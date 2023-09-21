Dubai Women’s Run returns for its 10th edition

DUBAI: The region’s largest female sports event, the Dubai Women’s Run, is set to take place on Nov. 5 at Dubai Festival City.
In line with the race’s sustainability theme this year, the event will be run using only solar and human power-generated features for the village and main stage.
All materials for the race day kit, including t-shirts, bags and route maps will be re-useable, and use eco-solvent ink and recycled paper with on-ground key messaging. The taglines include “Stride Towards Sustainability: Every Step Counts!” and “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle – Even During Your Run!” to promote campaign.
Organized by Plan B Group, in association with the UAE Athletic Federation and Dubai Sports Council, the 10th edition of the run will be flagged off by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, minister of climate change and environment.
Split into races of 3 km, 5 km and 10 km, the first three winners of the 5 km and 10 km categories will be awarded cash prizes.
For the 10 km runners, the first prize will be AED5,000 ($1,361), second place AED3,000 and third AED2,000. The top three finishers of the 5 km race can expect AED3,000, AED2,000 and AED1,000 respectively.
The event’s partner, Friends of Cancer Patients, will be available with the Pink Caravan Medical Mobile Clinic offering free screenings, and to raise awareness that early detection saves lives.
Saeed Hareb, secretary-general of the Dubai Sports Council, said his organization supports events empowering girls and women.
“The Dubai Women’s Run is the most prominent and largest only-women running event, which brings together amateurs and professionals from various categories,” he added.
“It is an opportunity to develop the level of female runners in our national team and continue their participation in various competitive races. This race has achieved great successes over the past years with wide participation, as the number of participants has exceeded … 5,000 entries, it also witnessed great interaction and interest from various media outlets.”
Dr. Muhammad Al-Murr, president of the UAE Athletics Federation, commented: “Women represent an important pillar in the Athletics Federation, contributing to enriching competitions and participating on behalf of the UAE in foreign forums. We are happy to have the opportunity to empower them and serve the national goals.”