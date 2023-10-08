You are here

  Pogacar makes it a hat trick of wins at Il Lombardia

Pogacar makes it a hat trick of wins at Il Lombardia

Pogacar makes it a hat trick of wins at Il Lombardia
Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Tour of Lombardy cycling race, from Como to Bergamo, Italy, on Saturday. (AP)
Updated 08 October 2023
AP
Pogacar makes it a hat trick of wins at Il Lombardia

Pogacar makes it a hat trick of wins at Il Lombardia
  • Pogacar is the third rider to win three consecutive editions of Il Lombardia after Fausto Coppi in 1946-1949 (4) and Alfredo Binda in 1925-1927
  • More misery for Evenepoel who once again crashed in Il Lombardia. A crash in 2020 sent the Belgian champ flying over a bridge and left him with a broken pelvis
Updated 08 October 2023
AP
BERGAMO, Italy: Tadej Pogacar made it a hat trick of wins at Il Lombardia, fighting off cramp to again successfully defend his title in the final one-day classic of the season on Saturday.

Pogacar attacked on the final descent, with around 30 kilometers (19 miles) remaining of the 238-kilometer (148-mile) route from Como to Bergamo, and the Slovenian cyclist swiftly built a gap.

He could clearly be seen grimacing in pain and banging his thigh in the final 10 kilometers (6 miles) as he struggled with cramp but the two-time Tour de France champion held on for a comfortable victory.

Pogacar had plenty of time to celebrate on the approach to the finish line. He crossed 51 seconds ahead of Andrea Bagioli and compatriot Primoz Roglic, who was riding in his last race for Jumbo-Visma before moving to Bora-Hansgrohe.

“To win for the third time in my third participation and for the second time here in Bergamo, it’s a dream come true,” said Pogačar, who rides for UAE Team Emirates. “I wanted to win solo but I thought Alexander Vlasov would stay with me for longer because he was one of the strongest today.

“In the moment I got a little gap, I did the descent much better than two years ago. I got cramps on my right leg and I’ve thought I was done but I pushed through. It’s amazing!”

Pogacar is the third rider to win three consecutive editions of Il Lombardia after Fausto Coppi in 1946-1949 (4) and Alfredo Binda in 1925-1927.

There was more misery for Remco Evenepoel in Italy as the Belgian champion once again crashed in Il Lombardia, although fortunately the incident was a lot less serious than three years ago.

Evenepoel, who was one of the pre-race favorites, crashed early on Saturday and although he was able to continue he was left with a bloodied knee and elbow and eventually finished ninth, 1 minute, 26 seconds behind Pogacar.

A crash at Il Lombardia in 2020 sent Evenepoel flying over a bridge and left him with a broken pelvis.

His first race back was the Giro d’Italia the following year but he also crashed out of that. Evenepoel had to withdraw from this year’s Italian Grand Tour after testing positive for coronavirus when he was leading the race.

Topics: Il Lombardia Tadej Pogacar Remco Evenepoel Italy cycling

Pakistan conclude 19th Asian Games on disappointing note with only 3 medals 

Pakistan conclude 19th Asian Games on disappointing note with only 3 medals 
Updated 9 sec ago
ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN 
Follow

Pakistan conclude 19th Asian Games on disappointing note with only 3 medals 

Pakistan conclude 19th Asian Games on disappointing note with only 3 medals 
  • China leads the medals chart with 383 medals, India bags 107 in total 
  • Pakistan secured four medals in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia 
Updated 9 sec ago
ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan concluded the 19th Asian Games tournament on Sunday on a disappointing note, bagging only three medals while China topped this year’s charts with 383 and India bagged 107 medals. 

The 19th edition of the tournament concluded on Sunday in Hangzhou after two weeks of highs and lows, featuring various Asian countries competing in tournaments ranging from cricket to eSports, and track and field competitions. 

The Asian Games featured over 12,000 athletes competing in 40 sports across 54 venues. Despite being a leading contender in cricket, sports, hockey and kabaddi competitions, Pakistan were unable to secure a large number of medals in the competition. 

Of the three medals that Pakistan won, it managed to win only one silver and two bronze medals. Afghanistan fared better than Pakistan, bagging five medals in total which included one silver and four bronze medals. 

China topped the medals chart, leading with 201 gold, 111 silver and 71 bronze medals. Japan finished second after bagging 52 gold medals, 67 silver and 69 bronze medals to take its tally to 188 medals. 

South Korea finished third on the medals chart, bagging 42 gold, 59 silver and 89 bronze medals to take its tally to 190 medals. Pakistan’s neighbor and arch-rival India bagged 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze medals to take its tally of medals to 107. 

This was India’s best performance in the Asian Games in the past 60 years. 

Pakistan fared slightly better in the 2018 Asian Games that were held in Indonesia, during which the country bagged four medals in total. 

Topics: Asian Games 19th Asian Games

Tickets for Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou boxing match go on sale

Tickets for Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou boxing match go on sale
Updated 32 min 6 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Tickets for Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou boxing match go on sale

Tickets for Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou boxing match go on sale
Updated 32 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Tickets for the crossover boxing match between top fighters Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are now on sale, as the two heavyweight champs set to battle it out on October 28 in Riyadh in what was dubbed “Battle of the Baddest”.

The British boxer Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, earlier claimed he could beat the former UFC champion in any code of fighting, and predicted an easy victory against the French-Cameroonian fighter

The October contest will take place under professional boxing rules, with three judges ringside adopting the standard ‘10-point-must’ system.

Ticket prices are pegged to as low as 100 Saudi riyals for general admission to the event, to as high as 3,500 riyals in what organizers pegged as royal class seats for boxing afficionados. Other VIP-class tickets cost 1,000 riyals and 2,500 riyals, and offer exclusive perks and coveted ringside views of the boxing match.

General admission tickets meanwhile are priced at 100 riyals, 200 riyals, 300 riyals, 400 riyals and 500 riyals.

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo earlier appeared in a video promoting the October fight.

The short video begins with extracts from newspaper headlines about Fury versus Ngannou fight, then switches to the Al-Nassr player fielding questions during a press conference when one reporter asks, “Ronaldo! What do you think of Francis’ chances against Fury?”

The Portuguese star dismisses the question by merely responding, ‘Next question’ while shaking his head.

Topics: boxing Tyson Fury Francis Ngannou

McTominay’s dramatic double lifts Man United past Brentford as 10-man Spurs go top

McTominay’s dramatic double lifts Man United past Brentford as 10-man Spurs go top
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP
Follow

McTominay’s dramatic double lifts Man United past Brentford as 10-man Spurs go top

McTominay’s dramatic double lifts Man United past Brentford as 10-man Spurs go top
  • Troubled United were just moments away from a third defeat in the space of seven days at Old Trafford before McTominay came to the rescue
  • Raheem Sterling proved a point to England manager Gareth Southgate by inspiring Chelsea’s 4-1 rout of Burnley
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP

LONDON: Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time double gave Manchester United a dramatic 2-1 win at home against Brentford, while 10-man Tottenham climbed to the top of the Premier League after a 1-0 victory at Luton on Saturday.

Troubled United were just moments away from a third defeat in the space of seven days at Old Trafford before McTominay came to the rescue.

Beaten by Crystal Palace last weekend and then Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday, Erik ten Hag’s side were breached in shambolic fashion after 26 minutes.

Casemiro gave the ball away under no pressure, Victor Lindelof made a hash of his attempted clearance and Mathias Jensen’s low shot beat Andre Onana’s weak save.

Against a Brentford team without a win since Aug. 19, ninth-placed United were booed off at halftime and labored for long periods before finally equalizing in the 90th minute.

McTominay came off the bench to level three minutes into stoppage time with a close-range strike.

And the Scotland midfielder won it in the 97th minute, producing a powerful header from Maguire’s assist to ease the pressure on Ten Hag.

“We gave the first goal away. It was so disappointing to see that. It can’t be this way,” Ten Hag said.

“This has to be the turning point, the reset, in our approach, our attitudes, as a team and as individuals.

“You have to earn the right to play for the club. That is not always what we have seen in the last few weeks.”

At Kenilworth Road, Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma was sent off just before half-time, earning a needless second booking for diving.

But Micky van de Ven’s first goal for the club soon after the interval clinched unbeaten Tottenham’s sixth win in eight league games.

Ange Postecoglou’s side sit two points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who travel to title rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

“We showed a lot of character and resilience,” Postecoglou said. “The players want to change the destiny of this football club and that is what they are trying to do on the pitch.”

Raheem Sterling proved a point to England manager Gareth Southgate by inspiring Chelsea’s 4-1 rout of Burnley.

Sterling has again been left out of the England squad for the forthcoming matches against Australia and Italy.

But the winger showed his class by playing a role in three Chelsea goals at Turf Moor as Mauricio Pochettino’s team won for a third successive game in all competitions.

French teenager Wilson Odobert celebrated his first Premier League start by giving Burnley a shock lead after 15 minutes.

Chelsea equalized in the 42nd minute when Ameen Al-Dakhil accidently diverted Sterling’s cross into the net for an own goal.

The Blues went ahead five minutes into the second half after Sterling was fouled by Vitinho and Cole Palmer converted the penalty for his first goal since signing from Manchester City in August.

Sterling capped his virtuoso display in the 65th minute with a clinical finish from Conor Gallagher’s pass, with Nicolas Jackson netting Chelsea’s fourth 10 minutes later.

“I’m so pleased because he needs to feel the net. He is a player with experience that can provide very good things for the team,” Pochettino said of Sterling.

Everton cruised to a 3-0 win against second bottom Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche’s side took an eighth-minute lead when James Garner bagged his second goal in three games.

Jack Harrison scored Everton’s second with a superb 30-yard lob that caught Neto off his line in the 37th minute.

Abdoulaye Doucoure’s close-range finish on the hour wrapped up Everton’s second league victory this season.

Fulham beat winless Sheffield United 3-1 thanks to Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s opener, Wes Foderingham’s own goal and Willian’s late strike.

Antonee Robinson’s own goal had briefly drawn bottom of the table United level at Craven Cottage before their late collapse.

In the day’s late game, Crystal Palace shared a goalless draw with Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park.

Astros hang on for 6-4 win over Twins to open MLB playoffs second round

Astros hang on for 6-4 win over Twins to open MLB playoffs second round
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Astros hang on for 6-4 win over Twins to open MLB playoffs second round

Astros hang on for 6-4 win over Twins to open MLB playoffs second round
  • The Astros took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five American League second-round series, with game two on Sunday in Houston
  • In other series openers on Saturday, The Texas Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 while the Philadelphia Phillies shocked the Braves 3-0 in Atlanta
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Yordan Alvarez hit two home runs and Houston pitcher Justin Verlander delivered another post-season gem on Saturday as the World Series champion Astros beat Minnesota 6-4 to open their Major League Baseball playoff series.

The Astros had struggled at home this season, becoming the first team to win a division with a losing home record since the 2001 Braves.

But their post-season dominance at Minute Maid Park continued, with Verlander tossing six scoreless innings in his 17th career playoff win — two shy of Andy Pettitte for the most in history.

“Obviously there was that narrative that we didn’t play well at home,” Alvarez said in a post-game interview with Fox Sports. “Winning today we were able to change that.”

The Astros took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five American League second-round series, with game two on Sunday in Houston.

In other series openers on Saturday, The Texas Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 while the Philadelphia Phillies shocked the Braves 3-0 in Atlanta.

The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted Arizona in the night’s final game.

Jose Altuve set the tone in Houston with a leadoff home run, crushing the first pitch he saw from Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober.

“I think that changes the energy of the team,” said Alvarez, who made it 3-0 with a two-run blast in the third and added a solo home run in the seventh of left-handed relief pitcher Caleb Thielbar.

Minnesota had cut a 5-0 lead to 5-4 in the top of the seventh with back-to-back home runs from Jorge Polanco and Royce Lewis.

“I think (Alvarez is) the best hitter in baseball right now,” Altuve said. “He’s going to hit a lot of homers this post-season, and he’s going to help us win another World Series.”

In Atlanta, the Phillies silenced the potent Braves offense, Philadelphia’s bullpen surrendering just five hits, all singles, against Braves batters who racked up a major-league record 307 home runs in the regular season.

Bryce Harper’s two hits included a solo homer that gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead in the sixth. Harper had scored in the fourth on Bryson Stott’s single.

Trea Turner had two of Philadelphia’s five stolen bases and the Phillies added an insurance run in the eighth on a catcher interference call against Atlanta’s Sean Murphy.

The bases were loaded when Murphy was called during a J.T. Realmuto at-bat, so a run scored on the call after the Braves unsuccessfully challenged — the incident prompting Braves fans to toss drink cans and other debris on the field.

In Baltimore, Josh Jung homered and Jonah Heim snuffed out a rally in the ninth inning as the Rangers seized a 1-0 lead in their AL series, with game two set for Sunday.

The Rangers and Orioles are making their first playoff appearances since 2016, both having rebuilt after losing more than 100 games two seasons ago.

Rangers outfielders Adolis Garcia and Evan Carter hit back-to-back doubles in the fourth to open the scoring and catcher Heim followed with a single to drive in Carter and put Texas ahead 2-0.

The Orioles pulled back a run in the bottom of the inning on Ryan Mountcastle’s double, but Jung homered off Orioles reliever Jacob Webb in the sixth for a 3-1 lead.

Anthony Santander answered for Baltimore with a solo homer in the sixth.

But the Orioles’ bid to rally against Texas reliever Jose Leclerc ended in the ninth.

Leclerc surrendered a single to Gunnar Henderson, but Henderson was thrown out by Heim trying to steal second base — the steal attempt the result of “miscommunication” according to Orioles manager Brandon Hyde.

Topics: baseball

South Africa set World Cup batting records in 102-run win over Sri Lanka

South Africa set World Cup batting records in 102-run win over Sri Lanka
Updated 08 October 2023
AP
Follow

South Africa set World Cup batting records in 102-run win over Sri Lanka

South Africa set World Cup batting records in 102-run win over Sri Lanka
  • South Africa’s Aiden Markram hits World Cup’s fastest-ever century
  • Proteas slo posted highest-ever World Cup total by scoring 428-5 
Updated 08 October 2023
AP

NEW DELHI: South Africa rewrote Cricket World Cup batting records as it beat Sri Lanka by 102 runs, with three Proteas batters smashing centuries on Saturday in their tournament opener.
Aiden Markram (106) hit the World Cup’s fastest-ever century off 49 balls; Quinton de Kock, in his farewell international tournament, scored 100; and Rassie van der Dussen made 108 as South Africa amassed 428-5.
It was the first time three batters from the same team had scored centuries in a single innings of a World Cup game.
Sri Lanka, which won the toss in New Delhi and chose to field, always lagged behind despite Kusal Mendis’ blistering 76 off 42 balls in the batting powerplay. Sri Lanka was dismissed for 326 in 44.5 overs.
“Probably a blessing in disguise that we lost the toss,” South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said afterward.
Markram’s belligerent knock surpassed Kevin O’Brien’s 50-ball century in Ireland’s famous win over England at the 2011 World Cup. The South African total was also the highest in a World Cup, surpassing Australia’s 417-6 against Afghanistan in 2015.
De Kock and van der Dussen shared a 204-run second wicket stand after Bavuma was trapped leg before wicket by Dilshan Madushanka.
Sri Lanka, going into the World Cup without injured ace legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga, couldn’t stop the flow of runs either through pace or spin as de Kock and van der Dussen smashed 25 boundaries and five sixes between them.
De Kock top-edged an easy catch at mid-on off Matheesha Pathirana a ball after he completed his century and van der Dussen also holed out at long-on soon after completing his century.
It was all Markram’s brilliant power-hitting in the latter stage of South Africa’s innings as he cut loose soon after completing his half century off 34 balls.
He raised his next 50 off only 15 balls when he smacked Pathirana over square leg for a six in an over that went for 26 as all the Sri Lanka bowlers got a hammering.
“I know what’s expected of me as a batter,” Markram said. “Initially, you want to get a feel for the wicket and find out the options you can take and then back it.”
Pathirarana (1-95) and Kasun Rajitha (1-90) went for plenty while Madushanka (2-86) and young left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage (1-81) also had a forgetful World Cup outing.
Markram was dismissed after smashing 14 fours and three sixes in hot conditions as he holed out at long off before David Miller continued to push the scoring rate with a breezy unbeaten 39 off 21 balls.
Chasing a huge target, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (68) finally ended a lean spell in ODIs with his first score of 50-plus since his century against India early this year while Charith Asalanka (79) was also among the runs before Sri Lanka got bowled out with more than five overs to spare.
“We expected to keep them to 350-370, we thought it would be manageable given Asalanka and Mendis’ form but we couldn’t deal with the extra runs,” Shanaka said.
Seamer Gerald Coetzee picked up 3-68 and spinner Keshav Maharaj took 2-62.
Marco Jansen, who picked up two early wickets before being smashed around, had 2-92 as Mendis flicked the left-arm seamer for big sixes.

BANGLADESH CRUSHES AFGHANISTAN

Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred with bat and ball in hilly Dharamsala as Bangladesh crushed Afghanistan by six wickets.
After Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field, Afghanistan was skittled out for 156 with all-rounder Mehidy picking up 3-25 and skipper Shakib Al Hasan claiming 3-30.
Mehidy then scored 57 runs in 73 balls as Bangladesh made 158-4 in 34.4 overs, easing home with 15.2 overs to spare.
Afghanistan made a good start to its innings with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran (22) putting on 47 for the first wicket.
Gurbaz added another 36 with Rahmat Shah (18) before Shakib struck twice to remove Zadran and Shah.
The turning point came when Mehidy dismissed Hashmatullah Shahidi for 18 as the skipper went for a slog.
Four balls later, Mustafizur Rahman removed the in-form Gurbaz for 47 with a slower ball and the Afghanistan slide continued, with the last three wickets all falling on 156.
Bangladesh then made a poor start to its innings, Tanzid Hasan going for five and Litton Das for 13.
Mehidy, though, added 97 in 129 balls with Najmul Hossain Shanto for the third wicket to steer Bangladesh toward its target.
Naveen-ul-Haq removed Mehidy thanks to a brilliant catch at mid-off from Shah, but Shanto stayed until the end, scoring 59 not out off 83 balls including three fours and a six.
During the innings, Afghanistan’s Mujeeb ur Rahman made a sliding fielding attempt close to the backward square leg boundary at the HPCA Stadium and his knee was almost jammed up in the outfield, with a patch of grass coming clean off.
“We are lucky Mujeeb hasn’t got a serious knee injury today,” Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott said afterward. “Yes, he probably shouldn’t have dived on his knee, but we see it is the product of cricket all around the world where players are taught and encouraged to improve their fielding. (But) we have got players unsure of whether they can dive (here),” Trott said.
When asked if the ground was fit to host international games, Trott replied, “I don’t think that’s a decision for me to sit here and make an assessment of. You have got players worried about getting injured. It is for them (the ICC) to look at and keep an eye on.”
But Trott also added: “It is not the reason why we lost today.”

Topics: South Africa #WorldCup2023 #CricketWorldCup2023 #CricketWorldCup

Israel strikes Lebanon after Hezbollah hits Shebaa Farms
Israel strikes Lebanon after Hezbollah hits Shebaa Farms
Saudi Arabia starts testing its ambitious hydrogen train project 
Saudi Arabia starts testing its ambitious hydrogen train project 
COP28 to deliver transformational outcomes for MENA and globe: UAE minister
COP28 to deliver transformational outcomes for MENA and globe: UAE minister
Tickets for Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou boxing match go on sale
Tickets for Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou boxing match go on sale
Saudi Arabia set to unveil domestic market mechanism, says energy minister 
Saudi Arabia set to unveil domestic market mechanism, says energy minister 

