industry by working with a variety of top companies and on several government projects. He participated in a number of charitable and social projects.
His key clients at the time included Red Sea Mall, 3M, Dubai International Arbitration Center, FireEye, Kaspersky Lab, MasterCard, Sadafco, Sloanes Real Estate, Sherwin Williams Paints, and Sidel, among others.
Prior to this, he worked in Global Arabia Communication as network media relations manager from 2013 to 2014 and worked with clients such as LG, Bio Oil, and Bayer.
Earlier in his career, he worked as senior account executive and in media relations in Action Global Communications in 2011, where he worked with clients including Ferrari, Maserati, and British Airways.
Inayat received a degree in media and communications from King Abdulaziz University in 2015 and has completed several training programs.
The building features an artistic fusion of Roman and Islamic architectural elements
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s historic Shubra Palace in Taif governorate features an artistic fusion of Roman and Islamic architectural elements.
The palace blends the styles with the traditional architecture of the Hijaz region. It was built in 1905, with four floors and about 150 rooms. Its architecture bears witness to recent eras of the region’s history.
What distinguishes the palace is the precision in its construction and the rawashin, a term originally derived from the Persian word for balcony, that includes impressive artistic touches. Along with the rawashin, its columns, doors and windows are decorated with Islamic motifs.
The windows and doors of the palace are made of carved wood, and the ceilings are embroidered with decorative patterns and inscriptions. The roof’s wall features predominant Roman decoration, while the first floor is for reception and the upper floors are for living.
Shubra Palace is surrounded by trees on one of the main streets. It has two entrances; the main entrance is located on the west side and the other on the east side. It has four similar facades with columns made of lime mortar and stone.
In the main hall of the palace, there is a large double wooden staircase with an exquisite marble floor, known as the “salmlik.” The staircase extends to the second floor, which has two wings that include large and small rooms. The walls of the inner rooms, columns, and corners have colorful decoration in the form of leaves, the edges of which are painted in gold.
Saudi Arabia’s founder, King Abdulaziz Al-Saud, used the historic Shubra Palace as his headquarters in Taif, and this continued during the reign of King Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.
King Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud made it the seat of the presidency of the Council of Ministers when the government moved to Taif in the summer.
The palace later became the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense and Aviation. In the year 1986, the palace was converted into a museum.
‘Horn chamber’ discoveries in AlUla offer clues about beliefs of ancient inhabitants
Archaeologists uncovered chambers containing horns and skull fragments that suggest rituals were performed at stone structures in northwestern Saudi Arabia more than 7,000 years ago
Updated 8 min 8 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor
ALULA: Recent archaeological excavations in AlUla uncovered evidence of what appear to be sophisticated rituals carried out by Neolithic inhabitants of northwestern Arabia at the sites of what are known as “mustatils,” Neolithic structures where remains of skulls and horns dating back to the 6th millennium BC have been found.
The discoveries, during digs supported by the Royal Commission for AlUla, help to provide a better understanding of the cultural, social and spiritual beliefs of the ancient peoples who inhabited the area.
Mustatils, which were previously called “gates,” are large, outdoor, rectangular structures characterized by low stone walls. Using aerial surveys, researchers have identified more than 1,600 of them across the northern Arabian Peninsula, and since the 1970s, examples of the monumental stone structures have been documented across Saudi Arabia.
Built more than 7,000 years ago, the function of the enigmatic structures long remained a mystery but excavations since 2018 have revealed clues that suggest they were used in the performing of rituals.
The results of two studies were recently published after peer review. One, led by Wael Abu-Azizeh of the Archeorient Laboratory and Lyon 2 University in France, appears in the book “Revealing Cultural Landscapes in North-West Arabia,” edited by a team of experts led by Rebecca Foote, the director of archaeology at the RCU.
The other, led by Melissa Kennedy of the University of Sydney in Australia, appeared in the journal PLOS One in March.
In 2018, Abu-Azizeh began an excavation on behalf of Oxford Archaeology that unearthed a “horn chamber” at a mustatil site northeast of AlUla dating to around 5300-5000 BC. It measures 3.25 meters by 0.8 meters and is located at the western end of the mustatil, which at 40 meters by 12 meters is smaller than most.
Covering the floor of the chamber, Abu-Azizeh and his team discovered horns and skull fragments densely packed in a layer between 20 and 30 centimeters deep. This, they write, is “a unique and unprecedented assemblage in the context of north Arabian Neolithic.”
About 95 percent of the horns and skull fragments came from domesticated species, including goats, sheep and cattle, and the remainder from wild species, including gazelle, Nubian ibex and auroch, a now-extinct ancestor of cattle.
Under the bones and horns a thin bed of wooden sticks was found, apparently placed on the chamber’s sandstone floor in preparation for the ritual. The researchers concluded that the horns and skull fragments were probably placed there during a single ceremony.
Kennedy, who has been working in AlUla since 2018, initially worked on a project that used remote-sensing equipment to identify heritage assets and archaeological features, using Google Earth satellite imagery and other maps. In 2019, she began excavating a mustatil deep within the dense sandstone canyons east of AlUla.
“We identified around 13,000 sites,” she told Arab News. “We did a program of aerial photography over the key features and sites in the region and, based on a combination of the satellite imagery and the aerial photographs, we then picked sites to ground survey and then excavate. And one of the key findings from the project were the mustatils.”
Just like Abu-Azizeh’s team, Kennedy and her colleagues discovered a chamber containing horns and skull fragments, which were dated to around 5200-5000 BC, though the quantity was smaller. Another difference was that the bones appeared to have been placed there in three or four phases over a generation or two, rather than all at once.
“What was quite interesting when we got on the ground, after flying out there by helicopter and having a walk around, we started to see these really interesting features,” Kennedy said.
“There were these little round structures with standing stones still in them at the front. Then we could see it (the mustatil) had an entranceway, so it wasn’t just a giant rectangle, it had other features to it.”
In the back part of the structure, she said, they found fallen remains in the shape of a structure, with a standing stone in the center and horns placed around the stones.
“The (standing) stone is probably a representation of a deity,” Kennedy added. “We don’t know who but we thought it was quite unique.
“We’ve found others as well and they are consistent in their arrangement, although their quantities vary. But they are all made of horned animals, mainly cattle.”
The discoveries, she said, offer early examples, probably the first in the Arabian Peninsula, of a standing stone being used as a representation of a deity.
The presence of the remains of domesticated species among the animal offerings testifies to the pastoral and nomadic nature of the Neolithic communities of the time, who researchers believe built the mustatils as a form of social bonding and markers of territory.
It is also thought that the probable communal character of the rituals, and the high possibility that people journeyed to these prehistoric stone structures especially to take part in them, suggest that they represented one of the earliest known forms of pilgrimage traditions.
Bangladesh becomes member state of Digital Cooperation Organization at UNGA
Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Bangladesh’s state minister for information and communication technology, and DCO Secretary-General Deemah Al-Yahya were at the signing
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News
NEW YORK: Representatives from Bangladesh confirmed on Wednesday their country’s decision to become a member state of the Saudi Arabia-based Digital Cooperation Organization.
Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Bangladesh’s state minister for information and communication technology, and DCO Secretary-General Deemah Al-Yahya were at the signing of the agreement at UN headquarters in New York, which took place on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly.
“The Digital Cooperation Organization helps countries to accelerate digital transformation. By joining the DCO, we will be able to share best practices and work together to address common challenges and build a more inclusive and sustainable digital economy for all,” Palak said.
Al-Yahya said she was excited to see Bangladesh join the DCO fold and looked forward to working with officials from the country in the future.
“Bangladesh has made significant progress in digitalization and internet penetration rates, increasing digital literacy and developing initiatives to promote the use of digital technologies across multiple sectors,” she said.
“The Digital Bangladesh Framework enables Bangladesh to become a digital knowledge-based economy and a leading global hub for digital services, marking a significant milestone in the country’s digital transformation journey and accelerating the inclusive growth of the digital economy.
“The DCO provides a global platform for digital cooperation. We are eager to share knowledge and best practices to implement scalable, forward-looking, and transformative digital solutions that will bridge the digital divide and enable digital prosperity for all,” she added.
Bangladesh, with a population of 173.2 million people and a gross domestic product of $460.2 billion, has consistently ranked among the world’s fastest-growing economies for the past two decades.
It also recently announced its Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041, which aims to make Bangladesh a digital-first economy that will include appropriate policy intervention, co-creation principles to drive inclusive growth using emerging technologies and improved digital literacy among a skilled workforce.
Saudi Arabia praises ‘positive results’ after Yemen’s Houthis visit Kingdom for peace talks
The Saudi Foreign Ministry in a statement early Wednesday marking the end of the Houthis’ trip “welcomed the positive results”
Updated 20 September 2023
AP
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday praised the “positive results” of negotiations with Yemen’s Houthi rebels after they visited the Kingdom for peace talks.
The five-day talks, which represented the highest-level, public negotiations with the Houthis in the Kingdom, come as Saudi Arabia tries a renewed bid to end the yearslong conflict.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry in a statement early Wednesday marking the end of the Houthis’ trip “welcomed the positive results of the serious discussions regarding reaching a road map to support the peace path in Yemen.”
Its statement said: “The kingdom continues to stand with Yemen and its brotherly people and ... encourages the Yemeni parties to sit at the negotiating table to reach a comprehensive and lasting political solution in Yemen under the supervision of the United Nations.”
The Houthi delegation met with Saudi Arabia’s defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman during their visit.
“I emphasized the Kingdom’s support for Yemen and reaffirmed our commitment to promoting dialogue among all parties to reach a comprehensive political solution under UN supervision,” Prince Khalid said.
“We look forward to the success of these critical discussions, hoping that Yemeni parties will unite to achieve sustainable development, political stability, and lasting security, enabling Yemen to integrate into the progress and development witnessed within the GCC,” he added.
Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the chief Houthi negotiator, wrote online that the Houthis “held extensive meetings with the Saudi side in which we discussed some options and alternatives to overcome disagreements that previous rounds touched upon.”
He continued: “We will submit them to the leadership for consultation and in a way that will help in speeding up the disbursement of salaries and addressing the issues of the humanitarian situation that our Yemeni people are suffering from, leading to a just, comprehensive and sustainable solution.”
An official working on Yemen’s peace negotiations at the UN, which is now hosting the annual General Assembly in New York drawing world leaders, praised the talks.
“The renewed momentum is an important step that contributes positively to the United Nations’ effort to mediate an agreement,” special envoy Hans Grundberg said in a statement. “There is a continued need to work together and build on the gains and progress of the past months to initiate an inclusive platform where Yemenis can come together, grapple with their differences, and agree on solutions to achieve peace, recovery and development.”
A joint statement issued by the USand the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council commended “Saudi Arabia’s sustained efforts to encourage Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue.”
The statement added: “The ministers also emphasized their support for an inclusive, Yemeni-Yemeni political process under UN auspices that durably resolves the conflict.”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also met with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and the UAE ending the war on the sidelines of the UN summit.
“We are, in our judgment, in a moment of opportunity, opportunity to help the people of Yemen chart a path toward a durable peace and durable security,” Blinken said.
Yemen’s conflict began in 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa and ousted the internationall recognized government and much of the country’s north.
Anticipation high for Saudi Crown Prince’s Fox News exclusive interview
Broadcaster Bret Baier in Kingdom to discuss oil, reforms, and US relations with top officials
Fox News to speak to Saudi Crown Prince about Kingdom’s transformation
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: US broadcaster Fox News aired a two-day special on Saudi Arabia’s transformation this week, featuring an exclusive interview with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday.
Veteran broadcaster and chief political correspondent, Bret Baier, was in Saudi Arabia for the program, where he was given “unprecedented access” to top officials to discuss oil, social reforms, economic diversification, and relations with the US.
“This country is one of the world’s largest oil producers, the origin of Islam, (and has) the world’s largest sand desert, the world’s largest oasis, the world’s largest airport,” Baier said in a promo for the channel’s special coverage.
“Politically, it is one of the most important places on the planet, as a cultural center for Arabs and Muslims, and its pivotal strategic location.
“Over the next two nights, we will bring you an exclusive, behind the scenes look at the Kingdom, to show you what it’s about, its beauty, its uniqueness, and its increasingly important role in world affairs.”
Baier met with Saudi Arabia’s ministers for tourism, economy, energy and sport to explore how the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 social reform and economic diversification agenda is moving the country away from its reliance on oil production and expanding into whole new industries.
“We have to be sharp, we have to be ready, I tell my team, we need to do the impossible,” Faisal Al-Ibrahim, minister of economy and planning, told Baier in a segment about the transformation.
“Vision 2030 is about unlocking potential. That’s the main objective of Vision 2030. It’s a blueprint of where we want to be and how we will get there.
“It’s designed to address our long term economic challenges and risks through three things; diversifying the economy, empowering the youth of the Kingdom, and building institutions that can help carry this beyond 2030.
“It helps Saudi Arabia play a bigger role connecting the world, positioned where we are today. This is an asset we need to leverage and it’s about connecting energy, it’s about connecting data, connecting goods and services, connecting people, all for the betterment of the world at large.”
Vision 2030 is also about creating opportunities for young Saudis to study and work in a range of new creative and high-tech industries and to explore entrepreneurship. “Every day is a blank canvas with the Saudi youth,” said Al-Ibrahim.
“They’re painting pictures that we’ve never imagined could be possible more than seven years ago. So, this is just the beginning. We’re about to see more and more potential being unlocked and we’re very adamant to make this transformation count.”
Commenting on the crown prince’s style of leadership, Al-Ibrahim said it comes from a desire to improve the lives of Saudi citizens. “His leadership style comes from the ownership of the cause,” he said.
“He wants Saudi Arabia to be the best version of itself. He wants Saudi Arabia to be a global player that helps improve the world, a global change agent. He wants Saudi people and people residing in Saudi to live the best lives and to be able to contribute the most to this economy but also the global economy at large.”
BIO: Bret Baier
* Bret Baier is an American anchor and journalist.
* He was born in Rumson, New Jersey, and graduated from DePauw University in 1992 with a degree in political science and English.
* Baier joined Fox News in 1998 and served as the network’s Chief White House Correspondent during the presidency of George W. Bush.
* He covered some of the most important events in recent US history, such as the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
* He is best known for being the chief political correspondent for Fox and for hosting “Special Report with Bret Baier,” a nightly news and political analysis program on Fox News.
* Baier has interviewed some of the most important political figures in recent years, including former US presidents Donald Trump (2023), Barack Obama (2016), and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (2022).
* Baier has received numerous awards for his journalism, including Kenneth Y. Tomlinson Award for Outstanding Journalism and the Sol Taishoff Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism.
* He has also authored several books, including “Special Heart: A Journey of Faith, Hope, Courage, and Love” and “To Rescue the Republic.”
One of the most exciting developments in the Kingdom is the growth of the tourism industry. Long closed to the outside world, only religious pilgrims visiting the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah were permitted to come to Saudi Arabia.
Now, thanks to the launch of tourism e-visas and massive investment in new leisure, entertainment and hospitality mega-projects, the Kingdom is well placed to become a global destination.
“Tourism is at the forefront of Vision 2030,” Ahmed Al-Khatib, the Kingdom’s minister of tourism, told Baier. “We’re unlocking this sector. We have doubled (the number of tourists) in the last two years and we will double (again) in the next two years.
“We revised our targets. We revised it up to 150 million visitors, domestic and international. Seventy million visitors, international, by 2030. We will achieve 30 million this year out of the 70 million international visitors, and this is before the (opening) of Red Sea Global, NEOM, Qiddiya and Diriyah.”
Commenting on “The Line” — a completely new reimagining of urban living designed for the NEOM smart city in the Kingdom’s northwest — Al-Khatib confirmed that construction had commenced and that “1,000 percent, it’s going to happen.”
“We have an advantage. We are building a new city and it is easier to build something from scratch rather than to transform something. Today, if you want to transform a big city like London or Paris or New York, it’s very difficult because the city was built over many, many decades.
“It (The Line) will be the example of the future city where any one would love to live and experience how future living will look.”
Concerning the crown prince’s drive to transform the Kingdom, Al-Khatib said: “We are running very, very fast to catch up with him (the crown prince), honestly, and to deliver his vision.”
Over the course of its programming, Fox News also spoke to Jerry Inzerillo, group CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, about one of the Kingdom’s most exciting new heritage tourism destinations, Diriyah.
“This is a very special place because this is the physical birthplace of the Kingdom and the ancestral home of Al-Saud,” Inzerillo told Baier.
“What you are looking at, this mud city, is 300 years old and in the famous oasis of Arabia, Wadi Hanifa, 30,000 people came and settled here 300 years (ago) and built a city of mud. So this is the source of national pride and a source of Saudi identity. This is the birthplace of the Kingdom.
“Because this is a UNESCO World Heritage site, we didn’t want to treat it as an amusement park, a theme park. So in a vision of his majesty the king and the crown prince, we are embarking on a 14 million square meter masterplan, leaving the UNESCO site pristine and building a city that can take a hundred thousand people, 20,000 residents, 38 hotels, nine museums so we can attract 100 million people to come to visit the Kingdom.”
He added: “This is a very young nation. The median age of this nation is 29.2. Diriyah, where we have 2,000 employees, 85 percent are Saudi, 36 percent of our staff are Saudi women. But the crown prince is a young global leader, he feels like he can’t be optimistic for the future unless you’re grounded in your past, you have to feel proud of who you are as a Saudi.”
The Fox News coverage was not all focused on transformations, however. It also touched upon recent disagreements between Saudi Arabia and its long-time allies in Washington, particularly over energy and the push to isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
On the matter of Saudi Arabia’s decision as part of OPEC+ to reduce oil production at a time when global oil prices were already high owing to the war in Ukraine, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s minister of energy, told Baier the move was designed to stabilize oil markets, not to profiteer.
“We are not price driven, we are more or less stability driven,” said Prince Abdulaziz. “We are not siding with anybody. We are siding with our own national interests. We’re trying to protect our economy. There is huge ambition and we need to secure that ambition.”
He added: “What we’re doing has nothing to do with prices. What we’re doing is making sure that we reduce the volatility of the market.”
The Fox News coverage dealt with more than just economics. Baier also spoke with Saudi Arabia’s Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the minister of sport, who highlighted the Kingdom’s success in establishing and promoting women’s teams and leagues.
“All the clubs now have women football teams. We even have a national team. Our official national team got into the FIFA ranking, where four or five months ago there wasn’t a women’s team,” said Prince Abdulaziz.
“So now we’re in the ranking of FIFA, they’re playing a lot of competitions, a lot of friendlies to make sure that they climb up the ranking. We have a target for them to climb. But two years ago or three years ago, there wasn’t a national team. And now we have a league as well.”
Fox News also spoke with experts about how major reforms concerning the rights of women in Saudi society have offered a major boost to female participation and leadership in business, governance and civil society.
“The change is so fast and unbelievable,” Basma Al-Omair, founder and CEO of Behavioral Management Consulting Co., told the broadcaster. “My daughters now sit on four boards of directors. This wouldn’t have happened a couple of years back.
“The beauty about it (is) they no longer see the glass ceiling. But we have a responsibility to tell them (the youth) that with freedom comes responsibility and this is why what we do right now is a lot of culture assessment within organizations to make sure that their policies are in place, the behavior and mindsets have actually switched.”
Also commenting on the reforms implemented since 2016, which included the lifting of the ban on women driving, Lina Almaeena, chairperson of Jeddah United and former Shura Council member, said the sudden transformation was the only way change could have occurred.
“It was a shock therapy, that’s what it really was,” Almaeena told Baier. “Because if we had waited for slow changes, it would’ve taken us decades for us to reach where we are today. We have actually surpassed so many of our targets, that we’ve put, that we’ve gone beyond and over even the new targets.”
Norman Roule, a former senior US intelligence official, likewise highlighted the transformation of the role of women in Saudi society. “A few years ago, women in Saudi could not drive,” Roule told Baier.
“The Saudis had a female astronaut just a few months ago be launched into space, from the US, by the way. Half of their astronaut program is composed of women. Their ambassador to the US is a formidable diplomat, HRH Princess Reema bint Bandar, the daughter of a famous Saudi diplomat.
“I see a country that has undergone tectonic changes at a scale and pace and degree that no country in modern times has seen.”
With regard to the crown prince himself, Karen Elliott House, former publisher of the Wall Street Journal, believes the heir to the Saudi throne will play a major role in global affairs in the years to come.
“I think he is and will be a transformational leader — the major influence on the course of the world economically and politically over the next half century,” she told Baier.
She added: “He clearly intends to be a major figure on the world stage. I don’t think he’s inclined to slow down.”