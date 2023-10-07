You are here

No Neymar, but Al-Hilal stroll to summit of Roshn Saudi League

Al-Hilal went top of the Roshn Saudi League with a 3-0 win at Al-Okhdood on Saturday and will stay at the summit over the international break. (X/@AlHilal_FC)
Al-Hilal went top of the Roshn Saudi League with a 3-0 win at Al-Okhdood on Saturday and will stay at the summit over the international break. (X/@AlHilal_FC)
Updated 07 October 2023
John Duerden
  • Brazilian's absence fails to deter Riyadh side who go top with 3-0 win at Al-Okhdood
John Duerden
RIYADH: Neymar may have headed home to Brazil after the birth of his daughter, but the megastar was barely missed as Al-Hilal went top of the Roshn Saudi League with a 3-0 win at Al-Okhdood on Saturday and will stay at the summit over the international break.

After nine games of the season, Jorge Jesus’s men are still unbeaten with 23 points, one above the impressive Al-Taawoun in second. Then there are three teams on 19: Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, who won the Jeddah derby on Friday.

Seeing champions Al-Ittihad lose must have galvanized Al-Hilal, who returned from Iran on Wednesday morning after an impressive win against Nassaji Mazandaran, during which Neymar scored his first goal for the club.

Even without the former Barcelona man, the opening goal had a strong Brazilian flavor. Malcom slipped the ball through a crowded area to find Michael on the right side and he shot across the goalkeeper to find the opposite corner. It was a finish that Cristiano Ronaldo would have been proud of, and the celebration was very reminiscent of the Al-Nassr forward, the league’s leading goalscorer.

After a slow start to the season, Al-Okhdood had won two of the previous four in the league and had chances, but were always going to find it difficult against the 18-time champions. It got worse just before the break as the hosts were reduced to 10 men. At the start of added time, Saeed Al-Rubaie picked up a yellow card. By the time the first half ended, he had managed to collect a second for a rash and unnecessary challenge on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and was off.

The second half was looking like a comfortable one for the Blues and it started perfectly. Ruben Neves sent over a cross from the right for Aleksandar Mitrovic to head home, but after a look at the pitchside monitor, the referee ruled it out.

Al-Hilal continued to push forward and soon after Malcom shot just over from the right side of the six-yard box. It was not a costly miss. With 19 minutes remaining, Salem Al-Dawsari found Mitrovic in the area and the former Fulham forward sidefooted the ball to Milinkovic-Savic who smashed it home. It was the Serbian’s first goal for the club and sealed the three points and top spot.

There was still excitement to come. Three minutes later, Al-Dawsari almost scored what would surely have been the goal of the round and a contender for the best of the season. The Saudi Arabian international picked up possession inside his own half, beat three defenders but his shot from the edge of the area was deflected just wide of the left-hand post.

Al-Dawsari was on a mission and moved into the area with intent, flicking the ball over Solomon Kvirkvelia only to be brought down. His penalty was saved by Paulo Vitor but Milinkovic-Savic fired home the rebound to complete a comfortable win for the visitors from Riyadh.

Now they return back to the capital as the only team not to lose and as the team that will stay at the top until after the upcoming international break. When Neymar returns to action, they may take some dislodging.

Asian Games put Saudi team on track ahead of Paris Olympics

Asian Games put Saudi team on track ahead of Paris Olympics
SUBAS HUMAGAIN
  • Saudi Arabia has gained most of its medals in athletics so far
  • Saudi team’s performance at the 19th Asian Games is already their best since 2014
SUBAS HUMAGAIN

HANGZHOU: The performance of young Saudi athletes at this year’s Asian Games so far has shown the world the support they receive from their country and sparked expectations of even better performances in upcoming international events. 

Saudi participants in the 19th Asian Games in China have so far won 10 medals, including four golds — the country’s best performance in the Games since 2014. 

Most of the medals were won in track and field, traditionally the Kingdom’s strongest area in the Asian Games. 

Saudi Arabia’s medal tally at this year’s Games is already nearly double its total at the last edition of the event in Indonesia in 2018. 

On Sept. 30, Yousef Ahmed Masrahi won Saudi Arabia’s first gold in the men’s 400m event with a time of 45.55 seconds, just 0.02 seconds ahead of Japan’s Sato Kentaro, who won the Asian Championship a few months ago.  

The 35-year-old Masrahi had the fastest reaction time in the finals, proving age is just a number for him. 

Martial artist Abdulmalik Al-Murdhi won Saudi Arabia’s first-ever medal in ju-jitsu on Wednesday, picking up bronze in the under-62kg category.  

The 21-year-old runner Essa Kzwani won the Kingdom’s second gold in the men’s 800m on Tuesday. While the other finalists struggled to better their timing from the heats, Kzwani finished in 1:48.05, nearly a second faster than his time in heat one. 

Niranjan Rajbanshi, treasurer of the Asian wing of the International Sports Press Association, was particularly struck by Kzwani’s performance. 

“I remember there used to be very little Saudi Arabian participation in track events, but now they’re competing for gold medals. In fact, to see a 21-year-old Saudi win the medal against all odds is a good message for Asian athletics too. Other nations should learn from this,” he told Arab News. 

Another two Saudi golds came from the equestrian team, along with silvers in the men’s 200m and men’s shot, and three further bronzes, in pole vaulting, the men’s jiu-jitsu under-85kg category, and the men’s karate over-84kg category. 

Abdullah Akbar Mohammed, who picked up silver in the men’s 200m final, said the pressure took a toll on him as he missed out on gold by a whisker, finishing 0.03 seconds behind Japan’s Koki Ueyama (20.60 seconds).  

“Honestly, I aimed for the gold, but the pressure of the race caused the loss,” he told reporters. “But I’m grateful for winning a silver medal. Thank God for the win. Hopefully, next time I’ll do better.” 

“Next time” could be the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. Rajbanshi, for one, believes Saudi athletes have reason to be optimistic. 

“There are talents, and with the support that Saudi Arabia’s government is giving, this is a good message for the Asian contingent as a whole,” he said. “We saw experienced Masrahi making a comeback, and a few days later the youngster Kzwani winning gold, too. We can expect good things to follow at the Olympics next year.”

Jose Mourinho: I will definitely work in Saudi Arabia

Jose Mourinho: I will definitely work in Saudi Arabia
Reuters
  • Portuguese coach seemed confident about moving to Saudi Arabia during an interview MBC Egypt TV channel
Reuters

CAIRO: Roma coach Jose Mourinho said he fully expects to work in Saudi Arabia one day after his compatriot, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, led the way by joining Al-Nassr, with a stream of players subsequently signing for Saudi Pro League teams.

The Portuguese coach seemed confident about moving to Saudi Arabia during an interview MBC Egypt TV channel, owned by Saudi MBC Group, saying: “I will go to Saudi Arabia in some free time, but I am convinced that I will work there. I don’t know when, but I am pretty sure of it.”

“I am committed to my work with Roma and I want to give everything to the club until the last day,” added under-pressure Mourinho after a disappointing start to the season.

“No one knows the future, but I will definitely do this (working in Saudi Arabia),” he said.

Mourinho, 60, said recently that he had rejected a huge offer from Saudi Arabia in order to stay in Roma for a third season after leading the team to win the Conference League and reach the UEFA Europa League final.

But last July he also joined the board of directors of Mahd Academy, which works on talent discovery in Saudi Arabia.

“Doors are always open for me in Saudi Arabia. I want to feel the development there,” said the coach, who has led teams to domestic league titles in Spain, England, and Italy as well as to two European Champions League titles.

“Cristiano was the first to go there and give a different perspective immediately. The players thought at first that it was a one-man show but they realized in the summer that everything was really changing.

“Many players, not just at the last period of their careers, but also some players at the best years of their careers, are coming because the competition is real, not just at domestic League, but also the AFC Champions League is very interesting,” he said.

Bellingham matches Ronaldo's start at Real Madrid with 10 goals in first 10 games

Bellingham matches Ronaldo's start at Real Madrid with 10 goals in first 10 games
AP
  • The England international took his tally to 10 in as many games after netting twice to help Madrid rout Osasuna 4-0
  • “I’m a confident guy, but I didn’t expect such a good start,” Bellingham said
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Jude Bellingham equaled the fantastic scoring numbers at Real Madrid of Cristiano Ronaldo's start with the club on Saturday, showing again that Real Madrid got much more than a promising midfielder when they signed him this summer.
The England international took his tally to 10 in as many games after netting twice to help Madrid rout Osasuna 4-0 and keep the Spanish league lead. That was the best scoring start for a new Madrid player since Ronaldo also scored 10 in his first 10 games after his 2009 transfer from Manchester United.
“I’m a confident guy, but I didn’t expect such a good start,” Bellingham said. “At this stage of the season you can’t ask for more."
Not only has the 20-year-old Bellingham started filling the big boots of an aging Luka Modric, he is also helping Madrid to quickly move past the exit of Karim Benzema amid a still unsuccessful pursuit of Kylian Mbappé.
“He puts on his Superman cape in nearly every game," veteran defender Dani Carvajal, who set up Bellingham’s opener, said about his new teammate.
Bellingham sent a message that he was ready to handle high expectations when he accepted the No. 5 of Zinedine Zidane at Madrid. But nobody expected him to score at this rate, not even his coach. And this was for a team that were supposed to struggle after Benzema, their top scorer for the past four seasons, left for Saudi Arabia.
Bellingham leads the league with eight goals — and has scored in six of eight league games. He has also scored in both of Madrid’s Champions League games, including a 3-2 win at Napoli this week.
“His start to the season has been a surprise in every aspect. Nobody expected him to score like this,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said.
His sudden transformation into a serial goal-scorer since joining Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, where he scored 14 times in 42 games last season, has quickly elevated Bellingham to the role of team leader.
He has proven nearly unstoppable for defenders to keep track of when he makes his runs forward from the midfield. His first goal on Saturday in the ninth minute was a product of one of those runs, when Carvajal saw him coming and used one touch to knock a pass by Modric into the path of the charging Bellingham.
Bellingham used one touch to cut further into the heart of the box and fired over goalkeeper Sergio Herrera.
He struck again in the 54th when he worked a quick one-two with Federico Valverde while surrounded by defenders in the area.
It was his second brace for Madrid after also scoring two in a 3-1 win at Almeria.
Vinícius Júnior added a third goal on the break in the 65th and five minutes later set up Joselu Mato for Madrid’s fourth to crush Osasuna in a rematch of last year’s Copa del Rey final.
“(Bellingham is) incredible. He was born to play for Madrid and to define an era,” Vinícius said.
“I hope this connection that we have lasts for the many years that we can play together. I love playing with Jude.”
Madrid remained two points ahead of Girona, which won at Cadiz 1-0. Barcelona are four points behind Madrid before the defending champion visit Granada on Sunday.
Aurélien Tchouaméni, a holding midfielder, had to play as a central defender for Madrid with Éder Militão and David Alaba injured and Nacho Fernández suspended. That left Antonio Rüdiger as the only central defender available, but Osasuna were unable to take advantage of Tchouaméni's lack of experience.
Osasuna slipped into 11th place. Their only relief in an otherwise painful game was Herrera's save of a penalty kick by Joselu to deny Madrid a fifth goal.
Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate also praised Bellingham.
“(Bellingham) is a super complete player. He plays well, scores, gives assists. He is still young and will only get better,” said Arrasate, who watched the game from the stands while serving a suspension.
GARCÍA GOAL FOR GIRONA
Aleix García’s goal in the 59th minute gave Girona the win against a Cadiz team that played for 80 minutes down a man.
Darwin Machis saw a direct red card in the 10th minute for a foul on Yangel Herrera.
Cadiz are 13th after losing their first home game of the season.
Girona, a team from northeast Catalonia partly owned by Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi ownership, entered the previous round as leader after winning six games in a row before they lost to Madrid 3-0 last weekend.
Valencia also drew 1-1 at Mallorca.

Verstappen wins third straight Formula One title

Verstappen wins third straight Formula One title
AFP
  • “I feel super proud and super proud of the job of the team,” said Verstappen
  • Verstappen, who was third at the time of Perez’s accident, finished the sprint second behind Australia’s Oscar Piastri of McLaren
AFP

DOHA: Max Verstappen clinched his third successive Formula One world title Saturday as his nearest championship rival and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez crashed out of the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix.
The Dutchman, who needed just three points this weekend to be crowned champion, was guaranteed the title when Perez spun out of the 19-lap sprint after he was hit by the Alpine of Esteban Ocon.
“Of course, it’s a fantastic feeling, it’s been an incredible year and lots of great races and I feel super proud and super proud of the job of the team,” said Verstappen.
“It’s been so enjoyable to be part of that group of people and to be three time world champion is just incredible.”
Verstappen, who was third at the time of Perez’s accident, finished the sprint second behind Australia’s Oscar Piastri of McLaren.
The 26-year-old Verstappen has dominated the sport this season, winning 13 of 16 races including a record 10 in a row before his fifth-place finish in Singapore last month.
He will start Sunday’s Grand Prix at the Lusail track from pole position.
Verstappen has an unassailable 184-point lead with six races left in the season.

Jin Young Ko and Xiyu Lin share lead at Aramco team Series Hong Kong

Jin Young Ko and Xiyu Lin share lead at Aramco team Series Hong Kong
Arab News
  • China’s Lin shoots round of the day, seven-under-par (66), as overnight leader Ko hits 70 on Saturday
  • Team Napoleaova claim team championship with combined score of 31-under-par
Arab News

HONG KONG: It was a scintillating Saturday at the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF — Hong Kong, as Xiyu Lin (CHN) joined world No. 3 Jin Young Ko (KOR) at the top of the leaderboard at 11-under-par. The Asian Games bronze medalist shot the round of the day at Hong Kong Golf Club, a seven-under-par 66 in a round which included eight birdies, and one bogey.
On her round, Lin said: “I think today I was off to a pretty hot start, but then our whole team was a little bit slower afterwards. But when we made the turn, we were like, ‘Come on, let’s get it going.’ I think we all had a really good back nine. I’m happy, and I haven’t played alongside Hannah Burke for a long time, so I had a lot of fun the last two rounds.”
Going into Sunday tied for the lead, Lin said: “Obviously, I (will) just try to play another good round again. And I think being in contention along with another LPGA player, it’s a good thing. Cause you get familiar with that. And she’s a good player on this course.”
She added: “I’m just glad that here is my home base, so I get a lot of support. And I think I’ll try to turn this into energy for myself.”
Overnight leader Ko, who could not quite match yesterday’s heroics, followed her opening round of 65 with a steady three-under-par round of 70 on Saturday to secure her spot in the final group, heading into the final round on Sunday.
Ko said after her round: “(It was) very windy. It was hard to focus in this wind out there. But I played really well today and I made some good putts.”
Leaders Ko and Lin lead the Aramco Team Series — Hong Kong by one shot over Anne Van Dam of the Netherlands, who followed up her opening round of 67 with another solid performance of four-under par 69 to be within touching distance of the leaders heading into Sunday.
On her performance today, Van Dam said: “My mindset today was really good. Obviously, with the weather, we didn’t quite know what was going to happen, so I was prepared for everything, and I was taking it one shot at a time, and really committed to the shots I wanted to hit and pretty aggressive. Overall, I’m pleased for today.”
Van Dam plays in the leading group with Lin and Ko tomorrow, and voiced her thoughts going into the final round in contention: “Overall, I’m just super excited. That’s what I practice really hard for is to be in contention and to be under that kind of pressure, and it’s something I really like, so I’m just excited for another chance tomorrow, obviously playing with two great golfers.
“Janet is a good friend of mine, so I’m excited to play with her again, and Jin Young — well, it speaks for itself, so I’m going to go out and play my own game, play aggressively and try to shoot a low number and see where we end up”.
Local star Tiffany Chan followed her opening round of 71 with a second consecutive 71, and sits at four-under-par heading into the final round at the Aramco Team Series Hong Kong. Playing alongside Muni He and Kelly Whaley, Chan’s grouping attracted large crowds over the past two days at her home course Hong Kong Golf Club.
Aside from the individual championship, the team championship reached its conclusion on Saturday afternoon, which came right down to the wire in Hong Kong.
It was early-starters Team Napoleaova consisting of captain Kristinya Napoleaova (CZE) and her teammates Laura Fuenfstuek (GER), Magdalena Simmermacher (ARG) and their amateur partner, John Hyun — a long-time member of Hong Kong Golf Club — who managed to claim the team championship with a total score of 31-under-par, winning by one shot over Team Cheenglab to claim their first victory in the Aramco Team Series.
Speaking after the victory, captain Napoleaova said: “We were so lucky with (our amateur) John, so I think it was just so good, and honestly, the Aramco Team Series are the peaks of the season, so I’m really enjoying every single event. It’s always at a great golf course like here in Hong Kong, and the locations are incredible. You get to see so much and meet new and interesting people, and I can’t wait for the next one in Riyadh.”

