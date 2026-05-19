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War in Iran

Iran army warns will ‘open new fronts’ against US if attacks resume

Iran army warns will ‘open new fronts’ against US if attacks resume
Above, Iranian missiles displayed at the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps(IRGC) Aerospace Force Museum in Tehran on Nov. 12, 2025. (WANA via Reuters)
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Updated 19 May 2026 14:04
AFP
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Iran army warns will ‘open new fronts’ against US if attacks resume

Iran army warns will ‘open new fronts’ against US if attacks resume
  • President Donald Trump earlier said he had held off launching a new offensive in hopes of striking a deal
Updated 19 May 2026 14:04
AFP
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TEHRAN: Iran’s army warned on Tuesday it would “open new fronts” against the United States if it resumes attacks, after President Donald Trump said he had held off launching a new offensive in hopes of striking a deal.
“If the enemy is foolish enough to fall into the Zionist trap again and launches new aggression against our beloved Iran, we will open new fronts against it, with new equipment and new methods,” said army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia, according to Iran’s ISNA news agency.

Topics: War in Iran Iran US

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