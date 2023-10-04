You are here

Saudi Arabia, Brazil sign MoU on aviation cooperation

Saudi Arabia, Brazil sign MoU on aviation cooperation
Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, president of the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation and Tiago Almeida, director of Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency.
Arab News
Saudi Arabia, Brazil sign MoU on aviation cooperation

Saudi Arabia, Brazil sign MoU on aviation cooperation
  • Agreement signed during conference in Rio de Janeiro to highlight investment opportunities in aviation sector
  • ‘The two countries have a long history of cooperation and partnerships in various fields’: GACA president
Arab News
SAO PAULO: The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation and Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of civil aviation during a conference in Rio de Janeiro.

The conference highlighted investment opportunities in the aviation sector. The two countries intend to reinforce cooperation to exchange knowledge, aiming to improve the passenger experience in air transport, among other goals.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that the partnership fulfills the objectives of the National Aviation Strategy, which seeks to make the Kingdom a global aviation hub.

With this partnership, Brazil can provide expertise in infrastructure projects and other areas of the Saudi aviation sector.

“By participating in the event, the Kingdom seeks to prove its global leadership in the field of aviation and its readiness to expand and strengthen cooperation with Brazil,” the SPA said.

The MoU includes information exchanges such as reports, service quality indicators and passenger satisfaction surveys related to practices adopted in Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

The agreement also includes the exchange of information, standardized procedures for passengers with disabilities or reduced mobility, and training courses and workshops focusing on improving the passenger experience. The MoU will be implemented according to the laws and regulations of both countries.

GACA President Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, who attended the conference’s opening ceremony, said the Kingdom values relationships built on trust and hard work.

“Despite the long distance between Saudi Arabia and Brazil, the two countries have a long history of cooperation and partnerships in various fields,” he added.

Saudi Arabia is heavily investing in its aviation sector to boost tourism by 2030, targeting 330 million passengers by the end of the decade.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Brazil Saudi aviation authority

Saudi pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha highlighting Kingdom's 'natural richness'

Tareq Al-Thaqafi
Saudi pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha highlighting Kingdom’s ‘natural richness’

Saudi pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha highlighting Kingdom’s ‘natural richness’
Updated 59 min 33 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The Saudi pavilion at the Expo 2023 Doha Horticultural Exhibition is shining the spotlight on the Kingdom’s ‘natural richness,’ drawing visitors from around the world, the site’s supervisor has told Arab News.

Delegations and visitors headed to the Qatari capital for the opening of the exhibition, which is held under the slogan “Green Desert, Better Environment.”

Held from Oct. 2 to March 28 next year, the event showcases the latest innovations in horticulture and environmental sustainability, aiming to inspire the international community to adopt solutions to combat desertification through four axes: Modern agriculture, technology and innovation, environmental awareness, and sustainability.

 

 

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and other leaders and heads of state visited the Kingdom’s pavilion at the opening, and were received by Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture.

The leaders listened to an explanation on the Kingdom’s presence at the event from the general supervisor of the Kingdom’s pavilion, Saleh bin Dakhil, who reviewed the work of green environmental initiatives, the contributions of renewable energy, and investment in major environmentally friendly projects.

 

 

Bin Dakhil, who is also general manager of corporate communication and media, and official spokesperson at the ministry, told Arab News that the Saudi site at the expo is the second largest after Qatar’s host pavilion.

He said: “The pavilion and its annexes were designed to suit the main themes of the event, creating a unique journey for visitors. The pavilion is full of various stations through which technology and picturesque nature harmonize and give visitors the opportunity to learn about huge national projects and effective initiatives that employ innovative solutions to create a sustainable future for the whole world, with the participation of a number of government and private agencies.”

Bin Dakhil added: “The pavilion begins through three main entrances. The first of which is the welcome area, which reflects the human richness and the cultural and natural components of the Kingdom, to explore the spirit of the Kingdom, the richness of its land, and the diversity of its resources.

“After that comes the external garden, which surrounds the pavilion and showcases the topography and geography of the Kingdom, and the ancient resources it contains. Then comes the internal garden, which showcases the present environment in the Kingdom through its current and future projects and initiatives.”

He said that visitors were warmly received to the pavilion through folklore performances from Jazan, such as the traditional Ardah dance.

Bin Dakhil added that the Kingdom’s pavilion includes central areas, most notably the “Our Nature” zone, which highlights the natural landscapes and terrain of the Kingdom.

The “Our Initiatives” area details the most prominent initiatives and projects in Saudi Arabia, while the “Our Prosperity” area highlights the role of Saudi Vision 2030 in shaping the future of the Kingdom by encouraging environmental prosperity.

“There is also an interactive area that gives visitors an inspiring experience about the ecosystem,” Bin Dakhil added.

The pavilion is decorated with unique tree species that reflect the variety of flora in the Kingdom, such as sidr, lavender, basil, gray ghaf and more.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Updated 04 October 2023
Arab News
Updated 04 October 2023
Arab News

Jeddah Governor Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi on Sunday met the Consul General of Gambia Abdullah Conte in the Red Sea port city.

At a separate meeting, in Riyadh, Saudi Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Rassi received the Malaysian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah.

During the two meetings, all sides discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern and ways to further strengthen relations.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Updated 04 October 2023
Arab News
  • Riyadh hosted World Tourism Day on Sept. 27-28, reflecting the Kingdom’s commitment to the global tourism sector
Updated 04 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been ranked second globally in terms of tourist arrivals during the first seven months of 2023, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The Kingdom saw a 58 percent growth in tourist numbers up to the end of July, according to the Ministry of Tourism, compared to the same period in 2019.

The data was sourced last month from the UN World Tourism Organization and came from the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer.

Riyadh hosted World Tourism Day on Sept. 27-28, reflecting the Kingdom’s commitment to the global tourism sector.

Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said that the achievement “would not have been possible without the support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and the Crown Prince,” the SPA reported.

Al-Khateeb added that the ranking strengthened the country’s status as a global tourist destination and that the substantial rise in arrivals reflected the confidence travelers had in the variety and quality of tourism options available within the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia tourism ministry of tourism WTD 2023 UNWTO

Updated 03 October 2023
Ghadi Joudah
Abdulrahman Shalhoub
Updated 03 October 2023
Ghadi Joudah Abdulrahman Shalhoub

RIYADH: In a world of routine and conformity, it takes a free spirit to break away from the chains of convention and embark on a journey of self-discovery. Rakan Al-Mogbil, a nomad from Saudi Arabia, is one such individual who chose to abandon the comfort of his settled life and explore the world in 400 days.

Al-Mogbil, who is showcasing his first book “Lost on the Map” at the Riyadh International Book Fair, told Arab News: “Being here is amazing because I get to tell my story at one the biggest book fairs in the Middle East.”

Speaking about the premise of his book, he said: “’Lost on the Map’ is a true story about how I sold my car and (left) everything behind just to travel and explore the world. I traveled more than 400 days in a row without coming back to my country and visited more than nine countries.”

Al-Mogbil said that leaving behind his family, job and possessions was challenging — and with a mere $800 monthly budget. Despite the obstacles, Al-Mogbil embraced a life of constant movement, seeking to unravel the mysteries of different cultures and landscapes.

“I did a lot of hitchhiking between countries. I traveled 1,500 km from Bangkok in Thailand to Malaysia with only hitchhiking.”

Being on a tight budget, Al-Mogbil did not use any costly means of transport, such as busses, rental cars or airplanes.

His journey included some bumps along the way: “Some people in some countries threatened me. I’m not going to mention more, but you’re going to find out in the book.”

Through encounters during his travels, he has come to recognize the common thread that binds humanity despite any superficial differences. “I always say travel for the people, not the places, because people will leave, but the places will remain,” he said.

“One of the stories is about my time in Mexico where I lived on a ranch for three months and found a lot of similarities between Mexican and Arab cultures.”

He said that Mexicans’ hospitality and kindness is similar to Arabs.

Al-Mogbil discovered his love for traveling by chance: “After I traveled to South Africa to study English, I fell in love with traveling just as COVID-19 hit and I had to go back home to Saudi Arabia.”

However, once the travel restrictions eased, he drew up a plan: “I then decided that I was going to quit my job, sell my car, and just continue exploring because there are always places in the world to see.”

He said that one day he hopes to translate his book into other languages such as English and Spanish.

Topics: Riyadh International Book Fair 2023

Updated 03 October 2023
Rashid Hassan
  • Oman is ‘guest of honour’ country at the RIBF 2023
Updated 03 October 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Riyadh International Book Fair, or RIBF 2023, is attracting thousands of visitors daily. It offers its audience millions of books, new titles and manuscripts, as well as a space for intellectual and cultural dialogue.

Omani literature and culture is in the spotlight this year as the sultanate is the “guest of honour” country.

Oman’s pavilion reflects the cultural exchange and cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the sultanate. It represents its national culture, books and manuscripts, showcasing the distinctiveness of Omani culture.

The RIBF was launched by the Saudi Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission at its new headquarters at King Saud University on Sept. 28 and will continue until Oct. 7. It attracts publishers, intellectuals and content creators from all over the world.

Hassan Al-Matrooshi, cultural expert at the Omani Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, and a member of the Omani delegation, told Arab News: “This is a very important opportunity to be here in this big cultural event. This is one of the biggest and most important book fairs around the Arab world. So it’s an important opportunity to be here showing a lot of our cultural aspects, like poetry, novels, history and so many other things, also our arts and music.”

The Omani participation as a guest of honor was an affirmation of the rapprochement between the two countries, and an embodiment of the distinguished cultural relations and issues of concern to Arab culture and thinkers, Al-Matrooshi said.

“This comes within the framework of the deep, long and strong brotherly relationships between Oman and Saudi Arabia. It builds up and enhances all the cultural cooperations between the two countries. There are a lot of things we are aiming to achieve through this platform,” he said.

“Oman actually has been participating for a long time, but this year it’s our first time to be a guest of honor, which is very important.

“This is an opportunity to build up on what has already been built up through history, through a long experience,” Al-Matrooshi said.

“And this definitely will help to strengthen cultural exchange, cultural relations between the two countries. We have a lot to give to each other. Saudi Arabia is a great country with a huge history and civilization. Oman also has great history, culture, heritage. We have a lot of things in common; we speak the same language, share the same heritage, and we live in the same region. We have the same religion. So we feel here we are in our country. There are a lot of things that we can give, and there are a lot of things we can also gain from this opportunity,” he said.

“There are publishers and some official establishments (participating). Of course, the main organizer is the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, but we also have here the Ministry of Tourism and Heritage, Ministry of Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Sultan Qaboos University Cultural Club. As you see, there are a lot of establishments, official and also private publishers here, around ten publishers exhibiting their books.

“There is a huge amount of visitors and also publishers coming here, that is encouraging.

“The princes, high officials to intellectuals, poets, writers, all sorts of visitors. So this is an opportunity for them and us,” he said.

“Due to similarity we visit each other, every year we receive thousands of our Saudi brothers in Muscat and in Salalah during tourist season.

“We are having a lot of Saudis present on our occasions, cultural and tourism. I am still inviting them to come and see Oman and discover the beauty, the culture of Oman, and the history of their brotherly country to further deepen our ties.”

Al-Matrooshi said that visitors had flocked to the Oman pavilion after the opening last Thursday to see the rare manuscripts, art exhibition, musical shows and VR presentation on display.

The pavilion exhibits a collection of rare manuscripts that reflect Omani cultural history and the sultanate’s role in the Arab world, the connections among Arab countries and people throughout history, and their civilizational role in advancing humanity and serving scientific and cultural purposes.

The Omani pavilion displays diverse aspects of thought, culture, literature, art and heritage, and presents poetry evenings and art shows in which Omani novelists and intellectuals take part.

The pavilion is hosting a folkloric Omani group that performs popular arts, reflecting the diversity and richness of the country.

The outdoor area hosts theater shows featuring Saudi and Omani performances.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oman Riyadh International Book Fair 2023

