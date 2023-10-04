Closing bell: TASI sheds 113 points to close at 10,840  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index concluded Wednesday’s trading session at 10,840.27 points, marking a fall of 112.07 points or 1.02 percent.

MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also fell 16.29 points to close at 1,390.84 points, a 1.16 percent drop.

On the other hand, the parallel market Nomu closed the day at 22,758.35, reflecting an increase by 214.14 points or 0.95 percent.

TASI reported a trading volume of SR6.34 billion ($1.69 billion), with 43 companies gaining and 176 losing steam.

The best-performing stock of the day was Alinma Tokio Marine Co. whose share price surged 3.95 percent to SR15.80.

The second top performer today was National Agricultural Development Co. as its share price soared 3.59 percent to SR49.

Other top gainers include Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. and Astra Industrial Group, as their share prices increased by 2.99 percent and 2.70 percent to SR15.18 and SR87.50, respectively.

The worst performer was Leejam Sports Co., also known as Fitness Time, whose share price dropped 5.90 percent to SR140.4.

The second loser of the day was Zamil Industrial Investment Co. whose shares price dropped by 4.20 percent to reach SR21.44.

Other worst performers included National Medical Care Co. and Elm Co., whose share prices shed by 3.91 percent and 3.82 percent, respectively.

In the parallel market Nomu, National Building and Marketing Co. was the top gainer with its share price edging up by 6.53 percent to SR257.80.

Keir International Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as the company’s share price slipped by 5.39 percent to SR4.56.

On the announcements front, Atlas Elevators General Trading and Contracting Co. began listing its shares on Nomu on Oct. 4 at a SR23 per share.

The company floated 1.2 million shares, which represents 20 percent of its capital, to qualified investors. The offering was oversubscribed by 495.07 percent.

Horizon Food Co. disclosed its financial results for the first half of 2023. The company’s net profit dropped by 44.24 percent to SR2.61 million, down from SR4.68 million in the same period last year.

The company said in a bourse filing that the decrease was due to a decline in sales by 26 percent, and an increase in administrative and general expenses.