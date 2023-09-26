Kuwaiti minister defends ‘retrogressive’ media bill

LONDON: Kuwaiti Information Minister Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi on Monday defended a new draft of a controversial media bill aimed at regulating the industry in the country, the Kuwait Times reported.

Al-Mutairi, who was speaking at a meeting of members of the media to explain the draft law, said he welcomed feedback from journalists, editors and others industry professionals, adding that authorities are “ready to hear all remarks … all with the intent of enhancing Kuwaiti media and promoting conscientious freedoms.”

The draft law, first unveiled in August, introduces a raft of new restrictions including outlawing criticism of the crown prince, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. It would also prohibit the publication or display of content considered blasphemous, and the infringement on the private life of a public employee or National Assembly representative.

The bill also stipulates punishment for those who publish reports on official secret communications or agreements and treaties concluded by the Kuwaiti government before they are announced officially, without permission from the concerned ministry.

Journalists found to have breached the new regulations would be punished with hefty fines — between no less than 1,000 Kuwaiti dinars (over $3,200) and 100,000 dinars — and in some cases prison.

Al-Mutairi said the changes seek to address public concerns, noting that the new draft eliminates the harshest punishments and introduces clear articles.

He noted that penalties, in most cases, are personal and will not affect editors-in-chief of publications or automatically lead to closing those publications or suspending their licenses.

Experts have labeled the proposed law as a “suppression of freedoms and liberties,” warning that this might mark a “retrogressive step and a blow to the progression of democracy,” a concern voiced by parliamentarians who have vowed to reject it.

The new draft, which is currently being studied by six government agencies and is expected to be voted on in October, also regulates social media advertising, media licensing, and the removal of the requirement for media organizations to have physical offices.

Kuwait is currently chairing the Arab Media Excellence Award and is one of the sitting countries on the Council of Arab Information Ministers.