Dubai Women's Run returns for its 10th edition

Dubai Women’s Run returns for its 10th edition
The 10th edition of the Dubai Women's Run will take place on Nov. 5. (DSC)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
Dubai Women’s Run returns for its 10th edition

Dubai Women’s Run returns for its 10th edition
  • Region’s biggest female-only sporting event will be held at Dubai Festival City on Nov. 5
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: The region’s largest female sports event, the Dubai Women’s Run, is set to take place on Nov. 5 at Dubai Festival City.

In line with the race’s sustainability theme this year, the event will be run using only solar and human power-generated features for the village and main stage.

All materials for the race day kit, including t-shirts, bags and route maps will be re-useable, and use eco-solvent ink and recycled paper with on-ground key messaging. The taglines include “Stride Towards Sustainability: Every Step Counts!” and “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle – Even During Your Run!” to promote campaign.

Organized by Plan B Group, in association with the UAE Athletic Federation and Dubai Sports Council, the 10th edition of the run will be flagged off by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, minister of climate change and environment.

Split into races of 3 km, 5 km and 10 km, the first three winners of the 5 km and 10 km categories will be awarded cash prizes.

For the 10 km runners, the first prize will be AED5,000 ($1,361), second place AED3,000 and third AED2,000. The top three finishers of the 5 km race can expect AED3,000, AED2,000 and AED1,000 respectively.

The event’s partner, Friends of Cancer Patients, will be available with the Pink Caravan Medical Mobile Clinic offering free screenings, and to raise awareness that early detection saves lives.

Saeed Hareb, secretary-general of the Dubai Sports Council, said his organization supports events empowering girls and women.

“The Dubai Women’s Run is the most prominent and largest only-women running event, which brings together amateurs and professionals from various categories,” he added.

“It is an opportunity to develop the level of female runners in our national team and continue their participation in various competitive races. This race has achieved great successes over the past years with wide participation, as the number of participants has exceeded … 5,000 entries, it also witnessed great interaction and interest from various media outlets.”

Dr. Muhammad Al-Murr, president of the UAE Athletics Federation, commented: “Women represent an important pillar in the Athletics Federation, contributing to enriching competitions and participating on behalf of the UAE in foreign forums. We are happy to have the opportunity to empower them and serve the national goals.”

New champion Al-Qemzi aims for grand finale in Portugal

New champion Al-Qemzi aims for grand finale in Portugal
New F2 champion Al-Qemzi is hoping to finish the season with a win in Portugal. (Team Abu Dhabi)
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News
New champion Al-Qemzi aims for grand finale in Portugal

New champion Al-Qemzi aims for grand finale in Portugal
  • Abu Dhabi duo praise race legend Guido Cappellini for team’s winning culture as F2 championship reaches finish line
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

VILA VELHA DE RODAO: Newly-crowned four-time champion Rashed Al-Qemzi and teammate Mansoor Al-Mansoori want to give Team Abu Dhabi a grand finale to the 2023 UIM F2 World Championship in Portugal at the weekend.

After clinching his latest title with a second-place finish at Peso da Regua, Al-Qemzi has set his sights on a third race victory of the season in Sunday’s second leg of the Grand Prix of Portugal at Vila Velha de Rodao on Sunday.

A podium finish last weekend revived Al-Mansoori’s fortunes of a top three finish after his earlier disappointments, and he will be looking for a repeat performance as the championship reaches its climax on the Tagus river circuit.

Both drivers have acknowledged the winning culture instilled in Team Abu Dhabi by powerboat racing legend Guido Cappellini. The 10-time F1H2O champion has captured 17 world titles since becoming team manager eight years ago.

“Guido makes everyone work hard together to get the best results for the team, and he is always there to take care of any problems we have as drivers,” said Al-Qemzi, winner of the first two rounds in Lithuania and Italy.

“I’m proud to be champion again, and I would like to win on Sunday to thank Guido and the rest of the team. But it will be difficult again because competition is very tough this season.”

Third overall in last year’s championship, Al-Mansoori might have been in the same position again but for an accident toward the end of this season’s opening round in Lithuania, when he looked set for a top-three finish.

“Things like that happen in racing, but in this team we always support each other and prepare for the next race,” he said. “When your team manager has won 10 world titles, everyone follows the example he sets for every race.”

The traditional end-of-season venue of Vila Velha de Rodao is where Al-Qemzi powered his way to a second Grand Prix victory within eight days two years ago to secure a third F2 world title.

The Emirati can expect another fierce challenge from last weekend’s Grand Prix winner in Portugal, Edgaras Riabko. Estonia’s Stefan Arand and Monaco’s Giacomo Sacchi will be racing against Lithuania’s Riabko for the runner-up spot.

 

Biggest-ever Asian Games ready for liftoff in China after COVID delay

Biggest-ever Asian Games ready for liftoff in China after COVID delay
Updated 21 September 2023
AFP
Biggest-ever Asian Games ready for liftoff in China after COVID delay

Biggest-ever Asian Games ready for liftoff in China after COVID delay
  • The Games were supposed to take place last September but were postponed because of China’s strict zero-COVID rules
  • The 19th edition throws together competitors from 45 countries and territories across Asia and the Middle East
Updated 21 September 2023
AFP

HANGZHOU: The biggest Asian Games in history, boasting about 12,000 competitors — more than the Olympics — will open on Saturday in the Chinese city of Hangzhou after a year’s delay because of COVID.

Athletes including world and Olympic champions will fight for medals in 40 sports from athletics, swimming and football to eSports and bridge.

Nine sports, among them boxing, break dancing and tennis, will serve as qualifiers for next year’s Paris Olympics.

The Games were supposed to take place last September but were postponed because of China’s strict zero-COVID rules, before China’s ruling Communist Party abruptly abandoned the policy.

The 19th edition of the Games, which were first held in New Delhi in 1951, throws together competitors from 45 countries and territories across Asia and the Middle East.

For China, which hosted the 2022 Winter Olympics in a COVID-secure “bubble” in Beijing, it is a chance to show off its organizational, sporting and technological prowess after the pandemic years cut the country off from the sporting world.

“We have overcome a lot of challenges but we are now fully conditioned to hold a successful Games,” Chen Weiqiang, chief spokesperson for the Games, said on Wednesday.

The Games will be staged at 54 venues — 14 newly constructed — mostly in Hangzhou but also extending to cities as far afield as Wenzhou, 300 kilometers (180 miles) south.

The centerpiece is the “Big Lotus” Olympic stadium with a capacity of up to 80,000 where athletics and the opening and closing ceremonies will be staged.

President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony and meet Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad there, along with other visiting leaders, Chinese state media says.

Assad is making his first visit to ally China since the war erupted in Syria in 2011.

Russian President Vladimir Putin likewise attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, along with Xi, and weeks later launched the invasion of Ukraine.

Hangzhou, a city of 12 million people an hour’s bullet train from Shanghai, is famed in China for its ancient temples, gardens and its beloved West Lake.

It is also the unofficial home of China’s tech industry, notably the birth place of Jack Ma’s Alibaba.

The Games will showcase some of the latest tech to come out of the city, including driverless buses, robot dogs and facial recognition.

Hosts China have topped the medals table at every Asian Games since 1982 and are expected to do so again by the time the curtain comes down on Oct. 8.

They should reign in swimming, with Qin Haiyang fresh from his heroics at the world championships, where he announced himself as the new undisputed breaststroke king.

The 24-year-old swept all three men’s events and set a new world record in the 200m.

In athletics, another of the most closely watched sports, India’s Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra will defend his Asian Games javelin crown.

His nearest competitor should be world silver medallist Arshad Nadeem from arch-rivals Pakistan and the countries are also on a collision course in cricket and hockey.

ESports, in what is seen as a step toward Olympic inclusion one day, will make its full Asian Games debut having been a demonstration sport five years ago.

Lee Sang-hyeok, better known as “Faker,,” has idol status in League of Legends and will lead the South Korean charge at the futuristic-looking China Hangzhou Esports Center.

There is an added incentive which has caused controversy in South Korea — winning gold will exempt them from having to do military service.

A feature of the Asian Games is that it includes sports that are a little more quirky than the Olympics.

Xiangqi — also known as “Chinese chess” — the card game bridge and the ancient wrestling discipline of kurash are all on the menu.

Although the Games officially open on Saturday, the sporting action began on Tuesday, when North Korea returned to major international competition for the first time since the pandemic with a 2-0 win over Taiwan in men’s football.

Italy rebound to blow out Uruguay at the Rugby World Cup

Italy rebound to blow out Uruguay at the Rugby World Cup
Updated 21 September 2023
AP
Italy rebound to blow out Uruguay at the Rugby World Cup

Italy rebound to blow out Uruguay at the Rugby World Cup
  • Monty Ioane: We could not have asked for more
  • All the talk about Pool A has been about New Zealand and France, but Italy have dispatched Namibia and Uruguay with bonus points and have a chance to send home the All Blacks when they meet next week
Updated 21 September 2023
AP

NICE: Italy rebounded from a 10-point halftime deficit to blow away Uruguay 38-17 on Wednesday and set up a potentially decisive clash against New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup.

All the talk about Pool A has been about New Zealand and France, but Italy have dispatched Namibia and Uruguay with bonus points and have a chance to send home the All Blacks — whom Italy have never beaten — when they meet next week.

“We could not have asked for more,” Italy winger Monty Ioane said. “The boys are confident, we’re ready to take on anyone. The next two are the biggies. It’s an awesome opportunity to go against the best teams in the world. But we are not worried at all as long as we just focus on ourselves.

“The All Blacks have a crazy attacking style, but we have just got to be prepared with our defense. In return, we have a crazy attacking system as well. It’s just who turns up on the day.”

In the first half against Uruguay, Italy didn’t look like it could tie the All Blacks’ boot laces.

After conceding the first try in a nervous first quarter, Uruguay turned the pressure back on Italy and the Azzurri buckled. They lost two players to the sin-bin and played with 13 men for nine minutes. Uruguay earned two tries and finished the half with a 45-meter drop goal.

Uruguay led 17-7 and good for the Rugby World Cup’s first shock.

But captain Andres Vilaseca was given a harsh yellow for a high tackle and the difference between Italy, aiming for the quarterfinals, and Uruguay, aiming for a rare Rugby World Cup win, became sharply evident.

Italy pounced with four tries in 15 minutes to earn the precious bonus point and a fourth straight test win for the first time since 1994.

“It was a really tough game,” captain Michele Lamaro said. “I told all the Uruguayan guys they can be proud of their performance, they put us under a lot of pressure but in these moments, what counts the most is how strong is the team, and in the second half we showed that and smashed everything we could.

“I’m really proud of the boys and I’ll share this moment for the rest of my life with them.”

Italy took the lead from Uruguay in the seventh minute when wing Lorenzo Pani took crash ball off a scrum and scored on his Rugby World Cup debut.

Uruguay flyhalf Felipe Etcheverry dragged his first two penalty kicks wide and intercepted Lamaro but was dragged down short of the tryline by opposite Tommaso Allan.

But Italy were under pressure on their line and lock Niccolo Cannone was yellow-carded for a cynical foul. Moments later, Uruguay mauled over the line and Italy prop Danilo Fischetti was ruled to have collapsed it. A penalty try was awarded and Fischetti joined Cannone in the sin-bin.

Uruguay exploited the two-man advantage just before it ended when Etcheverry offloaded for a corner try by wing Nicolas Freitas, who by then had been playing with a broken nose for 25 minutes.

Etcheverry converted from the touchline and added a 45-meter drop goal with the last kick of the half to send Uruguay racing off the field with a 17-7 halftime lead.

The match turned again at the start of the second half when Vilaseca was sin-binned. Italy made the man advantage count.

Hooker Giacomo Nicotera was held up by Uruguay scrumhalf Santiago Arata, but two minutes later Lamaro bashed through three defenders to score his first test try. Lamaro was quickly followed with tries by wing Montanna Ioane after a chargedown by Allan, and No. 8 Lorenzo Cannone while Uruguayans were hanging off him.

With bonus-point try banked, Italy hammered the Uruguay line and Paolo Garbisi fed midfield partner Juan Ignacio Brex into a gap to score their fifth try.

Allan added the extras as usual. He has slotted 13 goalkicks without a miss in two games. When he was rested, Garbisi took over to nail a late penalty kick.

“It was a really epic battle. We gave the best we could,” Uruguay flanker Santiago Civetta said. “There were a lot of mistakes, more than what we wanted, and Italy exploited those errors. That is the explanation — they were better than us.

“It is quite frustrating to be honest. We dreamt really big about this match. Big dreams sometimes come true, sometimes they don’t.”

LIV Golf star Koepka gets major-level thrill from playing for US at Ryder Cup

LIV Golf star Koepka gets major-level thrill from playing for US at Ryder Cup
Updated 21 September 2023
AFP
LIV Golf star Koepka gets major-level thrill from playing for US at Ryder Cup

LIV Golf star Koepka gets major-level thrill from playing for US at Ryder Cup
  • Koepka was a selection by US captain Zach Johnson after barely missing out on an automatic qualifying spot
  • When it comes to legacy, Koepka sees the Ryder Cup as much about record
Updated 21 September 2023
AFP

CHICAGO: Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka says playing for the US in next week’s Ryder Cup will bring the same thrill as battling for top individual titles.

The 33-year-old American, who captured his third PGA Championship in May at Oak Hill, will compete in this week’s LIV Golf Chicago tournament before joining the US squad next week in Italy for the Ryder Cup.

Koepka, who has a history of playing his best at majors, has been preparing for weeks to face holders Europe as the Americans seek their first victory on European soil in 30 years.

He sees the Cup as an equal test to a major in those terms.

“I think it is,” Koepka said Wednesday. “My whole mindset has been to practice for that the last few weeks.

“I think it’s one of the top six, seven, biggest sporting events you can have, so I like it when there’s a little bit more eyeballs, a little bit more pressure.

“It’s obviously different with the whole team thing. Sometimes you don’t play every match so you are just cheerleading from the side, which can be quite fun as well.

“I’ve enjoyed it. It has been great and I’m looking forward to it.”

Koepka was a selection by US captain Zach Johnson after barely missing out on an automatic qualifying spot despite being banned from the PGA Tour after defecting to LIV Golf last year.

Being on the opposite side of the PGA-LIV divide did not give Koepka any problem on a trip two weeks ago to Rome to see the host course before next week’s showdown.

“Good trip,” he said. “Most of the guys were there. Got to see the golf course. It’s pretty difficult, but it will be interesting to see how they set it up.”

When it comes to legacy, Koepka sees the Ryder Cup as much about record. He played on triumphant US sides in 2016 and 2021 and was also on the American squad that lost in France in 2018.

“Everybody remembers their record, or that’s kind of what you’re known by, wins, losses,” he said. “(Ian) Poulter has pretty much made a career on that.”

Koepka isn’t sure that knowing how it feels to lose in Europe will provide extra incentive this time around.

“I’m not sure how many guys have been part of losing teams in Europe. But yeah, it’s definitely a different feeling,” Koepka said. “Losing is no fun but somebody has got to do it. Hopefully it’s not us this year.”

Koepka didn’t approach the Marco Simone course any differently than any other layout he was analyzing ahead of a future event.

“I just treat it like any other course. Just figure out those two days, figure out where I want to put the ball in the fairway. Then it comes pretty easy,” Koepka said.

“Just figure out the wind and the distance that you’re trying to hit it, and you calculate that all in and that’s the club you hit off the tee.

“I’ll worry about it when we get there next week, but more the green complexes, where things will be and stuff like that. Usually when I go scout a golf course, it’s for lines off the tee.”

Bayern beat Man United as Real Madrid, Arsenal triumph in Champions League

Bayern beat Man United as Real Madrid, Arsenal triumph in Champions League
Updated 21 September 2023
AFP
Bayern beat Man United as Real Madrid, Arsenal triumph in Champions League

Bayern beat Man United as Real Madrid, Arsenal triumph in Champions League
  • The meeting between German champions Bayern and a struggling United side was the biggest game of the opening round of matches and it did not disappoint
  • Arsenal cruised to a 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in their first Champions League game since the 2016/17 season
Updated 21 September 2023
AFP

PARIS: Harry Kane was among the scorers as Bayern Munich beat Manchester United 4-3 in their heavyweight Champions League clash on Wednesday, while Jude Bellingham snatched a dramatic late winner for Real Madrid and Arsenal began their campaign with a big victory.

The meeting between German champions Bayern and a struggling United side, a repeat of the 1999 final, was the biggest game of the opening round of matches in this season’s competition and it did not disappoint.

Leroy Sane gave Bayern the lead at the Allianz Arena with a shot that squirmed through the grasp of United goalkeeper Andre Onana, and Jamal Musiala set up Serge Gnabry to make it 2-0 just after the half-hour mark.

Rasmus Hojlund pulled one back early in the second half with his first United goal, but shortly after Christian Eriksen was penalized for a handball in the box and Kane blasted in the resulting penalty.

Sane hit the post for the hosts before a crazy finish saw Casemiro reduce the deficit again, substitute Mathys Tel score Bayern’s fourth, and Casemiro nod in another at the death to make it 4-3.

“A crazy finish,” Kane told British broadcaster TNT Sports after netting his fifth goal in six games for his new club.

“We lost a bit of concentration there in the last five minutes. Thankfully we were able to hold onto the lead.

“Overall it’s a really good start to the campaign against a tough side.”

Erik ten Hag’s United team have now suffered three consecutive defeats in all competitions and lost four of their last five matches.

“After my mistake we lost control of the game. It’s a difficult situation for us, for me,” said Onana in reference to Bayern’s first goal.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are already in control of Group A, in which the other game saw Galatasaray come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with FC Copenhagen.

Goals from Mohamed Elyounoussi and Diogo Goncalves had the visitors in control in Istanbul but they then had Elias Jelert sent off and Galatasaray struck twice in the last four minutes of regulation time through Sacha Boey and Tete to earn a point.

In Madrid, Bellingham popped up from close range to score a 94th-minute winner as record 14-time European champions Real beat tournament debutants Union Berlin 1-0 in Group C.

The England international has started his Madrid career in stunning goalscoring form with six goals in six games for the club across all competitions.

“He has great qualities, it seems he’s got luck too, because the goal is a rebound, but he was there, he arrives from deep, and he’s more switched on than others, he’s got that quality and he’s taking advantage of it,” said Real coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Madrid’s next game is away to Napoli, who won 2-1 against Braga in Portugal with Sikou Niakate’s late own goal giving the Italian team victory.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo had put Napoli ahead but Bruma looked to have earned Braga a draw when he struck with six minutes left.

Arsenal cruised to a 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in their first Champions League game since the 2016/17 season.

Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus all scored first-half goals in the rain in London and Martin Odegaard wrapped up the win after the break.

“It was a beautiful night after such a long time. It was great to see the atmosphere, the Champions League music. It was emotional before the game,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

Their Group B rivals Sevilla and Lens drew 1-1 in Spain, with Angelo Fulgini’s free-kick earning the French side a draw after Lucas Ocampos headed the hosts in front.

Last season’s beaten finalists Inter Milan needed an 87th-minute Lautaro Martinez equalizer as they came from behind to draw 1-1 at Real Sociedad in Group D.

Brais Mendez had given the home team an early lead in San Sebastian.

In the same group Red Bull Salzburg missed one penalty but scored another in a 2-0 win away to Benfica in Lisbon.

Karim Konate blazed the Austrian team’s first spot-kick over the bar in the third minute but home defender Antonio Silva was sent off on 13 minutes for a handball on the line and Salzburg’s second penalty was converted by Roko Simic.

Oscar Gloukh scored their second goal just after the break.

