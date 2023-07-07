You are here

Pogacar wins Tour de France summit duel with Vingegaard

Pogacar wins Tour de France summit duel with Vingegaard
UAE Team Emirates' Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar cycles to the finish line to win the 6th stage of the Tour de France cycling race, 145 km between Tarbes and Cauterets-Cambasque, in the Pyrenees mountains in southwestern France on Thursday. (AFP)
Updated 07 July 2023
AFP

Pogacar wins Tour de France summit duel with Vingegaard

Pogacar wins Tour de France summit duel with Vingegaard
  • Defending champion Vingegaard and two-time winner Pogacar were billed as the stars of the Tour and so it is proving to be
  • Team UAE leader Pogacar went for broke with 2km to go and finished 24sec ahead of Vingegaard
Updated 07 July 2023
AFP

CAUTERETS, FRANCE: Tadej Pogacar unleashed a devastating turn of speed to win stage six of the Tour de France on Thursday, but defending champion Jonas Vingegaard took the overall race lead 25 seconds ahead of the Slovenian.

On the Tour’s first summit finish, Team UAE leader Pogacar went for broke with 2km to go and finished 24sec ahead of Vingegaard. Overnight leader Jai Hindley now sits in third place.

On the 144.9km run from Tarbes to Cauterets in the lush Pyrenees the Dutch Jumbo-Visma team looked to have the X-factor in Wout Van Aert acting as Vingegaard’s sherpa with Pogacar isolated from his teammates.

But with 4km to go Van Aert peeled off and almost keeled over after his efforts on a 10 percent gradient section.

Vingegaard and Pogacar powered ahead alone after dropping everyone from the day’s breakaway on the high Tourmalet pass.

When Pogacar made his move with the roadside crowds leaving the narrowest of passages Vingegaard desperately clung on as the Slovenian pulled away for a moral victory.

“I’m really happy to have just one stage win, you can’t get cocky,” said the 24-year-old Pogacar.

“When Jumbo started pulling I was ready to pack my bags and go home,” he said.

“Wout (van Aert) goes faster than the race chief’s car. But I played it smart and told myself I mustn’t give up, at that point I just held on.”

Pogacar started the Tour strongly but Vingegaard struck back on stage five before this new enthralling instalment of their internecine duel offered up some more gripping fare.

Defending champion Vingegaard and two-time winner Pogacar were billed as the stars of the Tour and so it is proving to be.

“This is an exciting Tour de France,” said Vingegaard. “The first six days have been hard, the start in the Basque Country has made it amazing.

“First of all I’m happy to be back in the yellow jersey,” said the Dane.

“Tadej was just stronger today and he deserved to win.”

Overnight leader Hindley’s 15 minutes of fame were sealed on the 17km slog up the highest peak of the Tour so far, the Col du Tourmalet.

The Australian paid for his efforts in the breakaway on stage five and dropped off the pace as Vingegaard put the hammer down.

One interested onlooker was Emmanuel Macron, the French president joining Tour director Christian Prudhomme in the car following the race leaders.

American rider Neilson Powless of the Education First team retook the polka dot climb jersey thanks to being in the mix as far as the Tourmalet.

The climbs of Col d’Aspin and Col du Tourmalet marked out stage six as the toughest test so far.

Stage seven on Friday takes the Tour away from the Pyrenees and through the world renowned vineyards of the Bordeaux region.

“It’s flat, superflat and easy for the teams of the sprinters to control,” race designer Thierry Gouvenou told AFP Thursday.

There is a 2km long pancake flat home-straight guaranteeing a mass bunch sprint finish at Bordeaux where British sprinter Mark Cavendish could write a chapter of his own by claiming a record-breaking 35th stage win.
 

Top stars missing from Team USA Fiba World Cup bid

Top stars missing from Team USA Fiba World Cup bid
Updated 07 July 2023
AFP

Top stars missing from Team USA Fiba World Cup bid

Top stars missing from Team USA Fiba World Cup bid
  • Before traveling to the tournament, Team USA will be based in Las Vegas from Aug. 3 and they will face friendly games against Puerto Rico
  • he US have been drawn in Group C along with Greece, New Zealand and Jordan
Updated 07 July 2023
AFP

MIAMI: The US will compete at the Basketball World Cup in August with a team coached by Steve Kerr but without any of the NBA’s top stars.

The 12-man roster was announced on Thursday for the tournament which runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Team USA feature just four players who have been selected as All Stars.

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr, voted Best Defensive Player last season, are the All Stars.

Also on the roster is the Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero, the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year.

“My staff and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to coach such talented, team-oriented players,” said Kerr, who has won four NBA titles as a coach.

“I’m confident this group will represent our country well, with effort, talent and a commitment to winning together. We look forward to competing for a gold medal in the World Cup later this summer,” he added.

Before traveling to the tournament, Team USA will be based in Las Vegas from Aug. 3 and they will face friendly games against Puerto Rico.

They will also face Slovenia and Spain in Malaga on August 12 and 13, then move to Abu Dhabi to take on Greece on Aug. 18 and Germany two days later.

At the World Cup, the US have been drawn in Group C along with Greece, New Zealand and Jordan.

The US have won the World Cup five times, but finished only seventh in 2019 after winning the previous two editions.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr hire Portuguese coach Luis Castro

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr hire Portuguese coach Luis Castro
Updated 07 July 2023
AP

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr hire Portuguese coach Luis Castro

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr hire Portuguese coach Luis Castro
  • The Saudi club confirmed the appointment from a preseason training camp in Portugal
  • Castro will lead Al-Nassr into a qualifying playoff for the Asian Champions League next month after the team finished runner-up last season in the Saudi Pro League
Updated 07 July 2023
AP

FARO, Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo got a new club coach on Thursday when Al-Nassr announced they hired his fellow Portuguese Luis Castro.

The Saudi club confirmed the appointment from a preseason training camp in Portugal. The length of the coach’s contract was not disclosed.

Castro is the latest coaching hire this week in the Saudi Pro League, following Jorge Jesus at Al-Hilal and Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq.

The 61-year-old Portuguese is best known for his two seasons in Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk including home and away wins over Real Madrid in the group stage of the 2020-21 Champions League. He spent last season in Brazil with Botafogo.

Castro will lead Al-Nassr into a qualifying playoff for the Asian Champions League next month after the team finished runner-up last season in the Saudi Pro League. The champions Al-Ittihad were coached by another Portuguese, Nuno Espirito Santo.

Al-Nassr were coached last season by Frenchman Rudi Garcia then Dinko Jelicic of Croatia as an interim hire.

Al-Nassr are among four top Saudi clubs effectively nationalized last month by being taken into majority ownership by the sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund.

Wawrinka sets up Djokovic clash as Wimbledon clears backlog

Wawrinka sets up Djokovic clash as Wimbledon clears backlog
Updated 07 July 2023
Reuters

Wawrinka sets up Djokovic clash as Wimbledon clears backlog

Wawrinka sets up Djokovic clash as Wimbledon clears backlog
  • Veteran Swiss Wawrinka downs Etcheverry in round two
  • Britain’s Broady beats Norwegian fourth seed Ruud
  • First round matches completed after rain-hit start
Updated 07 July 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka displayed vintage form at Wimbledon to book a third-round clash with holder Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev won a rain-delayed opener as the grasscourt Grand Slam cleared its backlog on Thursday.

As drier weather finally arrived after a soggy start to the championships, the men’s draw suffered its biggest casualty as British wildcard Liam Broady ousted Norway’s fourth seed Casper Ruud for the biggest win of his career.

On a day when 17 delayed first-round singles matches were finally completed, women’s defending champion Elena Rybakina reached round three as she battled past France’s Alize Cornet.

She will next face Britain’s Katie Boulter who ensured the home nation retains an interest in the women’s draw with a three-set victory over Viktoriya Tomova.

Fifth seed Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia also reached round three as she edged past 2021 US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez while fourth seed Jessica Pegula of the US was far too good for Spain’s Cristina Bucsa.

The 38-year-old Wawrinka, winner of three Grand Slam titles and twice a Wimbledon quarterfinalist, knocked out 29th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-2.

His reward was a first meeting on grass with Djokovic who has beaten him in 20 of their 26 clashes but who Wawrinka defeated to win the 2015 French Open and 2016 US Open.

“There’s zero opportunity to win Wimbledon for me, I think. I’m happy to have won today again. It was a great match. It’s an honor to play Novak here,” Wawrinka said.

“I was missing that in my career to play him in the Grand Slam in Wimbledon. Hopefully, I can make a competitive match, but if you will look at recent results I don’t stand a chance.”

Rain over the first three days meant organizers were left playing catch-up and former world No. 2 Alexander Zverev took to the court for his first-round clash only on Thursday.

His 6-4 7-6(4) 7-6(5) win over Dutch qualifier Gijs Brouwer — helped by 20 aces — meant the All England Club was finally done with all its first round ties shortly after 1400GMT

BROADY SHINES

Journeyman Broady, ranked 142nd in the world, lit up the afternoon with a 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-0 defeat of Ruud in front of a delirious Center Court crowd.

The Norwegian had reached three of the last five Grand Slam finals including at Roland Garros last month but could not keep the home favorite at bay.

After four closely-fought, if erraticm sets Ruud, who said he had spent the three weeks since reaching the French Open final relaxing well away from tennis, looked like he had mentally packed his bags again as Broady ripped through the decider to seal a memorable win.

“It’s a pretty terrifying, exhilarating experience, coming out on Center Court at Wimbledon. It’s been my dream since I was five years old,” Broady said in an on-court interview.

Third seed Rybakina needed only 26 minutes to win the first set 6-2 against Cornet, crunching winners all over Center Court.

But then endured an 82-minute second set as her power game began to crumble before sealing it on a tiebreak.

Former runner-up Matteo Berrettini was also among those who moved into the second round as the Italian recovered from a slow start to his match that began on Tuesday to defeat compatriot Lorenzo Sonego 6-7(5) 6-3 7-6(7) 6-3.

It was a memorable day for Andrey Rublev who overcame fellow Russian Aslan Karatsev 6-7(4) 6-3 6-4 7-5 to bag his 50th Grand Slam match victory and move into the third round.

Former semifinalist Elina Svitolina continued her fine run after her maternity break as the wildcard from Ukraine shook off a mid-match wobble to down 28th seed Elize Mertens 6-1 1-6 6-1.

She set up a clash with American Sofia Kenin after the former major champion eased past China’s Wang Xinyu 6-4 6-3.

Russian 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva — who burst onto the scene in Madrid this year — advanced to the third round on her Wimbledon main draw debut after 10th seed Barbora Krejcikova quit their clash due to injury while trailing 6-3 4-0.

Estonian Anett Kontaveit, who reached a career-high No. 2 last year, lost to Marie Bouzkova 6-1 6-2 in her final match before she retires from the sport.

New battlelines drawn in old dispute on discrimination in cricket

New battlelines drawn in old dispute on discrimination in cricket
Updated 06 July 2023

New battlelines drawn in old dispute on discrimination in cricket

New battlelines drawn in old dispute on discrimination in cricket
  • Recommendation pro women cricketers should get pay parity often countered by argument no one wants to watch, interested
Updated 06 July 2023
Jon Pike

Two days after the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket released its report and recommendations, a friend of mine sat next to a member of the Marylebone Cricket Club at a non-cricketing lunch.

She had guessed that he was an MCC member because his hat sported a band of the club’s unmistakable red and yellow colors. They engaged in conversation about cricket and my friend mentioned the ICEC report.

He boomed, who do these people think they are? What do they know? Undeterred, my friend asked for his views on woman’s cricket, especially the commission’s recommendation for pay equality. She was greeted with a stare and a single word, “never.”

She ploughed on with some facts about inequalities and rising levels of interest in women’s cricket. This was countered with a comment that she was very well-informed.

Readers will be aware that the MCC governed cricket between 1787 and 1993, when these functions were transferred to the International Cricket Council and, domestically, to the Test and County Cricket Board. This was superseded in 1997 by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

In 1999, the ECB published a Clean Bowl Racism report, which concluded that racism existed in cricket. Its chief executive officer said: “Complacency on racial equality is not acceptable. We must open our doors to everyone.”

Why is it, then, that, according to the ICEC findings, the same issue of racism, to which is now added sexism and classism, is still widespread, almost a quarter-of-a-century later?

In 1999, the England men’s Test team contained four players descended from South Asian and Caribbean immigrants. In this week’s team, there is one.

The first Black man to be selected for England was in 1980. He was born in Barbados, moving to England aged 14. A further 13 made their debuts for the men’s team up to 1997, three born in England. Since then, 127 men have made debuts, only six being Black male players and 15 of South Asian descent. In that time, only two Black female players made debuts.

The commission highlighted that, “it is well-established that the concept of race has no biological basis and is rooted in historical justifications of imperialism, colonialism, and enslavement.”

It added that race became, “a way of organizing human beings into biological categories and was used to explain perceived differences between them, particularly asserting the superiority of the Europeans over Black, Brown, and Asian ‘others.’”

The social construct of race is controversial. UK public statistics are collected and reported by ethnicity, a self-defined form of group identification, based on national, tribal, linguistic, cultural, and religious origins or backgrounds.

Since the late 1940s the number of immigrants into the UK from South Asia has increased. Based on the 2021 Census, almost 7 percent of the population of England and Wales is now accounted for by South Asians.

Yet, according to the ICEC’s research, this ethnic group accounts for almost 30 percent of those playing adult recreational cricket. In first-class cricket, a disproportionate 5 percent of players were British South Asian in 2021.

The report is packed with the results of data analysis. Research conducted by the commission comprised an online survey in late 2021 of lived cricket experiences, to which 4,156 people responded, one in two reporting discrimination. Interviews were conducted with a variety of cricket bodies, alongside primary research with male and female cricketers.

This has not stopped critics from accusing it of building conclusions on a “fairly flimsy foundation of self-reported and subjective experience,” which “was not subjected to meaningful scrutiny or analysis.”

Apart from this accusation, the other battlelines drawn up focus on predictable topics. One which is guaranteed to generate purple rage is the annual Eton versus Harrow public school match that was first played at Lord’s in 1805.

The fixture has become controversial, seen by some as indicative of classism. The MCC proposed to remove the match from its schedule only to be overruled by its members. One of the ICEC’s recommendations was that, after 2023, the fixture should no longer be played at Lord’s. This is unlikely to happen.

Another ICEC recommendation that professional women cricketers should receive pay parity has been countered by the argument that no one wants to watch or is interested. As highlighted in last week’s column, this is no longer the case. The more matches are played, the more exposure gained, then the likelihood of attracting additional income, sponsorship, and media coverage will be increased.

Critics of the ICEC have posited that there is “a strain of animosity” running through the report. Presumably, this is felt most keenly by some MCC members and those who share their views, deeming it to be a personal attack on their status, credo, and position in society.

Despite many initiatives to provide opportunities for ethnic groups by counties, the MCC, and inner-city foundations, the progression of South Asian and Black cricketers into professional cricket appears to have slowed in the last 20 years. Various reasons are given — a lack of facilities in state schools and in public places, prohibitively expensive equipment, not enough ethnic coaches, and a bias in favor of those who can afford extra coaching.

Another reason commonly advanced is that football has become more popular, especially among ethnic minorities. It is played in state schools, equipment is cheaper, and there are highly developed scouting systems.

Additionally, men’s Test cricket has not been available to view on terrestrial television since 1999.

The overriding impression from the ICEC’s report is that, among cricket’s policymakers in England and Wales, almost entirely White and male, there has been a belief that discrimination is not rife in the game in its territory. This may be echoed by many White players and supporters.

According to the commission, the reality is different. The ECB’s current management has an unenviable task to change perceptions, reverse inertia, and implement at least some of the ICEC’s recommendations, given the ingrained beliefs of powerful constituents.

Abu Dhabi set to host UAE national jiu-jitsu championship

Abu Dhabi set to host UAE national jiu-jitsu championship
Updated 06 July 2023
Arab News

Abu Dhabi set to host UAE national jiu-jitsu championship

Abu Dhabi set to host UAE national jiu-jitsu championship
  • AJP Tour tournament begins on Friday at Mubadala Arena
Updated 06 July 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023 is set to kick off on Friday, July 7, at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Organized by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, or UAEJJF, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro, or AJP, the event will bring together hundreds of athletes from clubs and academies across different divisions — from infants to teens to amateurs, professionals and masters.

Day 1 of the championship, scheduled from July 7-9, will feature competitions in the Kids, Infant and Junior categories. On the second day, the Youth, Teen and Masters divisions will take center stage, while the third and final day will witness matches between Amateurs and Professionals.

Youssef Abdullah Al-Batran, board member of the UAEJJF, emphasized the importance of the UAE national jiu-jitsu championship within the federation’s agenda.

“The AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship holds a prominent position in the federation’s agenda and is eagerly anticipated by both fans and athletes,” he said. “The tournament aligns with the federation’s plans and vision to identify promising talents in the youth categories, who are the foundation for the sport’s future development.”

“The championship provides an ideal platform that attracts some of the world’s best athletes, particularly those holding purple, brown and black belts. They are eager to showcase their skills, and it serves as excellent preparation for upcoming international events, including the highly anticipated 15th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship scheduled for November.”

Al-Batran recognized the influential role of families in motivating their sons and daughters to participate in sports. He encouraged them to take advantage of the federation’s plans, programs and tournaments, which contribute to developing players’ talents and preparing them effectively for their professional journey.

Rodrigo Valerio, operations director at the AJP, said: “The AJP UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship is crucial for the players competing in the AJP Tour Rank as it awards the first-place winners with 1,000 points, giving them the opportunity to rise in the ranking.”

“The second-place holder will receive 800 points, while the third-place holder will be awarded 600 points. This offers a great incentive for more and more athletes to participate in as many events as possible, as those with the highest rankings from each country will have the opportunity to be invited to compete at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. This will give them an advantage in the bracket. Moreover, the players with the highest rankings following the ADWPJJC will receive the best player award in their respective category or continent at the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards.”

Bernardo Morais, a prominent Brazilian competitor from the Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Club participating in the 62 kg Professional category, expressed his excitement about the tournament.

“The tournament arrives at a crucial phase of the sports season, enabling us to assess our preparations for competing in the most challenging competitions in the final quarter,” he said. “The UAE National Championship will bring together a cohort of professional athletes, providing us with the opportunity to interact and gain valuable experience in developing our technical and physical prowess.”

