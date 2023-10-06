DuckDuckGo CEO says Google’s billions got in the way of a deal with Apple

The CEO of privacy-oriented search engine DuckDuckGo said its talks with Apple about a potential contract failed because the smartphone maker was reluctant to give up Google’s multibillion dollar paychecks, according to newly transcripts of a landmark antitrust trial of the Alphabet unit.
Gabriel Weinberg, who also founded the company, testified on Sept. 21 on the effect on DuckDuckGo of Google’s $10 billion in annual payments to smartphone makers and others to keep its search engine as the default on computers or mobile devices.
Some of his testimony took place outside of public view.
A redacted transcript unsealed late on Wednesday showed DuckDuckGo had struck a deal with Apple in 2014 to be shown as an option on Apple devices. Soon after, DuckDuckGo began pressing Apple to be made the default choice for users who wanted to work in privacy mode, which limited data collected on the user.
App makers seek to be the default in their area, whether it be search or maps or anything else, because many users are unable or reluctant to change defaults.
Weinberg said Apple seemed “really interested” in 2016, and executives of the two companies had meetings in 2017 and 2018 to discuss the shift to DuckDuckGo as the default in privacy mode. DuckDuckGo has about 2.5 percent of the search market, he testified.
In those meetings, Weinberg said, Apple executives would bring up the concern that its distribution agreements with Google may bar the change. The potential deal died in 2019, Weinberg argued because of the Google payments.
Apple’s John Giannandrea, in charge of machine learning and AI strategy whose testimony behind closed doors was also unsealed late Wednesday, had testified in September that Apple had compared Bing and Google with an eye toward playing the two against each other.
Giannandrea testified about Apple’s toying with the idea of buying Bing or using it as a default search engine instead of Google, an idea that Giannandrea opposed because of Bing’s lower quality search results.
The Justice Department has said that Google, which has some 90 percent of the search market, pays some $10 billion annually to Apple, other smartphone makers and others to be the default search. That clout in search has made Google a heavy hitter in the lucrative advertising market, boosting its profits.
Trump says US presidents immune from charges in challenge to election case
Trump has regularly made sweeping claims of immunity both while in office and since leaving the White House
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump, seeking to dismiss the federal case accusing him of trying to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election, argued on Thursday that he cannot be prosecuted because US presidents are immune from criminal charges.
“Here, 234 years of unbroken historical practice — from 1789 until 2023 — provide compelling evidence that the power to indict a former President for his official acts does not exist,” Trump’s lawyers wrote to the US District Court in Washington.
It was one of two efforts Trump’s legal team pursued on Thursday to toss criminal cases against the former US president. They also asked a New York judge to dismiss charges tied to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election, calling them “politically motivated” and legally flawed.
Trump, president from 2017 to 2021, has regularly made sweeping claims of immunity both while in office and since leaving the White House. Courts have rejected these claims.
The US Supreme Court in 2020 spurned Trump’s argument that he was absolutely immune from state criminal investigations while president.
A US judge last year ruled that Trump was not immune from civil lawsuits seeking to hold him liable for his supporters’ violence during a Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. The judge said Trump’s actions leading up to the riot, casting doubt on the election results, were not official responsibilities.
Trump is appealing that ruling.
In the Washington case, US Special Counsel Jack Smith charged Trump in August with four felony counts for attempting to interfere in the counting of votes and to block the certification of the 2020 US presidential election. Trump has pleaded not guilty.
The case is one of four criminal prosecutions Trump, 77, faces as he seeks to retake the White House. He is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024.
In their court filing on Thursday, his lawyers assert that acts mentioned in the indictment aimed at ensuring “election integrity” are “at the heart of his official responsibilities as President.”
These acts include meetings where Trump allegedly urged the Justice Department to investigate baseless claims of voter fraud and pressured then-Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify the election.
A spokesperson for Smith’s office declined to comment.
Trump has asserted that impeachment, where the US Congress can charge and try presidents for misconduct, is the appropriate way to hold presidents accountable for official actions.
The House of Representatives impeached Trump for allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 riot. The Senate later acquitted him.
US regulators seek to compel Elon Musk to testify in their investigation of his Twitter acquisition
Updated 5 min 28 sec ago
AP
SAN FRANCISCO: The Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday it is seeking a court order that would compel Elon Musk to testify as part of an investigation into his purchase of Twitter, now called X.
The SEC said in a filing in a San Francisco federal court that Musk failed to appear for testimony on Sept. 15 despite an investigative subpoena served by the SEC and having raised no objections at the time it was served.
But “two days before his scheduled testimony, Musk abruptly notified the SEC staff that he would not appear,” said the agency’s filing. “Musk attempted to justify his refusal to comply with the subpoena by raising, for the first time, several spurious objections, including an objection to San Francisco as an appropriate testimony location.”
X, which is based in San Francisco, didn’t immediately return a request for comment.
The SEC said it has been conducting a fact-finding investigation involving the period before Musk’s takeover last year when Twitter was still a publicly traded company. The agency said it has not concluded that anyone has violated federal securities laws.
Nobel Peace Prize guesswork focuses on the Ukrainian war, protests in Iran and climate change
Updated 11 min 18 sec ago
AP
STAVANGER, Norway: The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, who will join the ranks of Elie Wiesel, former US President Jimmy Carter and the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, will be revealed on Friday and the annual guessing game has reached its climax.
As usual, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has dropped no hints about who’s in the running this year, leaving those speculating with very little to go on.
Bookmakers who take bets on prospective winners are giving the lowest odds to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky or jailed Russian dissident Alexei Navalny. However, guessing a winner is notoriously hard and the bookies rarely get it right.
Zelensky would seem like an unlikely choice, as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to spread death and destruction. When the committee has picked world leaders embroiled in conflicts in the past, it has usually been after they reached a peace agreement.
“I don’t think the panel can give it to a national leader in the midst of a war between two nations,” said Henrik Urdal, director of the Peace Research Institute of Oslo, who is a widely quoted pundit major media outlets turn to every year for his views on potential winners.
Urdal’s annual projections about possible prize winners are always closely watched, even though he has no inside information. Urdal correctly guessed the dual winners Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad in 2018 and Abiy Ahmed in 2019. He has not picked the winner since.
Navalny has been mentioned as a contender in recent years, though it’s unclear whether the committee would consider him after the last two prizes included Russian winners. The 2022 award was shared by Ales Bialiatski, a human rights advocate from Belarus; the Russian human rights organization Memorial, and Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties.
Urdal’s top picks this year are human rights activists Narges Mohammadi from Iran and Mahbouba Seraj from Afghanistan.
“This year is exactly 75 years since the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, so it would be a very timely award for Narges Mohammadi if the panel wants to focus on human rights,” Urdal said.
Earlier this year, Mohammadi was one of three imprisoned Iranian journalists to receive the United Nations’ World Press Freedom Prize.
Urdal said Mahbouba Seraj could be a possible co-winner with Mohammadi. She returned to Afghanistan in 2003 after 26 years in exile to found the nonprofit Afghan Women’s Network and the Organization for Research in Peace and Solidarity.
Norway’s public broadcaster NRK also said the committee could award Mohammadi or other Iranian activists for shining a light on women’s lives in Iran following the nationwide protests that erupted last year after the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police.
Should the panel plumb for an institution, rather than an individual, Urdal thinks the Netherlands-based International Court of Justice, which mediates international conflict; or the USbased Human Rights Data Analysis Group, which documents and analyzes data on human rights abuses, would be worthy recipients.
In a year that’s on track to be the hottest on record, some speculate the peace prize could go to climate activists, such as Greta Thunberg from Sweden or Vanessa Nakate from Uganda. The committee has not devoted the prize to climate change since the 2007 award to former US Vice President Al Gore and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Even though the rest of the prizes are picked and announced in Sweden, founder Alfred Nobel decreed that the peace prize should be judged in next door Norway. The five-member panel of academics and former politicians is independent but appointed by the Norwegian parliament.
The committee says it has received 351 nominations for this year’s prize, including 259 for individuals and 92 for organizations. The winner will be announced at 11 a.m. in Oslo (0900 GMT / 5 a.m. ET).
Earlier this week, the Nobel committee awarded writer Jon Fosse the prize for literature. The chemistry prize went to to Moungi Bawendi of MIT, Louis Brus of Columbia University, and Alexei Ekimov of Nanocrystals Technology Inc. Hungarian-American Katalin Karikó and American Drew Weissman won the Nobel Prize in medicine. And on Tuesday, the physics prize went to French-Swedish physicist Anne L’Huillier, French scientist Pierre Agostini and Hungarian-born Ferenc Krausz.
MOGADISHU: At least 20 pro-government fighters have been killed in fierce battles with Al-Shabab terrorists in central Somalia, local militia commanders and a clan elder said on Thursday.
The fighting erupted on Wednesday after the national army and allied local clan militias launched an offensive in an area of Galmudug state known as Shabelow forest controlled by the Al-Qaeda-linked group.
Somali Information Minister Daud Aweys confirmed the clashes and said more than 100 Al-Shabab fighters had been killed but did not give a death toll among pro-government ranks.
The central government launched a major offensive against Al-Shabab last year. Still, in September, it admitted “several significant setbacks” and called for a three-month pause in a planned drawdown of African Union troops backing the Somali army.
“There was heavy fighting in the Shabelow area, which lasted more than 10 hours. Twenty-eight fighters, mostly from the local community fighters, were martyred and others wounded,” said Abdiaiz Hasan, a local militia commander.
“The fighting stopped, but there is still tension, and enforcement is going on in the area,” he added.
Minister Aweys said at a press conference in Mogadishu that the joint forces had succeeded in overrunning Al-Shabab forest hideouts and that more than 100 militants had been killed.
“The army and the local community fighters supporting them are now in the final stages of eliminating the remnants of the Kharijites in Shabelow forest,” he said, using a government term for Al-Shabab that means “renegades” in Somali.
Adan Moalim Abdirahman, a traditional elder in Dhusamareb, the capital of Galmudug state, said he had information that up to 30 members of the army and militias had lost their lives.
“We are in control of the contested areas, and there is aerial bombardment targeting the hideouts of the terrorists. They will soon be eliminated,” added Mohammed Ayanle, another local militia member, giving a death toll among allied ranks of more than 20.
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in May last year, vowing “all-out war” against the terrorists, who have carried out numerous deadly attacks in Somalia and neighboring countries, including Kenya.
His government launched a major offensive against the extremists in August last year, joining forces with local clan militias known as macawisley and backed by AU troops and US airstrikes.
How coups in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have further destabilized Africa’s Sahel belt
Collapse of EU-Niger cooperation has caused a sharp rise in migrants crossing the Mediterranean
Latest deadly ambush of troops makes Niger look like the new soft underbelly of Sahel
Updated 05 October 2023
ROBERT BOCIAGA
TUNIS: North African states have seen an uptick in the number of migrants arriving and risking the perilous Mediterranean crossing to Southern Europe since a military coup in Niger severed cooperation between the West African nation and the EU.
Migration emanating from the Sahel, a belt of nations stretching from Mali in the west to Sudan in the east, has had major repercussions for Arab countries including Libya and Algeria, where gangs of smugglers are exploiting the crisis.
Following the coup in Niger in July, analysts say there has been a notable transformation in the latitude afforded people smugglers, who appear to be operating with a heightened sense of impunity in the region.
“Smugglers have found alternative routes and methods to cross into the country,” Moustapha Saleh, an expert specializing in migration and illicit economies in North Africa and the Sahel, at the Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime, told Arab News.
“The new Nigerien authorities seem to tolerate these bypass routes, enabling migrants to continue their journey to Algeria and Libya.”
The Nigerien crisis began in late July when the country’s presidential guard mounted a coup against President Mohamed Bazoum, replacing him with their own commander, Abdourahamane Tchiani.
Niger was swept up in a spate of military coups that began in 2020 and has since toppled governments in Mali and Burkina Faso. The takeovers were partly driven by frustrations among the military and citizens over lack of security in their countries. But violence has soared as the juntas kick out foreign troops that were previously helping to fight militants, and UN peacekeepers begin to leave.
All three countries are battling militants who have killed thousands and displaced more than 2 million people in the Sahel region. Despite signing a security pact last month promising to defend each other against rebels or aggressors, at least 29 Nigerien soldiers were recently killed in a reported ambush near the country’s border with Mali. According to one estimate, Daesh militants slaughered about 100 Nigerien soldiers in multiple attacks over five days.
Violent extremists, many with links to Al-Qaeda and Daesh, have grown particularly active in the “three-borders” area since French and UN troops departed from southeast Mali, ending vital air reconnaissance support.
Niger has long been used by migrants aiming to reach North Africa as a jumping off point for Europe. Bazoum’s government had been working with the EU to help control the flow of migrants, and with the UN to facilitate their return.
In exchange for its cooperation, the EU had planned to allocate $200 million in assistance to Niger to address the country’s various security challenges.
“Some migrants were moving through Niger due to its relatively open borders compared with neighboring countries, which had their own conflicts, mainly with terrorists,” Aneliese Bernard, an independent consultant working in the fields of stabilization and counterinsurgency in West Africa, told Arab News.
However, the EU’s decision to halt cooperation with Niger’s new rulers in the wake of the coup has raised fears over threats to regional security, uncontrolled migration flows, and the possibility of more drownings in the Mediterranean.
As stated already, there has been a sharp rise in the number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean, with more than 12,000 people arriving on the Italian island of Lampedusa in a single week.
With a population of approximately 6,000, Lampedusa’s local authorities have declared a state of emergency.
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen rushed to the island to discuss the migrant crisis, with Meloni calling for an EU mission to block boats carrying migrants across the Mediterranean.
Experts have questioned the effectiveness of the European approach to the migration challenge.
INNUMBERS
• 43% Increase in violent events in Niger during 2022. (Africa Center for Strategic Studies)
• 10m People in Niger, representing 41.8% of the population, living in extreme poverty in 2021.
• $2bn Official development assistance provided to Niger per year.
Source: World Bank
Mukesh Kapila, a senior humanitarian activist previously with the UN, who recently visited refugee camps in Greece, pointed out that many people migrate for economic reasons, and are not refugees as defined in the 1951 UN Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees.
Every economic migrant who is not deported from the EU blocks the space for an individual who genuinely qualifies for protection.
“This shows that the EU migration and asylum systems are overwhelmed,” Kapila told Arab News. “They are simply not working.”
“(Before the Niger coup) the same military leaders who grabbed the power had effectively implemented the EU’s anti-migration policy in Niger. Now, they might be abandoning it,” Kerem Schamberger, an expert on migration issues at the German human rights organization Medico International, told Arab News.
Moreover, there has been a discernible relaxation of restrictions at checkpoints for migrants en route to northern Niger. This stands in stark contrast with the pre-coup environment, where migrants encountered substantial obstacles and stringent controls.
Schamberger highlights the consequences of the anti-migration legislation, known as Law 36-2015, which made it illegal for migrants to travel from southern Niger to the north.
“This law made migration routes through the Sahara Desert more perilous as migrants were forced to take dangerous routes through the desert without adequate protection, leading to a significant increase in deaths due to thirst and starvation.”
Beatrice Bianchi, a Sahel expert with the Italy-based Med-Or Leonardo Foundation, said that if the government of Niger were to repeal Law 36-2015, “it could have an immediate impact on migration cooperation with Europe.”
She told Arab News: “Repealing this law would likely lead to a resurgence of the original migration routes through (Niger’s) Agadez, potentially increasing the number of migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean.”
Niger’s pre-coup government was not a completely reliable partner, however.
While it played a central role in the EU anti-migration strategy in the West African region and received large sums of money as development aid, “there has been a significant disconnect between this funding and its actual impact on the ground, with people accusing the government of stealing those funds,” said Schamberger.
“In the eyes of many, the funds seemed to flow into the pockets of influential politicians, the military, and economic elites, rather than supporting the local economy or the people.”
And this is not the first time that allegations have emerged about EU funds, provided in exchange for help on the migration issue, being misused by recipient nations.
In 2019, The Associated Press news agency reported that EU funds given to Libya to stem migration were frequently stolen or misappropriated.
From 2016 to 2018, the EU allocated more than $200 million in funding to Sudan, resulting in migrants being forced to take increasingly dangerous routes out of the country, according to a 2018 report by the New Humanitarian.
The UN’s International Organization for Migration, or IOM, says that border closures and airspace restrictions resulting from the coup have placed hundreds of thousands of migrants and displaced persons at risk.
The closure of land borders by Niger’s neighbors in response to the coup provided a temporary break in the flow of migration.
Despite these measures, Schamberger says “migration from Niger to Algeria and Libya never completely ceased, even with the anti-migration law in place.”
He added: “The routes through the Sahara, however, became increasingly dangerous for migrants while Algeria continued its policy of deporting migrants to Niger. This policy led to a growing number of migrants returning to the city of Agadez through the border crossing point of Assamaka, exacerbating the city’s already crowded conditions.”
Against this backdrop, the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, sought support from EU foreign ministers at an informal meeting in Toledo, Spain, at the end of August.
ECOWAS has reacted to the Niger coup by imposing sanctions on the junta leaders and threatening to use military force if they fail to restore constitutional order.
Support from European powers for ECOWAS appears unlikely, however, with France announcing that it will end its military presence in Niger by the end of 2023.
Following the reported deadly ambush of troops in Niger, the country is being viewed as the new soft underbelly of the Sahel region as well as a major impediment to the implementation of the EU’s migration strategy.
“The EU has been working toward preventing the small fraction of the overall big number of migrants from reaching its borders for the past eight to 10 years, while the majority of African migration is internal,” Franck Duvell, a senior researcher at the University of Osnabruck in Germany, told Arab News.
Diplomatic sources say the EU has been evaluating the establishment of a search-and-rescue area in Tunisian waters to enhance its ability to manage and coordinate rescue operations at sea.
Duvell added: “The cooperation with Tunisia and Niger reflects the EU’s broader strategy of externalizing migration controls beyond its borders.”