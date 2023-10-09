British students express solidarity with Palestinians

LONDON: British students have expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the escalation of fighting between Hamas and Israel.

Palestine societies at the School of Oriental and African Studies, Queen Mary, University College London and the University of Warwick described the attacks launched by Hamas — a proscribed organization in the UK — as “resistance” to the 75-year-old occupation of Palestinian lands by Israel.

UCL’s Justice for Palestine society wrote on Instagram: “Our brave and hard-working Palestinian people, those freeing the world, Palestinian resistance, in these historical moments are engaged in a heroic fight for Al-Aqsa Mosque, our sacred sites, and prisoners.

“Over the last few days, thousands of fascist and criminal settlers desecrated the shrine of the Prophet (Muhammad) and performed their prayers there to impose sovereignty over the area. If the world will be silent, we will not be silent about this aggression.”

The SOAS Palestine Society said: “Palestinian people have the right to resist occupation by any means necessary.”

The Warwick Action for Palestine society said it “stood in solidarity” with the resistance to a “military colonial occupation.”

Jewish campus leaders condemned support for the attacks. The Union of Jewish Students urged student union chiefs to “take harsh action against this despicable celebration of violence,” which it said had left Jewish students fearing for their safety.

Seeking to quell concerns, UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she expects police to “use the full force of the law” and punish support for Hamas after a series of incidents in London that appeared to celebrate the attacks against Israel.

In the capital, the Metropolitan Police said it had stepped up patrols in sensitive areas, vowing a “zero tolerance” approach to displays of support for the attacks.