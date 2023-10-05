Newcastle thrash PSG on Champions League homecoming

You are here

Newcastle players celebrate after Dan Burn scored. (AFP)
AFP
AFP
NEWCASTLE: Newcastle enjoyed a dream return to the Champions League at St. James’ Park as Paris Saint-Germain were humbled in a 4-1 victory for the Magpies on Wednesday.
Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar scored the goals as Newcastle made their first home game in Europe’s elite competition for 20 years a night to remember.
Eddie Howe’s men move to the top of what is considered the toughest Champions League group in this season’s draw.
Newcastle have four points from their opening two games, one more than PSG, while Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan picked up their first point in a 0-0 draw in Germany.
The first ever clash between the clubs pitted the sporting interests of Saudi Arabia and Qatar head-to-head.
A Saudi takeover two years ago has transformed Newcastle’s fortunes in similar fashion to how the influx of cash from the Middle East has made PSG the dominant force of French football over the past decade.
PSG boss Luis Enrique warned before the game that Newcastle were the side no one wanted from the fourth pot of seeds and the Premier League side showed why.
Despite being acutely aware of Newcastle’s threat, Luis Enrique boldly stuck with a star-studded front four featuring Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani.
It could have been very different for the French champions had Dembele’s sweetly-struck volley form Mbappe’s cross found the net rather than flying inches wide early on.
But once the home side, roared on by a raucous 52,000 fans, got their claws into the visitors, they did not let go.
PSG were though architects of their own downfall with the opening goal on 17 minutes.
A slack pass by Marquinhos was intercepted by Bruno Guimaraes to give Alexander Isak a clear sight of goal.
Gianluigi Donnarumma produced a fine save to deny the Swede, but Almiron was on hand to curl into the far corner.
For all the hundreds of millions splashed on big names from around the globe from both sides, there was a fairytale surrounding the source of the second goal.
Burn grew up watching Newcastle from the St. James’ stands and has worked himself up from starting his career in the sixth tier of English football with Blyth Spartans to the highest level of European football.
Donnarumma could not prevent the giant defender’s header from close range crossing the line six minutes before half-time.
But PSG were unhappy that a lengthy VAR review to check the goal did not rule it out for a handball by Jamaal Lascelles in the build-up.
Any hope of a PSG fightback after the break was snuffed out within five minutes of the restart thanks to another of Newcastle’s local lads.
Longstaff raced onto Kieran Trippier’s pass and drilled a low shot under Donnarumma, who should have done much better.
However, the French champions did at least show some spirit to limit the damage.
Teenage midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery impressed in a daunting environment and his dink over the Newcastle defense was perfectly judged for Lucas Hernandez to head into the far corner.
But Newcastle sealed a famous win in style in what they will believe is just the start of a journey toward Champions League glory one day.
Schar strode forward from central defense before unleashing a blistering strike into the top corner from outside the box.
By contrast, PSG are still waiting to conquer Europe and this was another stark reminder of how far off they are from the favorites for the competition.
Off to their worst Ligue 1 start of the Qatari era, PSG have now won just four of Luis Enrique’s first nine games in charge.

Mbappe dazzles Newcastle but United are not just making up Champions League numbers, says PSG boss

Mbappe dazzles Newcastle but United are not just making up Champions League numbers, says PSG boss
Updated 04 October 2023
Liam Kennedy
Follow

Mbappe dazzles Newcastle but United are not just making up Champions League numbers, says PSG boss

Mbappe dazzles Newcastle but United are not just making up Champions League numbers, says PSG boss
  • Tyneside besotted by the man many consider the best player in the world, but Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique is aware of the challenge his side faces on Wednesday
  • Kieran Trippier, the player tasked with neutralizing the Mbappe threat says he does not fear the Frenchman and always relishes the chance to play against the world’s top players
Updated 04 October 2023
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Cameras flashed, phones lit up and the cries of “Kylian” and “Mbappe” echoed into the Tyneside night from the huddle of fans who had gathered beside the players’ entrance under the famous old Milburn Stand at St James’ Park, home to Newcastle United.

This was not a Hollywood premiere, though it certainly might have felt a bit like like one to the young Newcastle fans. No, this was just the world’s best player, arguably, leaving their ground the day before he faces their team, on their turf.

You might pardon such “small club mentality” when it has been such a long, long time since this little part of the North East of England last hosted stars such as those who will don the bleu et rouge of Les Parisiens on Wednesday night in the Champions League.

The last time Newcastle experienced this level of European football before this season was 2004. That year the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan and Juventus came to town. This time, it is the turn of Paris Saint-Germain to enjoy a Geordie welcome on Wednesday night, followed in the weeks ahead by Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

United fans have been captivated by their visitors from France, with hundreds enjoying a Sela-sponsored drone show that lit up the gloom on Monday night, greeting the PSG players on arrival at their Quayside hotel on the banks of the River Tyne, or lining up at the entrances and exits to St James’ Park on Tuesday night in hope of catching a glimpse of the French champions, who were training on the pitch.

While the build up might have something of a “summer friendly” feel about it, things will get serious very quickly as kick-off approaches, with Mbappe set to play and looking to dent Newcastle’s Champions League hopes.

The question on everyone’s lips this week has been, “How do you solve a problem like Kylian Mbappe?” The Magpies kindly gave the media the chance to ask the man tasked with doing precisely that, Kieran Trippier.

Trippier, who was set to hand over the captain’s armband to returning Jamaal Lascelles against PSG after Sven Botman was ruled out, said he feels no fear about taking on the man many people consider the best in the business.

“I’ve played against him on his debut for Monaco, when I was at Spurs. I played against him for England on my debut, quite a few years ago,” said the 33-year-old, who was the first signing made by the Saudi Public Investment Fund following their takeover of the club.

“He’s a fantastic player. You want to play against the best in the world. It will be a great occasion for the club and a game we think we can win.

“He’s been incredible but every single game we always prepare how we can win the game and hurt the opposition. Tomorrow is no different. You always have to respect the opposition but you have to find a way to win.

“It’s a challenge I’m ready for. I’ve played against plenty of good wingers and tomorrow is no different. The Champions League is where I want to play.”

It was clear that Trippier was keen to move the conversation away from Mbappe and onto the magic surrounding Newcastle being back in the competition for the first time in two decades. The journalists had different ideas.

As he fielded yet another Mbappe-themed query, Trippier said: “This is football. This is the level you want to play at. You want to be against the best players and the best teams.

“Paris have got unbelievable players. Mbappe is one of the best in the world but they’ve got quality all over the pitch. (But) on our day, we can hurt anyone.”

Trippier went on to reveal that even his own son has not stopped talking about the player who will be looking to run his dad ragged on Wednesday.

“I was having banter with him last night,” he said. “He wants to walk out with him tomorrow night and not me. I’m not happy. I’ve told him if he gets to walk out with him, don’t look at me in the tunnel.”

Of course, one player or one duel will not determine who wins or loses this encounter. Newcastle know they need to be at their very best, unlike their opening game, when they drew a blank in a goalless draw in Milan. The big difference this time is that they will be on home turf, with the backing of 52,000 Geordies.

That point is not lost on PSG boss Luis Enrique, himself no stranger to the magic that can happen at St James’ Park. In 1997, he scored against United there but a Faustino Asprilla hat-trick gave the Magpies a 3-2 victory in their first-ever game in the Champions League proper.

“We’re coming to St James’ Park and it’s a hostile atmosphere, but hostile from a sporting point of view,” he said. “It’s a spectacular place to come and play and it will be good to see what our players are made of playing here.

“I’m envious of my players because they’re going to get to experience that firsthand out on the pitch tomorrow.”

Recalling his visit in 1997 as a player, he said: “It was a tough game — 26 years ago seems a lifetime. I was certainly a lot younger than I am now. It is true that I scored in the 3-2 but they had great players and a great atmosphere. It wasn’t easy then and it won’t be easy tomorrow.”

While Group F has been dubbed the “Group of Death,” Enrique does not consider Newcastle the weak link in danger of elimination. In fact, he said, they are the team everyone else hoped to avoid.

“They are the team in the fourth pot that no one wanted,” he said. “We know they play at a high level. They are a complete football team and they will be playing in front of extremely passionate supporters as well.

“All teams can go far in the Champions League and there’s no reason why Newcastle can’t go far. No one wanted to play them because we saw how well they played last season.”

Topics: Kylian Mbappé PSG football

